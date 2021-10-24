Barnaby Joyce. By Simon.chamberlain - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Climate Politics

Aussie COP26 Net Zero: Junior Coalition Nationals Cave

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
29 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia looks set to take a Net Zero by 2050 pledge to COP26. But the mostly rural based National Party have a lot of explaining to do, to supporters who expected them to hold the line on affordable fuel prices, and protecting coal and farming jobs. The National Party are the junior partners in Australia’s ruling coalition.

Nationals agree to net zero target by 2050 despite Barnaby Joyce’s opposition

Agreement is conditional on cabinet submission reflecting negotiations between Scott Morrison and Joyce, who refused to reveal if he supported the target

Sarah Martin Chief political correspondent and Katharine Murphy Political editor

Nationals MPs have agreed to sign up to a net zero emissions target by 2050, despite the opposition of leader Barnaby Joyce, in exchange for a regional transition package and an extra cabinet position.

In a two-hour long partyroom meeting on Sunday, Joyce said the party had agreed to a “process” to support the net zero target, dependent on cabinet signing off on a package that would protect regional economies.

While details of the package are yet to be made public, it is understood it includes a new regional future fund and an extra cabinet position that is expected to go to the resources minister, Keith Pitt, who was dumped after Joyce became leader.

The Nationals MP George Christensen, who has repeatedly threatened to shift to the crossbench, told colleagues he would now reconsider his position in the government in protest at the party’s position.

Christensen attended the meeting remotely wearing a “support coal” T-shirt.

Others who spoke out strongly against the target included senator Matt Canavan and Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien.

While details of the package are yet to be made public, it is understood it includes a new regional future fund and an extra cabinet position that is expected to go to the resources minister, Keith Pitt, who was dumped after Joyce became leader.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/oct/24/nationals-agree-to-net-zero-target-by-2050-despite-barnaby-joyces-opposition

To say I’m bitterly disappointed in this apparent shift in position would be an understatement. Barnaby Joyce led what appeared to be a principled opposition to higher fuel prices and a net zero shutdown of the coal industry, promising coal workers especially they have their back. But I guess every principle has its price, when you are dealing with politicians.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
29 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
October 24, 2021 6:07 pm

The Nationals seem as invertebrate as a typical RINO.

4
Reply
Mariner
October 24, 2021 6:33 pm

I don’t see why we cannot talk the talk and not walk the walk. The rest of the world seems to be doing it quite successfully.

5
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mariner
October 24, 2021 6:41 pm

Attempting this has a chilling effect on investment, at any moment the government could decide to make it real, and shut down high carbon businesses which thought they had a deal.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 24, 2021 8:35 pm

It really angered me last night when I heard comments from Coalition MPs warning voters that we must keep the Coalition in power because that nasty Labor Green mob would change the net zero emissions Coalition Plan if elected.

Do they really believe the Coalition could remain in power indefinitely, and if so what do they know that they won’t tell us?

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Mariner
October 24, 2021 9:00 pm

Exactly.
All these supporters of 2050 effects will be dead by then, so why not make grandiose promises now.

By the way, Obarmy’s 2008 promise to stop the seas rising from that moment hasn’t eventuated either.

0
Reply
Chris
October 24, 2021 6:40 pm

The Nationals sold out their base in South Australia and have more or less disappeared. I expect the same will happen nationally at the next election. Voters will look elsewhere.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Chris
October 24, 2021 6:46 pm

But where? There isn’t any sensible party in Australia.

I’m still rooting (in the Australian sense) for the Sex and Drugs and Rock & Roll Coalition myself. We’ve already got the Sex party the Drugs party.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
Chris
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 24, 2021 6:59 pm

Then accidentally vote informal. The nationals (and liberals) need to be sent a message and the only way to do that is the ballot box.

1
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Chris
October 24, 2021 6:48 pm

Yeap.

The confusing stupidity of all this is that if the voting public REALLY wanted to support Green Policy, they would VOTE GREEN.

They don’t.

There is multiple elections worth of evidence that there is no overwhelming desire to Go Green within the Australian voting public. Or perhaps more correctly, there is no overwhelming desire within the Australian voting public to be forced to spent their own money going Green.

This is another point backed by overwhelming evidence. Australian (and I suspect international as well) airlines offer travels the option to pay a few extra dollars on their airfare to offset their carbon. Once you remove the business travellers (who are not paying for the flights) NO ONE WANTS TO PAY.

Going Green is NOT a vote winner. Accept that fact and exploit it or get voted out by someone else who does.

