“Can California Really Achieve 85% Carbon-Free Electricity By 2030?”

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

In the contest to be the most virtuous of all the states on the “carbon-free” electricity metric, the race is on between California and New York. In 2018 California enacted a bill going by the name “SB100,” which set a mandatory target of 60% of electricity from “renewables” by 2030 (and 100% by 2045). Not to be outdone, New York responded by enacting its “Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act” in 2019, setting its own statutory targets of 70% of electricity from renewables by 2030 (and 100% by 2040).

So is any of this real? Or is it just so much posturing to show conformity with current fashions, all of which will be forgotten by the time the now-seemingly-distant deadlines approach? As to New York, I have had multiple posts (for example here and here) explaining how the supposedly mandatory goals are completely unrealistic as to both feasibility and cost, and how the people charged with achieving the goals have no idea what they are doing.

Is California any less clueless?

The short answer is “no.” However, a gaggle of “think tanks” is just out with a big Report trying to convince us otherwise. Indeed, the Report advocates that California can achieve not just its current statutory goal of 60% carbon-free electricity by 2030, but rather an even more ambitious 85% — as indicated by the headline of the press release announcing the Report, which is “Achieving 85 Percent Clean Electricity By 2030 In California.” The Report itself has the title “Reliably Reaching California’s Clean Energy Targets.” The think tanks putting their names on the Report are Energy Innovation, Telos Energy, and GridLab. The authors of the Report are identified as Derek Stenclik and Michael Welch of Telos and Priya Sreedharan of GridLab.

Also identified is a big “Technical Review Committee” of some 13 members. Do you think these people may be the experts who are going to be sure that this project gives honest technical and engineering answers as to how to achieve the ambitious goals? Don’t kid yourself. Five of the 13 are California energy bureaucrats (three from the California Energy Commission and two from the California Community Choice Association); and the rest are environmental and “green energy” advocates of various sorts, including from the Environmental Defense Fund, Vote Solar, Jas Energies, Sharply Focused and so forth. Even the few listed as “independent consultants” have backgrounds in advocacy for wind and solar energy.

And then there is this bizarre combination of “Disclaimer” and funding disclosure:

The views contained in this report do not represent the views of any of the technical review committee organizations and cannot be attributed to any single technical review committee members. This work was supported by funds from Climate Imperative.

In other words, “you can’t blame me when none of this works.” And, have you heard of the funding organization, Climate Imperative? Neither had I. But a few moments with a search engine will give you the answer. Two of the six members of the Board of Directors are Laurene Powell Jobs and John Doerr. Yes, that is the Laurene Jobs who inherited the Apple money, and the John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins who just dropped a billion on Stanford University to create a new school of “Sustainability.”

The Report is some 89 pages long, much of it couched in seemingly highly technical jargon. The goal is to persuade you that the target of 85% carbon-free electricity by 2030 can be easily achieved with full reliability. We have “models” that include all the relevant variables. We have run “stress tests” on every sort of possible extreme scenario. The following is from the blurb promoting the Report found on the Energy Innovation site:

Modeling from GridLab and Telos Energy finds California can achieve 85 percent clean energy by 2030 without compromising reliability, even under stressful conditions. . . . The technical study developed three 85 percent clean electricity by 2030 portfolios, reflecting different resource buildouts and accelerated electrification. These portfolios were tested against stressors including retiring in-state natural gas units, replacing West-wide coal with renewables and energy storage, and mimicking the August 2020 heat waves that caused rolling power outages. The study evaluated all stressors together, including stricter-than-normal import restrictions, finding the future clean grid is capable of serving load under these extreme conditions.

So the message to Californians is, invest some hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer and ratepayer money over the next eight years in complete blind faith that our models have considered everything that can go wrong. And by the way, don’t expect any kind of cost projection from us — that is beyond the scope of this project.

As readers here know, I have a simple answer to these kinds of fantasies, which is, show me the working demonstration project, even for a small town of 5000 or 10,000 people, from which we can evaluate the feasibility and cost of doing this for a large state of 40 million. Needless to say, no such thing exists.

To consider whether there is any seriousness at all behind this effort, let’s look at how the scenarios in the Report deal with two questions: (1) overbuilding of capacity, and (2) energy storage.

To its modest credit, the Report recognizes that reaching the 85% carbon-free electricity target will mean retaining a residuum of about 15% generation from natural gas. But how much wind and solar capacity will be needed to supply the remainder?

And the Report also gives at least some recognition that large amounts of storage will be required. But how much storage and at what cost?

