Climate Politics

John Kerry: Putin’s Useful Climate Idiot

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
31 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Well worth reading this by Rupert Darwell:

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine marks the end of the West’s Era of Illusions. It was an era in which Western elites obsessed about solving climate change because the climate crisis was far more dangerous than issues of war and peace and the stability of the international system. They even convinced themselves that climate change causes war, so climate change policy could double as national security policy; and, for many years, the annual round of kumbaya UN climate talks was the apogee of international relations.

In a BBC World Service interview, presidential climate envoy John Kerry expressed concern about the amount of greenhouse gas being emitted from the war in Ukraine. Kerry was just getting warmed up with a string of platitudes that show him as a deluded climate relic, unable to come to terms with the reality that Putin has imposed on the world. “Equally importantly,” Kerry complained, “you’re going to lose people’s focus,” as if the first invasion of a sovereign European country since the Second World War is an annoying distraction. Hopefully, Kerry continued, Putin would realize that Russia’s land is thawing, and the people of Russia are at risk. 

Kerry concluded with an expression of pure self-deception, saying he hopes Putin “will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.” Stay on track? Russia has never hidden its intention to avoid cutting its emissions. Russia’s second Nationally Determined Contribution, submitted in November 2020 under the Paris climate agreement, is to limit its 2030 emissions to “no more than 70% of 1990 levels.” The document is careful to avoid pledging to cut or reduce emissions. The 1990 baseline year was the last one before the collapse of the highly inefficient and heavily polluting centrally planned Soviet economy. Thus, the 70% limit actually enables Russia to increase its emissions by 34% – and that’s before taking account of any changes in forestry and land use that would allow Russia to claim credit for negative emissions.

Despite Kerry’s claim about the thawing of their frozen north, Russians’ indifference to climate change predates Putin’s rise to power. During preparation of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) first assessment report in 1990, Soviet scientists argued that warming might be beneficial at northern latitudes. Yuri Izrael, the Soviet academician and chair of the IPCC’s working group examining potential impacts of global warming, emphasized the doubt and uncertainty of climate change and disputed claims that it would be harmful.

At a 2005 conference on avoiding dangerous climate change organized by Britain during its G-8 presidency, Putin’s former economic adviser, Andrei Illarionov, challenged the premise of the conference. “Anyone who is frightened about the prospect of global warming is welcome to come and live in Siberia,” Illarionov told a journalist. 

Full story here.

Derg
March 6, 2022 10:06 am

“…. and disputed claims that it would be harmful.”

We got 3” of snow last night. If that came as rain then sign me up. When will winter end?

About the same time as any other year.

5
Reply
Michael in Dublin
March 6, 2022 10:09 am

Considering his disastrous failures including in Iran, I would not touch this man with a barge pole.

5
Reply
David Wojick
March 6, 2022 10:10 am

Unfortunately I do not think the climate alarmism movement is that fragile. The Russian invasion and the energy price spikes may just be short term disruptions. The alarmists are playing the long game, with targets in 2035 and 2050. They are deeply entrenched with lots of money.

4
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  David Wojick
March 6, 2022 10:26 am

Lots of money that comes ultimately from Russia and Saudi Arabia. Sanctions will now strip Russia of its incomes.

Green is not dead, but it sure smells that way.,

3
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  Leo Smith
March 6, 2022 10:42 am

Leo, you concluded your comment with, “Green is not dead, but it sure smells that way.,”

It has always smelled like poo. Now it’s just a little riper.

Regards,
Bob

4
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  Leo Smith
March 6, 2022 11:24 am

While Russia no doubt chips in, I doubt the funding for alarmism depends on that. The US Governments itself puts in several billion dollars a year, as do the Europeans. Left wing foundations and rich people probably pay even more. Then there is the renewables industry. The numbers are huge.

3
Reply
kim
Reply to  David Wojick
March 6, 2022 12:00 pm

Yes, and all a waste in pursuit of a delusion.
Our descendants will understand and curse the wasters.
============

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 6, 2022 10:12 am

Lurch has a long history of being a fool. Thank God he lost when he ran for President.

8
Reply
Eyes Wide Open
March 6, 2022 10:21 am

Actually he’s just an idiot period. No need to further qualify it . . .

1
Reply
fretslider
March 6, 2022 10:28 am

All aboard the Kerry-go-round

And remember to suspend your disbelief

2
Reply
commieBob
March 6, 2022 10:30 am

Very often we find that dumb looking politicians are actually well above normal intelligence and were very accomplished previous to entering politics.

On the other hand, there’s John Kerry, whose previous non-political accomplishments appear rather lackluster. He presents well, he’s clean, well dressed and apparently polite … and that seems to be about where it ends.

2
Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  commieBob
March 6, 2022 10:41 am

The only thing positive, you can say about John Kerry, is he makes Al Gore look intellectual.
Old Joe was asked what he thinks of John Kerry, he replied, “who”?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Rod Evans
3
Reply
Rod Evans
March 6, 2022 10:38 am

Oh dear, the inventers of imaginary climate risks are getting very worried that a real risk has come along that renders their position obsolete.
Hey ho, I am sure Al and Michael E and John K along with the rest of the fearmongers will get their day in sun again one day. Unfortunately for them it may be long after they have returned to the chemical balance of the Earth.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 6, 2022 10:38 am

Kerry beclowning himself on climate is a good thing. It shows how obsessed the climate alarmists are with imagined stuff while ignoring reality. Imagined stuff that isn’t happening includes sea level rise acceleration, disappearance of summer Arctic sea ice, and Putin’s commitment to climate change. Reality includes that any significant penetration of renewables dramatically raises electricity costs while destabilizing the grid. Reality includes India and China commitments to coal generation despite Kerry’s impassioned pleas. Reality includes the abject failure of COP26 despite Kerry.

10
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 6, 2022 11:24 am

Wait for it, Rud: Vlad will soon make grand Net Zero promises to the applause of the chattering class. Meanwhile, he will continue to sell (profitably) FFs to the rest of the world.

Isn’t it fun to watch the Western World being run by Twitter consensus?

2
Reply
kim
March 6, 2022 10:39 am

Yup, anthropogenic warming will be net beneficial for the whole biome, including human society.
It’s an old idea, and just as right now as when first entertained.
===========

2
Reply
Vuk
March 6, 2022 10:41 am

John Kerry (paraphrase): The army is in the business going to war and trying to win it.
No point of complaining about it now Mr. Kerry.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
1
Reply
Steve E.
March 6, 2022 10:46 am

Assume for a second that the global warming is real. Does anyone think Putin would be upset if thousands of miles of Siberian coast was open for sea traffic year round? Or if Siberia suddenly was as comfortable as London instead of a deep freeze?

What a completely irrelevant statement by a US Gov’t spokesman as war was starting in Ukraine.

5
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Steve E.
March 6, 2022 11:03 am

Good lead-in . . . to paraphrase Mark Twain: “Suppose for a second you were climate envoy John Kerry, and next suppose you were an idiot, but I repeat myself.”

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Steve E.
March 6, 2022 11:15 am

China would be even happier.
Go to Google Earth and compare polar or Suez Canal (not to mention one around Africa) container ship routes from Shanghai to Rotterdam.
Recently China announced construction of heavy ice breaker/s.
Prospect of Russia and China jointly controlling Northern sea route it might be of some concern to NW European countries, on positive side Chinese windmill parts and solar panels should cheer up John Kerry and Biden if he’s not asleep at the time.
comment image
comment image

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Vuk
1
Reply
Len Werner
March 6, 2022 10:54 am

How come…when the US invaded a middle eastern country on the other side of the planet, it was met in the press with glorious statements that ‘this will preserve the future of the world’, ‘shock and awe’, ‘mission accomplished’, even as the President of the US generated the illusion that he could possibly complete a carrier landing…

…but–when Russia invades a different country farther north, also on the other side of the planet, it instantly becomes the end of the world as we know it, and nothing will ever be the same again.–and gasoline went to $8.83/gallon in Vancouver–in a country that has one of the largest oil reserves in the world and can’t get it to its borders to sell.

