Jen Psaki: “There are 9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not tapping into currently”… Aeuhhh?

Guest “WTF is she talking about?” by David Middleton

This post is the first sequel to: Democrat Senators Demand That Oil Companies Increase Production.

As I write this post (the morning of March 7, 2022), West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is right around $120/bbl. It actually topped $130/bbl over the weekend. This morning, I paid $3.999/gal for regular unleaded gasoline in Houston, Texas. While I make my living finding oil & gas and high oil prices are good for the bottom line right now. These prices are likely to be unsustainable and could trigger a recession and subsequent oil price crash.

The Brandon maladministration is increasingly facing questions about why they aren’t taking measures to increase domestic oil production. This is a typically moronic Democrat political hack response to the questions:

Q We also know, you know, the President, as recently as yesterday, talked about increasing domestic manufacturing to bring down prices on inflated items like goods. So why not apply the same logic to energy and increase domestic production here?

MS. PSAKI: Well, there are 9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not tapping into currently. So I would ask them that question.

Q Is there nothing that the administration can do to get those providers back to pre-pandemic levels?

MS. PSAKI: Do you think the oil companies don’t have enough money to drill on the places that have been pre-approved?

Q Just asking.

MS. PSAKI: I would — I would point that question to them. And we can talk about it more tomorrow when you learn more.

Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, March 3rd, 2022

First off, WTF IS Ms. Psaki referring to here?

MS. PSAKI: Well, there are 9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not tapping into currently. So I would ask them that question.

As an employee of “them,” I would try to answer that question. However, the “9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not tapping into” bit is a non sequitur, if not totally wrong. Ms. Psaki was asked, “Is there nothing that the administration can do to get those providers back to pre-pandemic levels?” Well, Permian Basin oil production has already exceeded pre-shamdemic levels. Her response was idiotic. The number of “approved oil leases” (presumably Federal mineral leases) is not an answer to that question. The only thing that “the administration” could do to increase oil production, would be to get the hell out of the way. From cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, to refusing to hold Federal leases sales, to threatening to refuse to approve drilling permits, they have been getting in the way as often as they can.

I will focus on Federal oil & gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, because that’s the area I have worked since 1988, I have easy access to detailed lease & production data and the GOM accounts for about two thirds of the oil production from Federal acreage.

BOEM Oil and Gas – Gulf of Mexico

If Ms. Psaki is referring to tracts that are open for leasing, there are 10,638 open tracts in the Central Gulf of Mexico planning area.

According to Lexco OWL, approximately:

  • 38% of those Central GOM tracts have never been leased in the history of Gulf of Mexico US lease sales… A pretty good indication that those tracts are not prospective.
  • 28% of the tracts are deepwater leases that were drilled. These wells were either dry holes or failed to find economically recoverable hydrocarbons and were subsequently relinquished.
  • 15% of the tracts are shelf leases that used to be productive… Old fields that have been plugged, abandoned and the infrastructure has been removed due to BSEE’s Idle Iron rule.

81% of the currently open leases in the Central GOM have never been leased, leased and unsuccessfully drilled or are abandoned oil & gas fields. This doesn’t mean that none of them are prospective. A lot of oil & gas gets discovered in old fields. There’s an old adage, “The best place to look for oil, is where it’s already been found.” That said, most of these leases have been recycled many times through annual leases sales over the past 50+ years. The prospects of large discoveries on currently open Central GOM acreage are fairly slim. And, until they resume holding lease sales, as they are legally required to do, the open acreage is about as useful as mammary glands on a bull.

If Ms. Psaki was referring to leases currently held by oil companies, there are 1,771 active leases in the Central Gulf of Mexico planning area.

About 40% of the currently active leases are either held by production or held by a production unit. About 2% of the leases have been extended beyond primary term by active operations, suspension of operations (SOO) or suspension of production (SOP). It takes a long time to finalize the work to the point the prospect is drillable, file all of the necessary plans and permits and sanction development.

About 45% are primary term leases (generally 5 years on the shelf and 10 years in deepwater). The vast majority of these leases had been previously leased and then relinquished. Just because we bid on a block, doesn’t mean there’ll be an economically drillable prospect on it during the primary lease term. Some of these leases will probably get drilled, some will expire and get recycled through future lease sales (if there are any).

Over 300 “pre-approved” leases are currently being unlawfully blocked by a corrupt Obama judge. These tracts received bids in the November 2020 lease sale. None of these leases have been awarded.

Regarding onshore production…

About 26 million Federal acres were under lease to oil and gas developers at the end of FY 2018. Of that, about 12.8 million acres are producing oil and gas in economic quantities. This activity came from over 96,000 wells on about 24,000 producing oil and gas leases.

Bureau of Land Management

About half of the leased acreage is “producing oil and gas in economic quantities.” The other half would consist of leases no longer producing economic quantities of oil & gas, prospects that haven’t been drilled yet and “trend”, “play” or “protection” acreage. Oil companies will often bid on whatever is open in hot plays and trends, with the notion of possibly working up drillable prospects. They will also lease acreage around good prospects and new discoveries to prevent other companies from “corner shooting.” Most of these sorts of leases will usually expire undrilled.

Rare is the occasion that an oil company bids on a “ready to drill” prospect. After leases are awarded, companies will start spending money on additional geophysical data, reprocessing existing data and performing the detailed geological and engineering work required to bring the prospect to a drillable stage. Even then, it will only get drilled if it is still economically attractive and can be budgeted by the oil company, provided the Federal government approves all of the required permits. So far, the only thing the Brandon maladministration hasn’t been doing to hamstring US oil production is in drilling permit approvals. So far, they haven’t been blocking or slow-walling drilling permits on existing Federal oil and gas leases. I just pulled up the BSEE APD (application for permit to drill) data for the Gulf of Mexico. In 2017, BSEE approved 820 APD’s. In 2021, they approved 794 APD’s. This isn’t surprising because they haven’t been blocking permits. It would be blatantly illegal if they did. Under President Trump, BOEM held at least 2 GOM lease sales every year, as required by law. Under Brandon, we’ve only had 1 GOM lease sale. We only had that sale because a Federal judge ordered them to hold it. That sale is currently in limbo because another Federal judge blocked it… Because climate change… 🤬

So Jen, exactly which leases are “oil companies are not tapping into”?

  • Are you so ignorant that you think an “oil lease” has oil & gas just because it’s an “oil lease”?
  • Are you so dumb that you think we can just “tap into it” because it’s an “oil lease”?

Yes, those were rhetorical questions…

Jane Jen, you ignorant…

“Oil leases” are the mineral rights to geographical tracts of land/seafloor. They don’t have oil because the government designates them as “oil leases.” In the Central GOM, on the shelf, a standard “oil lease” is a 3 mile by 3 mile square tract, covering 5,000 acres. Standard deepwater leases are a bit larger, covering 5,760 acres… However, they’re all just square tracts of acreage. Well, not all… Some leases along the edges of the protraction areas are smaller polygons. The geology of the Gulf of Mexico and the oil that migrated into its geological traps didn’t pay attention to the future leasing plans of the US government.

The Digital Wildcatter summed it up nicely here…

A funny thing happened on the way to saving the climate…

Color Code: Blue squares = Tracts receiving 1 bid. Red squares = tracts receiving 2 bids.
Offshore Energy

COAL | NATURAL GAS | OIL 18 Nov 2021 | 22:09 UTC
Carbon capture plays prominent role in latest Gulf lease auction

Author Brandon Mulder
Editor Richard Rubin
Commodity Coal, Natural Gas, Oil

Carbon capture and storage played a large role in Lease Sale 257, which recorded a bumper crop of bids from oil and gas producers Nov. 17 for drilling rights in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Of the 317 bids the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management received – the highest since 2014 – about 140 of them were for tracts located in shallow waters of the Texas and Louisiana coast, inexpensive areas with depleted oil and gas reserves.

“The oil and gas reserves in those areas are pretty much tapped out at this point, so it’s hard for me to imagine a company going in there with the idea of producing more oil and gas,” said Hugh Daigle, a petroleum researcher and professor at the University of Texas. “This is probably a CCS push.

The largest bidder for shallow-water tracts was ExxonMobil, which placed bids on 94 tracts worth $158,000 apiece, according to BOEM data. The company’s tracts are clustered in the Brazos Area, the Galveston Area and the High Island Area – locations in close proximity to the company’s announced $100 billion CCS hub that will be located in southeast Texas.

ExxonMobil didn’t confirm whether the 94 tracts it placed bids on will be used for CCS. In a Nov. 18 statement to S&P Global Platts, the company said it “will work with the Department of the Interior on plans for the blocks once they are awarded.”

[…]

“This is the first big lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico that has come after a lot of these companies have made various carbon commitments,” Daigle said. “And in light of that, it’s probably not surprising that you’re starting to see some of these leasing decisions being driven not just by oil and gas production, but by other economic interests of the company.”

[…]

S&P Global Platts

So… A corrupt Obama judge unlawfully blocked the November lease sale, the first sale in which CCS appears to have played a significant role, because it didn’t adequately address climate change.

David Elstrom
March 8, 2022 6:12 am

We all know Psaki is a filthy liar cut Joseph Goebbels cloth. Enough said.

21
Reply
Kevin kilty
March 8, 2022 6:14 am

Ms. Psaki wasn’t trying to answer a question or enlighten anyone, but rather employing a three step process to deflect. First, she was trying to find a short term explanation, any explanation, that doesn’t illuminate the stupidity of the Biden Administration. Second, beyond that she was trying to intimidate a reporter who asked an inconvenient question. You Mr. Reporter are stupid. Please get educated. Maybe that reporter will not ask the question again. Finally, she stalled for time, tomorrow in other words, when she and the team will be able to construct a better explanation. Perhaps even an explanation that conflicts with those put forward today.

Ms. Psaki is a liar. Most press secretaries are liars. That is their job. One wishes reporters were able to dig for real answers and then write a scorching column highlighting the incompetence and perfidy.

24
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Kevin kilty
March 8, 2022 6:17 am

She combines smugness with stupidity in a manner only rivaled by the likes of John Kerry.

22
Reply
Rah
Reply to  David Middleton
March 8, 2022 6:58 am

My question is, who the hell is going to want to listen to that snarking, arrogant woman when she gets her own show at one of the leftist networks?

In second though, Never mind. It’ll be the same crowd that watches the likes of Joy Reid or that other babbling Joy

5
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Kevin kilty
March 8, 2022 6:27 am

I agree with your analysis, Kevin, but would you please exempt Tony Snow and Dana Perino from the Liars comment. Thank you.

5
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Ron Long
March 8, 2022 7:42 am

Who?

-1
Reply
Doug S
March 8, 2022 6:23 am

I can’t imagine progressive, socialist democrat politicians surviving super high gas and food prices. Even if these huge price increases were not their fault, you can imagine the fury that voters will bring into the voting booth come November.

11
Reply
bigoilbob
March 8, 2022 6:26 am

Everything you say about the played outedness of current leases applies even more to the new ones. They are, by definition, even more goat pastury. Which is why I agree with you that they should be offered. Development should be only allowed with best practices, a pledge for none of the normal royalty reduction begs, and there should be cash in fist on the fly, but in advance, of every development op, for asset retirement. If we did that, and imposed a carbon tax on them at he same rate as those in the 45q CCS/CCUS corporate welfare, unpaid for, winner picking, trickle ups, then I would say gofer it.

Lease boni have historically been guv revenue generators. Bidders, armed with OPM, get head up and overbid, to the benefit of the US residents who would have to pay those taxes otherwise. Unfortunately, the begging and give aways start, with drilling obligation extensions, begs for royalty reduction, and in the GOM, structures that hardly cast a shadow being skeleton crewed to delay asset retirements.

“Studies have shown that an auction without a reserve price as long Studies have shown that an auction without a reserve price, as long as it attracts at least one more bidder than a negotiation, raises more expected revenue than any negotiation procedure. Generally, the seller the seller s’ revenue goes up with increases in the number of bidders revenue goes up with increases in the number of bidders — the more competition the better.”
http://edr.state.fl.us/content/presentations/economic/OilAuction.pdf

-15
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 8, 2022 6:52 am

I knew David’s article would attract a blob-rant, and I was right.

12
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
March 8, 2022 7:44 am

????????
Were you able to translate *any* of that into anything even remotely understandable??
You were certainly right about the blob-rants, they really are something else.

6
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  TonyL
March 8, 2022 8:07 am

I’m glad you are asking that question Tony because I can make neither heads nor tails out of what BigOilBob is saying either. I thought it might just be me because I have no background in the O&G industry or geology.

What is the old saying about somebody being a few beers short of a six pack?

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 8, 2022 7:48 am

“guv revenue generators“

You can’t say that for subsidised unreliables. All take and no give

Last edited 52 minutes ago by fretslider
3
Reply
Derg
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 8, 2022 7:52 am

Word salad Bob with his carbon tax nonsense. We don’t want your stupid windmills driving up energy costs.

4
Reply
Meab
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 8, 2022 8:28 am

BigOilyBoob,

Here’s a piece of advice. Make one or two points succinctly (that is, if you have a point). Read what you wrote: remove excess words, run-on sentences, and made-up initialisms or initialisms that aren’t widely known. Remove repetitions of the same sentence (like in your last paragraph). Refrain from giving your opinion unless you can illustrate how you came to that opinion with facts or logic. Resist the urge to spew nonsensical Demorrhea.

0
Reply
LdB
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 8, 2022 8:31 am

Talk a deep breath and then your meds and then try speaking English.

