“Which Woke Mediocrity will Replace the Outgoing UN Climate Chief?”

Essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; If you think the current UN climate chief is bad, wait until you see the new candidates.
Who will replace Patricia Espinosa as the UN climate chief?
Published on 18/05/2022, 2:00pm
The Mexican diplomat is stepping down in July after six years in the top climate job. Female candidates from Africa and Asia are tipped to be best placed to succeed her
By Chloé Farand and Joe Lo
Who is best suited to lead the world into delivering critical emission cuts this decade?
That’s the question being asked at the UN headquarters in New York. Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa is stepping down as head of UN Climate Change in July after a six-year stint.
Discussions for her replacement have been slow to get going. The job ad for her successor was posted on the UN website on Friday, leaving just over a month for governments to put their candidates forward before the 24 June deadline.
Applicants will need to demonstrate senior leadership experience, “strategic vision and an intimate understanding” of climate and development issues. Ministerial experience is a plus. The job is based at the UN Climate Change headquarters in Bonn, Germany, and the salary is $207,000, according to the latest UN pay grid.
With previous executive secretaries from Europe and Latin American, there is a push for African and Asian candidates to be given a chance. Female applicants are “especially welcome,” the advert stipulates.
…Read more: https://www.climatechangenews.com/2022/05/18/who-will-replace-patricia-espinosa-as-the-un-climate-chief/
I haven’t written much about Patricia Espinosa because she didn’t really do much, just kind of delivered a few dreary position statements and the occasional scolding for not doing what we were told.
Her predecessor, the Paris Agreement architect and communist revolutionary’s daughter Christiana Figueres, at least had some entertainment value. You could always rely on her to keep the laughs coming, with her frantic but mostly aimless energy, and her outlandish attacks on Capitalism.
You can view the new lineup of candidates by clicking the link, but be warned, that is a minute of your life you won’t get back.