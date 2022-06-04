Agriculture Methane Ridiculae

Climate Madness: Prince Charles Backs Face Masks For Cows In Bid To Tackle Climate Change

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
33 Comments

From Climate Depot

A special kind of stupid: WEF leader promoting cow masks. Screenshot from YouTube

Newsweek: Prince Charles Mocked For Backing ‘Crazy’ Climate Change Face Mask For Cows

Reality Check:Physicist Dr. Tom Sheahen: ‘Methane: The Irrelevant Greenhouse Gas’ – ‘Water vapor has already absorbed the very same infrared radiation that Methane might have absorbed’– ‘The tiny increases in methane associated with cows may elicit a few giggles, but it absolutely cannot be the basis for sane regulations or national policy.’

By: Marc Morano

Climate madness: British startup releases masks for cows

It sounds like a belated April Fool’s joke: On May 24, 2022, the online portal Agrarheute reported that the British startup ZELP ( Zero Emissions Livestock Project ) had developed masks for cows. In this case, however, not to protect them from Corona, but to filter methane.

ZELP is currently testing various prototypes of the cattle masks, according to Agrarheute. These are already able to filter around 30 percent of the methane emitted by ruminants. In the future, this value should be increased to around 60 percent.

The highlight: ZELP was awarded the climate protection prize “Climate Design Award” for the “revolutionary” idea, which was created by WEF figurehead Prince Charles and designer Sir Jony Ive. The cattle mask was one of four winners and received a cash prize of the equivalent of 58 000 euros. Prince Charles supports face masks for cows to fight climate change.

The British monarch is one of the architects of the Great Reset, the name of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in June 2020. It brought together high-profile business and political leaders, convened by Prince Charles. At the launch event for the Great Reset, he listed key areas for action, similar to those listed in his Sustainable Markets Initiative. These included draconian measures for net zero emissions globally as well as the introduction of carbon pricing.

To prove that this report was not a joke, the portal linked a video in its article that showed the enthusiastic heir to the throne presenting the project.

The 100-gram rubber masks with solar-powered fans are designed to direct the animals’ exhalations into a small chamber and then use chemical processes to convert methane into carbon dioxide, Agrarheute explained. But first farmers have to be convinced to actually use the masks.

One obstacle could be the rather high price: The use costs 45 dollars per cow and year, the equivalent of 41 euros. In addition, the masks would not bring any advantage for the farmer from an economic point of view.

In the comments below the article, readers legitimately wondered whether this message was some kind of joke. Agrarheute immediately confirmed that this was unfortunately not the case.

The claims about methane have been debunked

One reader commented: “Madness or stupidity? Every thinking person understands what nonsense the story about cow’s methane is. A cow is not a perpetual motion machine and it does not create energy out of thin air. The cow lives in the earth’s natural carbon cycle and is not ‘climate-damaging’ (if such a thing exists). Even the climate heroes at Climate Facts know that, although some people don’t like it. They are just producing a lot of garbage, trying to get more money out of the farmers’ pockets, end of the story.”

The three main greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, all impact the environment differently. Methane is known as a “flow gas”, removed from the atmosphere at a rapid pace. Methane’s lifespan in the atmosphere is approximately 10 years, but flow gases will stay stagnant as they are destroyed at the same rate of emission.

Thus the initial method for calculating greenhouse emissions misrepresents the impact of short-lived flow gases, like methane, on future warming.

The hypocrisy of the global elite

The global elite pushing the Great Reset this week emitted thousands of units of carbon dioxide with an estimated lifespan in the atmosphere of 1000 years, meaning carbon dioxide emitted from the year 2022 will still be in the atmosphere in 3022. Meeting via Zoom for example, would have been a much better choice, given their “concerns” about climate change.

Traveling in private jets to the Davos Summit in Switzerland to foist their climate agenda on the rest of the world to “limit global temperature rise and stave off disaster” as stated on its website, “10 private one-way flights departed various European cities on Wednesday evening and landed in St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport, the closest airstrip to Davos, emitting approximately 43 440 pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere”.

For the WEF annual meeting in 2019 in Davos, according to an analysis from Air Charter Service, The Guardian reported at the time that around 1 500 private jets flew to and from airports near the Swiss town.

Prince Charles backs face masks for cows in bid to tackle climate change

Prince Charles has backed a radical plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Methane-catching masks could be attached to cows in an unlikely method of reducing the carbon footprint of the beef industry.

Francisco Norris, founder of design group Zelp (Zero Emissions Livestock Project) – which designed the product, said it was a “great honour” to speak with the Prince, whom he had met previously when presenting a prototype of his product in 2018.

