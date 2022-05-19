Monash Professor: Eat Kangaroo to Prevent Climate Change

Essay by Eric Worrall

Greens offering a compromise? Instead of eating insects every day, on some days we can eat Kangaroo.

The beef between cattle and climate change Host of the outer east’s Changing Climates series, Dr Ailie Gallant, explores how we can adapt our food and agricultural practices in the face of rising temperatures. Dr Ailie Gallant; Monash University

2 min readMay 19, 2022 – 2:00PM Since the start of the industrial revolution in the 18th century, greenhouse gas emissions created by human activity have skyrocketed. … Most of these emissions come from cattle and sheep which produce methane when they digest their food. … Research has found adding more fats, oils and seaweed to animal feed can reduce the amount of methane they expel. … Alternatively, we can switch to meats that have a lower environmental impact. Kangaroo is an abundant meat source across Australia and provides a more sustainable alternative to beef or lamb as it creates far less emissions. It’s also lean and full of important proteins, vitamins and minerals. In addition, the soft paws of kangaroos cause less damage to Australian soil than cattle, allowing crops and native species to flourish. … Read more: https://www.heraldsun.com.au/leader/outer-east/hyperlocal/the-beef-between-cattle-and-climate-change/news-story/2aa605da41d9ac9215a1f5b677e06ec7

Kangaroo meat used to be really cheap before it became all gourmet, so I’ve eaten plenty of Kangaroo. Works well when mixed with strong flavours like Bolognese sauce or Chilli. You can pan fry it if you get a particularly tender steak, or beat it to death first with a meat hammer, but some people can’t handle the strong gamey flavour when you serve it as a steak. Texan hot spice seasoning would probably work well.

Having said that I’m not about to give up on steak or pork – there’s a reason Aussies farm beef cattle and pigs rather than just hunting Kangaroos for meat.

I’m sure Professor Gallant means well, at least she’s making an effort not to be offensive, which is unusual for a green. But I’m not about to let some professor dictate my food choices because of the predictions of a bunch of defective climate models.