The heart of the information addressing these questions appears in this chart from page 24:

For perspective, California’s peak electricity usage of all time hit 50.27 GW on July 24, 2006. In most recent years, the peak has been in the range of 46 – 47 GW. Current generation capacity from all sources is about 82 GW, already representing substantial overbuilding to deal with intermittency of large amounts of wind and solar. These scenarios from the Report for 2030 propose building capacity up to the range of 140 – 160 GW, or approximately three times peak usage. Natural gas capacity of about 30 GW would be almost enough to supply all of average usage, and about two-thirds of peak usage, but apparently the proposal is to keep it fully maintained and ready, but turned off about 85% of the time.

As to how much storage will be needed for these scenarios, the chart shows a range from about 20 GW in the “diverse clean resources” scenario, to about 25 GW in the “high electrification” scenario. OK, but how many gigawatt hours will you need, and how much will that cost? Even though that is far and away the most important question that must be addressed in any effort to build a primarily wind/solar/storage electricity system, you will not find that question addressed in this Report. Like the Scoping Plan of New York’s Climate Action Council, this Report is just that incompetent. (Or maybe the authors are aware of the problem and avoid addressing it because they know that addressing it would demonstrate the impossibility of the project and displease the paymasters. It’s hard to know which.). The only discussion in the Report of energy storage in gigawatt hours appears all the way on page 79, where from the context it is clear that the storage being discussed is only intended for intra-day balancing, and cannot even begin to address the seasonality of wind and solar generation.

So, what will be the cost of all of this? Building capacity to a level that is triple peak usage; keeping an entire back-up natural gas system fully-maintained but idle at least 85% of the time; and adding sufficient storage to deal with the seasonality of wind and solar? Three times the cost of the current system would seem conservative. Five times is more likely. And of course, this Report does not address the cost issue.

Read the full article here.

Giordano Milton
May 17, 2022 10:08 am

Sure. Just get rid of their industry, cars, and keep electrical use to a minimum. Maybe ban aircraft, ships, and fertilizer, as well. Start using horses, and require any ships that DO come into their harbors to be sailing vessels only.

DonM
Reply to  Giordano Milton
May 17, 2022 10:11 am

Even then … no.

Redge
Reply to  DonM
May 17, 2022 10:21 am

Add cull the population and they may be ok

James H
May 17, 2022 10:22 am

“Can California Really Achieve 85% Carbon-Free Electricity By 2030?”
I say the answer is YES. For most of the earth’s history, and indeed for most of humanity’s history, California has had no electricity at all – which will look very much like 85% carbon-free electricity. So this condition is not unprecedented.

What did carbon-crusaders use for light before candles? Light bulbs. Are candles carbon-neutral?

Old Man Winter
Reply to  James H
May 17, 2022 11:25 am

They used electricity for light before they used candles! 😮

Mr.
Reply to  James H
May 17, 2022 11:30 am

Whales are getting nervous.

I hear they’re chanting in whale-sounds –

“My body. My oil”

Tom Halla
May 17, 2022 10:22 am

Without adequate storage, wind and solar cannot work.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 17, 2022 11:31 am

The battery storage situation is quite worthless. Since they don’t have nuclear & AFAIK, don’t have
biomass electricity production, the only longer-term reliable production & storage is through pumped
water & the much hated hydroelectric. They can always “fake it” by importing electricity from
neighboring states. One other thing most of us forget is that PV electricity loses efficiency when it
gets too hot so production probably peaks in fall & spring.

commieBob
May 17, 2022 10:23 am

Absolutely, all the electricity used in California can come from wind and solar. 100%

Of course, there will only be electricity available when the wind blows and the sun shines.

The collapse of the economy, a mere $3.4 trillion.

The virtue signalling, priceless.

fretslider
May 17, 2022 10:23 am

In the brave new world of the future only the lucky few will have energy on demand

Tom.1
May 17, 2022 10:36 am

I have a couple questions:

  1. What does the annual day by day Gw-Hr renewable production look like based on historic weather patterns (a. The sun never shines at night, and b. The wind only blows part of the time).
  2. How much battery storage are they going to build, and at what cost?.
CoRev
Reply to  Tom.1
May 17, 2022 11:14 am

This Article answers your question 1: https://www.npr.org/2022/05/07/1097376890/for-a-brief-moment-calif-fully-powered-itself-with-renewable-energy
One hour for one day!?
And its graph shows how CA fared the res if the day on that very good Spring day:comment image

Note the gray areas of the graph. Do they even think?

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Tom.1
May 17, 2022 11:54 am

First, CA uses 250kGWh per year- ~29GW continuous generation I don’t have a breakdown as to its
sources used in generation/importation from other states.

Second, when battery storage amount is listed, that is usually only for ~1.5 hrs. As such, it’s <<
pumped water & hydroelectric. Regardless of how much they build. it’s essentially worthless versus
what they need. If there’s also a drought, then they’re S.O.L!

