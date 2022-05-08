Oceans

Claim: World’s Ocean Is Losing Its Memory Under Global Warming

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
27 Comments


Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA

Global map of declining ocean memory
IMAGE: DECLINING OCEAN MEMORY BETWEEN THE PRESENT AND THE END OF THE 21ST CENTURY–BLUE INDICATES DECLINE, RED INDICATES INCREASE IN MEMORY. view more  CREDIT: SHI, ET AL. (2022)

Using future projections from the latest generation of Earth System Models, a recent study published in Science Advances found that most of the world’s ocean is steadily losing its year-to-year memory under global warming. 

Compared with the fast weather fluctuations of the atmosphere, the slowly varying ocean exhibits strong persistence, or “memory”, meaning the ocean temperature tomorrow is likely to look a lot like it does today, with only slight changes. As a result, ocean memory is often used for predicting ocean conditions. 

Ocean memory decline is found as a collective response across the climate models to human-induced warming. As greenhouse-gas concentrations continue to rise, such memory decline will become increasingly evident.

“We discovered this phenomenon by examining the similarity in ocean surface temperature from one year to the next as a simple metric for ocean memory,” said Hui Shi, lead author and researcher at the Farallon Institute in Petaluma, California. “It’s almost as if the ocean is developing amnesia.” 

Ocean memory is found to be related to the thickness of the uppermost layer of the ocean, known as the mixed layer. Deeper mixed layers have greater heat content, which confers more thermal inertia that translates into memory. However, the mixed layer over most oceans will become shallower in response to continued anthropogenic warming, resulting in a decline in ocean memory. 

“Other processes, such as changes in ocean currents and changes in the energy exchange between the atmosphere and ocean, also contribute to changes in ocean memory, but the shoaling of the mixed layer depth and resulting memory decline happens in all regions of the globe, and this makes it an important factor to consider for future climate predictions,” said Robert Jnglin Wills, a research scientist at University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, and co-author of the research.

Along with ocean memory decline, the thinning mixed layer is also found to increase the random fluctuations of the sea surface temperature. As a result, although the ocean will not become much more variable from one year to the next in the future, the fraction of helpful signals for prediction largely reduces. 

“Reduced ocean memory together with increased random fluctuations suggest intrinsic changes in the system and new challenges in prediction under warming,” said Fei-Fei Jin, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, and co-author of the research.

Ocean memory loss doesn’t just impact the prediction of physical variables, but could also influence the way we manage sensitive marine ecosystems. 

“Reduced memory means less time in advance for a forecast to be made. This could hinder our ability to predict and prepare for ocean change including marine heatwaves, which are known to have caused sudden and pronounced changes in ocean ecosystems around the world,” said Michael Jacox, a research scientist at NOAA Fisheries’ Southwest Fisheries Science Center in Monterey, California, and co-author of the research. 

In fisheries management, the biological parameters used for stock assessment are estimated assuming a stable environment represented by the recent past. Reduced ocean memory might render such estimation inaccurate and calls for new approaches in ecosystem-based fisheries management to include real-time ocean monitoring and other efforts alike. Ocean memory decline also likely exerts impacts on populations of biological resources. Depending on whether the species are adapted to constant or more variable environmental conditions, future changes in their population can be better estimated and predicted by taking ocean memory loss into consideration. 

Besides ocean prediction, forecasting land-based impacts on temperature, precipitation as well as extreme events might also be affected by ocean memory decline due to their dependence on the persistence of sea surface temperature as a predictability source. As ocean memory continues to decline, researchers will likely be challenged to search for alternative predictors for skillful predictions.

The research is a collaboration among scientists at:
●    Farallon Institute 
●    University of Hawaii at Manoa
●    University of Washington 
●    NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center
●    NOAA Physical Sciences Laboratory 
●    University of Arizona 
●    NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center

JOURNAL

Science Advances

DOI

10.1126/sciadv.abm3468 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Global decline in ocean memory over the 21st century

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

6-May-2022

COI STATEMENT

The authors declare that they have no competing interests

From EurekAlert!

Oldseadog
May 8, 2022 10:08 am

” ….. human-induced warming.”
Link to proof, please.