Charles asked with concern whether the device, which is worn around a cow’s head, was “annoying” for the animal, but Mr Norris reassured him that “it doesn’t bother them at all”.

Zelp has been working with one of the UK’s largest meat producers in order to trial the device on cows.

Related: 

Physicist Dr. Tom Sheahen: ‘Methane: The Irrelevant Greenhouse Gas’ – ‘Water vapor has already absorbed the very same infrared radiation that Methane might have absorbed’– ‘The tiny increases in methane associated with cows may elicit a few giggles, but it absolutely cannot be the basis for sane regulations or national policy.’

Study: ‘Methane emissions have a negligible impact’ on climate

Princeton Physicist Dr. Will Happer has new study: Methane has ‘immeasurably small’ impact on climate

Scientists Dr. Richard Lindzen & Dr. Will Happer: ‘The warming added each year from methane is about 10 times less than the small warming from carbon dioxide’ 

Tom Halla
June 4, 2022 2:03 pm

Long live the Queen!

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 4, 2022 2:11 pm

He looks older than his 73 years. There’s a chance.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 4, 2022 2:16 pm

Amen

Terry
June 4, 2022 2:07 pm

Does it annoy the cow? Yes he really is that simple. But anyway something equally simple – how does the cow eat. Ok Ok it’s a joke.

Katio1505
Reply to  Terry
June 4, 2022 2:25 pm

I thought the methane came out the other end of the cow.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  Katio1505
June 4, 2022 2:43 pm

Moooo!

Regards,
Bob

OS: Sorry, Katio1505, I couldn’t resist.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Katio1505
June 4, 2022 2:50 pm

No, cows do belch methane during their ruminations, but not as much at comes out the “other end”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gordon A. Dressler
yirgach
Reply to  Terry
June 4, 2022 2:57 pm

A new era of bovine torture has begun. These animals behave essentially as large dogs.
Very loyal and trusting. They do emit more GHG from the front end, but that’s how they’re built.

4E Douglas
June 4, 2022 2:08 pm

As my late wife would say:
“Barking Mad”.

Teddy Lee
June 4, 2022 2:08 pm

Really,I am surprised he didn’t recommend Tampax.

2
Mike Lowe
Reply to  Teddy Lee
June 4, 2022 2:23 pm

…….stuffed in his mouth and ears would be a good start!

Mike
June 4, 2022 2:08 pm

There is a reason the queen hasn’t stepped down. She knows her son is a complete moron, perhaps even less intelligent than Justin Castro, although I’m not sure the test is particularly accurate at the far left end of the curve.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mike
Scissor
Reply to  Mike
June 4, 2022 2:15 pm

Russel Brand nails Justin in this one.

HotScot
June 4, 2022 2:10 pm

This is what the UK has to look forward to.

God help us.

Klem
Reply to  HotScot
June 4, 2022 3:19 pm

When Chucky wears his full regalia, his chest is covered in military medals presumably from his decades of combat in many wars, you’d think he must be a war hero. The only military combat he has ever seen has been in movies.

Mike Lowe
June 4, 2022 2:21 pm

It does not surprise me at all that this pampered idiot thinks like that. Wouldn’t he think that first he needed to check whether he agreed with those who accept what is being pushed by some for their own financial benefit? It seems that so many of these useful idiots (Greta, Charles, Pope, Gore, Mann, etc.) accept theories without ever querying them, despite many published contradictions. And how can those “scientists” involved in this “development” bother to do that “work” without going back to first principles?
We are in for a rough ride when this idiot follows his sensible logical mother!

.KcTaz
June 4, 2022 2:23 pm

Mark Twain: “There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact.”

If the Brits and Commonwealth want to preserve the British moarchy, they really had best skip Charles.

Rud Istvan
June 4, 2022 2:34 pm

Ridicule is the best response. No such comment is even needed here.

But a few facts.

  1. Methane isn’t a GHG in the real atmosphere comprising about 2% water vapor (range near zero to just over 4%), because it’s IR absorption bands almost completely overlap the much more abundant water vapor.
  2. Cows do NOT breathe out methane. They burp out methane from their ruminant first two stomachs, since the bacteria that digest grass/alfalfa and then cud into food for the two digestive stomachs are Archaia methanogens.
  3. Farmers hate complications and time wasters. These masks are both.
  4. Prince Charles is a bigger idiot than the ‘inventor’. The inventor is possibly a clever con man looking for UK ‘subsidies’ to solve the non-problem that meat hating Greens believe is there. Charles is conned.
dk_
June 4, 2022 2:47 pm

(In)breeding tells

Gordon A. Dressler
June 4, 2022 2:47 pm

How about masks for humans to absorb the dastardly CO2 they exhale before it gets into the atmosphere?

BTW, bonnie Charlie, got any update you want to share regarding your failed previous prediction made at your speech at a Reception for Commonwealth Foreign Ministers on July 11, 2019:
“I am firmly of the view that the next 18 months will decide our ability to keep climate change to survivable levels and to restore nature to the equilibrium we need for our survival.”

Those “18 months” have come and gone . . . or don’t you know?

Or is it now a case that “keeping climate change to survivable levels” is simply no longer possible?

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
June 4, 2022 3:37 pm

And the decision has been taken – it is worse than we thought.

Clyde Spencer
June 4, 2022 2:50 pm

Prince Charles should be concerned that the adoption of the masks will lead to increased convenience store robberies since people won’t be able to tell one cow from another with their masks on. When placed in a lineup, the cops will have to ask witnesses, “Who was that masked cow?” The silver lining to this nonsense will be that — I can’t think of one! However, surely herds of masked cows must be preferable to inoculating them for cow pox.

Tom Gelsthorpe
June 4, 2022 2:55 pm

Wait until this sanctimonious blockhead touts a mad scheme to mask termites to reduce their CO2 emissions. Termites are among the worst farters, breathers, and emitters on the planet, and there are TRILLIONS of the little buggers.

These meddlesome numbskulls will REALLY have their work cut out for them when they crawl through through the jungles and deserts of the world, go into termite mounds, and try to filter every termite’s breath with high tech masks the size of specks of dust.

Graham
June 4, 2022 2:55 pm

We all know that Charles has never had a real job in his life of luxury .
Now get to the facts about methane from farmed livestock that the UNIPCC and many governments around the world refuse to acknowledge.
Methane from farmed animals is a cycle and not ONE additional atom of carbon is released or extracted from the earth.
I know that it is estimated that live stock emit 90 million tonnes of methane per year which breaks down in the upper atmosphere within 10 years,
Many more millions of tonnes from many other sources are broken down in the upper atmosphere each year into CO2 and water vapour.
Every mouthful of fodder that farm animals consume has absorbed CO2 .
Methode microbes in the animals stomachs break down the cellulose and multiply rapidly .
As the animals chew their cud some methane is released .The methode microbes then travel through the animals four stomachs and are absorbed as food.
From 1999 untill 2008 methane levels in the atmosphere flatlined so where was the problem?
THERE WAS NO PROBLEM.
There is no problem as the process is a cycle.
Methane levels started rising from 2009 so what caused the increase ?
Coal.
Coal extraction was a steady 4,7 billion tonnes during those 10 years .
World coal production ramped up as Asian countries increased there coal usage .
In 2018 coal production exceeded 8.2billion tonnes.
I have no issue with coal but these are the facts .
Livestock numbers are declining very slowly and coal mining has rapidly expanded .
If you want something to blame
.Blame the coal.
Leave the cows alone to feed the world using fodder which is indigestible to humans and horses .

Gordon A. Dressler
June 4, 2022 2:59 pm

In the above article: “The three main greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide . . .”

Well, quite simply, NO. Water vapor is by far the predominate greenhouse gas in Earth’s atmosphere . . . and has been so for, oh, the last billion years or so.

Robber
June 4, 2022 3:05 pm

Shouldn’t all greenies and climate emergency warriors be wearing face masks to absorb the CO2 they exhale?

Right-Handed Shark
June 4, 2022 3:10 pm

There’s unbounded scope for ridicule here, please direct a lot of it to where it belongs:

https://www.zelp.co/contact/

or

contact@zelp.co

Not Chicken Little
June 4, 2022 3:13 pm

I was also going to say “a special kind of stupid” but there seems to be so much of it going around for the past several decades, it’s no longer special, just ordinary. I no longer even feel sorry for these “special” people.

Spetzer86
June 4, 2022 3:35 pm

I’m sorry, but an animal with the disturbing tendency to put its tongue up its nose while eating is not going to be very keen on the mask. I’d put good money on the thing not lasting past the third rough edge the cow can find.

fretslider
June 4, 2022 3:42 pm

The prince of pointlessness

.KcTaz
June 4, 2022 3:45 pm

I am sure the good people of India will promptly purchase these masks and run all over the place fitting their many cows with them.

Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.
Albert Einstein

Shoki Kaneda
June 4, 2022 3:47 pm

The British Monarchy will go from one of the best in their history to one of the worst.

Gunga Din
June 4, 2022 3:58 pm

I watched the video.
The mask converts methane to CO2 and H2O and releases them to the atmosphere.
That’s considered a “win” by the alarmist?

