Climate Propaganda

GreenBiz: “Climate Changes’ Attention Deficit Disorder”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

With climate skepticism soaring, and what could be the opening moves of WW3 distracting public attention, climate worriers are in despair about how to regain public attention.

Climate change’s attention deficit disorder

By Joel Makower
March 7, 2022

Remember climate change?

It’s not an entirely facetious question. With a brutal war and humanitarian crisis raging in Eastern Europe, a resulting global energy crisis, a quickly unfolding food crisis, a shaky global economyraging inflation — oh, and a still-rampaging pandemic, with all its health and mental health impacts — it’s been not-so-easy to keep the climate crisis top of mind.

Did I mention that there’s increasing talk about World War III?

Folks are exhausted. I’m exhausted simply writing the previous three paragraphs.

But skepticism is growing, too, she said. “Twenty percent believe it’s just not real, not happening and not caused by man. We haven’t seen a 20 percent number since about 2008 or 2009. I mean, it’s just unbelievable.”

It’s not that Americans have turned away from environmental issues. According to Shelton, 90 percent believe plastic trash is contaminating waterways and oceans more than ever before, up from 77 percent in 2020. “We’re super worried about plastics in the ocean. We’re not so worried about climate change.

Read more: https://www.greenbiz.com/article/climate-changes-attention-deficit-disorder

Marc Morano predicted in 2010 that plastics could be the next fake crisis. Given plastic is in pretty much everything, a deluge of new over the top plastic regulations has every bit as much potential to mess up our quality of life as climate scare carbon pricing.

But it is good to see yet more evidence the fake climate scare seems to be on the way out.

I believe there will always be another hobgoblin, there is no standing still when it comes to debunking nonsense. Millions of years of being everyone’s lunch has geared our brains to assume the worst, made it way too easy for some people to believe the unbelievable. But evolution has also given us brains, logic, reason, and the internet – the tools we need to ridicule empty scare stories like the climate crisis or the plastic crisis, and hopefully keep purveyors of such myths from doing too much harm in the future.

Top points if anyone remembers who the person in the photo at the top of the page is.

Tom Halla
March 8, 2022 10:04 am

When your poster child has high functioning autism, you have a problem with your judgement.

mwhite
March 8, 2022 10:24 am

Dumburgh I think.

markl
March 8, 2022 10:26 am

“Top points if anyone remembers who the person in the photo at the top of the page is.”

The Red Queen?

jeffery p
Reply to  markl
March 8, 2022 10:29 am

Remember what the dormouse said

Smart Rock
March 8, 2022 10:29 am

I mean, it’s just unbelievable

Yes, she’s right. The climate crisis is unbelievable.

fretslider
March 8, 2022 10:29 am

“ I mean, it’s just unbelievable.”

She’s right it is unbelievable.

Richard Page
March 8, 2022 10:32 am

Didn’t she play the character of ‘Tiffany’ in “Bride of Chucky?”

Alan
March 8, 2022 10:33 am

Isn’t that the girl who had her hair sniffed by Biden?

Peter Fraser
March 8, 2022 10:33 am

20% what a great piece of news in these troubled times. I must have missed the poll. No doubt it was quickly hidden away by our great conveyor of climate fiction the MSM.

climanrecon(@climanrecon)
March 8, 2022 10:33 am

“Climate Change” may have moved down the World Series Project Fear League, but the league overall is thriving. As George Orwell wrote in “1984”, we have always been at war with …, and the telescreens on every wall are now pumping out a continuous diet of propaganda.

Rud Istvan
March 8, 2022 10:35 am

Amazing what happens when an imaginary climate crisis where nothing predicted happened for 30 years meets real crises of Ukraine invasion, resulting wheat scarcity, fuel and food inflation, and the realization that GND renewables are just ruinables. Gonna be a lot of cognitive dissonance.

jeffery p
March 8, 2022 10:37 am

This just in — Biden announces ban on US imports of Russian oil, warns gas prices will ‘go up further’

It’s a step in the right direction, at least morally. Ok, it’s a political move motivated by polling. Still, the right thing to do, no matter the reason.

But what comes next? Keep pushing “green” as the solution or face reality and take the boot off the next of the American energy industry? I think it’s still a climate fantasy vs climate reality fight ahead. The issue may not be addressed until after the midterm elections this fall and it won’t be settled without veto-proof majorities in both houses.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  jeffery p
March 8, 2022 11:07 am

I still say step one is to increase the drawdawn of the SPR to 100Mbbls. Why else have it? The purpose is to help make up for the Russian oil no longer being imported. It isn’t a long-term solution for the anti-fossil fuel policies of the Biden administration, nor is it meant to be.

Iain Russell
March 8, 2022 10:40 am

Is she Karen?

Suqi
March 8, 2022 10:41 am

The toilet has to be flushed twice due to the low flow water toilets. The price of the ride to work has doubled due to the under production of oil induced by the ESG enviro crowds and virtue signallers. The plastic spoons and cups, all ending up in a local landfill which will be made into a mini ski hill when full, have disappeared at work because of these losers. who want to “change the world”. These same people can’t manage their own cheque books. Now maybe these empty souls can volunteer front line combat in the Ukraine. That would really change the world to the better.

Iain Russell
March 8, 2022 10:42 am

The cause de your and the Big Worry is: will there be a MLB season this year?? ⚾️🥶

Ron Long
March 8, 2022 10:55 am

Here’s the false usage of climate change polling data: asking if climate change is real is one topic, asking if the change is Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming is something else. I don’t know anybody that doesn’t think the climate changes, little alone any scientist that agrees with that. The pollsters conflate the question and leave out the “Catastrophic Anthropogenic” part, which is push-polling for a predetermined result. The person is the Doom Princess, send me my points, please.

Vuk
March 8, 2022 11:13 am

30 days of crisis in and around Ukraine is turning 30 years of the catastrophic climate change into biggest science fiasco since primates started talking. .

Andy Pattullo
March 8, 2022 11:16 am

Only 20% aligned with climate reality? We have a lot of work to do. Anyone still shrieking about the fake climate scare while Ukraine is vandalized and the cost of energy skyrockets is actively participating in the destabilization of modern society, the victimization of the most vulnerable and the destruction of the natural environment. There is no excuse. We must remember all who took us to this cliff and make sure we are not taken in again, assuming we can find our way back to reality.

