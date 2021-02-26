Aussie PM Scott Morrison Brandishes a Lump of Coal in Parliament
UN Shames Australia for a Lack of Climate Ambition

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Making big climate pledges was a cheap political win when the goal was way off in the future. But now the first deadlines are approaching, long serving politicians in countries like Australia are in the increasingly embarrassing position of having to explain their total lack of achievement.

Australia accused of ‘shamefully’ holding back global action on climate change

United Nations calls on all countries to have ‘concrete plans to phase out fossil fuels as fast as possible’

Adam Morton and Daniel Hurst
Sat 27 Feb 2021 06.01 AEDT

Australia has been accused of “shamefully doing nothing” and weighing down global action after a UN analysis found national pledges to cut greenhouses gas emissions over the next decade have barely begun to do what is necessary to tackle the climate crisis.

The assessment of emissions reduction plans submitted to the UN by the end of last year found if all were fulfilled they would cut global CO2 by only 1% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has advised a 45% cut is needed over this time to limit global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of UN Climate Change, called on all countries, including those that submitted their commitments last year, to reflect on the new assessment and lift their ambition. “We need concrete plans to phase out fossil fuels as fast as possible,” she said.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/feb/27/australia-accused-of-shamefully-holding-back-global-action-on-climate-change

There is no viable path to global net zero except nuclear power. The staggering extractive minerals cost and manufacturing effort required to go 100% renewable is well beyond our civilisation’s current engineering capabilities. Google tried and failed to find a path to 100% renewable energy. Green Left Film producer Michael Moore gets that renewables will not replace fossil fuel. Nature presenter David Attenborough has called for a green “Apollo Project”, to try to bridge the currently insurmountable technology gaps.

But with nuclear off the table in most countries, politicians, especially long serving politicians, are in the increasingly hilarious position of trying to explain why they have achieved nothing, but are still sincere about their commitment.

The renewable push will end in certain failure. The gross failure of renewables is becoming increasingly difficult to conceal. But at least we’ll get some entertainment value for our money, watching our politicians publicly denounce each other in an effort to shift the blame for all those broken green promises.

nicholas tesdorf
February 26, 2021 6:15 pm

Strangely Australians feel no shame from the recent US Biden administration attack as they have learned over the years that no matter what you do the weather will take absolutely no notice and the Climate will follow the weather.

Dennis
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
February 26, 2021 6:22 pm

Naturally, Earth Cycles since time began.

noaaprogrammer
February 26, 2021 6:18 pm

What is the pecking order from top to bottom showing what countries the UN considers to have done the most, down to the countries that have done the least?

Dennis
Reply to  noaaprogrammer
February 26, 2021 6:25 pm

It depends on the targets the would be UN bullies are prepared to attack.

Dennis
February 26, 2021 6:19 pm

Australia signed the badly flawed and selective Paris Agreement, selective meaning nations put under pressure to comply, after the Paris Conference in late 2015, Agreement signed in New York in April 2016. In November the Turnbull Government ratified the Agreement they signed unnecessarily, believed to have done so when they learnt that President Trump was not prepared to have the US sign the Agreement. Politics, globalism, Australian leftists.

Australia earlier signed the UN IPCC Kyoto Agreement, Howard Coalition Government and years later the Rudd Labor Government ratified it unnecessarily.

However Australia is one of the very few signatory nations that achieved all of the Kyoto emissions targets. And now in 2021 Australia is well on track to achieve Paris targets, despite pressure from the untrustworthy and selective UN IPCC to stop Australia applying credits for achieving Kyoto targets to Paris targets.

I am happy for Australia to ignore the climate hoax and creatively accounted warming trend modelling scare campaign. But “UN shames Australia”. How dare they.

Dennis
Reply to  Dennis
February 26, 2021 6:21 pm

Please note that “developing nation China” produces more additional emissions every year than the total of Australia’s emissions per year.

Will the UN shame China or is the UN a group of faceless unelected manipulators who are not Australians.

Mike
February 26, 2021 6:22 pm

Patricia Espinosa,(the spiny one) the executive secretary of UN Climate Change, called on all countries, including those that submitted their commitments last year, to reflect on the new assessment and lift their ambition. “We need concrete plans to phase out fossil fuels as fast as possible,” she said.

No we don’t. Next….

Dennis
Reply to  Mike
February 26, 2021 6:24 pm

Well considering the “climate emergency” scare campaign, if it were true, why bother with net zero emissions by 2050?

It will have ended long before that time.

Dennis
Reply to  Dennis
February 26, 2021 6:27 pm

Transition to Electric Vehicles is another exercise in futility based on climate emergency scare campaign timing

Jeremiah Puckett
Reply to  Dennis
February 26, 2021 6:43 pm

If it were true, Obama wouldn’t have spent millions buying a coastal property. How many billions is Gates worth? I’d like to see him out money where his mouth is. Spend $20 billion of your own money before taking a dollar of mine.

Pharmargeddon
Reply to  Mike
February 26, 2021 6:37 pm

She will need the fossil fuels to make the concrete.

Jeremiah Puckett
Reply to  Pharmargeddon
February 26, 2021 6:44 pm

Funny. No one understands this but concrete is a massive CO² emitter.

Dennis
Reply to  Jeremiah Puckett
February 26, 2021 7:09 pm

Consider the foundations of wind turbines.

Jeremiah Puckett
February 26, 2021 6:40 pm

Sure wish liberals would point out China’s and India’s promises. They’re living up to them perfectly.

Dennis
Reply to  Jeremiah Puckett
February 26, 2021 7:10 pm

Will China and India escape the ruin caused by climate emergency hoax?

Sean
February 26, 2021 6:56 pm

Climate ambition = ruthlessness. But the world is just not ready for that kind of transparency.

lee
February 26, 2021 7:03 pm

I am Shamed; shamed I tell you. NOT. Australia is still a carbon sink. Recently Zak Kirkup, politician Western Australia started touting Net Zero. He couldn’t even tell me what out gross sequestering was. So I did the maths for him and forwarded it. Gross emissions 88.5Mt of CO2. 241M Ha of forest and rangeland. At 0.5T/ha – 442Mt CO2. Wa definitely a carbon sink. I got an email back headed Dear Bill.;0

Dennis
Reply to  lee
February 26, 2021 7:07 pm

The rot set in with Whitlam Labor socialism in education and now the former students are becoming the politicians of now and future years, woke dopes.

Spetzer86
February 26, 2021 7:08 pm

Can we sell off JB for parts to make up for the USA share?

Dennis
Reply to  Spetzer86
February 26, 2021 7:12 pm

Carbon dating completed?

RickWill
February 26, 2021 7:15 pm

I am Australian and have been hard at work setting up my Ocean Thermostat Controller (OTC). The OTC is set to limit the surface temperature to 30C. I now have it working across all three tropical oceans.

RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
February 26, 2021 7:16 pm

The Pacific –

Slide1.PNG
RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
February 26, 2021 7:18 pm

The Atlantic –

Slide2.PNG
RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
February 26, 2021 7:19 pm

And the Indian –

Slide3.PNG
