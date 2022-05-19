Kangaroo at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Author Drex Rockman, source Wikimedia
Alarmism

Monash Professor: Eat Kangaroo to Prevent Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
26 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Greens offering a compromise? Instead of eating insects every day, on some days we can eat Kangaroo.

The beef between cattle and climate change

Host of the outer east’s Changing Climates series, Dr Ailie Gallant, explores how we can adapt our food and agricultural practices in the face of rising temperatures.

Dr Ailie Gallant; Monash University
2 min readMay 19, 2022 – 2:00PM

Since the start of the industrial revolution in the 18th century, greenhouse gas emissions created by human activity have skyrocketed.

Most of these emissions come from cattle and sheep which produce methane when they digest their food.

Research has found adding more fats, oils and seaweed to animal feed can reduce the amount of methane they expel.

Alternatively, we can switch to meats that have a lower environmental impact. 

Kangaroo is an abundant meat source across Australia and provides a more sustainable alternative to beef or lamb as it creates far less emissions.

It’s also lean and full of important proteins, vitamins and minerals.

In addition, the soft paws of kangaroos cause less damage to Australian soil than cattle, allowing crops and native species to flourish.

Read more: https://www.heraldsun.com.au/leader/outer-east/hyperlocal/the-beef-between-cattle-and-climate-change/news-story/2aa605da41d9ac9215a1f5b677e06ec7

Kangaroo meat used to be really cheap before it became all gourmet, so I’ve eaten plenty of Kangaroo. Works well when mixed with strong flavours like Bolognese sauce or Chilli. You can pan fry it if you get a particularly tender steak, or beat it to death first with a meat hammer, but some people can’t handle the strong gamey flavour when you serve it as a steak. Texan hot spice seasoning would probably work well.

Having said that I’m not about to give up on steak or pork – there’s a reason Aussies farm beef cattle and pigs rather than just hunting Kangaroos for meat.

I’m sure Professor Gallant means well, at least she’s making an effort not to be offensive, which is unusual for a green. But I’m not about to let some professor dictate my food choices because of the predictions of a bunch of defective climate models.

ResourceGuy
May 19, 2022 10:05 am

That sounds like greens have gone to religious dietary dictates in their next phase or worship and control.

Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 19, 2022 10:40 am

Whatever you do, don’t say, “I’m game.”

Bryan A
Reply to  Scissor
May 19, 2022 11:52 am

My Mom used to make a dish called Bubble and Squeak (we called it Rumble and F**t) the chief ingredient was Kangaroo Tail Soup but thanks to PETA it can no longer be imported to the states. So she switched to a fake substitute but it never tasted as good.

Ian Johnson
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 19, 2022 12:16 pm

and I thought most greens are vegan
.

Opus
May 19, 2022 10:11 am

I eat cows to fight climate change. Cows give off methane. Eat cows before they f**t too much.

Philip
Reply to  Opus
May 19, 2022 10:55 am

I’m with you, I have half a beef, and a whole hog, or at least what is left of them in my deep freeze. Just doing my part.

Prof C.A. de Lange
May 19, 2022 10:30 am

Does the methane produced by cattle present a climate ”problem”? Not if you take your guidance from high-quality physics by Van Wijngaarden and Happer:

Infrared-Forcing-by-Greenhouse-Gases-2019-Revised-3-7-2022_long_version

Prof. C.A. de Lange, Amsterdam

TonyL
May 19, 2022 10:31 am

Thanks, Eric.
You answered my long lingering question about whether kangaroo is good to eat.

As an aside, the climate fearmongers are using the same old tired line – cows are bad.
Back in the US – cows are bad. Now I am curious. Back before where were lots of cows and cattle, great herds of bison roamed the plains. Estimates of their overall numbers ran from 20 million all the way to 50 million. Was the methane from the bison not harmful? Was the bison All-Natural, so everything they caused was all good? Just asking questions. This one the greenies do not seem to want to answer.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  TonyL
May 19, 2022 11:38 am

The author states “Since the start of the industrial revolution in the 18th century, greenhouse gas emissions created by human activity have skyrocketed. … Most of these emissions come from cattle and sheep which produce methane when they digest their food.” So that means we don’t need to worry about fossil fuels?

Danley Wolfe
May 19, 2022 10:38 am

This is just clutter cutesy and takes up valuable time. Worth it?

Mr.
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 19, 2022 12:16 pm

We can all choose what we read Danley.

(Athough “progressives” are hell bent on changing that.)

