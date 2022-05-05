Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, and daughter Ella-Grace wave as they board a government plane in Ottawa, Monday August 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld No kids,
Trudeau’s Green Canada Reports Record Oil Exports

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The Trudeau government is trying to convince everyone that tar sands oil can be a climate friendly fuel.

Record oil exports test Trudeau’s climate-change ambitions

4TH MAY 2022 
BY: BLOOMBERG

Canada is becoming more reliant on the fossil-fuel sector, even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeks to strengthen the country’s policies on climate change.

Oil, natural gascoal and refined petroleum exports hit a one-month record of C$17.4-billion ($13.6-billion) in March, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada. Shipments totaled about C$150-billion over the past 12 months — also a record.

As a share of total merchandise exports, the fossil-fuel industry represented 27.4% of shipments in March — matching the all-time high set under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2014.

“Canada has decided through its policy actions that an aggressive decarbonization strategy is a better route to net zero than conceding the market to dirtier suppliers of oil and gas,” said Ed Greenspon, CEO of the Public Policy Forum, an Ottawa-based think tank that argued against an accelerated phaseout in a March report. “As an exporter, this is good news for the Canadian economy. As a reliable exporter, it is good news for the world economy.”

The Trudeau government’s plan to meet its climate targets relies on a 42% cut in emissions from the oil and gas sector over the next eight years. It leans heavily on technical improvements — such as carbon capture — while still allowing for barrels to be pumped, to the chagrin of environmentalists.

Read more: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/record-oil-exports-test-trudeaus-climate-change-ambitions-2022-05-04/rep_id:3650

I can’t help thinking this wasn’t the kind of green government Trudeau voters were hoping for at the last election. But as Trudeau once said, “No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and leave them there”.

8 Comments
Jeff Corbin
May 5, 2022 10:08 am

Yeah! Boo!

0
Reply
Tom Halla
May 5, 2022 10:14 am

What else would one expect Trudeau to do? Virtue signalling at someone else’s expense?

0
Reply
markl
May 5, 2022 10:14 am

Being a hypocrite doesn’t bother them at all when money is involved. Reality can be ignored but not so much for money.

0
Reply
John Garrett
May 5, 2022 10:18 am

Sophistry at its finest.

0
Reply
John K. Sutherland.
May 5, 2022 10:21 am

Canada is cleaning up the biggest oil spill that the world has ever seen, with all those oil sands sitting on the surface like that.
That’s how his majesty should sell it to the greenies.

2
Reply
BallBounces
May 5, 2022 10:32 am

The amazing thing is that all that oil in the ground was found in barrels!

0
Reply
Cam
May 5, 2022 10:37 am

Why are you using the term “tar sands”? That is a disparaging term used by climate change zealots to paint the oil sands in the most unflattering light possible.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
May 5, 2022 10:44 am

Too bad he cannot convince the baked potato in the White House.

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

