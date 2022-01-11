Climate Politics Opinion

The Conversation: Moratorium on Climate Research until Governments Take Action

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
36 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientists Bruce Glavovic, Iain White and Tim Smith have called for tools down on future IPCC climate assessments and a refusal to accept more public funding, until governments recognise they must do what they are told.

Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action

January 11, 2022 6.12am AEDT

Bruce Glavovic Professor, Massey University

Iain White Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato

Tim Smith Professor and ARC Future Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast

Decades of scientific evidence demonstrate unequivocally that human activities jeopardise life on Earth. Dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system compounds many other drivers of global change. 

Governments concur: the science is settled. But governments have failed to act at the scale and pace required. What should climate change scientists do?

Where to from here for climate change scientists?

The first option is to collect more evidence and hope for action. Continue the IPCC process that stays politically neutral and abstains from policy prescriptions. A recent editorial in Nature called on scientists to do just that: stay engaged to support future climate COPs. 

The second option is more intensive social science research and climate change advocacy. As Harvard historian Naomi Oreskes recently observed, the work of the IPCC’s Working Group I (WGI, on the physical science basis of climate change) is complete and should be closed down. Attention needs to focus on translating this understanding into action, which is the realm of WGII (on impacts, adaptation and vulnerability) and WGIII (on mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions).

Halt on IPCC work until governments do their part

The third option is much more radical, but unpalatable. We call for a moratorium on climate change research that does little more than document global warming and maladaptation. 

Attention needs to focus on exposing and re-negotiating the broken science-society contract. Given the rupture to the contract outlined here, we call for a halt on all further IPCC assessments until governments are willing to fulfil their responsibilities in good faith and mobilise action to secure a safe level of global warming. This option is the only way to overcome the tragedy of climate change science.

Readers might agree with our framing of this tragedy but disagree with our assessment of options. Some may want greater detail on what a moratorium could encompass or worry it may damage the credibility and objectivity of the scientific community. 

However, we question whether it is our “duty” to use public funds to continue to refine the state of climate change knowledge (which is unlikely to lead to the actions required), or whether a more radical approach will serve society better. 

We have reached a critical juncture for humanity and the planet. Given the unfolding tragedy, a moratorium on climate change research is the only responsible option for revealing and then restoring the broken science-society contract. The other two options are seductive but offer false hope.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/scientists-call-for-a-moratorium-on-climate-change-research-until-governments-take-real-action-172690

I believe the government funded climate scientists calling for a climate strike have completely misunderstood their social contract. In my opinion the true purpose of government funded research is to help politicians win elections. Politicians actually acting on the research “product” of the scientists whose work they fund was never part of the deal.

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.” – H. L. Mencken.

I doubt the climate scientists will go ahead with this strike. A commitment to refuse government funding is unlikely to fly with their colleagues – unless I have misread, and they plan to keep taking the money anyway. But I’d love to see them try. The experience would be educational.

36 Comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 11, 2022 6:07 pm

A moratorium on Climate Research is the only responsible option

.

a refusal to accept more public funding

.

a halt on all further IPCC assessments

Yay!

At least you’re going to stop wasting our money. This is exactly what we want!

the only way to overcome the tragedy of climate change science

Oh, I couldn’t agree more!!!

philincalifornia
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 11, 2022 6:28 pm

Ha ha ha “the tragedy of climate change science”. Now that’s a gentle way to state the truth. I suspect, however, that the phony climate scientists take less than 10% of the climate criminal money and the rest goes to the phony elitists, some of who actually believe that stealing a half million a year from the taxpayer is really, really good for taxpayers.

….oh and I almost forgot – for the black people, the homeless people, the children and the children’s children.

