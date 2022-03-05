Brisbane Flood Record. Original source Brisbane Port Authority, Edited by Roger Pielke Jr. in 2011.
Government idiocy

ABC vs ABC on the 2022 Brisbane “Climate Change” Floods

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In 2021 the ABC provided historical records showing a rapid series of floods is not unusual for Brisbane. In 2022, major flooding in quick succession is proof of the carbon demon walks among us.

Worse weather and more floods: The IPCC report contains warnings Australia should heed

By national science, technology and environment reporter Michael Slezak

This week we saw large parts of the country engulfed by flood waters.

People fleeing torrents raging through their living rooms, others wading neck-deep across rivers that were once roads. Some clung to their roofs, dotted like islands in a sea of murky brown, others rescued by neighbours in dinghies.

Some were trapped by landslides. Some even lost their lives.

This week, we also saw the world’s most comprehensive analysis of what climate change was doing to us. How it’s going to get worse, and what we can do to prepare.

Climate change is already upending the lives of billions of people around the world and will definitely get worse over the coming years and decades.

Continuing warming — and worsening impacts — are inevitable, with some of those impacts beyond our ability to adapt.

For example, the increasing heat will kill hundreds more people in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, no matter what. But it will kill hundreds more again, if we don’t act quickly to cut emissions.

The projections about future flooding are incredibly worrying. The report says with sea level rise of just 0.5m — which we will likely see this century, and maybe as soon as 2050 — what is currently considered a “one-in-100-year flood event” could happen “several times a year”.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-03-06/climate-change-to-intensify-weather-in-australia-ipcc-report-say/100882692

Just a year ago, in 2021, the ABC said something quite different about Brisbane’s tendency to flood.

What astounds about floods in Brisbane is that they continue to take us by surprise

ABC Weather / By Kate Doyle Posted Sat 16 Jan 2021 at 6:00am Saturday 16 Jan 2021 at 6:00am

A decade ago, as Brisbane’s record floods receded, many residents were left shocked and awed that such a devastating inundation could happen to a modern city.

But while there is no denying Queensland’s rainfall events of late 2010 and early 2011 were exceptional, Brisbane had flooded before — and it will flood again.

It is a history we can ill afford to forget as we continue to live and build on the flood plain.

The most astounding thing about floods in Brisbane is that they continue to take us by surprise. 

Even the official Commission of Inquiry set up in the wake of the 2011 floods stated: 

“The disastrous floods which struck south-east Queensland in the week of January 10, 2011 were unprecedented, in many places completely unexpected, and struck at so many points at once that no government could be expected to have the capacity to respond seamlessly and immediately everywhere, and in all ways needed.” 

Yet there have been many examples of floods in Brisbane before 2011.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-01-16/brisbane-flood-history-should-not-take-people-by-surprise/13051826

In the 1973, the government approved construction of the Wivenhoe Dam on the Brisbane River, which proved its worth in 1983, when the partially constructed dam mitigated flooding which would have inundated Brisbane.

So what went wrong?

One possible answer is population pressure, and failure to adequately invest in improved facilities.

In 1983, Brisbane had a population of just over 1.1 million people. Today the Brisbane population stands at around 2.4 million.

Head commissioner Catherine Holmes admitted there is no doubt that these floods took the state of Queensland, which is more accustomed to drought, by surprise. Referring to the final report, she added: “Anyone who is genuinely interested in how we manage flood risk will read it closely – all parts of it.”

“A great deal can be done to improve readiness to deal with disaster generally, but it is impossible that any government could be permanently ready to come at once to the assistance of everyone needing help in a disaster of that scale and suddenness, unless it were to maintain a standing force of rescue personnel beyond the present capacity of society to fund.”

The commission hopes that this report and the interim report will serve as a detailed record for the future, of what happened in the floods and where things went wrong. However, it is in looking to the future and at longer term strategies that worries Holmes. 

“Years of drought did not promote rigour in flood planning, whether in relation to disaster response, dam management or land use. Complacency about flood prevailed, at least in parts of the state, over many years,” she said. “And there is a risk that the recommendations made here will be enthusiastically taken up in the short term, but, absent another flood disaster in the next few years, priorities will drift and the lessons will be forgotten.”

Read more: https://www.waterpowermagazine.com/features/featurequeensland-floods-the-final-report/

In the leadup to the 2011 and 2013 floods, after years of drought, dam operators were under pressure to ensure adequate water supplies to Brisbane’s growing population, and were very reluctant to release water.

The weather systems which caused the 2011 and 2013 floods could easily have missed the headwaters of the Wivenhoe dam. If dam operators had released precious water, and the storm systems missed, they would have been raked over the coals for acting too quickly and causing a water supply crisis. Only a direct hit had the potential to cause major floods. Anything else would have been a welcome capacity topup.

This reluctance to release water was not unreasonable. These storm systems are unpredictable. Just a few days ago, the Queensland government ordered schools to close, because a huge storm system was forming and threatening major disruption – then apologised for alarming people, after the storm system unexpectedly blew out to sea.

