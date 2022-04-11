Energy

The Future Of Energy In The U.S.: Which Projection Do You Believe?

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
41 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

What will the production and consumption of energy look like in the United States in 2050? There are two very different answers to that question.

On Side One are those who assert that we face a “climate crisis” that can only be addressed by the rapid forced suppression of the production and use of fossil fuels. Therefore, some combination of government coercion, investor pressure and voluntary institutional action will shortly drive coal, oil and natural gas from the energy marketplace, to be replaced by carbon-free “renewables.” And thus by 2050 we will have achieved the utopia of “net zero” carbon emissions.

Those on Side Two think that the Side One vision is completely unrealistic fantasy. Simple arithmetic shows that without massive energy storage no amount of building of wind and solar generators can make much difference in fossil fuel use for electricity production; and adequate energy storage devices to fill the gap do not even exist as a technical matter, let alone at remotely reasonable cost. Result: no matter what the grandees say, fossil fuel production and use in 2050 will be as high or higher than they are now.

Which Side do you think is right?

At the moment, all of the Great and the Good seem to have planted their flags on Side One. President Biden leaves no doubt as to where he stands. By Press Release of April 22, 2021, Biden committed the U.S. to a “net zero” economy by 2050:

On Day One, President Biden fulfilled his promise to rejoin the Paris Agreement and set a course for the United States to tackle the climate crisis at home and abroad, reaching net zero emissions economy-wide by no later than 2050.

And by various Executive Orders, Biden has the whole federal bureaucracy committed to the fossil fuel suppression project, from stopping drilling to blocking pipelines to decommissioning power plants.

In the investment world, all of the biggest banks and money managers are on board. Here is a link to the “Road to Net Zero” web page of BlackRock, the nation’s largest mutual fund manager. Pithy quote:

We believe that the transition to a net zero world is the shared responsibility of every citizen, corporation, and government. . . . In January 2021, we committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner – and announced a number of steps to help our clients navigate the transition.

And it goes without saying that the world of academia has joined Side One with full unanimity. After all, these are the “smartest” people; and the “smartest” people all know that the “climate crisis” can only be solved by suppressing fossil fuels. Here is a representative statement from President Peter Salovey of Yale University, June 24, 2021:

To avoid the most severe outcomes of climate change, experts recommend taking immediate action to reach world-wide carbon net neutrality in the next three decades. Yale will become a net zero carbon emissions campus in less than half of that time.  Along our path to zero actual emission by 2050, we expect to reduce our actual emissions by at least 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2035.

So surely then, with this kind of unanimous agreement from the top, backed by the full force of federal government coercion, fossil fuels will be completely gone by 2050.

Perhaps before getting too confident in that conclusion, we should check in with the Energy Information Administration. The EIA is the part of the federal Department of Energy that provides data and statistics on U.S. energy production and consumption, both historical and projected. Once a year, generally in March, they issue what they call their Annual Energy Outlook, or AEO. AEO2022 just came out on March 3. The opening page of AEO2022 provides a wealth of links that can keep you busy for hours if you have the inclination.

The incredible thing about this AEO is it’s like nobody told them that the fossil fuels are about to be suppressed. Basically, they treat the whole “net zero by 2050” clamor as so much background noise. For example, what is the EIA’s view as to U.S. natural gas consumption from now through 2050? That’s in this chart:

Net zero anyone? Instead, it looks like ongoing slow but steady growth throughout the entire projection period.

How about U.S. crude oil production? Surely that will plummet toward zero well before 2050. Not according to the EIA:

Basically, they predict that U.S. crude production will increase substantially over the next few years, and then level out and remain there through 2050.

To be fair, the two charts above represent what they call their “reference case.” They have other charts that show high production/consumption cases and also low production/consumption cases. However, the high cases are driven by high prices, and the low cases are driven by low prices. There is no effect discernible in the EIA projections resulting from regulatory suppression, let alone from woke investors or the pompous pronouncements of academia.

One of my favorite charts is this one covering projected “light duty vehicle” sales, aka cars.

And you thought that buying anything but a fully-electric vehicle would be illegal by 2030? The EIA’s projection is that even by 2050, fully-electric vehicles will not have achieved 10% of the market, while fully gasoline-powered vehicles will still have a market share around 75%.

Numerous other links on the AEO2022 intro page provide for fascinating reading, essentially contradicting everything about our energy future that is coming out of the White House. For example, there is “EIA projects U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions fall in the near term, then rise.” In other words, the claims of “net zero” emissions by 2050 are so much hot air. Or there’s “Petroleum and natural gas are the most-used fuels in the United States through 2050.”

Read the full post here.