Bryan A
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 11, 2022 6:54 pm

Oh Please, Please, Pulleaze…
Cease funding Climate studies
Cease funding the IPCC
Cease funding Penn State Climate Research
For the next decade and beyond
Put that money into developing reliable energy sources like:::(Unitized Nuclear and potentially Thorium if it truly works) capable of powering a technologically advanced society instead of last Millennium’s unreliable low density energy tech

Andy Espersen
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 11, 2022 7:01 pm

Hear, hear!! Fantastic development!! These academics show incredible public responsibility!!

Scissor
Reply to  Andy Espersen
January 11, 2022 7:40 pm

They’re as likely to hold their breaths until their faces turn blue.

H.R.
Reply to  Scissor
January 11, 2022 8:15 pm

We can only hope.


Nahhhhhhhh…. CUFT*** (Compressed Unicorn Fart Technology) will be a mature technology before “WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!… in X years” studies lose their funding.



*** What do you think Jeep® has been secretly working on? No, not 12 reverse gears with a marshmallow creme-filled differential. That’s for later on.

Tom Halla
January 11, 2022 6:08 pm

They are arguing that unless they are in the position of Trofim Lysenko, they will go on strike?

Rafe Champion
January 11, 2022 6:14 pm

Great idea!

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Rafe Champion
January 11, 2022 6:21 pm

“Decades of scientific evidence demonstrate unequivocally that human activities jeopardise life on Earth.”
I must be thick. These professors know so much more than anyone else 🙂

Rafe Champion
Reply to  Curious George
January 11, 2022 7:01 pm

We know all that we need to know about the climate, put the money into documenting the environmental impact of decarbonization!

bill Johnston
Reply to  Curious George
January 11, 2022 8:16 pm

“Unequivocal”. In a way that is not subject to conditions or exceptions. Got it.

Rud Istvan
January 11, 2022 6:14 pm

There is indeed a broken ‘science-society’ contract. Society needs reliable robust energy supply. ‘Climate science’ aka renewables cannot supply it. In fact, they cannot even supply a scientific basis for needing renewables.

Ridicule is the best response. And you could make all this self parody stuff up lest thought mad. They are, we aren’t.

cgh
January 11, 2022 6:15 pm

Very revealing. This suggests some things.

  1. If ‘the science is settled,’ who cares if they ‘down tools’? Since the science is supposedly settled, there’s nothing more in terms of scientific knowledge or truth they can add of any value.
  2. What COP 26 showed was the full magnitude of their failure. China, India, Russia openly scorned their entire agenda. Since two of the largest CO2 emitters will have nothing to do with reducing or eliminating fossil fuel use, it’s time to acknowledge that the global warming agenda has failed. This should not be surprising. Kyoto Protocol collapsed; the Bali Roadmap in the end was rejected; the Kyoto Extension Agreement collapsed in 2010; the Paris Accord has mostly been marked by countries failing to implement the terms.
  3. The dismal results of COP 26 show that the position of these three individuals is nothing more than mere posturing. It’s an admission that they have failed in their quixotic quest for the past three decades. In short, they can go on any strike they like. The only significant result will be yawns of disinterest.
Eric Stevens
January 11, 2022 6:21 pm

“Moratorium on Climate Research until Governments Take Action”. Specifically no more IPCC until governments start taking it seriously.
That sounds like a hell of a good idea!

Steve
Reply to  Eric Stevens
January 11, 2022 6:40 pm

About the only downside I can see is that some fool in the government would be sure to find a way to make money on actually taking at least some of the demanded actions …

lee
January 11, 2022 6:22 pm

I can dream can’t I? LOL

RicDre
Reply to  lee
January 11, 2022 6:41 pm

I like this version I can Dream, Can’t I also:

Pat from kerbob
January 11, 2022 6:27 pm

“ The first option is to collect more evidence and hope for action”

Should read:
“ The first option is to collect SOME evidence and hope for action”

Rick C
January 11, 2022 6:27 pm

Some may want greater detail on what a moratorium could encompass or worry it may damage the credibility and objectivity of the scientific community. 