Ships resting in sheltered waters off the coast of Queensland 05 March 2022.
Ships resting in sheltered waters off the coast of Queensland 05 March 2022.

So what can be done to improve this situation?

In my opinion Wivenhoe’s original flood mitigation function has likely been compromised by Brisbane’s population growth. Dam operators are in an impossible situation, in which they have to choose between being fired for releasing too much water, if the storm system misses, or being fired for not releasing enough water if the storm system hits.

The obvious solutions are:

  1. Increase capacity of the Brisbane river dam system.
  2. Increase the capacity of other dams, and pipe water to Brisbane, to alleviate pressure to store too much water in Wivenhoe.
  3. Build new flood control channels or enhance existing channels, through some of the most expensive real estate in Australia.

All of these options would be expensive and unpopular. Any scheme other than increasing the capacity of Wivenhoe would face stiff opposition, from people who would be legitimately concerned that keeping millions of Brisbane voters happy would be treated by politicians as a higher priority than solving their problems.

Luckily the Queensland Government has a multi-billion dollar budget which could be cancelled and reallocated without causing disruption to any essential services – the billions of dollars in subsidies the Queensland Government currently hands out for building more solar energy capacity.

Whether the pressure to act this time will be sufficient for them to ditch their expensive and wasteful virtue signalling and build infrastructure people actually need, only time will tell.

I strongly recommend anyone interested in further analysis read Roger Pielke Jr.’s 2011 blog post on the historical perspective of Brisbane floods.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
March 5, 2022 6:06 pm

I recall similar problems inGermany with operators retaining too much water in a flood control/hydroelectric dam, in that case being power production.

1
Reply
Edward Hanley
March 5, 2022 6:38 pm

In 1975 we had our Carthage, TN office flooded by the Caney Fork River. The TVA decided to keep the Center Hill Dam, above Carthage, full to the brim, as well as the Percy Priest Dam downstream, in order to produce more hydroelectric power for the coming hot summer. During an exceptionally rainy spring there was no place for the water to go except into our office, warehouse, neighboring homes, and the bottom land of Senator Albert Gore’s farm.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Edward Hanley
0
Reply
aussiecol
March 5, 2022 6:41 pm

More dams is the obvious answer Eric, unfortunately green tape is the handbrake.

3
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  aussiecol
March 5, 2022 7:36 pm

Gympie can blame the Neoceratodus forsteri.

0
Reply
Dennis
March 5, 2022 6:43 pm

The Australian Council of Trade Unions most senior executive has the answer to dams overflowing resulting in flooding, she wants the people in Sydney City and suburbs to turn all of their household taps on and flush the toilets to lower than main Warragamba Dam level.

She was serious !!!

That dam when full holds more than five years water supply, it is not the only dam supplying the Sydney Basin.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Dennis
2
Reply
aussiecol
Reply to  Dennis
March 5, 2022 7:09 pm

And this person is supposed to be the spear head of Australian industrial relations and bed buddies with Labor Party policy. Another reason not to vote them.

2
Reply
Duker
Reply to  aussiecol
March 5, 2022 8:25 pm

Not unusual. 99% of people don’t know the difference between fluvial and pluvial flooding. And of course the claims about 1 in 100 years floods is always misunderstood and the difference between 1 in 50 years 2% isnt that different in flood peak from 1 in 100 yrs 1%.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
March 5, 2022 6:45 pm

Weather remains very unpredictable and Climate Change even more so. Whatever dam operators do will always be seen as inappropriate. It is always excellent to see the other side fighting amongst itself.

1
Reply
Ken
March 5, 2022 6:46 pm

JUST BUILD MORE DAMS!

4
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Ken
March 5, 2022 8:28 pm

Over the past seventy years or more the United Nations has signed treaties and agreements with member nations effectively giving the UN the powers to interfere in the internal affairs of member nations, and for example, UN Agenda 21 – Sustainability, covers many areas and one of the first after Agenda 21 was signed by the Federal Labor Keating Government around 1990 and followed by legislation and regulations enforced at all three levels of Australian governments (Federal, States and Local Councils) was State lands and forests converted to National Parks and banning of new dams (sites identified for new dams were abandoned).

The Sydney water supply Warragamba Dam has been planned for raising the dam wall but even that is subject to UN approval, and local Green groups also opposing the project.

0
Reply
John Shotsky
March 5, 2022 6:57 pm

As I said the other day, problem resolution boils down to this:
1. What is the problem?
2. What is the root cause of the problem?
3. What are the possible solutions to this problem?
4. What is the best solution to this problem?
This report shows that the problem is flooding in Brisbane.
It also shows that there are possible solutions to this problem.
But just when it is time to identify the best solution to the problem:
Lets build more solar energy farms.
How in the hell can that have ANYTHING to do with the problem???
SMH – over and over. I’m getting dizzy.

2
Reply
dk_
March 5, 2022 6:59 pm

Good suggestions!

A possible alternative: Invest in large scale water purification and desalinization systems powered by nuclear generation to ensure robust, green, and weather independent, future suppy.

Last edited 1 hour ago by dk_
0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
March 5, 2022 7:06 pm

In the 1973″

OMG! Is that THE 1973??

1
Reply
Peta of Newark
March 5, 2022 7:08 pm

Quote:”others wading neck-deep across rivers

Absolute complete garbage.

The human animal finds it near impossible to remain standing in moving water any higher than its knees.
Not a difficult experiment – try it.
I’ve personally scared myself shitless driving a 7 ton 120HP 4WD tractor across a ‘raging river’ that was little more than 2 feet deep.

never underestimate, or trivialise, the power of water.

climate scientists take good note

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
2
Reply
Waza
Reply to  Peta of Newark
March 5, 2022 8:35 pm

Peta
You are correct.
But there is also a velocity component.
Velocity x Depth combination is what counts.
For normal residential streets where elderly or toddlers walk the threshold is very low. V =1m/s and Depth = 300mm is enough to knock a toddler over.

https://www.melbournewater.com.au/building-and-works/developer-guides-and-resources/standards-and-specifications/floodway-safety.

For modern housing estate design this significantly reduces the ability For engineers to use roadways for floodpaths.

0
Reply
RickWill
March 5, 2022 7:34 pm

Lets tell the people that we can avoid Brisbane flooding if we install more solar panels and wind turbines. Meanwhile Australia needs to keep exporting coal and iron ore to China so they can make all these new energy extractors.

In reality, Brisbane will continue to flood each time there is persistent La Nina conditions in the Pacific.

In the long run, La Nina will become the prevailing condition as perihelion moves ever later than the austral summer solstice. More water in Australia and less in North America. North America will return to the dry old days of 3,000 years ago – dust bowl conditions in the west and ice mountains in the east.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  RickWill
March 5, 2022 8:32 pm

A should be obvious point to consider is how many Queensland cities and coastal town are built on flood prone land, the reason why the architectural design known as Queenslander Houses are built on very high timber foundations.

Well the older houses, in more recent decades houses on floating concrete slabs have been been given development application approval and on sub-divisions where flooding is inevitable from time to time.
A should be obvious point to consider is how many Queensland cities and coastal town are built in flood prone land, the reason why the architectural design known as Queenslander Houses are built on very high timber foundations.

Well the older houses, in more recent decades houses in floating concrete slabs have been been given development application approval and on sub-divisions where flooding is inevitable from time to time.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Dennis
0
Reply
Chris Hanley
March 5, 2022 7:48 pm

Complaining to the ABC is pointless, it’s a staff collective run without oversight or responsibility so it is Michael Slezak (MPhil) who ought to be ashamed of himself.
Exploiting distress due to recurring natural events to proselytize for the climate change cult is pre-Enlightenment coming from someone who supposedly tutored ‘Introduction to Logic’ at Sydney University.

2
Reply
Antonio Termine
March 5, 2022 8:09 pm

I have a chart in front of me showing the BOM (Bureau of Meteorology) Queensland Australia’s records of 1890-1899 flooding summary where year after year in succession severe flooding occurred throughout the east coast of Australia. Is this not a constant frequency that the “scientists” claim is happening now with “climate change”?

I believe the great Federation Drought occurred after those years giving Australia credence to the poem with words: “A land of drought and flooding rains”. I also believe that a drought will hit Australia when an El Nino comes into effect again.

Was Climate Change in progress in 1890?

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Antonio Termine
March 5, 2022 8:38 pm

I owned a house in Queensland and fully renovated it, and added an extension. When the earth auger was drilling holes for the foundation timber stumps round river pebbles and larger rocks were extracted and further investigation revealed an old water course or creek bed that had been filled in a long time ago, my house was built in the 1930s. The area was on the Mary River which floods often when the drought breaking rains commence.

My point being that land for housing has been changed ignoring potential flooding events.

0
Reply
Waza
March 5, 2022 8:52 pm

— what is currently considered a “one-in-100-year flood event” could happen “several times a year”.

I have have been involved in urban flood mitigation design and construction for more than twenty years.
I will continue to call BS on anyone makes subjective or qualitative claims about increase/decrease rainfall, drought or floods without providing quantitative data for the actual location.

0
Reply
Mike
March 5, 2022 8:52 pm

But, but more co2 leads to a warmer atmosphere which holds more water. I heard it just yesterday on the ABC from a couple of self proclaimed experts. It must be true, it just must!
Flooding history from more than a year a go need not be consulted.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Government idiocy

California Plans to Replace Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant with Solar Panels

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy

British Government: “renewable power is the best way to shield the UK from volatile gas prices.”￼

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy

Texas Tribune: Not enough done to prevent another winter blackout

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences Government idiocy Opinion

New China US Climate Pact: A US Technology Giveaway

4 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Government idiocy

ABC vs ABC on the 2022 Brisbane “Climate Change” Floods

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Change Debate

Why Blaming Recent Warming on Humans is Largely a Matter of Faith

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Climate Pundits Shocked at President Biden’s Green Backtracking

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Attribution

An Inconvenient Attribution

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: