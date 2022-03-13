Warming Could Lead To Fewer Tornadoes… Trend Has Been Downward 70 Years, Less Damage

tornadoes

A rational look at the data and physics tell us there are no real signs that tornadoes are going to get more frequent and worse.

German Die kalte Sonne’s 2nd part of its most recent video looks at tornadoes, a ferocious and extremely destructive meteorological phenomenon that global warming alarmists claim will only get worse and worse. They want you to panic over it.

But Die kalte Sonne’s video report notes that a number of sources say that trend has yet to materialize. Many statistics in fact have shown the opposite is happening:

Ideal conditions for tornado formation could weaken

The ideal conditions that lead to the formation of tornadoes are lower warm moist air clashing with cold dry air moving above. The conditions are common in the springtime, when warm, humid air from southern USA clashes with a cold air mass blasting in from the north. Yet, should the these cold masses of air warm up, then this would lead to a smaller temperature gradient and thus be less favorable for tornadoes to form.

According to Die kalte Sonne, with respect to tornado frequency and intensity: “The future remains unknown.”

Less tornado damage 

Die kalte Sonne also presents a chart by Roger Pielke Jr., showing that tornado damage in the United States has in fact been trending downward as well over the past 70 years, this likely also in part due to improved early warning systems and better infrastructure:

Chart source: Roger Pielke Jr. here.

The tornado debate, which heats up every time severe activity occurs, remains completely undecided when it comes to what the future holds. But so far, the data have been pointing in a direction that is opposite to what the alarmists have been claiming – so on’t let the fear-mongers scare you.

Tom Halla
March 13, 2022 6:16 pm

If you live in an area that does have tornadoes, like the Hill Country of Texas west of Austin, fronts producing strong thunderstorms will have the local TV weather going continuous coverage.
Doppler radar will pick up tornadoes that do not touch down, or cause any damage. Given the enhanced coverage of Doppler radar, artifacts as to the number of tornadoes should be common compared to before such coverage.

John Shotsky
March 13, 2022 6:27 pm

Could, should, may, might – all weasel words. Elephants may fly. Prove me wrong.

Doonman
March 13, 2022 6:33 pm

I visited Arkansas a few years back in the late spring. I was amazed at the TV weather coverage of storm systems as they moved through. Little spinning circles streaming across the bottom of the TV screen constantly naming areas under storm watch and warnings.

The next day, according to newspaper reports, nothing had happened. So it was all fear porn as far as I was concerned.

John Tillman
March 13, 2022 6:35 pm

A colder world is a stormier world. Period.

The engine of whirling storms is temperature differential. Hence, warmer, fewer storms. More difference between lower latitude temperatures and higher, more storms.

This applies to parts of Earth and to other planets.

Derg
Reply to  John Tillman
March 13, 2022 6:49 pm

“ A colder world is a stormier world. Period.”

Is it possible a stormier world results from larger temperature differentials?

John Tillman
Reply to  Derg
March 13, 2022 6:55 pm

Yes. A colder world has bigger differentials between tropical and temperate latitudes.

Steve Case
Reply to  John Tillman
March 13, 2022 6:52 pm

The engine of whirling storms is temperature differential. 
_____________________________________________

Yes, and the IPCC says:

Almost everywhere, daily minimum temperatures are projected to increase faster than daily maximum temperatures, leading to a decrease in diurnal temperature range.

That’s from the IPCC’s AR4 Chapter Ten Page 750

Gyan1
March 13, 2022 6:52 pm

Don’t they know how science is done today? You’re supposed to cherry pick 2003 as the start date to show a dramatic increase. A one year anomaly is definitive proof of human caused climate destruction!

Gyan1
Reply to  Gyan1
March 13, 2022 6:57 pm

Actually that should be 2004 or 2009 to get the best answer.

Michael Elliott
March 13, 2022 6:55 pm

Has any attempt being made to destroy one after it forms and is approaching a town.

I realise that a possible legal action could occur if it then went on to strike another town.

Michael VK5ELL.

PS. I turned 95 yesterday..

