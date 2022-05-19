Climate Delusion

Blackouts… Because Climate Change! Blame Natural Gas!

David Middleton
Guest “They got it bass-ackwards, once again” by David Middleton

Electricity operators must wake up to climate change — or brace for summer outages
BY ROMANY M. WEBB, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR – 05/19/22 8:30 AM ET
THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL

Summer may still be a month away, but electric system operators are already feeling the heat.

With above-average temperatures forecast for much of the U.S. in coming months, system operators are facing the prospect of high electricity demand and reduced supply, which will make it difficult to keep the lights on. System operators should have expected this. After all, it is well known that climate change is driving average temperatures up and leading to more frequent heatwaves, which stress the electricity system. But many system operators still aren’t planning for this new normal. If they don’t start soon, the consequences could be devastating.

Electricity consumers in Texas saw a preview of what might be coming last week. On Friday, at the start of a multi-day heatwave, six of the state’s natural gas power plants unexpectedly went offline. As temperatures in some areas approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the Texas grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked residents to limit their use of air conditioners and other large appliances. Most residents complied and widespread power outages were avoided. But one has to wonder – if this is happening in May, what will July and August look like?

[…]

Unless and until things change, and system operators begin planning for the impacts of climate change, we should all brace for more summer outages.

Romany Webb is an associate research scholar at Columbia Law School and senior fellow at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law.

The Hill

Presumably, Ms. Webb is calling on system operators to increase generation capacity because climate change? ERCOT appears to be doing just that…

14 Apr, 2022

Outlook 2022: Solar nearly half of planned 27 GW of ERCOT capacity additions

Author Selene Balasta Anna Duquiatan

Theme Energy

Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., the Lone Star State’s primary wholesale grid operator, is expected to see another record-breaking year in 2022 with planned capacity additions of 27,242 MW and zero scheduled retirements, according to an analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

A year after the deadly February 2021 Arctic blast that paralyzed the state’s electric grid and triggered rolling blackouts, Texas has taken steps to improve grid reliability.

All but three of 324 power facilities fully passed ERCOT’s winter weatherization inspections in January, and the grid operator was able to withstand a cold front that moved into the state in February 2022. However, some industry experts question whether the system is ready to handle another storm as intense as in February 2021.

[…]

S&P Global Market Intelligence

ERCOT’s capacity additions should please folks like Ms. Webb.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Fortunately, despite the addition of more unreliables to the ERCOT grid, natural gas will remain the dominant fuel… Which leads us to this:

Electricity consumers in Texas saw a preview of what might be coming last week. On Friday, at the start of a multi-day heatwave, six of the state’s natural gas power plants unexpectedly went offline. As temperatures in some areas approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the Texas grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked residents to limit their use of air conditioners and other large appliances. Most residents complied and widespread power outages were avoided. But one has to wonder – if this is happening in May, what will July and August look like?

Demand for electricity typically spikes during the warm summer months, with the highest peaks occurring during summer heatwaves, when people rely heavily on their air conditioners to stay cool.

Just as people struggle with the heat, so to do many electricity generating facilities. Natural gas power plants, in particular, operate less efficiently and so produce less output when temperatures are high. Delivering electricity also becomes more difficult as higher temperatures can impair the operation of transmission infrastructure and result in more electricity being lost before it reaches consumers.

The Hill

July and August will be hot in Texas. If July and August weren’t hot in Texas, it would be anomalous. One of the reasons why the February 2021 blackout was so bad was the fact that most of the thermal powerplants in Texas are designed to handle hot weather, not extreme cold weather.

This bit is particularly funny:

On Friday, at the start of a multi-day heatwave, six of the state’s natural gas power plants unexpectedly went offline.

The Hill

The link is to a Bloomberg article, of course…

Green
Texas Calls for Power Conservation After Six Generators Fail
Gas-fired plants make up all generation that failed: Ercot
West Texas to see extreme heat in some spots next week

By Naureen S Malik and Mark Chediak
May 13, 2022

The Texas grid operator called on residents to conserve energy Friday after six generation facilities tripped offline amid hot weather, prompting power prices to spike.

The power-plant failures resulted in a loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in an email statement Friday. That’s enough power for about 580,000 homes and businesses. Natural-gas fired plants make up all of the generation that failed, an Ercot spokesman said.

[…]

Bloomberg

ERCOT did put out a conservation request. However, at no point did the actual grid conditions even approach “Yellow”…

Green = The grid is operating under normal conditions.