3
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Craig from Oz
October 24, 2021 8:45 pm

Doesn’t the High Church of Climate Change have confessionals?

sarc.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
October 24, 2021 6:44 pm

it is understood it includes a new regional future fund and an extra cabinet position that is expected to go to the resources minister, Keith Pitt

Can you say “bribery”? I can…

1
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
October 24, 2021 6:54 pm

As a 5th generation Australian who has provided more to society than I have ever taken out, I cannot stand by to watch this cave-in by our elected politicians.
Nobody has ever sought my opinion on whether we should agree to “net zero carbon by 2050” (whatever that means). Nobody in power has explained the consequences of net zero. Nobody has explained why we, the voters, have not been told what the options are. We have not been offered a referendum, a debate, a national public opinion poll, nothing.
In particular, most people with a working knowledge of future Australian energy needs can envisage horrible, large-scale disruptions to our industry, to our economy, to our standards of living, we the voters have not been told of these likely drawbacks. This is astounding, because we are being asked to endorse the largest change to our way of life since World War II, not personally, but by being encouraged to stay calm and quiet and trust the chosen path of our senior politicians (while we do not know what that path is).

Sorry Mr Morrison, this is simply unacceptable, to the serious extent that for the first time in my long life I am thinking that physical violence will be needed before we rid ourselves off a large drop in our standards of living, for no plausible gain.

Earlier, I managed government relations for one of our largest Australian companies, so please believe that I back these comments with more than usual experience.

Agreeing to a net-zero carbon scheme by any date is simply not acceptable to any Australian – apart from the insane. Geoff S

9
Reply
Chris
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
October 24, 2021 7:03 pm

When there is no plausible path to net zero (and even John Kerry says 50% of the problem will need to be solved by future tech) you have to come to the conclusion that the vast majority of the population are sheep and/or imbeciles.

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Chris
October 24, 2021 7:28 pm

the vast majority of the population are sheep and/or imbeciles.

I think it’s the latter. It’s New Zealand where the vast majority of the population are sheep. Here we still have fewer sheep than people (just).

On driving up Cape York, I guesttimated about 10,000 termite mounds per square km. Some of these mounds are 5m tall. Our population is predominantly termites. I don’t see any Termite Lives Matter protests, however…

2
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Chris
October 24, 2021 8:41 pm

Something like early flying days and a pilot telling the passengers they must jump out, but not to worry technology might develop a parachute sometime in the future.

0
Reply
Samuel McAllister
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
October 24, 2021 7:05 pm

The PM needs to look at what is happening in the UK & Germany to see the folly of going to net zero emissions & relying on green energy. These two countries have exorbitant power prices with their grids appearing near collapse! The latest Newspoll in Australia shows 54/46 for Labor. We need a shift to Helio coal fire power stations & Nuclear power stations for baseload energy. PM Morrison appears to follow his UK counterpart hell bent on destroying our power grid.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Samuel McAllister
October 24, 2021 8:43 pm

If there was a choice, and not pressure to cooperate with the climate hoax agendas, no Australian Government would have proceeded with a transition to renewables.

0
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
October 24, 2021 8:40 pm

I believe that our closest allies the UK and the US are behind the change, meaning that during the 2019 election our Government was opposed to net zero emissions and condemned the Labor Opposition stand supporting it.

It was reported that PM Morrison while attending the last G7 Meeting refused to include net zero in a new Free Trade Agreement terms and conditions discussed with the UK PM. What did he agree with the US President and UK PM when the three of them reached agreement on the new AUKUS defence arrangements including nuclear submarine technology, long range missiles and more?

It is worrying.

0
Reply
Dennis
October 24, 2021 6:59 pm

Commonwealth of Australia Federal Government

Legislative Assembly

Liberal Party MPs 43

National Party MPs 10

Senate

Liberal Party Senators 30

National Party Senators 4

0
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Dennis
October 24, 2021 7:23 pm

Liberal National Party of Queensland (LNP) 23

0
Reply
Dennis
October 24, 2021 7:00 pm

Here are statistics published in The Australian today: M”A sobering perspective on ‘net zero by 2050’ written by Ticky Fullerton …
“The world gets 83 per cent of its energy from fossils. For the Middle East that number is 99 per cent, Australia 91 per cent, China 87 per cent, the US 83 per cent. Germany spent 20 years turning itself green but it is still 78 per cent fossil fuels.”
“Since the first global climate meting in 1992, the world has only achieved a drop from 87 per cent to 83 per cent fossil fuels.”
In other words COP 26 in Glasgow will be another exercise in futility.
That’s if the organisers really were concerned about unnatural climate and weather variations. But we know they are not, UN Officials like Christiana Figureres have admitted that the real objective is to wreck ‘capitalism’ as the world has known it, free enterprise free markets private sectors.