From a non-American or non-Russian stand-point, I saw Russia presage the American change from ‘shock and awe’ into a ‘drop weapons and run’ limping-home experience in Afghanistan. What was the difference?

So far, I see press and pundits simply saying ‘we liked that one’; we don’t like this one’.

And ‘Here’s how you’re supposed to think’. And ‘Oh by the way, this means higher prices, more taxes, and less freedom. Because climate change, Covid,…uhhh– Ukraine invasion.’ At my age I’d be an imbecile not to see the patterns by now.

As for John Kerry–why is he even there? Did nobody read the descriptions of his Swift-boat performance in Vietnam, where he demonstrated the core of his personality? Has he ever passed one science course? (Please don’t include ‘political science’; the words are oxymorons.). Kerry’s life purpose will most likely be to preserve for his own personal descendants the privileged position he was lucky enough to have been born into that was preserved for him by his ancestors.

(Yes, I know–our Prime Minister will declare that I, ahh, ‘hold unacceptable views’ on this too.)

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Len Werner
March 6, 2022 11:07 am

Rational people are able to recognize the different circumstances surrounding the two invasions.

0
Reply
kim
Reply to  Len Werner
March 6, 2022 11:11 am

‘Ol Ricebutt.
==========

0
Reply
Oldseadog
March 6, 2022 11:00 am

” ….. the first invasion of a European country since the Second World War ….. ”

Not so. Russia invaded both Ukraine when they took over The Crimea several years ago and they invaded Georgia as well.

2
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Oldseadog
March 6, 2022 11:25 am

And having accomplished those with no Interntional consequences, he is now going for the trifecta.

2
Reply
Bruce Cobb
March 6, 2022 11:09 am

Here is Kerry, having a good old-fashioned melt-down because “climate change” is being put on the back burner now because of this stupid war.

tantrum-kid.gif
1
Reply
Bob
March 6, 2022 11:32 am

Kerry is a disgrace, I have zero respect for him. It is scoundrels like Kerry that WUWT needs to target through the mainstream media. After listening to Kerry some may think what a moron he is not worth our time. You would be wrong, he is a very powerful and dangerous man. As much respect as I have for WUWT and WUWT readers they frustrate me with their endless haggling over whether this algorithm or equation is proper or whether this fellow has the proper understanding of this or that process. All of these things are important and can’t be ignored but they pale in comparison to neutralizing the likes of the bottom feeders like John Kerry.

0
Reply
Larry Hamlin
March 6, 2022 11:41 am

John Kerry is just the tip of the Democratic Party “useful climate alarmist idiots” iceberg that have rained energy and economic destruction on global nations. The stupidity and arrogance of these incompetent buffoons is also shared by the media which have lied and manipulated false climate alarmists propaganda to help facilitate this needless and politically driven ignorance based destruction.

0
Reply
bonbon
March 6, 2022 11:43 am

Kerry’s problem is this man, Sergey Glazyev, again President Putin’s advisor.
See for yourselves what is about to hit the financial markets.
Russia is definitely NOT ‘staying in line’ .
BLACK BOX DEFENCE FOR THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY – DOLLAR DEBT REPAYMENTS BLOCKED; GAS AND OIL DELIVERIES TO GERMANY STOPPED; OLIGARCH ASSETS NATIONALIZED

From the Finance Trader perspective these measures are already visible :

Putin Orders Companies To Make Debt Payments To Foreign Creditors In Rubles
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/putin-orders-companies-make-debt-payments-foreign-creditors-rubles

What Glazyev says about central banks applies to precisely also to ‘ours’. Who do you think Kerry, Biden, …. really serve?

See Executive Order 13990 – The Green Reset :
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/25/2021-01765/protecting-public-health-and-the-environment-and-restoring-science-to-tackle-the-climate-crisis

Last edited 13 minutes ago by bonbon
0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
March 6, 2022 11:49 am

He may be useful to Putin, but he’s useless to us.

0
Reply
David Sulik
March 6, 2022 12:04 pm

Wow. WOW JOHN! Hold up a mirror to yourself!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

