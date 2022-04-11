Economist ranking of priorities. Source The Conversation / Economic Society of Australia. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Economics Opinion

The Elite Think Climate Action is More Important than Your Ability to Pay Your Bills

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

You couldn’t ask for a better visual representation of what is wrong with our “let them eat cake” elites than the graph above.

One issue matters more to top economists than any other this election: climate change

Published: April 10, 2022 10.30am AEST

Peter Martin
Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University

Offered a menu of issues to choose from as the most important in the May 21 election, Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly zeroed in on one.

Three quarters of the 50 top economists surveyed by The Conversation and the Economic Society of Australia have nominated “climate and the environment” as the most important issue for the incoming government and the most important in the election.

The 74% who nominated climate and the environment is more than twice the proportion that nominated the four substantial runners up: housing availability and affordability, health, tax reform, and education. 

None of the 50 surveyed nominated “lower taxes” as important for the election or the incoming government, and only 8% nominated support for business.

The economists chosen for the survey are recognised as leaders in fields including economic modelling and public policy. Among them are former IMF, Treasury and OECD officials, and a former member of the Reserve Bank board.

Many noted that their priorities were at odds with those of both major parties.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/one-issue-matters-more-to-top-economists-than-any-other-this-election-climate-change-180948

Australia is facing a federal election on May 21st. The main contenders are deep green high tax Labor, and the incumbent, slightly less deep green high tax Coalition. Labor are currently in the lead.

None of the economists who contributed to this remarkable downgrade of the concerns of ordinary people have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, or whether they will make this week’s rent payment.

The only thing which might shake them out of their complacency is the one thing none of them voted for, a substantial tax cut – a threat to their government underwritten personal financial security.

But with both major Aussie parties committed to blindly throwing money at universities, and both major parties committed to maintaining a large, wasteful state which pours vast sums of our money into useless white elephants like the Snowy 2 pumped hydro project, the income of Australia’s academic elites is secure for now, regardless of how much ordinary people suffer in the coming energy price driven downturn.

Andy Pattullo
April 11, 2022 6:14 pm

Remove people from the work face of real life, supply all their needs without them having to lift a finger, give them the warm blanket of importance without doing anything to earn it and they become imbeciles.

1
Reply
Dan Sudlik
April 11, 2022 6:19 pm

The economists chosen for the survey are recognised as leaders in fields including economic modelling.
don’t need to add anything after modeling.

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Dan Sudlik
April 11, 2022 6:58 pm

“… leaders in … and public policy.” You see where the politicians get and exchange advice.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
April 11, 2022 6:27 pm

There are a lot of fools/dupes in this world. These economists (the 74%) are some good examples.

Western society is destroying itself with this CO2/Human-caused Climate Change mass delusion.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
April 11, 2022 6:33 pm

‘The main contenders are deep green high tax Labor, and the incumbent, slightly less deep green high tax Coalition. Labor are currently in the lead.’

Here in the US, we’ve traditionally had a similar problem with the ‘get your free stuff here’ Democrats versus the ‘we’re all for that, too, just a little less’ Republicans. We’ll have to see if the Republicans can make some serious hay given pushback against the COVID lockdowns and mandates, inflation, illegal immigration and woke teachers, or, if they again find a way to blow it.

1
Reply
Simon
April 11, 2022 6:34 pm

This looks like straight out BS, the article includes comments by the respondents, and none of the ones I read were whacko greenie extinction rebellion types pushing climate change as number 1. (Note: I couldn’t read them all without falling asleep, remember they are economists so they actually never say anything interesting)

0
Reply
Bob
April 11, 2022 6:43 pm

How can these people be so out of touch?

0
Reply