Tom Halla
April 11, 2022 10:09 am

NetZero is a fantasy. Going nuclear, and dumping wind and solar would technically work to reduce emissions. But the Green Blob would go ballistic.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 11, 2022 10:39 am

I favor using the reliable 24/7/365 solar (those naughty “f” words- f*ss!l fu*ls) we’ve been using for years. The Green Blob’s been wrong >97% of the time!

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Editor
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 11, 2022 10:45 am

NetZero is a counterproductive slogan. It’s actually an obstacle to economically sustainable reductions in GHG emissions.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  David Middleton
April 11, 2022 11:45 am

I remain skeptical that there is very much room for “economically sustainable” reductions in GHG’s unless we are talking about moving toward nuclear under a cost regime different from today. CCS schemes that may coincidently benefit the oil patch are going to be severely limited by geography. Everywhere else, pretty much a bust.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 11, 2022 11:07 am

The fact that NetZero a fantasy is it’s most insignificant problem. The fact that it will have no detectable effect on the climate even if the IPCC was close to correct about the influence of CO2 is a bigger problem. Even worse, the IPCC is so wrong, it’s an embarrassment to the scientific method making NetZero’s only tangible effects significant harm to the environment and the failure of successful economies.

Disputin
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 11, 2022 11:34 am

Ballistic eh? Like free-fall? Sounds good to me.

Sean
April 11, 2022 10:30 am

Does this mean that the AEO and the EIA believe the climate kings so green have no clothes?

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Editor
Reply to  Sean
April 11, 2022 10:43 am

EIA is simply projecting current trends in their AEO… It’s not what they would like to see happen.

Although it clearly demonstrates the futility of this sort of nonsense:

comment image

Since most “stated policies” aren’t likely to be achievable, people will just have to learn to adapt to whatever happens in the future. If the world does wind up 3-4 C warmer in 2100 than it was in 1850 (highly doubtful), will that be a bad thing? Or a good thing? Or just a thing?

Whatever happens to the weather in the future, dealing with it with access to abundant, affordable, reliable energy will be a lot easier than without that access.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  David Middleton
April 11, 2022 11:47 am

…will that be a bad thing? Or a good thing? Or just a thing?

I’m going to go with “b”, with a possible tendency to “c”. Definitely not “a”, under any circumstance.

David Wojick
Reply to  David Middleton
April 11, 2022 12:52 pm

They are not projecting current trends in crude oil production. They have the steep upward trend abruptly stopping and leveling out. A huge change from the current trend.

Ron Long
April 11, 2022 10:36 am

Looks like “Net Zero” is the thinking capability of the CAGW crowd. However, this lurching back-and-forth with different administrations is very costly and wasteful. Go Right!

Rob_Dawg
April 11, 2022 10:42 am

“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” ― Yogi Berra
Where’s my flying car? I was promised aflying car by now.

Seriously. There are so many energy ideas “in the lab” that is it inconceivable that at least one doesn’t make it to practicality. Near room temperature superconductivity. Doubled energy density batteries. 60% cheaper batteries. Catalytic disassociation of water. Small scale safe nuclear. Doubled PV efficiency. Algae tower fuel oils.

With that many potential game changers any predictions degrade at least 5-10% per year.

FrozenOhio
April 11, 2022 10:42 am

More proof that we’re being ‘governed’ by idiots.

jeffery p
Reply to  FrozenOhio
April 11, 2022 12:04 pm

Brandon has always been a dim bulb but smart enough to know which way the big money in the party wants to go. Stupid, arrogant and corrupt describe Uncle Joe (the Big Guy) to a tee.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by jeffery p
Rud Istvan
April 11, 2022 11:05 am

This contradiction figures. EIA is in the Department of Energy, run by Granholm, who knows nothing about Energy and proved an incompetent as Michigan governor. She is proving it again at DoE.

joe x
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 11, 2022 12:24 pm

rud,
i’m from michigan and i agree with your message.

Dave Fair
April 11, 2022 11:08 am

How is it that a loyal part of the governmental apparatus is allowed to ignore the 30-year decree (six times better than the Soviet Union’s 5-year plans) of our glorious leader Brandon? The Department of Injustice must correct this in short order! Call in the KGB … er … FBI to bring them in line.

Could it be that the EIA believes FJB’s administration is a temporary negative aberration in the United States’ continued economic development based on reliable and inexpensive energy?

ResourceGuy
April 11, 2022 11:08 am

Add in the current surge in hybrid and EV demand and you will have overshoot in the next AEO release. Volatility is not handled very well in underspecified models.

Doonman
April 11, 2022 11:26 am

In 2050, I will be 100 years old.

Not a single relative of mine anywhere ever, made it past 90.

Realizing this, I don’t care one whit about what happens in 2050. I also realize that no one can predict the future. If they could, the first destination would be at the racetrack placing bets on the exacta.

tomsa
Reply to  Doonman
April 11, 2022 12:49 pm

Doonman we share birth years and like you I very much doubt I’ll be alive. However before becoming aware of the CAGW scam I did fear for my grandchildren, no more, at least not regarding their well being other than being concerned about how they’ll support themselves when taxes will have to rise substantially in years to come.