2
Reply
markl
October 24, 2021 7:37 pm

COP pledges are virtue signals and every one knows it. The fact that they go through this same lie fest every time should awaken people to the real intent of those participating and should be a signal by now but the MSM hides it. All the participants want to do is placate the Green vote which I think is small. But when you’re making a coalition of minorities every minority counts.

1
Reply
nankerphelge
October 24, 2021 8:11 pm

The likelihood is that this madness will cease or become reasoned within the next 10 years as the predictions continue to fail at every step.
You simply can’t continue faking the “science” as it will come back to bite you.
EG they are running out of reasons to homogenise temperature records, the Great Barrier Reef is recovering beautifully and the poster boy Polar Bears are thriving.
Many is the time a Government has said one thing in an Election cycle and done the opposite after an Election.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  nankerphelge
October 24, 2021 8:32 pm

Federal Elections To Come, Australia;

2022,2025,2028,2031,2034,2037,2040,2043,2046,2049 — 2052.

Ten (10) elections and how many present day MPs will still be in Parliament?

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
October 24, 2021 8:23 pm

Election year looming. The whole “net zero emissions by…a certain date” is just an accounting problem.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Patrick MJD
0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
October 24, 2021 8:23 pm

Off Topic, but perhaps a dilemma someone would like to resolve. The following comment was posted at CFACT to Dr. Wojick. Does anyone know the answer to his question?

https://www.cfact.org/2021/10/22/laughing-at-climate-hysteria/#comment-5582961032

BalloonBoy  David Wojick  7 hours ago
There is an intricate specific detail of science being discussed below. Maybe more basic and not so intricate, but perhaps you can weigh in anyway.

There is a fellow named Charles Anderson who claims that climate scientists don’t understand how radiative heat transfer works. He states that it is not possible for cold objects to emit radiation that is absorbed by hotter objects. His ideas can be found in more detail here:

https://objectivistindividualist.blogspot.com/2017/11/solving-parallel-plane-black-body.html

What I would like to call to your attention is the formula for the amounts of radiation emitted by the hot and cold plates when both are gray bodies.

Anderson writes that the radiation emitted by the hot plate to the cold plate is:

P_HI = σ ε_H T_H^4 – σ ε_C T_C^4

Now, the question is, can this possibly be correct?

If one plugs in the following numbers for a possible scenario that this formula should apply to:

TH=400K, εH=0.1, TC=300K, εC=0.9, and σ=5.67 x 10^(-8) W/(m^2 K^4)

we find that the value for P_HI is actually NEGATIVE.

So perhaps you can weigh in and comment on whether or not Anderson’s formula could possibly be correct.

0
Reply
Lrp
October 24, 2021 8:34 pm

If we wanted labor and green policies we would have voted them in at the last election.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
October 24, 2021 8:49 pm

An article in today’s Australian newspaper by Liberal Party (conservative party) politician Dave Sharma sums up the usual arguments used to promote ‘net zero’, viz. change is inevitable, new technologies such as ‘clean hydrogen’ ‘green steel’ and ‘green aluminium’ will provide future export income to substitute for coal and gas, that the world is already ‘decarbonising’ and if Australia doesn’t also it will be left behind.
‘Clean hydrogen’ production either generates huge quantities of CO2 or is prohibitively expensive, ‘green aluminium’ and ‘green steel’ need plentiful reliable economical electricity, in any case these are immature technologies that may never be economically profitable.
Sharma wants national policy based on wishful thinking.
There is no energy transformation and the world is not decarbonising:
comment image
Strangely Sharma doesn’t mention uranium or nuclear in his article but even if Australia started building nuclear power plants tomorrow ‘net zero’ in the next thirty years is impossible:
comment image
(Australia primary energy consumption 2017).
Sharma is not stupid, it’s inexplicable.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Chris Hanley
October 24, 2021 9:06 pm

A good salesman, any salesman does not need to believe in what he is selling.

But an elected representative should look after the best interests of his constituents, unfortunately the Ivory Tower syndrome too often applies first and foremost.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Telegraph Calls For Referendum On Net Zero

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Watch: Morano’s full 25 min speech on Climate Lockdowns at Heartland Skeptic Conference in Las Vegas

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Are California’s Strict Emission Laws Causing US Supply Chain Chaos?

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Covid News Green New Deal

THE LANCET: Urgent action needed to integrate climate change mitigation into COVID-19 recovery plans to address global inequities in health and build a sustainable future

4 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Politics

Aussie COP26 Net Zero: Junior Coalition Nationals Cave

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Oregon State: The Ancient Greeks Caused Climate Change by Killing Belief in Dryads

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

More Embarrassment: COP26 Luxury EVs to be Recharged Using Diesel Generators

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail

German Energy Prices “Going Through The Roof”, Supply Tightens As Leaders Botch Energy Policy

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: