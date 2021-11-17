Oil and Gas

COP 26 Encore: “U.S. to hold huge crude oil sale in the Gulf of Mexico”… Irony can be so ironic!

2 hours ago
David Middleton
19 Comments

Guest “He fought the law and the law won,” by David Middleton

Days after climate talks, U.S. to hold huge crude oil sale in the Gulf of Mexico


By — Matthew Brown, Associated Press
By — Janet McConnaughey, Associated Press
Economy Nov 16, 2021 6:30 PM EST


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions.

The livestreamed sale will invite energy companies to bid on drilling leases across some 136,000 square miles (352,000 square kilometers) — about twice the area of Florida.

It will take years to develop the leases before companies start pumping crude. That means they could keep producing long past 2030, when scientists say the world needs to be well on the way to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to avoid catastrophic climate change.

[…]

The auction comes after a federal judge in a lawsuit brought by Republican states rejected a suspension of fossil fuel sales that Biden imposed when he first took office.

[…]

PBS

A couple of points:

  • No “reserves” are being auctioned off.
  • This bit is fracking hilarious:

That means they could keep producing long past 2030, when scientists say the world needs to be well on the way to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Larry the Cable Guy would say:

OCS Sale 257 was held today. This was the first Gulf of Mexico lease sale since the current occupant of the White House illegally halted Federal lease sales a few days into his maladministration.

About 300 leases received bids, mostly deepwater tracts.

Oddly enough, ExxonMobil submitted bids on 94 blocks on the shelf (shallow water). My hunch is that the ExxonMobil bids in the Brazos, Galveston and High Island areas are related to this…

ExxonMobil’s Oswald advocates for CCS hub in Houston
BY NANCY FORD NOVEMBER 16, 2021 10:52 AM

The necessity to reduce carbon emissions and arrest its deleterious impact on the health of the planet is one of the main drivers of the “energy transition.”

Energy transition is a term that is used differently by different people, said Eric Oswald, vice president of strategy development and advocacy for ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions business.

“A lot of markets are talking about greenhouse gas emissions,” Oswald noted. The Houston marketplace, he said, is “interested in greenhouse gas emissions, but we’re also interested in helping Houston win the energy transition.”

A Houston-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub would propel Houston to win that transition, he said.

[…]

The project envisions approximately 100 million metric tons of CO2 being captured per year, Oswald said. A project of that scale requires the cooperation and collaboration of industry, government and the at-large community.

[…]

BIC Magazine

The leases are in three clusters offshore of major concentrations of petrochemical plants and refineries. The High Island and Galveston clusters are along the boundary between Federal and Texas state waters. The Brazos cluster is a little farther offshore. All three clusters are well positioned to take advantage of massive Miocene saline aquifers with thick marine shale top seals. I wouldn’t be surprised if ExxonMobil lobbies the Federal government to convert these oil & gas leases into CCS concessions.

There’s something even more fracking hilarious in the AP article:

Environmental reviews of the Gulf of Mexico sale conducted under former President Donald Trump and affirmed under Biden reached an unlikely conclusion: Extracting and burning the fuel would result in fewer greenhouse gases than leaving it in the ground.

Similar claims in two other cases, in Alaska, were rejected by federal courts after challenges from environmentalists. Climate scientist Peter Erickson — whose work was cited by judges in one of the cases — said the Interior Department’s analysis had a glaring omission: They left out greenhouse gas increases in foreign countries that would result from having more Gulf oil on the market.

“The math is extremely simple on this kind of stuff,” said Erickson, a senior scientist with the Stockholm Environment Institute, a nonprofit research group headquartered in Sweden. “If new leases expand the global oil supply, that has a proportional effect on emissions from burning oil. Therefore, giving out these leases in the Gulf of Mexico would be increasing global emissions.”

PBS

The original conclusion is correct. US Gulf of Mexico Deepwater oil production has a smaller “carbon footprint” per barrel of oil produced than all but one major oil producer/producing region.

Wood Mackenzie

Could restricting oil production in the US Gulf of Mexico lead to carbon leakage?
Federal actions have put the comparative emissions performance of the prolific US Gulf of Mexico under the spotlight

By Mark Oberstoetter, Head of Americas (non-L48) Upstream Research, and Mfon Usoro, Senior Research Analyst, US Gulf of Mexico Upstream

12 April 2021

As one of the few major oil producing areas under federal purview, the Gulf of Mexico appears to be a focal point of President Biden’s efforts to deliver swiftly on campaign promises. But while leasing bans and increasing royalties signal fast action on the energy transition, federal actions have consequences – and they can be global.

An important and unintended consequence of enacting more restrictive policies such as a lease ban or increase in royalty rate in the Gulf of Mexico is that it could give rise to carbon leakage to countries that export crude to US. Carbon leakage occurs when the greenhouse gas emissions from industrial production are transferred outside a regulated region to another area with weaker emissions constraints in place.

Despite the growth in domestic production, the US still imports six million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil from foreign countries. If production from the Gulf of Mexico drops, that figure is likely to increase substantially. Overall emissions will then depend on regulations and controls in the countries from which that oil is imported. In essence, climate change is a global issue and removing or handicapping a low emitter hurts the collective global average.

How emissions-intensive is the US Gulf of Mexico?

US Gulf of Mexico deepwater emissions are less intensive than all but one importer: Saudi Arabia. And more than half of the area’s 2021 production will come from a public corporation with an existing net-zero pledge.

