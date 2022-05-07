Temperature

The Parts And The Whole

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
27 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

As with many of my meanderings through scientific landscapes, this one starts with “I got to wondering …”.

In this case, I got to wondering how well the Central England Temperature (“CET”) matches up with the temperature of the planet.

In part, I was wondering because I keep reading that the Little Ice Age, which bottomed out in about 1700AD, was just a European phenomenon. I’ve often wondered if just a part of the world could cool as much as it did in the Little Ice Age without the rest of the world cooling as well.

The CET is one of the longer temperature records. It’s a curious record in that it’s made up of a combination of temperature records of a changing variety of stations in the general area of Central England. It stretches from 1659 to the present. Here’s the more recent part of the CET record (seasonality removed) and the Berkeley Earth global temperature record.

Figure 1. Monthly Central England Temperature (CET) and Berkeley Earth global temperature.

Hmmm … looking at that it seems that there is very little relationship between the two. The R^2 (lower left corner) is a measure of the closeness of the relationship, varying from R^2 = 0 (no relationship) to R^2 = 1 (total agreement). Pondering the question, I realized that the problem is that over a short period of time, months or years rather than decades or centuries, the temperature in a small area of the planet like Central England varies a lot more than the temperature of the globe.

So what I needed to do was to adjust the short-term variance of the CET to match that of the Berkeley record, while leaving the long-term variations intact.

To do that I first took a LOWESS smooth of the CET data. That gave me Figure 2.

Figure 2. Full Central England Temperature record, along with a LOWESS smooth of the CET. You can see the coldest part of the Little Ice Age around 1700AD.

Then I subtracted the LOWESS smooth from the recent CET data (from 1850 to the present to match the period of the Berkeley Earth data). This left me with just the short-term (months to years, not decades or centuries) variations in the CET data.

I also did the same to the Berkeley Earth temperature data, to determine the short-term variations in that data.

Once I had both sets of short-term variations, I adjusted the average size of the CET short-term variations to match the average size of the corresponding Berkeley Earth short-term variations. Finally, I added the LOWESS smooth back in to reconstruct the original CET data, but with much less short-term variations.

I then used a simple linear regression on the CET data to give the best overall fit to the Berkeley Earth data. Figure 3 shows that result.

Figure 3. Central England Temperature, variance adjusted, compared to the Berkeley Earth global temperature.

This was a big surprise to me, and surprises like this are what keep me doing science. I did not expect the temperature of a small part of England to be in such good agreement with the global temperature. The R^2 is 0.67, much larger than the previous R^2 of 0.07 shown in Figure 1. And since the Little Ice Age is clearly visible in the earlier part of the CET record shown in Figure 2, this greatly ups the odds that the Little Ice Age was a global phenomenon.

Now, I’ve also heard the claim about US temperature records, that the US is only ~ 2% of the global area and thus we shouldn’t expect it to be similar to the global record. So I used the same technique to compare the Berkeley Earth US record with the Berkeley Earth global record. Figure 4 shows that result:

Figure 4. US temperature, variance adjusted, compared to the Berkeley Earth global temperature.

Now, the US is much larger than Central England, and thus as we might expect, the agreement with the global temperature is even better than that of the CET. The R^2 is now up to 0.76. Over the last 170 years, the US temperature has been doing very close to what the global temperature has been doing. Who knew? Certainly not me.

Next, here is the correlation of individual 1° latitude x 1° longitude gridcells, variance-adjusted as described above, with the global average temperature.

Another surprise. The land masses generally correlate well with global average temperature, as does much of the ocean … except the North Atlantic, which is negatively correlated with the global mean.

Finally, with all of the above in mind, I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that the Little Ice Age was most likely a global phenomenon.

And that was my scientific surprise for today … how was your day?

My very best to all,

w.

27 Comments
Leif Svalgaard
May 7, 2022 10:09 am

 the previous R^2 of 0.7 shown in Figure 1″
Should be 0.07

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
May 7, 2022 10:16 am

Thanks, Leif, fixed.

w.