8
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 8, 2022 11:12 am

There isn’t any, as you well know.

0
Reply
Richard Page
May 8, 2022 10:11 am

Thermal inertia does not “translate to memory” – it’s all thermal inertia. This is what happens when a bunch of stoned hippies take a pseudo-science course and anthropomorphise the planet as some sort of ‘goddess’.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Richard Page
15
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  Richard Page
May 8, 2022 10:22 am

And this just in from another YouReekAlot! article…

Climate Change has Reduced Joe Biden’s memory to a series of events he made up in 1973.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Richard Page
May 8, 2022 10:47 am

Seems like it’s more like diarrhea than amnesia.

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
May 8, 2022 10:13 am

The article begins with, “Using future projections from the latest generation of Earth System Models…”

That’s as far as anyone needs to read to know the study is computer-generated nonsense.

Regards,
Bob

13
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 8, 2022 10:35 am

Good of them to do that as it saves lots of time.

4
Reply
fretslider
May 8, 2022 10:20 am

Well, this nonsense is easily forgotten

7
Reply
G Mawer
Reply to  fretslider
May 8, 2022 11:06 am

Good One !!

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  fretslider
May 8, 2022 11:07 am

That’s a bit of a problem, these forecasts are what’s remembered. Particularly in this sort of case when a rebuttal can take weeks or months and is not published in the gutter press,

A lot of predictions by the Met Office have been published in national and local press in the UK over the last two or three weeks, it’s yet to materialise in Derby. But what people remember is that a heatwave was forecast so it must have happened. I’m not a conspiracy theorist so I put it down to ineptitude of the MO and incompetence of the press and Gullibility of a large section of the public

0
Reply
James Watson
May 8, 2022 10:28 am

So they found the effect by examining models of predicted future ocean warming rather than looking at actual ocean conditions over the past 40 years…. it’s as if they knew they could only find what they were looking for in models.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  James Watson
May 8, 2022 10:53 am

See my comment below, just posted.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
May 8, 2022 10:29 am

We need to ‘woke up’ the oceans, then…

3
Reply
Doonman
May 8, 2022 10:30 am

Oh dear, the fetch forgot what it was doing. How will we ever survive? And its all your fault, just like everything else. Please send money so we can play with our computers, we are a little short. Thank you.

4
Reply
Mr.
May 8, 2022 10:37 am

Papers like this serve to demonstrate how dramatic has been the separation between “climate science” and reality.

3
Reply
David Wojick
May 8, 2022 10:39 am

Government funded by the big three modeling agencies NOAA, NSF and DOE. Buying scares.

“Funding: This work was supported by Modeling, Analysis, Predictions, and Projections Program grant NA19OAR4310290 (Climate Program Office, U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) to H.S., M.G.-R., W.J.S., and R.R.R.; U.S. National Science Foundation grant AGS-1813611 (F.-F.J.); U.S. Department of Energy grant DE-SC0005110 (F.-F.J.); U.S. National Science Foundation grant AGS-1929775 (R.C.J.W.); and CIRES Postdoctoral Visiting Fellowship (D.J.A.)”

2
Reply
Richard Brown
May 8, 2022 10:45 am

We need to start chucking blueberries and avocados into the ocean. They are supposed to be good for the memory…..

2
Reply
Chris Nisbet
May 8, 2022 10:48 am

Hands up who thinks this story gives the impression this ‘memory loss’ in the oceans has already begun.
“Declining”, “is steadily”, “is developing” “We discovered this phenomenon”, all imply that something is already happening.

Do honest scientists try to mislead people?

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
May 8, 2022 10:56 am

These dishonest scientists definitely tried to mislead. ARGO sees nothing of what they assert is already happening. Just checked. Reference in comment following.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 8, 2022 10:50 am

Models!

I thought, what does ARGO observe? Found a perfect on point paper in GRL at 2017GL073426 titled ‘An ARGO mixed layer climatology’. Built from about 1250000 separate ARGO profiles from 2003 to 2017, and computed two ways. The complete database with computed mixed layer depths (MLD) is available at http://mixedlayer.uscd.edu.

