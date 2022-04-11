The Elite Think Climate Action is More Important than Your Ability to Pay Your Bills

Essay by Eric Worrall

You couldn’t ask for a better visual representation of what is wrong with our “let them eat cake” elites than the graph above.

One issue matters more to top economists than any other this election: climate change

Published: April 10, 2022 10.30am AEST

Peter Martin

Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University

Offered a menu of issues to choose from as the most important in the May 21 election, Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly zeroed in on one.

Three quarters of the 50 top economists surveyed by The Conversation and the Economic Society of Australia have nominated “climate and the environment” as the most important issue for the incoming government and the most important in the election.

The 74% who nominated climate and the environment is more than twice the proportion that nominated the four substantial runners up: housing availability and affordability, health, tax reform, and education.

…

None of the 50 surveyed nominated “lower taxes” as important for the election or the incoming government, and only 8% nominated support for business.

The economists chosen for the survey are recognised as leaders in fields including economic modelling and public policy. Among them are former IMF, Treasury and OECD officials, and a former member of the Reserve Bank board.

Many noted that their priorities were at odds with those of both major parties.

…