Sharm El-Sheikh Night Scene. Source Nightlife-CityGuide, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Politics Opinion

Climate Research Strike Falls Flat, Colleagues Choose Sharm el-Sheikh

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Back in January, WUWT gave our full support to  Bruce GlavovicIain White and Tim Smith‘s call for a climate research moratorium, until governments keep their promises. Sadly most of their colleagues appear to have chosen to ignore the strike and attend COP28.

Yet another climate change report

Evidence on global warming is piling up. Nations aren’t acting. Some researchers are asking what difference more reports will make

PUBLISHED : 13 MAR 2022 AT 04:00
WRITER: RAYMOND  ZHONG

Sometimes, Bruce C Glavovic feels so proud to be an environmental scientist, studying coastal planning and teaching future researchers, that it moves him to tears.

“We’ve had 26 Conference of the Parties meetings, for heaven’s sake,” he said, referring to the United Nations global warming summits. More scientific reports, another set of charts. “I mean, seriously, what difference is that going to make?”

“My involvement with IPCC has been a defining feature of my life for the last five to six years; I’ve slept, drunk, eaten IPCC,” Prof Glavovic said. “It’s been an absolute privilege.”

Still, he has decided not to take part in the panel’s next assessment. And he wants his fellow scientists to join him.

Few seem ready to do so, though many have weak faith in government action. The journal Nature surveyed dozens of scientists who worked on another recent IPCC report. Some 60% said they believed the planet would warm in this century by at least 3C compared with preindustrial times, much more than current international targets. A similar share said they had experienced anxiety, grief or other distress related to climate change.

Read more: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2278363/yet-another-climate-change-report

What a let down. Obviously I am not trying to imply the decision to ignore the strike and attend a lavish expenses paid trip to the upcoming COP28 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, one of the wildest, most frenzied, hedonistic party spots on the planet, is motivated by anything other than a desire by scientists to serve the interests of the global community.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank from NoVA
March 13, 2022 10:16 pm

Alhamdulillah for little …

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
March 13, 2022 10:16 pm

I’ll go.
What do I need to say to make it happen?

“Give me my share of Carney’s $100 trillion”.

Will that do?

0
Reply
Peter K
March 13, 2022 10:21 pm

Dead right. No sense in turning down a good all expenses paid OS party trip.

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
March 13, 2022 10:24 pm

If COP28 was in Antarctica I’m sure there would be a lot less IPCC “researchers” meeting.

Maybe Bruce could convince the committees to meet there so that he could show them the ravages of what mankind has done to the world.

2
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Brad-DXT
March 13, 2022 10:46 pm

Eric, your last paragraph indicates your sarcasm gene is still active. Good show.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Brad-DXT
March 13, 2022 11:26 pm

My wife sometimes describes me as a sarcastic b*stard… 🙂

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
March 13, 2022 11:05 pm

“My involvement with IPCC has been a defining feature of my life for the last five to six years; I’ve slept, drunk, eaten IPCC,” Prof Glavovic said. “It’s been an absolute privilege.”

I thought that was all the IPCC was interested in, sleeping in luxury hotels, drinking the finest wines, and eating themselves into oblivion, all for the benefit of the climate of course.
Talk about privelege.

4
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
March 14, 2022 12:19 am

You omitted the “escorts”, all paid for on expenses..

2
Reply
stinkerp
March 13, 2022 11:48 pm

Some 60% (of IPCC scientists) said they believed the planet would warm in this century by at least 3C compared with preindustrial times

Which tells you all you need to know about the supposed “science” of the IPCC and its so-called “scientists”. They’re climate model zealots. There is not a shred of observational evidence that indicates +3 C over pre-industrial global temperatures. Only climate models spew numbers like that. The temperature record indicates about 1 C since the Little Ice Age (“pre-industrial”) and at least 0.5 C of that is widely acknowledged to be a rebound from the artificially cool temperatures of the LIA. The current 40-year trend is about 1.3 C per century. And that 40 year period was measured during one of the two significant 0.5 C warming periods of the last century, separated by a 35-year pause, which means if history repeats itself, the long-term trend may be lower.

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
7
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

House Democrats Cancel Looming Embarrassment With Oil Executives

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

BBC Climate Advice: Misery for Ordinary Britons, to Avoid the Need to Frack

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Rolling Stone: “there are better, cheaper ways of powering our world with oil, gas, and coal”

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Opinion petroleum

Extinction Rebellion Promises to Disrupt UK Refineries

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

Climate Research Strike Falls Flat, Colleagues Choose Sharm el-Sheikh

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
tornadoes

Warming Could Lead To Fewer Tornadoes… Trend Has Been Downward 70 Years, Less Damage

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

House Democrats Cancel Looming Embarrassment With Oil Executives

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Comparing AR5 to AR6

15 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: