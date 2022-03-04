Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Bald Eagle ‘Takings’: Biden’s Interior Department Protects Big Wind

“Where are the true environmentalists in this debate? Sierra Club …. Natural Resources Defense Council? The bird groups are even suing on aviation mortality issues.”

America’s green energy push has been going on for decades. It never sleeps. And it is both anti-environmental and corrupt.

I have been writing about industrial wind’s “avian mortality” problem in California for years (see here and here). Particular carnage has been documented by the California Energy Commission at Altamont Pass Wind Resource Area. It has gotten so bad that the National Audubon Society recently filed suit against a proposed 80 MW wind facility there.

With biased research and imaginary population estimates, Big Wind wants to increase its bald eagle “take” in America. The previous limit set in 2016 was 4,200 bald eagles annually; Biden’s Department of Interior proposes to almost quadruple this to 15,832.

Interior states in its recent Federal Register notice:

Although some of the increase in the estimates of population size from 2009 to 2019 can be attributed to improvements in methods, the majority of the increase is likely due to population growth, estimated to be around 10 percent per year.

Improvements in “methods” really means continue to ignore real world conditions like bald eagle habitat abandonment near wind farms. It is all to keep an inferior, crony electricity source in play, one that true ecologists should have rejected at the beginning.

The population of Alaska’s bald eagles near 30,000 is by far the most of any state. Subtract that number from 316,708 and we are supposed to believe that, on average, each of the lower-48 has a population of 5,971 bald eagles. But in California, the bald eagle population is more like one-third this number.

Here in Shasta County, CA we have the highest density of bald eagles in the state. The total population, including  juveniles, is about 150.

The Federal Register says there are take permits that allow 490 bald eagles to be killed annually. Yet this industry, in collusion with the Interior Department, secretly ships thousands of eagles every year to the Denver Eagle Repository. These Take permits are a complete fraud on the public.

The population numbers were set in backroom negotiations. Then Interior Department studies were rigged to produce data that would fit into a green narrative. We supposedly now have about 317,000 bald eagles. Not true. The same entities also produced a study that overestimated a golden eagle population in CA by ten-fold or more.

Where are the true environmentalists in this debate? Sierra Club …. Natural Resources Defense Council? The bird groups are even suing on avian mortality issues.

This is not a Joe Biden problem. This is a Washington, DC problem with both Republicans and Democrats responsible. The Federal Register says we have until March 4th to post comments. I’ve been posting factual scientific comments for years, and this eagle-killing industry just keeps on growing.

The wind industry spins bad news into something positive. A close reading of the article below reveals the problem of “the Cuisinarts of the Air” (as coined by the Los Angeles Sierra Club) that Big Wind is in the middle of.

Wind Power Developers Encouraged by Findings on Bald Eagle Population

Wind Power Developers Encouraged by Findings on Bald Eagle Population

In the race to generate and distribute renewable energy, developers must clear numerous regulatory hurdles. For many projects, this may include obtaining a voluntary “incidental take” permit under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (BGEPA).

The BGEPA incidental take permitting program has frustrated both developers and operators due to, among other things, uncertainty of costs, timing, and outcomes. Recently, developers choosing to obtain an eagle “incidental take permit” for activities such as wind energy development received some good news—the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) increased its bald eagle population estimates, which should create opportunities for additional wind development, or at least reduced regulation, in areas now deemed to have more bald eagles.

Under FWS’s current legal interpretation—which many legal minds reasonably dispute—BGEPA generally prohibits both intentional and incidental “take” (e.g., the injuring or killing) of bald and golden eagles. According to FWS, take is incidental when it is associated with, but not the purpose of, an activity (i.e., when take is accidental).

Despite these general prohibitions, BGPEA allows businesses to obtain incidental take permits that shield them from liability when they comply with the terms of those permits. These permits may be important for developers to obtain, particularly if projects are sited on federal land or financial backers require these permits as insurance against governmental enforcement demands.

21 Comments
Tom Halla
March 4, 2022 10:13 am

Bird choppers are as fugly as they are useless for actually producing reliable power.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 4, 2022 11:04 am

But they are good for bribe collections by politicians and dirty money washing by criminals at least in some of the Balkan countries.
(google: Maltese journalist wind farm )
If there why not elsewhere ?

Ron Long
March 4, 2022 10:13 am

Good for you fighting against the slaughter of or flying friends, Jim W. I have mentioned several times here at WATTS that I walked along a line of windmills NE of Casper, Wyoming (we had an insitu-leach uranium play underneath) and was actually shocked by the carnage. There were no Bald Eagles, but a Golden Eagle, several hawks, a falcon, and several buzzards, along with lots of common local birds. It is unthinkable that any other industry gets a permit to chop up Bald Eagles, a signal that the Greenies are frauds and fakes and money-grubbers. I encourage anyone on any side of the “renewable” energy issue to walk along a line of windmills, preferably early Monday morning, before the clean-up crew gets there. Outrageous!

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ron Long
March 4, 2022 11:48 am

“It is unthinkable that any other industry gets a permit to chop up Bald Eagles, a signal that the Greenies are frauds and fakes and money-grubbers.”

Exactly.

Barry Anthony
March 4, 2022 10:13 am

It’s always amusing to see fossil fuel shills roll out this tired old trope and pretend to be concerned about the environment.

The reality is that wind turbines are far down the list of bird mortality causes.

https://phys.org/news/2017-06-farms-bird-slayers-theyre-behere.html

Not only that, recent research has shown that simply painting one blade black curtails that number even further.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ece3.6592

Mr.
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 4, 2022 10:37 am

Not only that, recent research has shown that simply painting one blade black curtails that number even further.

So if that’s the case, why paint just one blade black?

Why not paint all of them black, and stop bird slaughter altogether?

Is this another example of the inability of renewables shills to comprehend numbers and logic?

4E Douglas
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 4, 2022 10:51 am

I challenge you to go to the field near wind turbines and see the carnage.

MarkW
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 4, 2022 11:01 am

What is always amusing is to watch Barry once again pretend that he actually knows what he is talking about.

As usual, he demands sourced and peer reviewed papers from recognized experts in reputable journals from others.

From himself, any propaganda rag will do so long as it says what he wants to here.

He actually thinks that cats killing song birds is comparable to wind mills killing raptors.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 4, 2022 11:17 am

I actually know people who are tagging, tracking, and counting Bald and Golden Eagles. One is so concerned about these birds in south central Wyoming that he thinks just the current number of turbines here, a mere 818 square miles of them permited or operating so far, will do irreparable harm.

Of course, what does he know in your estimation, he’s only been doing this since 1980. You’ve read Phys dot org!

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 4, 2022 11:25 am

The reality is that wind turbines are far down the list of bird mortality causes.

It is always amusing to see warming alarmists attempt to rationalize bird kills by pointing how how bad it is. That is like some kid saying, “Why can’t I do it mommy? Everyone else is doing it!” Some things are just wrong.

Your link addresses all birds, most of which are small and migratory. The greatest losses are night-flying birds attracted by the lights in buildings or tall towers. However, small birds, which are prey animals, compensate by higher reproductive rates than raptors. Raptors have a more precarious hold on existence than their prey. Raptors have higher mortality rates from turbines than the smaller birds.

Even if a Black Blade reduces daytime mortality, it still results in raptor and bat deaths that wouldn’t happen if there were no wind turbines.

Kevin kilty
Reply to  Barry Anthony
March 4, 2022 11:26 am

According to your reference cats are the leading cause of death, but cats don’t kill geese, ducks, hawks, owls, eagles, vultures, buzzards, or even cat-birds, crows, and ravens as far as I can tell. What tripe.

Rick C
March 4, 2022 10:37 am

So the FWS discovers there are many more eagles in Cali than they thought? Well, increasing the number of wind turbines should take care of that problem!

2
March 4, 2022 10:44 am

Where are the tribes on this? Lakota,? Nez Pierce? Ute? etc.?

Rick C
Reply to  4E Douglas
March 4, 2022 11:12 am

I imagine they are fine with it as the eagle carcasses are sent to the Federal Eagle Depository where their feathers and parts are distributed to the tribes. They’re undoubtedly getting far more eagle bits than they could possibly get by hunting the birds themselves. Wind Turbines = Automatic Eagle Harvesters.

Clyde Spencer
March 4, 2022 10:58 am

Even possessing a raptor feather lost by a bird is illegal. This, presumably, to discourage people from killing them for their feathers. Yet, killing is sanctioned if one has the right paperwork.

The world is mad!

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 4, 2022 11:06 am

Mad and proud of it with PR legions and marketing contracts containing paid-online message management services and more.

ResourceGuy
March 4, 2022 11:04 am

Hopefully steel prices will sink the whole wind industry, but then it’s a tax write-off.

CD in Wisconsin
March 4, 2022 11:16 am

“With biased research and imaginary population estimates, Big Wind wants to increase its bald eagle “take” in America. The previous limit set in 2016 was 4,200 bald eagles annually; Biden’s Department of Interior proposes to almost quadruple this to 15,832.”

****************

Are they kidding me? If my math is right, the new take number is about a 377% increase, and it comes some decades after bald eagles have made a very nice recovery from their very low count decades ago. Where did they get that new take number from?

As a wildlife lover, the reader will please excuse me if I have a very hard time containing my outrage here. Watching Big Wind doing this in cahoots with the DOI demonstrates how lots of $$$ is involved with here too little concern for avian wildlife. Environmentalists my a**. Eagles are supposed to be protected. Damn hypocrites.

It will be interesting to watch how fast the wind turbine industry dies out if and when this exemption for wind turbines is terminated and fines start getting imposed.

KILL WIND TURBINES, NOT AVIAN WILDLIFE.

Bruce Cobb
March 4, 2022 11:16 am

But, but, but, cats and windows kill more bald eagles than bird choppers, so it’s ok.

Bruce Cobb
March 4, 2022 11:22 am

It is time to break Big Wind.