Simon
April 11, 2022 11:26 am

There actually isn’t a choice. Global surface temperatures will continue to rise until net greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to zero.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Simon
April 11, 2022 12:04 pm

Global temperatures haven’t risen. Average temperatures have gone up. But maximums haven’t. So the world is not ‘warmer.’ England is not experiencing France’s climate. Virginia is not experiencing Florida’s climate. Canadians are not moving to Hudson Bay for the new beach front property.
Once you understand this, then you will realize that greenhouse gases are not evil and do not need to be reduced.

tomsa
Reply to  Matt Kiro
April 11, 2022 12:51 pm

Oh darn, and I was hoping not to have to leave the province, so was hoping for that beach house in Churchill where I could watch the polar bears, oh wait a minute guess there won’t be any polar bears there then.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Simon
April 11, 2022 12:05 pm

Pssssst, Simon- You might want to read this as it may have been part of the
reason that the global temperature is so stable as it’s been ± ~ 3% (~8.5°C)
for the last 600M yrs. It actually acts counter to all forcings that try to raise
the global temperature beyond a certain temperature but yet allow the earth
to warm if it’s too cold, just like a thermostat! It’s amazing the Team™ & the
MSM haven’t shared this great news with all the cultist True Believers!

Gone are the days of being afraid that “Oh, noes! It’s worse
than we thought. W’ere all going to die!” unless you remain
gullible enough to follow The Team™ over the cliff!!!!

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/06/14/the-thermostat-hypothesis/

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Old Man Winter
Oldseadog
Reply to  Simon
April 11, 2022 12:07 pm

Nonsense.
Please give a link to one proof that anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions have any or even much effect on global surface temperatures.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Simon
April 11, 2022 12:18 pm

Haha!
Simon, you so funny!

Meab
Reply to  Simon
April 11, 2022 12:58 pm

Simple Simon.

The scientific data, in reality, supports a prediction that a very small warming will happen. However, in most places that will be beneficial. Claim otherwise, and you’re lying (AGAIN).

There’s no evidence that supports the claim that extreme weather will increase dramatically – in fact weather like hurricanes and tornados is more likely to decrease. Adaptation to bad climate effects in the places that will see any are CLEARLY a better approach than freezing and starving millions of people that WILL happen if the brain-dead GangGreen gets its way.

Old Man Winter
April 11, 2022 11:32 am

What’s the status of using high temperature incineration of waste- sans
practical recyclables & hazardous items? It could generate electricity as
well as save the energy used in sending garbage barges half way around the
world. CO2’s plant food & most Green’s emit more CO2 over a weekend
communing with Gaia by lighting a low-temperature fire than their ICE does
on the round-trip. So it’s hypocracy over something that’s irrelevant!

Michael in Dublin
April 11, 2022 11:53 am

These projections are as certain as finding a huge herd of unicorns to provide future transport.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael in Dublin
John Hultquist
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
April 11, 2022 12:18 pm

Albert Einstein is reported to have said one unicorn would be sufficient, I don’t need an entire herd. – or something like that –

jeffery p
April 11, 2022 12:00 pm

Side one is sniffing unicorn farts. They are unable to understand basic physical or chemical science or even math (maths for non-Americans).

Side one doesn’t understand the difference between the real world and computer models. Computer models do not output facts or data. A computer model is a hypothesis at best, speculative science-fiction at worst.

Side one believes in imaginary technology. They imagine it, so it must exist. In their minds, we don’t have practical green energy because the powers-that-be are holding everything back to line their pockets with the profits of dirty fossil fuels and nuclear energy.

Mike Lowe
Reply to  jeffery p
April 11, 2022 12:51 pm

Perhaps it also indicates that the Side One politicians – entirely ignorant of science and engineering – have faith that we will continue, as in the past, to find that Side Two scientists and engineers will always find a solution to their problems. Such hopefulness can entirely forget such basic matters as natural laws.

John Hultquist
April 11, 2022 12:12 pm

 The Climate Cult should have provided workable replacements for coal, oil, and gas before they started their campaigns. Often forgotten is that there are other uses for these things other than moving electrons and vehicles. The various uses compliment the others and is so complex very few have a clue about it. EX: carbon fiber and modern tennis rackets.
Further, “The Climate” doesn’t care.

Nicholas McGinley
April 11, 2022 12:31 pm

The electorate is going to hold responsible the people who caused the sharp increases in the prices of everything.
Investors will not tolerate money managers who bet on losers.
And future legislatures will not be bound for a second to plans made by their predecessors.
I am not even sure how it is legal for people elected today or yesterday to make plans that will restrict what will be allowed after the politicians who enacted those laws are long gone.