0
Reply
Old Retired Guy
March 8, 2022 6:27 am

People have conspiracy theories about the Deep State (which are looking more and more likely). The Brandon Maladministration has conspiracy theories about O&G producers. But they are too stupid to understand the science, or the business.

5
Reply
jeffery p
March 8, 2022 6:27 am

What do you expect her to say? Admit the Brandon administration fugged up everything? Truthfully say that everything FJB touches turns to Schiff?

15
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  jeffery p
March 8, 2022 7:42 am

Bear Schiff is sure hitting the fan!

0
Reply
leowaj
March 8, 2022 6:29 am

In art and science of argumentation, answering a question with a question is considered a sign of one or more of the following: (1) predetermined conclusion, (2) lack of preparation, (3) avoidance, (4) arrogance, or (5) lying. I would have failed a debate class in high school for answering a question with a question. But Psaki is at the top of the bureaucratic structure so there is no one who can fail her out of her position.

12
Reply
Danley Wolfe
Reply to  leowaj
March 8, 2022 7:37 am

Deceitful … Psaki, “here is my non-response so shut up!”

And don’t even think to try to say that Biden environmental / energy policy is trading off energy and national security.

2
Reply
Ron Long
March 8, 2022 6:35 am

Good work putting this together and presenting it, David. As a Mineral Exploration Geologist I can assure that us on the “Yellow Oil” side of the business experience the same wild swings in the project advancing/permitting process as do you “Black Gold” explorers. The intent of the Democrat Administrations, especially Carter, Clinton, Obama, and now Brandon, is to delay or stop extractive industries. Now the climate change game kicks in on the oil side. I can attest that permitting a project under these Democrat Administrations commonly meets with delay, denial, outright lying, and legal threats. The difference in the two industries is that an oil well can produce from a discovery hole, 6 to 12 months, whereas a discovery hole leads to a 10 year process to start commercial production in a mine, and this virtually guarantees changes in federal Administration.

6
Reply
Rah
March 8, 2022 6:48 am

comment image

12
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Rah
March 8, 2022 7:10 am

+42×1042

3
Reply
Carlo, Monte
March 8, 2022 6:49 am

CCS == Throwing good money & energy down a dry hole.

5
Reply
bigoilbob
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
March 8, 2022 6:59 am

Paying attention, Mr, M?

“Mr. Carlo, apparently, you failed to actually read my “rant” But in any case, thanks for agreeing with it….

-7
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 8, 2022 7:28 am

Maybe you should rethink the Scarlet Pimpernel language. And of course I didn’t read it.

3
Reply
Dudley Horscroft(@dudleyhorscroft)
March 8, 2022 6:57 am

Sounds like a place for the eternal question: “Who is John Galt?”

5
Reply
fretslider
March 8, 2022 7:40 am

Ah, the silly skirt who claims increased supply does not lower prices

Must be post- modern economics

3
Reply
Gunga Din
March 8, 2022 7:45 am

When Trump left office the US was “energy independent”.
Brandon issued an Executive Order blocking what Trump had done to make us “energy independent”.
Psicki implies there’s nothing Brandon can or needs to do.
That might make sense to somebody but not me!

2
Reply
Steve Oregon
March 8, 2022 7:48 am

The composition of the lies by staff is in full operation with every issue. This government gone bad MO is also quite prevalent in state and local government bureaucracies of all kinds.
Agendas and the continuous maneuvers to avoid consequences drives the deceit. Much of it justified by the entitled sense of noble cause.
Why tell the truth when it would harm the good people doing good work?
There ya go that’s the recipe in a nutshell.

1
Reply
TonyG
March 8, 2022 7:49 am

Easier to demonize the oil companies than to do something productive to fix things.

2
Reply
Rick C
March 8, 2022 8:02 am

I’m no expert, but as I recall the US was energy independent in 2020. It took the current occupant 1 day to issue EOs that have made us dependent on Russian, OPEC and other oil producers in a little over a year. Now their planning deals with Maduro and Iran to try and bring down gas prices before November- Insanity! And all because they bought into the climate change scam thinking they could leverage it into creation of their ideal socialist utopia. We need a massive regime change come November. Big enough majorities in both houses to over ride vetoes (I can dream, can’t I?).

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
March 8, 2022 8:22 am

The news is that we will now be banning Russian oil imports, which last year amounted to 245 Mbbls. Is there some reason we couldn’t tap further into the oil reserves (amounting to 621Mbbls at last count) to say, 100 Mbbls? They aren’t called the “Strategic Petroleum Reserves” for nothing. Asking for a friend.

1
Reply
Andy May(@andymay2014)
Editor
March 8, 2022 8:39 am

Thanks David, excellent!

0
Reply