Yellow = Energy conservation is requested.

Orange (Energy Emergency Level 1) = Emergency operations have begun due to low power reserves, but there are no controlled outages at this time. Energy conservation is requested.

Red (Energy Emergency Level 2) = The emergency level has been raised due to continued low power reserves. Energy conservation is requested. It is advised to create a plan in case controlled outages are needed later. Those with critical medical needs should register with their local utility and have a backup plan.

Black (Energy Emergency Level 3) = The highest level of emergency operations. Local electric utilities have been instructed to begin controlled outages. Health and safety should be made a priority by using city or county instructions and resources. Energy conservation is critical.

ERCOT

The ERCOT dashboard didn’t look a whole lot different than this over that climate change induced blackout weekend:

ERCOT

From May 12 to 15, peak power demand was less than ERCOT’s peak demand forecast.

HOURLY ELECTRIC GRID MONITOR

And there was no drop in natural gas generation over that period either.

ERCOT hourly generation by source. HOURLY ELECTRIC GRID MONITOR
ERCOT daily generation by source. HOURLY ELECTRIC GRID MONITOR

Wind power actually did experience a sharp drop off over the climate change induced blackout weekend (May13-15), while natural gas continued to ramp up and down in response to wind’s downs and ups:

Wind = Blue Curve, Natural Gas = Red Curve. HOURLY ELECTRIC GRID MONITOR & The National Weather Service

Why is it that nearly every article about natural gas failing winds up revealing a wind failure?

Tom Halla
May 19, 2022 6:10 pm

We already have too much wind on the Texas net for it to be stable. The worst factor is that there are purchase rules for wind, so other sources are disfavored, and less invested in.
Revising producer pricing, so the subsidy miners into wind have to pay for their required backup, would be in order.

TonyL
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 19, 2022 6:31 pm

Not needed.
Just have an open wholesale market for power. Remove all special privileges, demands, requirements and subsidies. The government has no business picking winners and losers and certainly no right to force ratepayers and taxpayers to subsidize favored players. Allow the wholesalers and distributors to buy power from the provider which seems best to them for whatever price they can negotiate. The “problem” solves itself.
We used to call this way of doing things “A free country”.

A whole regulatory regime was introduced into the industry featuring rules and fees galore. This was not that long ago, and was based on nothing crackpot theories.
Some people want to “fix” the rules. The rules can just be done away with.

Bob
May 19, 2022 6:24 pm

The solution for energy stability is so simple I don’t understand how someone in Webb’s position can’t see it. Build fewer wind and solar generators and more coal, gas and nuclear generators, problem solved. This is not rocket science.

Clyde Spencer
May 19, 2022 6:33 pm

After all, it is well known that climate change is driving average temperatures up and leading to more frequent heatwaves, which stress the electricity system.

The claim is frequently made, perhaps in the hope that repeating it will make it true. However, it is only wishful thinking that it is “known.”

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/09/06/the-gestalt-of-heat-waves/

Scissor
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 19, 2022 6:55 pm

I had to spend a couple of hours covering the vegetables that I’ve already planted, mostly tomatoes. The snow is not too worrisome, but some of the forecasts for low temperature are.

https://twitter.com/NWSBoulder/status/1527251762372980736?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Myron
May 19, 2022 6:35 pm

I have lived all of my 60 years in Temple, TX (Central Texas). Texas summer nights can stay in the 90s for hours after the sun goes down, adding more solar isn’t going to be much help.

Chris Hanley
May 19, 2022 6:43 pm

Unexpected drops-offs are routine to wind and solar, that is why they need gas back-up.
Wind and solar need gas, gas does not need wind and solar.

Sue
May 19, 2022 7:01 pm

Am I missing something? They said “six of the state’s natural gas power plants unexpectedly went offline”, but this article said “no drop in natural gas generation over that period”. I’m assuming this means that other natural gas power plants increased production to cover what those 6 offline plants would have generated. And so presumably what was produced was exactly the same as if those 6 plants had been online anyway?

Is this purely scaremongering based on the fact that had demand been higher there may have (eventually) been insufficient capacity when the online plants reached their limits? And were they anywhere near those limits anyway?

markl
May 19, 2022 7:47 pm

When you’re looking for a scapegoat you will find it.

The Great Walrus
May 19, 2022 7:58 pm

“because climate change” — again missing the “of”…