ResourceGuy
May 19, 2022 10:39 am

It’s all in the revised King Gore’s Bible v8.

dk_
May 19, 2022 11:30 am

I once enjoed a mixed grill meal in Alice Springs consisting of emu, croc, and roo. Done over charcoal if I remember correctly. Delicious, but expensive.

I don’t ever recall seeing kangaroo or insect based dairy products available (unless one counts Bill Gates as an insect, I probably never will). I don’t recall seeing kangaroo wool as a clothing matherial.

I think that obtaining and preparing wild animals for meat and for clothing is much more petroleum resource intensive than similar activities using domestic sheep and cattle. I’m sure the good doctor is capable of understanding these things. Why would she lie?

Bryan A
Reply to  dk_
May 19, 2022 12:04 pm

Personally I would avoid anything Gates Dairy…everything is too cheesy and smells bad even with Windows Open

Mr.
Reply to  dk_
May 19, 2022 12:18 pm

You forgot to mention the feral camel and donkey served at Alice Springs.

TEWS_Pilot
May 19, 2022 11:54 am

Rolf Harris and The Wiggles — Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport…who knew they were prophets….
﻿
https://youtu.be/74LDhVGW_gc

joe x
May 19, 2022 11:58 am

tastes like chicken?

b.nice
Reply to  joe x
May 19, 2022 12:53 pm

No, does not taste like chicken

Tastes like a “gamey” beef, and needs to be cooked properly

I much prefer beef.

Trouble with roo or wallaby, is that its very difficult to farm.

Fences mean nothing to them , unless they are 6ft tall.

They can also harbor parasites etc so you have to be very careful.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by b.nice
Giordano Milton
May 19, 2022 11:59 am

Maybe their real objective should be stated:

Eat Soylent Green

Peta of Newark
May 19, 2022 12:03 pm

Quote:It’s also lean and full of important proteins, vitamins and minerals.

That is why few people like eating it.
Humans, like the big cats, are not carnivores.
Animal flesh, unless ‘hung’ for a long time or cooked is hard to bite/chew/swallow and lots of protein gets turned to sugar insides of us

We ‘eat’ meat so as to get the fat out of it – meat was = Neanderthal Chewing Gum.
Explains the contemporary popularity of same?
We are harking back to our ancestors except that now we chew gum to get sugar out of it, then spit what’s left.
And that is where pet dogs came in handy with Neanderthal Man, his pets enjoyed the ‘chewed then spat’ meat he ate

Thus why Kangaroo meat doesn’t appeal – it is as the good doctor says “Low In Fat = it doesn’t appeal to our ancient ancestral selves and is effectively what we’d spit out for the dog to clear up.

“Crumbs Off The Lordship’s High Table” weren’t bread-crumbs at all.

And like the “Nooo don’t swallow it” chewing gum, “Its bad for you” so is lean meat.
It wrecks your kidneys as it leads you into diabetes.
340 new cases, daily, queuing up for dialysis in the US alone.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
ggm
May 19, 2022 12:23 pm

All the mainstream supermarkets here in Australia sell kangaroo meat just like chicken, beef etc. It’s not very nice to be honest. The mince is “ok” for hamburgers if you add lots of spices to cover up the strong and gamey taste. It’s a bit like deer, but stronger in taste and tougher. Some people like it though.

b.nice
Reply to  ggm
May 19, 2022 1:00 pm

Great summation.. I agree completely 🙂

Tried roo a few times…. not to my taste.. Wallaby is not quite as gamey.

Rud Istvan
May 19, 2022 12:36 pm

The poor professor is a little light on radiative physics. Methane is a GHG in the laboratory setting in dry air. It is NOT a GHG in the real world of air comprising on average 2% water vapor. This is because water vapor absorption bands completely overlap methane, and water vapor is MUCH more abundant.

Phil Salmon
May 19, 2022 12:41 pm

These maniacal climate imams think it doesn’t matter that they make buffoons of themselves. But it does. They will live to regret this buffoonery.

Thomas Gasloli
May 19, 2022 12:59 pm

Shouldn’t the analysis include a comparison of lb of useful meat per lb of feed consumed? Can kangaroos be raised in concentrated feeding operation? It takes more than relative CH4 emission to
determine if this is reasonable.

Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
May 19, 2022 1:13 pm

In order to counter just China and India’s predicted CO2 emissions over the next decade, we would have to eat about 104,000,000,000,000 kangaroos (13bn tons of CO2 per annum for 8 years, at a 1kg CO2 difference between kangaroo and cow/sheep per kangaroo).