Turns out the MLD has a strong seasonal component—shallower in summer. Hence the climatology. Turns out that it also varieties geographically (deeper in the turbulent Southern ocean) and annually. But based on the paper’s database, and Fig. 3b for the Labrador Sea, there is NO general shallowing caused by global warming over the period to 2017. NONE.

It is only in climate models of what the future might be. Another bogey man lurking under the warmunist bed.

6
Reply
markl
May 8, 2022 10:54 am

Just once I’d like to see claims resulting from investigative facts instead of models. We’ve created a monster by allowing modeling to take the place of science and be taken for truth.

5
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  markl
May 8, 2022 11:12 am

The map is not the territory.

1
Reply
H. D. Hoese
May 8, 2022 10:59 am

 “Ocean memory loss doesn’t just impact the prediction of physical variables, but could also influence the way we manage sensitive marine ecosystems. ” I guess that without a memory, literacy is not possible. Didn’t teach such courses when I took and even taught a little oceanography. Learn something new every day!

Special Issue: Future Seas 2030: Pathways to Sustainability
Reviews in Fish Biology and Fisheries  https://futureseas2030.org/ &nbsp;
Ocean literacy experiential learning.  “When we dance the ocean, does it hear us Equity of our future oceans: practices and outcomes in marine science research” Trying to outdo the water striders out there? Ocean & atmosphere boundary layers are quite a place, easier and maybe more fun to study other aspects.

From the paper, first in abstract– “This global decline in ocean memory is predominantly driven by shoaling of the upper-ocean mixed layer depth in response to global surface warming, while thermodynamic and dynamic feedbacks can contribute substantially regionally.”

First line in Introduction– “More than two-thirds of Earth’s surface is covered by ocean,….”
In Results–“The 1-year autocorrelation of annual mean SST anomalies [hereafter referred to as A(1)] is used as a simple metric of the year-to-year ocean memory (Materials and Methods). The SST anomalies are defined as deviation from the long-term trends (Materials and Methods) ….. Just as the shoaling of the MLD is the main reason for the decline in ocean memory, it is also the reason for the increase in noise variance (Materials and Methods).” MLDs (Mixed layer depth) SST (Sea surface temperature for those of you that didn’t know about the size of the ocean).

Materials and Methods “ We use CMIP6 output of SST, MLD, surface latent heat flux, surface sensible heat flux, and surface radiative fluxes from the preindustrial control simulations, historical simulations, and various SSP (65) scenarios, including SSP2-4.5, SSP3-7.0, and SSP5-8.5. We selected a total of 20 CMIP6 models…..”  

I suppose that we had some memory about noise variation back then, and they did show in their references that there actually were some thermodynamic measurements made in the last millennium. I also learned about another NOAA program (Modeling, Analysis, Predictions, and Projections ). They need to go to sea and measure some real (not so sensitive and autocorrelated) thermoclines!

0
Reply
n.n
May 8, 2022 11:23 am

Projections of projections of inferred images in the signs.

0
Reply
John Shotsky
May 8, 2022 11:46 am

So, when the oceans don’t do as the computer models ‘predict’ it is the ocean’s fault? I think the memory problem is with those to tout these failed models.

0
Reply
TonyL
May 8, 2022 11:52 am

The ocean is losing it’s memory

In this case I think this will be difficult to trace back to the primary cause.

Do the most obvious and important things first.
They need to do a multi-variate study to determine if simple old age is the primary cause.
Simple aging is far and away the most common cause of memory loss.

(So much for YouReekAlerts)

0
Reply
Vuk
May 8, 2022 11:59 am

… and these dummies are university academics?!
Oceans do not have memory, they have thermal capacity, I would be tempted to call it ‘thermal hysteresis’ (the phenomenon in which the value of a physical property lags behind changes in the effect causing it, whereby down cycle may not follow rate path of the preceding up cycle, e.g. oceans may not cool and heat at the same rate).
Also oceans might be subject to long term natural cycles, such as centenary or millennial solar cycles, the millennium+ long great conveyor belt cycle, AMO and PDO cycles whose causes are not entirely certain. I believe there also some long term tidal cycles that might affect temperature behaviour of costal waters, i.e. the whole panoply of cyclomania, you might say (: .

0
Reply