CA only has Diablo Canyon @ 2.25GW for reliable nuclear. AFAIK, they have no biomass power.
So, the reliable sources for when the wind doesn’t blow & the sun doesn’t shine is pumped water &
hydroelectric.

Here’s a wind potential chart for the US. I’ll have the solar potential map below it.
OOPS- fat finger, Make that two posts below, too.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Old Man Winter
May 17, 2022 11:57 am

The map I wanted to use was too big- I’ll use two others.

USwndpot.jpg
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Old Man Winter
May 17, 2022 11:59 am

offshore wind

USoffpot.jpg
william Johnston
Reply to  Tom.1
May 17, 2022 11:59 am

That’s assuming they can find the raw materials with which to build the solar cells, wind mills and batteries.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 17, 2022 10:51 am

No such required storage exists. There is not enough lithium and cobalt in the world for EV’s, let alone the California grid. There aren’t enough permitable sites for pumped hydro. And the other storage ideas like flow batteries or high speed fly wheels all have failed when tried on grid demonstration scale. Covered those in essay California Dreaming in ebook Blowing Smoke.
That essay title also aptly covers this new ‘report’.

Douglas Pollock
May 17, 2022 11:02 am

Unless California manages to have a sunrise in one side and a sunset at the same time in the other, that is, sun at all times, this wishfull thinking initiative is doomed. Which is the weighted average renewable capacity factor for California? Give any number, say 30%? Well, that is the maximum renewable generation fraction that California will ever achieve. but that is only with respect to the thermal source that will be used both, as baseload generation and non-baseload to back up these unreliables, meaning that the final renewable share, taking into account all sources of generation, would be negligible. But there is more: with no CO2 abatement except for the amount that would be buried, and electricity costs skyrocketing. By June an entire artiicle on this subject and other beauties will be available. California needs desperately Trump.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Douglas Pollock
Pat from Kerbob
May 17, 2022 11:08 am

We just have to look at Germany, they already have massively overbuilt wind, something like 160% of average grid load, and yet it only produces a little over 40% of their electricity.
Because the wind doesn’t blow all the time.
Their wind assets are situated all over the country already, widespread penetration, so doubling or tripling the installed based doesn’t help as they already have too much. Putting more wind turbines beside ones already not turning does not produce more power.
They have not been creating more Germany since the 1940s, without expanded areas to install them in different weather zones its pointless.

Tripling it just destablizes the grid as you’d have far too much power when the wind blows, there is already too much, none when it doesn’t.

It can only work with massive amounts of storage and there is nothing in development that can provide that.

1
Mr.
Reply to  Pat from Kerbob
May 17, 2022 11:33 am

There ARE massive amounts of energy storage.

It’s called COAL.

Doonman
May 17, 2022 11:22 am

California currently imports 30% of its electricity from other states. Other states do not necessarily sell “clean” energy and there is no way to tell which electrons are clean and which aren’t. Electric demand is rising and will continue to rise as policy demands it. So at some point, California will have to raise it’s ceiling of use above 100% in order to meet its legislative demand of 85%. Math doesn’t lie, but politicians do.

CD in Wisconsin
May 17, 2022 11:39 am

This is what happens when you are in a cult (and don’t know it), and the high priests of your cult are in charge and indoctrinate you and your fellow member of the faithl High priests in a cult are always considered infallible and unquestionable by the believers, hence the blind faith in wind a solar. The vitriol that skeptics of climate alarmism and renewable energy regularly receive earn them the labels of religious heretics and thought criminals.

No feasibility studies needed here — they have no value in a cult.

Pat from Kerbob
May 17, 2022 11:40 am

I wonder how much traction Schellenberger is going to get running for governor, at least he is on record as being not-as-insane as so many.

Kit P
May 17, 2022 11:42 am

“The Report is some 89 pages long, much of it couched in seemingly highly technical jargon.”

I am retired from the power industry and there is nothing technical here.

For example, yes you can model offshore wind. But no you cannot build off shoe wind. Or even close to the shore. The simple reason is the people of Califonia will fight the permitting process.

Is power produced in other states attributed to Califonia goals?

https://transmission.bpa.gov/business/operations/wind/baltwg.aspx

This link shows how wind can be balanced in the PNW and sent to Califonia.

Making electricity is hard work. Califonia is depending on the hard work of other states.

Gary Pearse
May 17, 2022 11:47 am

” tests on every sort of possible extreme scenario.”

One thing on the positive side is wildfires won’t be as troubling because they can retire the army of arsonists used light a lot of them.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/california-man-accused-arson-setting-spree-charged-starting-fire-dixie-n1276523

Vuk
May 17, 2022 11:51 am

I was reading extracts from the today’s Pentagon report to Congress on UAEs (UFOs to you and I).
If these ‘objects’ are of extraterrestrial origins then my granny was supernova and my younger sibling is a neutron star.

