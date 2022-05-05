Trudeau’s Green Canada Reports Record Oil Exports

Essay by Eric Worrall

The Trudeau government is trying to convince everyone that tar sands oil can be a climate friendly fuel.

Record oil exports test Trudeau’s climate-change ambitions

4TH MAY 2022

BY: BLOOMBERG

Canada is becoming more reliant on the fossil-fuel sector, even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeks to strengthen the country’s policies on climate change.

Oil, natural gas, coal and refined petroleum exports hit a one-month record of C$17.4-billion ($13.6-billion) in March, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada. Shipments totaled about C$150-billion over the past 12 months — also a record.

As a share of total merchandise exports, the fossil-fuel industry represented 27.4% of shipments in March — matching the all-time high set under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2014.

…

“Canada has decided through its policy actions that an aggressive decarbonization strategy is a better route to net zero than conceding the market to dirtier suppliers of oil and gas,” said Ed Greenspon, CEO of the Public Policy Forum, an Ottawa-based think tank that argued against an accelerated phaseout in a March report. “As an exporter, this is good news for the Canadian economy. As a reliable exporter, it is good news for the world economy.”

The Trudeau government’s plan to meet its climate targets relies on a 42% cut in emissions from the oil and gas sector over the next eight years. It leans heavily on technical improvements — such as carbon capture — while still allowing for barrels to be pumped, to the chagrin of environmentalists.

…