The credibility and objectivity of the climate science community is already in tatters and seems beyond repair. If they stopped doing what they’re currently doing it would be a step in the right direction though.

Brian
January 11, 2022 6:32 pm

In order to really make their point, they could go even further and pay back a couple of decades worth of public funding.

Fred Hubler
January 11, 2022 6:33 pm

The point I get from this is that the science is not only far from settled, it is disintegrating before their eyes. These social scientists are done with it and want it shut down so they can get their hands on the funding and mold government to their liking.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
January 11, 2022 6:34 pm

Thanks for the post, Eric. The new three stooges (Bruce Glavovic, Iain White and Tim Smith) are funnier than they could ever comprehend.

Regards,
Bob

PS: My apologies to Moe, Larry and Curly.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
January 11, 2022 7:06 pm

Thanks Bob :-). I wish I thought of that, three stooges photo.

RicDre
January 11, 2022 6:55 pm

Did The Conversation copy this article from the Babylon Bee? It sounds like parody to me. My first thought was John McEnroe’s comment “You cannot be serious”. My second thought was Dirty Harry’s comment “Go ahead, make my day”

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  RicDre
January 11, 2022 7:20 pm

I double checked the date.

James H
January 11, 2022 6:56 pm

“Moratorium on Climate Research until Governments Take Action”
I half agree!

Joe Gordon
January 11, 2022 7:00 pm

Seems to me what they’re really saying is that they don’t want any scientist to get uppity and question their religion.

That is the next stage. In a few years, it should become apparent to a few young adults that the world is still here and that maybe they’ve been lied to their entire lives.

RicDre
January 11, 2022 7:02 pm

And speaking of dismal science:

Science Accused Of Lying Under Oath

January 11th, 2022 – BabylonBee.com

https://babylonbee.com/news/science-accused-of-lying-under-oath?utm_source=Gab&amp;utm_medium=link&amp;utm_campaign=Gab

nicholas tesdorf
January 11, 2022 7:07 pm

A Moratorium on Climate Research and Climate Modelling sounds like a great idea but the scientists will not go along with that as they have a great need for money and Funding.

observa
January 11, 2022 7:18 pm

Attention needs to focus on exposing and re-negotiating the broken science-society contract.

You can say that again perfessors

“A Queensland cancer researcher has been found to have fabricated scientific data used in support of grant funding applications and human trials, his former employer says.”
Leading Queensland cancer researcher Mark Smyth fabricated scientific data, review finds (msn.com)

Ike warned us about this and all those juicy taxpayer grants up for grabs and we’re looking at you climate changers with your tree ring circus.

Thomas Gasloli
January 11, 2022 7:26 pm

Do they know something we don’t know about funding being cut? That is the only way this makes sense.

Andy Pattullo
January 11, 2022 7:28 pm

I think this is the best idea they ever had. Second best would be holding their breath till they get their way. I wonder if they have enough savings to survive till politicians believe that deliberate economic sabotage is a winning strategy.

Christopher Simpson
January 11, 2022 7:30 pm

Do I understand this correctly? They’re saying, “You’re not listening to us so we’re going to stop taking your money until you do. That’ll larn ya!”

I think I’m liking this new climate action movement.

Is the next step the “I’m going to hold my breath until you do what I want” stage?

How about, “Do what we say or we’re going to quit our jobs and get work in the real world”?

Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
January 11, 2022 7:32 pm

“Decades of scientific evidence demonstrate unequivocally that human activities jeopardise life on Earth.”.

They NEVER say what the jeopardies are.

RicDre
Reply to  Mike Jonas
January 11, 2022 7:43 pm

They NEVER say what the jeopardies are.

Sure they do: Its going to be too hot, or its going to be too cold, or its going to be too wet, or its going to be too dry, or possibly all of these at the same time.

Dave Burton
January 11, 2022 8:30 pm

Seems prudent. Best to lock in the errors and avoid risk of the fake emergency being discredited by actual data.