John Dawson
May 7, 2022 10:14 am

There’s a typo just under figure 3 – the CET to Berkeley original correlation should be 0.07 not 0.7 I think.

I am an electronics guy – I assume a Lowness filter is basically a low pass filter. One pole, 2 pole or what? (I confess I am being lazy in not looking it up).

menace
Reply to  John Dawson
May 7, 2022 10:47 am

LOWESS is a rather complicated curve fit method. A sort of a piecewise curve fit with a lot of little pieces I think. It requires a lot of computation power (relative to pre-2000’s PC throughputs I suppose) and the curve generally cannot be conveniently expressed in equation form.

Last edited 1 hour ago by menace
John Tillman
May 7, 2022 10:18 am

The Little Ice Age was already known to have been global from many studies on every continent and in all oceans. So were the Medieval, Roman, Minoan, Egyptian and Holocene Optimum Warm Periods and intervening cool intervals.

Rich Davis
Reply to  John Tillman
May 7, 2022 11:22 am

While that’s certainly true, it seems useful to show a new piece of evidence. I don’t recall seeing any papers from Mann or comments from griff acknowledging their prior error and repudiating the Hockey Stick. Or did I miss that?

Ed Reid
Reply to  John Tillman
May 7, 2022 11:50 am

I thought all that temperature variation had been beaten into submission with a hockey stick.

Ian Magness
May 7, 2022 10:18 am

Brilliant as ever Willis.
Quick question though, why would you be surprised if something of the magnitude and duration of the European LIA was mirrored world-wide? After all, doesn’t the Earth keep turning and the fluids and gases keep mixing?
Or was there perchance a touch of sarcasm there?

Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
May 7, 2022 11:18 am

Yeah, modern glacial retreat in many places is showing trees that were overrun by glacial advances during the LIA.

Catherine
May 7, 2022 10:24 am

Willis,

I always enjoy reading your posts. This one has a typo here:

The R^2 is 0.67, much larger than the previous R^2 of 0.7 shown in Figure 1. 

I think you meant to repeat the 0.07 from the previous R^2.

Best regards.

Robert Thomson
May 7, 2022 10:27 am

I love how your analytical skills shine a light on what the data is able to tell us. At some point the data will trump the alarmist fog – but it’s taking a horribly long time. Thank you so much for your dedication and data based approach.

JCM
May 7, 2022 10:31 am

I have noticed there is a striking relationship between the density of observations for a geography and the amount of variability in temperature recorded over time.

Sparsely sampled areas tend to resemble CO2 curves quite closely, while heavily sampled areas have less resemblance to CO2 curves.

The best predictor of temperature to CO2 correlation seems to be the number of weather stations operating (inversely).

State of Arkansas USA (well sampled):comment image

Country of Mali, in Africa (poorly sampled):comment image

Greenland (well sampled?):comment image

Country of Bolivia, South America (poorly sampled):comment image

Berkely Earth data
https://showyourstripes.info/c/globe

JCM
Reply to  JCM
May 7, 2022 10:58 am

I concede the plots are somewhat cherry-picked, but it is meant to highlight the point. It would require a spatial analysis for robust statistics. Maybe it has been done. I suggest infilled data always bears more resemblance to CO2 than non-infilled data. Aggregated globally, this significantly impacts our view of the data.

ThinkingScientist
May 7, 2022 10:38 am

Take a look at the rate of warming for 40 years or so in the CET from 1700 – 1740.

I have a graph overlaying that section of the record on the present warming (data CET annual mean and graph was generated in 2019 so latest data cuts off then).

CET_Then_and_Now.jpg
Scissor
Reply to  ThinkingScientist
May 7, 2022 11:22 am

It seems that CO2 emissions from burning witches are particularly potent as far as warming is concerned, especially for the witches.

Edim
May 7, 2022 10:44 am

Nice analysis, although already known (the correlation). It would be very interesting to see the temperature anomaly plot for the small blue area of the North Atlantic.

Edim
Reply to  Edim
May 7, 2022 10:48 am

Maybe compared to the global temperature anomalies, like in figures 3 and 4.

Rud Istvan
May 7, 2022 10:47 am

Nice post, WE. Your surmise is almost certainly correct.

When the issue of Mann’s hockey stick flat handle was first raised (he had eliminated both the historically verifiable European MWP and LIA), his supporters argued they were local and the hockey stick was global and ‘correct’. Then a number studies showed they were both at least the entire northern hemisphere. Then further studies showed them present in the Southern Hemisphere, even finding evidence for the MWP on the Antarctic peninsula. Showing how utterly wrong Mann was, never mind his ‘Nature trick’ with the blade.

cerescokid
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 7, 2022 11:04 am

Rud

Absolutely correct. The motivation to say the LIA was only in Europe has the same genesis as the need to get rid of the MWP. I’ve read uncountable peer reviewed papers indicating conditions in accord with the LIA from all over the globe. We might never know the exact temperatures involved in those other continents. But it’s almost irrelevant because even today regions have their own trends that diverge from the global trends. At some point the establishment will have to admit there was a global MWP and a global LIA. It’s nothing more than returning to some common sense.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  cerescokid
May 7, 2022 11:30 am

Yes. And the reason the Mann’s of the climate debate won’t recognize them is that if they did, they would be admitting to significant natural variability. And that admission would ruin their CO2 attribution to warming since about 1975.

John Tillman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 7, 2022 11:04 am

LIA data from the Ross Sea show Antarctic surface 2 degrees C colder:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012821X11002925

Edim
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 7, 2022 11:09 am

The hockey stick is an obvious climate change denial.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 7, 2022 11:59 am

As a point of clarification, Rud, IIRC Mann’s two original hockey sticks (MBH98 and MBH99) covered only the Northern Hemisphere, not the globe. As usual, the evidence shows that the CliSciFi paleo climatological community spin and misrepresent everything; their global argument was crap.

Mike Dubrasich
May 7, 2022 11:00 am

Is it possible that BEGT is not an accurate estimate of historical global temps? That BEGT is biased? Why should BEGT be the gold standard?

And what is global average temperature anyway? The Earth has wide ranges in temperature from place to place. The average (or any other smooth of a smooth) is meaningless.

And btw, if it wasn’t so unseasonably cold here today, I’d be out in the garden instead of trolling WUWT and depositing comments. Warmer Is Better.

TonyL
May 7, 2022 11:18 am

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that the Little Ice Age was most likely a global phenomenon.

Out on a limb. A nice big strong one close to the ground.
Remember Willie Soon and Sallie Baliunas and that whole fiasco?
Soon and Baliunas wrote a paper showing the MWP was in fact global. This enraged the Global Warming Alarm community and set it on fire and they launched the now notorious campaign to destroy the two. As we recall this campaign consisted of lies, defamation, character assassination and professional harassment. That must have been one heck of a paper to have caused all that much fuss.
A reader here, new to the affair might ask, what was this really all about?
Well, at the time the Warmists were at the height of their efforts to erase the MWP as it was devastating to the theory of AGW. Shortly before the Willie Soon and Sallie Baliunas published their paper, Michael Mann (yes, him) had published work purporting to show the MWP was local to Europe. The paper accomplished two big goals.
1) Made the assertion that the MWP was local.
2) Gave a big name to the new “fact”.

So Soon and Baliunas committed two grave sins when they published.
1) They demolished the “MWP was local” argument.
2) They directly contradicted one of the High Priests of Global Warming Alarm.
Neither heresy could be tolerated.

Foe those interested in this sordid mess the paper is:
Willie Soon and Sallie Baliunas
Climate Research (Clim Res)
Vol. 23: 89-110, 2003
Published January 31

I have the paper saved as a .pdf, so I know it is, or was, available.

Tom.1
May 7, 2022 11:40 am

How was my day? It got better as soon as I read your post. Thanks again Willis.

