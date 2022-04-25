Climate News

My New Book – Soaring on Amazon – Get your copy now!

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
12 Comments

Climate at a Glance is Available for Purchase Today on Amazon. It has already jumped to the top of many book categories for “new releases.” It is now the #1 new release in Climatology.

So I’ve been working on this for about a year. It’s ready. I give it about 72 hours before the forces of darkness try to take it down from Amazon.

My new book: Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students: Facts on 30 Prominent Climate Topics – is available on Amazon.com for the first time and debuted on Earth Day 

Although I’m the primary author, the book is published by The Heartland Institute, the 2022 edition of the book breaks down 30 of the most frequently argued climate issues into short, “at-a-glance” summaries that provide, accurate, critical information concerning climate change. Topics include the latest data and analysis of the climate’s effect on crop production, drought, floods, coral reefs, sea-level rise, ice melt, extreme weather, the urban heat-island effect, wildfires, polar bears, the effect of COVID-19 on carbon dioxide levels, and more.

“Each topic has key takeaways, and is cited and referenced, often using U.S. government data from NOAA, NASA, EPA and other agencies to cut through the clutter and show the reality of each climate topic,” said Heartland Institute Senior fellow Anthony Watts,

“After spending decades on-camera during the evening TV news presenting meteorological events and trying to explain them in a way that a layperson can understand, I applied that experience to the production of this book.

“Simple, easy-to-digest explanations, factual references, and compelling graphics allow for easy reading of what are often complex climate topics,” Watts said.

BONUS: The hardcopy of the book contains links and a scannable QR-code to freely downloadable and distributable digital PDF copies of the book, as well as a PowerPoint slide deck for all the topics.

Co-author and Heartland Institute President James Taylor, who has studied, debated, and written about environmental and energy issues for nearly 20 years, says this book is an essential resource for teachers, students, and parents to counter the one-sided and alarmist climate instruction in most public schools today.

“The environmental left has done everything in its power to monopolize climate messaging and prevent students from learning the truth about asserted climate change,” Taylor said. “Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students shows that scientific truth will always win out over agenda-driven propaganda.”

H. Sterling Burnett, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environment Policy at The Heartland Institute, edited Watts’ and Taylor’s work. The book presents facts without the “hyperbolic statements of doom” common in academia and popular culture.

“If teachers are going to discuss climate change in their classrooms, the discussions should be grounded in an accurate representation of the science,” Burnett said. “Climate at a Glance provides this in a form easily accessible for teachers and students alike. Without frills or hyperbolic statements of doom, using verifiable data for topic after topic, Climate at a Glance demonstrates there is no climate crisis.”

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Thanks WUWT
April 25, 2022 3:08 am

I will be ordering today.

3
Reply
Ian Magness
April 25, 2022 3:08 am

Glad to see it’s available in the UK right now. I’ve just ordered it and look forward to showing it to my more woke friends and watching their heads explode.
Keep up the good work Anthony!

2
Reply
Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  Ian Magness
April 25, 2022 3:18 am

Ii just hope that the print is dark enough so that even a 95 year old can read it.

Michael VK5 ELL

2
Reply
Jay Willis
April 25, 2022 3:15 am

I want a copy, but apparently it’s not available at Amazon UK. I will look for other resellers.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Jay Willis
April 25, 2022 3:49 am

It is available now at A UK.

0
Reply
David Dibbell
April 25, 2022 3:28 am

Good for you, Anthony Watts and James Taylor and the Heartland Institute!
And please keep up the good work here at WUWT.

2
Reply
David Wojick
April 25, 2022 3:31 am

I think this is a book version of https://climateataglance.com/ which is truly cool. Here is what I wrote about the launch two years ago:
http://ccdedu.blogspot.com/2020/04/heartland-launches-22-climate-science.html

I call them Gatebreakers, to be used against alarmist gatekeepers.

Here is where to apply them:
https://www.cfact.org/2022/04/21/climate-alarmism-posing-as-science-education-for-children/

0
Reply
fretslider
April 25, 2022 3:37 am

I get the idea that the forces of darkness will waste little time on organising rapid excommunication – possibly followed by a burning at the stake on social media. 

But my question is this: how will you convince teachers to even consider this book when they themselves have been indoctrinated and firmly believe the narrative? Their unions are… firm believers in the narrative…

“Education unions call for urgent action on climate change crisis “

https://www.unison.org.uk/news/press-release/2021/10/education-unions-call-for-urgent-action-on-climate-change-crisis/

That’s long before kids get to wokesville – formerly known as a university.

I wish I had an answer.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by fretslider
2
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  fretslider
April 25, 2022 3:51 am

Donate one to the school library saying it is an intelligence test.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
April 25, 2022 3:53 am

For the teachers, I mean.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
April 25, 2022 3:48 am

Just ordered three. One for my teacher daughter, one for a friend and one for some light holiday reading.😁

1
Reply
JoHo
April 25, 2022 3:57 am

I have ordered a copy through UK Amazon BUT it’s Out of Stock! I look forward to it being delivered when back in stock.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

‘State Of The Planet’ Is Good, No Climate Crisis In Sight – Climate Change Weekly #432

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

2021 State of The Climate Report: Empirical Observations Show No Sign of ‘Climate Crisis’ – ‘Snow Cover Stable, Sea Ice Levels Recovering, & No Change in Storm Activity’

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration Climate News

Upper Midwest Counties Attempt to Block CCS Pipeline

5 days ago
David Middleton
Climate News Oil and Gas

America’s Huge Natural Gas Reserves

2 weeks ago
Andy May

You Missed

Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy Roundup #501

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Renewable Subsidies Have Cost £78 Billion In Last 10 Years

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration

Carbon Collect Unveils Mechanicaltree™ In Partnership With Arizona State University

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Earth Day’s Failed Predictions Of 52 Years Ago & The Amazing Environmental Improvements That Have Occurred Since

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: