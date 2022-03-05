Left Greta Thunberg. Right UK PM Boris Johnson. By Foreign and Commonwealth Office - Beyond Brexit: A Global Britain, CC BY 2.0, link
British Government: Young People Should Pay for Climate Action

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; The British House of Lords has stated in a report that young people should shoulder the burden of net zero, because older people won’t benefit from the expenditure.

Lord Hollick, Chair of the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee, said:

“The Government has set ambitious targets for net zero including a carbon-free power system by 2035; however there is no point planning a carbon-free energy future if you haven’t got a clue how you will get there or how it will be paid for.

“We now need urgent action from the Government to answer outstanding questions on issues such as how they will incentivise households to replace gas boilers with heat pumps – and what plans there are for the 6 million homes where heat pumps may be unsuitable – what funding mechanisms will be established to encourage investment in small modular nuclear reactors and how the upgrade of our infrastructure to allow the use of hydrogen for heating will be funded. These are basic questions that need to be answered before we will get the investment we need to get to net zero.

“The amounts that can realistically be raised via surcharges on energy bills is not enough. Bills are regressive as the poor pay more of their income on energy costs; it is also unfair to the current generation as we are asking current billpayers to cover the huge costs of something that is designed to mainly benefit future generations. The Government should look again at using greater public borrowing to fund what are huge and long-term infrastructure costs. That would give investors confidence to invest in new technologies and ensure the public aren’t hit immediately with higher bills at a time that many are already struggling with fuel poverty.

“While money is a key challenge it isn’t the only one. We need better co-ordination across Government and a real drive and focus to deliver net zero. This requires tackling highly sensitive, political decisions that affect all consumers and taxpayers. That is why we are calling for a new Energy Transformation Taskforce within government that will report directly to the Prime Minster and take the lead in setting and co-ordinating net zero strategy and policy across government.” …

Read more: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/517/industry-and-regulators-committee/news/161468/uk-will-miss-net-zero-target-without-urgent-action-warns-lords-committee/

The House of Lords report, which from my brief review appears to be a mixture of recommendations for communist price controls and a lot of handwaving, is available here.

Given the official UK public debt stands at 103.7% of GDP, I’m not entirely sure where the British Government plans to find creditors dumb enough to lend them the kind of money required for a serious attempt at Net Zero.

But whatever happens, it does make a kind of sense – young people mostly are the ones who believe climate action is necessary, so they should be the ones to pay for it.

Of course, to keep it fair, there should also be an opt out clause for young people who think Net Zero is a stupid waste of resources.

I wonder how many young Greta followers would choose to opt out of paying more tax?

14 Comments
Bob
March 5, 2022 10:08 pm

Net zero is just trash talk for people who want government to make an even bigger power grab.

Zig Zag Wanderer
March 5, 2022 10:15 pm

I’m just wondering when people are going to realise what an economic mess has already been created. Sky-rocketing electricity and fuel prices have just started to bite. This will continue dramatically. And the actual effects towards ‘net zero’? Almost indistinguishable from zero.

When it really starts to have an effect on people’s wallets, it’s going to be terrible. I’m certain that the usual suspects will blame it on:

1. Brexit
2. Conservative government
3. Fossil fuel companies

That’s what they’re doing now.

Dudley Horscroft(@dudleyhorscroft)
March 5, 2022 10:16 pm

The answer to the final question is, of course, 97%.
Regards
Dudley

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Dudley Horscroft
March 5, 2022 11:17 pm

LOL 🙂

H B
March 5, 2022 10:38 pm

Brilliant That will make them think about the shit problems they are causing

Mr.
March 5, 2022 10:40 pm

Western governments will soon be setting up GoFundMe appeals to finance their interest payments.

Ben Vorlich
March 5, 2022 10:51 pm

Those who have a University degree in a subject that doesn’t get you a job and a huge student loan debt already will be overjoyed at the prospect I imagine.
Does anyone know or care how Climate Fridays are doing?

Waza
March 5, 2022 11:15 pm

Young people in UK should collect water from the nearest river, bring it home and use it for cooking, washing clothes and bathing. That should reduce emissions.

nicholas tesdorf
March 5, 2022 11:18 pm

They can send the bill to Greta Thunderbird who will pass it on to Bill Gates and Klaus Schwob.

Brad-DXT
March 5, 2022 11:29 pm

The sad fact is, the kids that are not even born yet are going to be paying for this boondoggle without getting a vote on it. We have already emptied the treasury and going into tremendous debt to try to satisfy the green loonies.
Modern civilization was nice while we had it.

Rod Evans
March 5, 2022 11:38 pm

Just listen to the song that ends.
“When you add it all up
The real cost of my love is no charge”

We need better politicians, not stupid policies that no one needs to focus on or actually worry about, least of all worry, who should be paying for them.

fretslider
March 5, 2022 11:41 pm

They should be realistic and call for the fracking ban to be lifted

Net zero sums u their IQs

toorightmate
March 5, 2022 11:58 pm

And would you believe that “””YOUNG PEOPLE””” use and waist electricity like it’s going out of fashion!!!!

Izaak Walton
March 6, 2022 12:00 am

Given the official UK public debt stands at 103.7% of GDP, I’m not entirely sure where the British Government plans to find creditors dumb enough to lend them the kind of money required for a serious attempt at Net Zero.”

Actually the cost of servicing UK government debt is at a historic low. Currently a 2yr UK bond is paying about 1% interest. In contrast inflation is running at over 5% so in fact people are paying the UK government to take their money. And there are no shortage of such people.

