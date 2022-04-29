Alarmism

CNBC: “…the 2030s will bring “extreme [climate] events unprecedented in the observational record.” 

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

“Excruciating heat will make summers increasingly dangerous. Agriculture and food supplies will suffer. People will be forced to migrate. Costs of living will skyrocket. All of these factors — and more — will contribute to political and social instability worldwide.”

“Eight years left to turn the ship”: Scientists share how climate change could change daily life

BY LI COHEN
APRIL 27, 2022 / 12:23 PM / CBS NEWS

Earlier this month, more than 300 people in South Africa were killed as record rainfall washed away buildings and infrastructure in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province. A day earlier, dozens were killed in the Philippines after tropical storm Megi spurred landslides and floods. 

The world is rapidly shifting — and the impact of human-caused climate change is increasingly evident. 

“We’re in a very different place now from where we were even just a couple decades ago,” atmospheric physicist Alex Hall, director of the UCLA Center of Climate Science, told CBS News. 

Today’s extreme events are only a glimpse of what’s to come. 

“We are seeing already big increases in large storms. Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and Hurricane Sandy in New York,” said Hall, the atmospheric physicist. “…That’s what we’ve been predicting with a warmer world and we will have more of those types of impacts.”

This is why experts say carbon emissions must be addressed immediately. Carbon dioxide is the most abundant of the greenhouse gases — a set of gases that in large quantities create a sort of heavy blanket in the atmosphere that traps heat on Earth. In 2020, carbon dioxide accounted for roughly 79% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency. 

As things are, people in the Pacific Northwest will likely see more intense heat waves and worsening air quality, Brosnan said, and the 20 million people who live less than 15 feet above sea level on island nations will be dealing with significant storm surge and economic repercussions as their land is swallowed by the sea. 

Excruciating heat will make summers increasingly dangerous. Agriculture and food supplies will suffer. People will be forced to migrate. Costs of living will skyrocket. All of these factors — and more — will contribute to political and social instability worldwide. 

Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-climate-change-could-change-daily-life/

Back in the real world, cancellation of oil projects and fossil fuel shortages are a far bigger threat to economic security and quality of life than climate change.

I give these predictions two out of five Wadhams. They score well on providing a sense of atmospheric menace, but predictions of imminent apocalypse were way more fun when scientists tied future dates to concrete events, like Professor Wadhams’ hilarious predictions of all the arctic ice melting away.

Nowadays climate scientists appear to be way too timid to be specific. Their sincere belief in their overheating climate models might still drive them to make wild apocalyptic claims, but they have learned from the embarrassments of their colleagues.

Tom Halla
April 29, 2022 10:06 am

The “We all gonna die right soon now” theme has been pushed for the past fifty years.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 29, 2022 10:10 am

Doomed we are not, step bravely into future !
comment image
The darkness declares the glory of light. Thank you renewal energy you are our saviour.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Vuk
Mr.
April 29, 2022 10:08 am

Carbon dioxide is the most abundant of the greenhouse gases 

Well oil beef hooked!

All these years I’ve been under the impression that water vapour was by far and away the biggest gorilla in the atmospheric gases playground.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Mr.
April 29, 2022 10:48 am

Fluent in both English and Scottish, I see.

Olen
April 29, 2022 10:14 am

The first sentence is more of a goal than a prediction that may come true if election fraud is allowed to continue and legal voters are cut out of the election.

Clyde Spencer
April 29, 2022 10:16 am

Carbon dioxide is the most abundant of the greenhouse gases …

So, Cohen doesn’t think that water vapor is a greenhouse gas. There goes the feedback loop that is supposed to drive warming!

Phantor48
April 29, 2022 10:19 am

Unprecedented …. just like the 2020’s. And the 2010’s. And the 2000’s. And the 1990’s. And the 1980’s. And the 1970’s. …. And the Cenozoic. And the Mesozoic. And the Paleozoic. I think these alarmunists need some new schtick.

Mr David Guy-Johnson
April 29, 2022 10:32 am

Alex Hall you are either a fool or a liar. I think your first name is really Arse, what say you Mr Arse Hall?

