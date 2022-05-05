Trudeau’s Green Canada Reports Record Oil Exports

Essay by Eric Worrall
The Trudeau government is trying to convince everyone that tar sands oil can be a climate friendly fuel.
Record oil exports test Trudeau’s climate-change ambitions
4TH MAY 2022
BY: BLOOMBERG
Canada is becoming more reliant on the fossil-fuel sector, even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeks to strengthen the country’s policies on climate change.
Oil, natural gas, coal and refined petroleum exports hit a one-month record of C$17.4-billion ($13.6-billion) in March, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada. Shipments totaled about C$150-billion over the past 12 months — also a record.
As a share of total merchandise exports, the fossil-fuel industry represented 27.4% of shipments in March — matching the all-time high set under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2014.
…
“Canada has decided through its policy actions that an aggressive decarbonization strategy is a better route to net zero than conceding the market to dirtier suppliers of oil and gas,” said Ed Greenspon, CEO of the Public Policy Forum, an Ottawa-based think tank that argued against an accelerated phaseout in a March report. “As an exporter, this is good news for the Canadian economy. As a reliable exporter, it is good news for the world economy.”
The Trudeau government’s plan to meet its climate targets relies on a 42% cut in emissions from the oil and gas sector over the next eight years. It leans heavily on technical improvements — such as carbon capture — while still allowing for barrels to be pumped, to the chagrin of environmentalists.
…Read more: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/record-oil-exports-test-trudeaus-climate-change-ambitions-2022-05-04/rep_id:3650
I can’t help thinking this wasn’t the kind of green government Trudeau voters were hoping for at the last election. But as Trudeau once said, “No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and leave them there”.