Climate Colonialists Disrupt African Pipeline, Perpetuate Poverty

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
By Vijay Jayaraj

Climate activists’ ill-founded opposition to fossil fuels threatens to stop a major pipeline project in East Africa and stymie economic growth in Uganda and Tanzania — home to some of the world’s poorest people.

Uganda is betting big on its fossil fuel reserves. In February, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and France’s TotalEnergies agreed to invest $10 billion to develop two Ugandan oil reserves. But the landlocked country needs the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project (EACOP) to transport  its product to a port in Tanzania.

The 895-mile-long pipeline from Uganda’s Lake Alberta region to the seaport of Tanga will be the longest electrically heated crude oil pipeline in the world and will carry 216,000 barrels per day. The project received a green light for construction after the completion of an  Environment and Social Impact Assessment.

The Africa Report says that the investment will be huge: “(A)bout $10 billion will be invested in the sector (oil and gas) before first oil is produced in 2025, mainly on the pipeline, refinery, and infrastructure. The government has been commissioning road construction in the region where oil will be produced, in Buliisa and Hoima districts, and an airport is also being constructed in the region.” The project is expected to generate around 10,000 jobs even after the construction phase.

The Government of Uganda expects massive employment of its citizens during construction: “This will be through direct employment of about 14,000 people by the companies, indirect employment of about 45,000 people by the contractors, and induced employment of about 105,000 people as a result of utilization of other services by the oil and gas sector. Of the direct employment, 57 percent are expected to be Ugandans, which is expected to result in an estimated $48.5 million annual payment to Ugandan employees.”

However, the global war against fossil fuel has now reached Ugandan soil and extremists are determined to stop this lifesaving, economically critical project.

Vanessa Nakate of StopEACOP rants against the pipeline in a recent column in the New York Times, saying the project would bring poverty and destruction to the people of Africa. She also references extreme weather in implying the pipeline will worsen the climate.

During a visit to the ultra-rich Vatican, Vanessa says: “It is evident that there is no future in the fossil fuel industry…. we know the impacts on our food. We know the impacts on our water. We know the impacts on our livelihood…… the climate crisis is already affecting so many people not only in Uganda, but the African continent.”

But her reasons for opposing the pipeline are scientifically inaccurate and logically senseless.

She points to a forecast by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that predicts African droughts. But IPCC, by its own admission, has indicated that extreme weather events have no significant correlation with rising global average temperatures. Neither has there been any significant increase in the frequency of extreme cyclones, droughts, rainfall, and fires. Even if droughts and cyclones were to increase, a better socio-economic condition would enable people to adapt more effectively.

Contrary to Vanessa’s hyperbole, the world is experiencing near optimum temperatures for global food production and the advancement of human society, much as it did 1,000 years ago during the Medieval Warm Period and 2,000 years ago during the Roman Warm Period. Globally, we now have better access to clean water, better access to nutritious food, people with higher income, and a very rapid increase in life expectancy rates. How are we in a crisis if climate is aiding the improvement of every metric used to measure the quality of people’s lives?

It is shocking how Vanessa ignores the plight of millions of her own people dwelling in persistent poverty and in need of affordable, dependable energy sources like coal, oil, and gas. It is less shocking if we understand the DNA of climate extremists, which has them deny the reality of energy needs and promote unreliable, primitive, and expensive wind turbines that even economic giants like Germany and the U.S. hesitate to adopt completely.

Climate extremists like Vanessa are fostering the continuation of abject poverty in Africa — a continent with the lowest level of electrification and highest rates of poverty in the world. Vanessa claims that the pipeline is another colonial project subjecting Africans to slavery. But, it is Vanessa and her ilk who are the colonialists and would-be slave masters.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

This article was first published on April 28, 2022 at RealClear Energy.

Tom Halla
April 29, 2022 2:26 pm

Greens want to keep people in mud huts, burning dung.

Mr.
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 29, 2022 3:15 pm

Which was patently evident a few years ago when that village in India rioted against the solar panels that Greenpeace magnanimously provided to them.

The ungrateful villagers had the audacity to claim that they needed “PROPER ELECTRICITY”, not the rationed, daylight hours only trickle.

The gall of these people!

What a f’n liberty!

John the Econ
April 29, 2022 2:39 pm

Nothing new. The eco-left has been working to keep the third world poor and dependent for generations now, just like they think it's supposed to be.

Mike Lowe
April 29, 2022 2:42 pm

That Vanessa is a scientific idiot – does she want those local people to continue to live in dung-burning mud huts? I bet she doesn't live there!

Pat from Kerbob
April 29, 2022 2:50 pm

This country should be candidate to hold the first Climate Change POLICY Crimes Against Humanity trials.
Jury selection from the poorest of the poor.
Instant justice

Richard Page
April 29, 2022 2:55 pm

Vanessa Nakate is educated, wealthy and well-connected as an international activist. Presumably she has no qualms about stopping the rest of her people from having the same opportunities that she enjoys.

J Mac
April 29, 2022 2:56 pm

Stopping the oil development and pipeline is a crime against impoverished Ugandans.

2hotel9
April 29, 2022 3:08 pm

Leftards always create misery, starvation and death. It is all they have.

Bob
April 29, 2022 3:13 pm

It is past time for smug, arrogant no nothing westerners to stop interfering with African affairs. I see Vanessa as nothing but a punk. Having said that I must also say the Chinese Communist government is also a punk. However what I would like to see happen is for the Chinese to be put in charge of the pipeline and for Vanessa to go down to Africa and stop the Chinese. She would get an immediate and thorough lesson in how socialist, command economies truly work.

Mike McMillan
April 29, 2022 3:23 pm

Lake Albert, not Alberta. I did some Wikipedia work in the region.

Rud Istvan
April 29, 2022 3:30 pm

Did a bit of research on this before commenting. I think this guest post ‘green opposition’ premise is largely wrong. It isn’t green protestors like Vanessa holding things up, it is basic economics.

The two Uganda lower value heavy oil fields were discovered over 12 years ago (explains why an African pipeline must be heated). They cannot be commercialized without the pipeline to port to market. That took 5 years to negotiate between Uganda and Tanzania. But its estimated cost per barrel transported over field life adds $12.50 (implying these are not big fields). At a time just a year ago when light sweet crude was under $40/bbl, the whole thing simply did not work economically.

Maybe now it will eventually get done despite Vanessa and her ilk, thanks to Biden and Putin foolishness. Biden made war on US fossil fuels, Putin made war on Ukraine and got his oil exports sanctioned.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 29, 2022 3:50 pm

The way things are going, Africa may overtake the West in productivity & quality of life- not because
they worked very hard to do it but because we destroyed what we once had. 😮

stinkerp
April 29, 2022 3:39 pm

Better to transport all that oil by donkey. They're fueled by renewables (plants), biologically heated, and can be converted into material for other uses like fertilizer. They emit methane though. Much safer than transporting oil in a pipeline. Donkeys never spill or have accidents, right?

Tom Gasloli
April 29, 2022 3:54 pm

Vanessa Nakate is most likely being paid by US or European billionaires, so, like them she does not care about the people of Africa.

