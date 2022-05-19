Patricia Espinosa, Outgoing UN climate chief. By Koch / MSC - link, CC BY 3.0 de, link
United Nations

Which Woke Mediocrity will Replace the Outgoing UN Climate Chief?

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
27 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; If you think the current UN climate chief is bad, wait until you see the new candidates.

Who will replace Patricia Espinosa as the UN climate chief? 

Published on 18/05/2022, 2:00pm

The Mexican diplomat is stepping down in July after six years in the top climate job. Female candidates from Africa and Asia are tipped to be best placed to succeed her

By Chloé Farand and Joe Lo

Who is best suited to lead the world into delivering critical emission cuts this decade? 

That’s the question being asked at the UN headquarters in New York. Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa is stepping down as head of UN Climate Change in July after a six-year stint.

Discussions for her replacement have been slow to get going. The job ad for her successor was posted on the UN website on Friday, leaving just over a month for governments to put their candidates forward before the 24 June deadline.

Applicants will need to demonstrate senior leadership experience, “strategic vision and an intimate understanding” of climate and development issues. Ministerial experience is a plus. The job is based at the UN Climate Change headquarters in Bonn, Germany, and the salary is $207,000, according to the latest UN pay grid.

With previous executive secretaries from Europe and Latin American, there is a push for African and Asian candidates to be given a chance. Female applicants are “especially welcome,” the advert stipulates.

Read more: https://www.climatechangenews.com/2022/05/18/who-will-replace-patricia-espinosa-as-the-un-climate-chief/

I haven’t written much about Patricia Espinosa because she didn’t really do much, just kind of delivered a few dreary position statements and the occasional scolding for not doing what we were told.

Her predecessor, the Paris Agreement architect and communist revolutionary’s daughter Christiana Figueres, at least had some entertainment value. You could always rely on her to keep the laughs coming, with her frantic but mostly aimless energy, and her outlandish attacks on Capitalism.

You can view the new lineup of candidates by clicking the link, but be warned, that is a minute of your life you won’t get back.

Tom Halla
May 19, 2022 2:03 pm

Does Xi have any daughters?

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 19, 2022 2:07 pm

One.

Pauleta
May 19, 2022 2:09 pm

She looks bright.

Scissor
Reply to  Pauleta
May 19, 2022 3:47 pm

It’s the glow from much good food.

Oldseadog
May 19, 2022 2:13 pm

How about St. Greta? She already lives quite close to Bonn.

John Bell
May 19, 2022 2:13 pm

GRRR! Useless, highly paid, elitist bureaucrats whose money comes from taxes (capitalism) wanting to tear down capitalism. Makes me blood boil.

Douglas Pollock
May 19, 2022 2:17 pm

So this “womxn” or “menstruating person” is finally leaving. Good for the world.

David Elstrom
May 19, 2022 2:20 pm

Sadly, the UN government sustenance to numerous otherwise useless people who would all quickly perish if this corrupt organization ceased to exist.

David Kamakaris
May 19, 2022 2:21 pm

“Which Woke Mediocrity will Replace the Outgoing UN Climate Chief?”

St. Greta of Angst. She’s perfect for the job. No skills, high school dropout, spoiled rotten by woke parents. What more could you ask for? That is, unless Griff is applying for the job.

Rud Istvan
May 19, 2022 2:23 pm

$207,000 is rather a lot to pay for a worthless, meaningless job that does nothing.
But then, that statement could be enlarged to the UN as a whole, and especially to UN FCCC. 30 plus years of useless futility and 26 expensive COP ‘jamborees’ concerning a non-problem except in faulty climate models. The non-problem also comes with a ruinous renewables non-solution.

ECS is ~1.7, not 3.4.
Sea level rise has not accelerated.
Arctic summer ice has not disappeared.
Children still know snow.
Weather extremes have not increased.

If the ‘science is settled’ making all these faulty predictions, why keep funding it?

Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 19, 2022 2:35 pm

The climate predictions are the quintessential examples of Einstein’s caution that –

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome”.

fretslider
May 19, 2022 2:23 pm

“…governments to put their candidates forward”

Let the arm twisting and ear stroking begin.

Dave Fair
Reply to  fretslider
May 19, 2022 3:50 pm

I nominate Admiral Rachel what’s-her-name, Deputy something-or-other in Homeland Insecurity and one of the few women in the world that suffer from male-pattern baldness.

Bob
May 19, 2022 2:27 pm

It doesn’t matter one liar is just as bad as another.

b.nice
May 19, 2022 2:29 pm

Maybe they can find a Nigerian prince to take the part.

Or a Kenyan monkey.

John Bell
May 19, 2022 2:52 pm

She looks like she is living high on the hog, off the fat of the land, a bit plump.

Pat Frank
May 19, 2022 3:06 pm

Willie Soon is ethically Chinese and originally from Malaysia.

He’s highly qualified and can apply for the UN job. All he need do is identify as a female AGW believer, and he’d be the perfect candidate. A minority “woman.” And a recent convert to the AGW religion. What’s not to like?

Every wokester knows that a “woman” has far more intersectional status than any boring unquoted woman-woman. Willie would be a shoe-in.

Then, once in power, Willie reverts back. Oops.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Pat Frank
May 19, 2022 3:12 pm

Fun fantasy. Good one.
But Willie (Wei-Hok) Soon has time and again shown he has stiff moral fiber that would not allow this—unlike most warmunists.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Pat Frank
May 19, 2022 4:38 pm

I’ve forwarded your suggestion Pat 🙂

czechlist
May 19, 2022 3:10 pm

I nominate AOC or how about a panel consisting of the entire squad. They would be less dangerous in that position than they are in Congress

CD in Wisconsin
May 19, 2022 3:16 pm

Employment advert:

“Time for a changing of the guard in the position of high priest/priestess in the Holy Church of Climate Alarmism. New applicants must be someone who remains firmly committed to the alarmist faith and to carrying out the duties that enable church membership to continue growing and prospering.

Applicants must ensure that any science which threatens the belief in climate alarmism is discredited or ignored using any means necessary. Experience in the fields of propaganda and public indoctrination preferred.

Radical political leftists are especially encouraged to apply.”

.

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
May 19, 2022 3:42 pm

I understand ex-truth czar Nina Jankowicz may be looking for a job. 😉

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
May 19, 2022 4:38 pm

Please don’t ever mention this again! 😧

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Streetcred
May 19, 2022 4:03 pm

Hahahaha ! They should appoint the lady from South Africa, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane !

I don’t know if readers know much about South African politicians and bureaucrats, but they are, across the board, poorly ‘educated’ and can hardly string two words together that make any sense.

Nobody would know what she is saying most of the time !

Last edited 56 minutes ago by Streetcred
carey
May 19, 2022 4:25 pm

South Africa’s minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities has been a vocal advocate for gender-responsive climate policy. what?

Steve Oregon
May 19, 2022 4:42 pm

They may go to the bottom of the barrel with Jane Lubchenco.

Alec Rawls
May 19, 2022 4:44 pm

Eight of the nine candidates are female communists and one is a male communist.