[…]

Wood Mackenzie

The world isn’t going to consume less oil if Biden successfully manages to reduce oil production from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s just going to consume more oil produced from other basins & plays. Over 2/3 of the bids are for deepwater blocks, with their very low “carbon footprint.” Most of the bids are near existing infrastructure and any discoveries will likely be subsea tiebacks to existing production facilities. If ExxonMobil is really serious about establishing a 100 MTPA CCS mega-facility in the Federal waters, offshore Texas… This lease sale might just be “carbon neutral”. 100 MTPA of CO2 sequestration would fully offset the Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions from about 200 million barrels of oil per year, about 550,000 bbl/d, about 1/3 of the average total GOM production in 2020.

“The math is extremely simple on this kind of stuff,” said Erickson, a senior scientist with the Stockholm Environment Institute, a nonprofit research group headquartered in Sweden.

PBS

The math is extremely simple. It’s so simple that Mr. Erickson has earned a Ron White Lifetime Achievement Award.

You can't fix stupid

Regarding Biden’s losing battle with the law… I think this is a perfect spot for The Clash

Richard Chenoweth
November 17, 2021 2:08 pm

you really cannot fix lying stupids either.

2
Reply
SxyxS
November 17, 2021 2:13 pm

I wonder why there are no crude wind sales?

2
Reply
Tom Halla
November 17, 2021 2:15 pm

And of course the pack of clowns calling itself the Biden Administration is investigating the oil companies for price fixing. It cannot be their own actions raising prices, no way!

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 17, 2021 2:37 pm

After cancelling Keystone XL, Trump’s Arctic leases, and drilling on federal lands, that claim was especially ironic. Especially while simultaneously begging OPEC to increase production, which they didn’t.
Biden really is senile.

5
Reply
Charlie
November 17, 2021 2:31 pm

Sleepy is setting the Federal Trade Commission on the oil companies. Well it makes a change from the FBI, I suppose.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 17, 2021 2:31 pm

This is a fun one. Biden loses in court even tho he thinks he doesn’t have to follow the law.
But if EXXON Mobil is really planning a CCs sink, then I divest any remaining EM shares, cause CCS isn’t practical even IF the CO2 can be sold for tertiary oil recovery. Based on Boundary Dam, the parasitic load is 35% and the uptime is at best 65%. Both are fatal. That is why the multibillion Kemper ‘experiment’ just got physically demolished. Details in essay ‘Clean Coal’ in ebook Blowing Smoke.

3
Reply
J Mac
Reply to  David Middleton
November 17, 2021 3:43 pm

Wow! Our Dear Leader will give Exxon $85 per ton of ‘captured’ CO2, as a tax liability offset. And Exxon purports to pipe it to their shallow water offshore wells to pressurize the fields. Money For Nothing – Dire Straits

1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  J Mac
November 17, 2021 3:56 pm

ExxonMobil has no shallow water fields in the Gulf, or much of a deepwater presence any longer either.

The $85/ton 45Q tax credit is solely limited to permanent CO2 sequestration in saline aquifers. This particular area of the Gulf never had much oil production. It was mostly gas production. Most of the fields were depleted long ago and the infrastructure has largely been removed.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
November 17, 2021 2:33 pm

A must see comment on COP-26 by Andrew Klavan …
Watch it before YouTube “mislays” it.

The Fart Heard Round The World – YouTube

4
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rory Forbes
November 17, 2021 3:00 pm

The beginning of the end of British rule in America was the “Shot Heard Round The World.” It is ironic that the beginning of the end of the UN IPCC could be Xiden’s “Fart Heard Round The World.” Ridicule works.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Dave Fair
November 17, 2021 3:11 pm

True that! Zhou Bi-Den has now truly become an embarrassment. He never did have much of a mind and now that’s fading fast.

0
Reply
J Mac
Reply to  Rory Forbes
November 17, 2021 3:21 pm

In the style of Robert Burns: Ode Tae A Fart
http://moreteavicar.me.uk/ode.html

1
Reply
markl
November 17, 2021 2:34 pm

COP26? Nothing has changed from COP1. Same blah, blah. Same shaming. Same bullying. Same same. In all that time the United States has done the most to reduce CO2 and they get the most grief and the least recognition. (even though it doesn’t mean squat for climate).

2
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
November 17, 2021 2:41 pm

So soon after the COP(OUT)26 conference? Oh dear…..

0
Reply
John V. Wright
November 17, 2021 3:30 pm

Reality sets in.

0
Reply
TonyL
November 17, 2021 3:35 pm

You can’t fix stupid.

Very true.
However it has come to my attention that you can sedate it.
Lithium + Thorazine + (optional) Fenatyl. That should do it.
Modern problems require modern solutions.

The Clash rocks!
The Clash with a most apropos oil production motif:
Rock The Casbah

1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  TonyL
November 17, 2021 3:58 pm

That video played right after I Fought the Law… I came “this close” to including it in the post too.. 😉

Griffy and I have two things in common: 1) We’re both Star Trek fans and 2) we’re both fans of The Clash.

0
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
November 17, 2021 3:46 pm

“If new leases expand the global oil supply, that has a proportional effect on emissions from burning oil.”. When the USA greatly increased its natural gas production, not only did the USA’s CO2 emissions go down, but also the USA stopped importing foreign oil. No other country increased its oil consumption or CO2 emissions as a result of this. Similarly, if Gulf of Mexico production goes up, the USA needs less imports It is indeed nonsense.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