One thing I know for sure, is that polls of generic congressional voting preference have never looked like they do recently.
I am sure these polls are still tilted left by 5 points or more.
The Dems will lose massively in November.
It may be the biggest change in over 100 years.
It may be the largest shift ever.
Hard to predict such a thing, but I am predicting it will be akin to 2010 or 1994.
At least.

Capture 4.PNG
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
April 11, 2022 12:42 pm

Here is a diagram of the party makeup of the US congress back to the beginning of the present two party system.
Note that there tend to be multidecadal trends in voter preference, and that it has been shifting from D to R for almost 20 years now.
We have not seen in the post WWII period anything like the majorities that used to sometimes be elected, but maybe we will again.
There is right now a list of separate issues that are each causing a large number of voters to change their voting preference from D to R, and I am not seeing much chance of many people going the other way anytime soon.

My most probable scenario is that things are bad by next November, and by 2024 the mood will be like it was in 1968 or 1980.
Conservatives have won some recent local elections in places that have not elected a Republican in many decades.
Between 1916 and 1922, the house went from 65% D to 70% R.
R’s held the House, Senate, and then the White House by huge majorities for the next ten years after 1922:

Capture 5.PNG
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
April 11, 2022 12:50 pm

Those were the sorts of majorities that can pass constitutional amendments.
Here is an idea for one: All elections for federal offices will be held on election day, with voters required to personally vote at their local polling places. All voters must show valid government issued ID. No Early voting, no voting by mail.
All ballots shall be paper, and shall be retained for the purpose of recounts of settling disputes.
All votes will be tabulated withing 3 hours of the close of the polling station, and all results shall be revealed simultaneously after all votes for each state are counted and ready to be transmitted.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
April 11, 2022 12:56 pm

Cheaters love have the results dribble in over the course of entire nights and even into the next day.
Notice how in every case of big changes at the end of counting, it is due to a few heavily democratic precincts who do not report until everyone else has sent in results?
Early voting and voting by mail make chain of custody of ballots impossible to keep secure. Voting by mail invites problems of every sort, including vote fraud.
This is exactly why most countries do not allow it.
It was determined to be a terrible idea by a bipartisan election commission in the US over 15 years ago.

David Wojick
April 11, 2022 12:34 pm

They see the dramatic increase in crude oil production quickly leveling out. Peal oil production is here? Seems an extreme forecast.

David Wojick
Reply to  David Wojick
April 11, 2022 12:35 pm

Sorry that’s peak not peal. Very strange but perhaps they explain their reasoning.

TonyL
April 11, 2022 12:36 pm

I suppose, if you believe. You need to BELIEVE.

We now have an example of not net zero, but absolute zero energy usage.
Consider:
All the charts mark the current year, then stabilize in a few years time, with just slight growth to the year 2050. Fine.
So what else is going on?
The southern border has been opened for unrestrained immigration. This year the US is projected to gain an extra 3 million new arrivals. This trend is forecast to continue into the future as far as the eye can see. So it is easy to see that by 2032 we will have increased the population of the US by 30 million people.
Are we really to presume that all these new arrivals will not consume any energy at all? Apparently so. There is no room for it in the EIA projections, which make no allowance for the new arrivals at all.
It make no difference what anybody thinks of the current US immigration policy. Love it – hate it, win, lose, draw. The one thing we should not do is blithely ignore the consequences.

jeff corbin
April 11, 2022 12:50 pm

The us produces twice as much oil than natural gas but has 20% more proven reserves of natural gas than oil. So it appears that natural gas production could be increased by 120%. This begs the question… why not? We know this is as much a political question as it is a financial question. We also know that the hydrocarbon fuel markets are globalized and colluded. Why more than double NG supply at lower unit prices and lower oil prices and profit especially when they are gleefully high for the Mean Green Liberals and the Global Energy Oligarchs?. Maybe it’s time to use antitrust laws to force competition between NG and oil in the US. The Putin War demonstrates the reality of the world’s dependency on hydrocarbon fuel and how little real impact renewables and e-cars make. CNG cars make an impact, e-cars do not.. People have to pay the higher oil prices, increased prices do not decrease demand in the short run, they only increase supply in the long colluded run and then prices fall especially if we make the Saudi Prince Happy.. Who needs nukes… too expensive and there is plenty of global NG. We shall see in the coming weeks if Turkey’s decision to move the Khashoggi case back to Saudi Arabia makes the Prince happy and OPEC increases oil supply. Remember Biden,2/26/2021declared the Saudi Prince approved the murder of Khashoggi. Now we are quietly back pedaling politically to lower oil prices. The issue about carbon is a red herring without the Holy Grail: The Next Gen Battery. Mum’s the word from the Biden administration about the Khashoggi trail move to Saudi Arabia.

