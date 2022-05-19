“Which Woke Mediocrity will Replace the Outgoing UN Climate Chief?”

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; If you think the current UN climate chief is bad, wait until you see the new candidates.

Who will replace Patricia Espinosa as the UN climate chief?

Published on 18/05/2022, 2:00pm

The Mexican diplomat is stepping down in July after six years in the top climate job. Female candidates from Africa and Asia are tipped to be best placed to succeed her

By Chloé Farand and Joe Lo

Who is best suited to lead the world into delivering critical emission cuts this decade?

That’s the question being asked at the UN headquarters in New York. Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa is stepping down as head of UN Climate Change in July after a six-year stint.

Discussions for her replacement have been slow to get going. The job ad for her successor was posted on the UN website on Friday, leaving just over a month for governments to put their candidates forward before the 24 June deadline.

Applicants will need to demonstrate senior leadership experience, “strategic vision and an intimate understanding” of climate and development issues. Ministerial experience is a plus. The job is based at the UN Climate Change headquarters in Bonn, Germany, and the salary is $207,000, according to the latest UN pay grid.

With previous executive secretaries from Europe and Latin American, there is a push for African and Asian candidates to be given a chance. Female applicants are “especially welcome,” the advert stipulates.

…