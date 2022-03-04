Energy

After The Ukraine Invasion: Energy Realism Emerges In Germany While The US Doubles Down

In a landmark address on February 27th to the Bundestag, the German parliament, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a stunning shift in the country’s defence posture and its energy policies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Commentators might be forgiven if they were reminded of Samuel Johnson’s adage that nothing better concentrates the human mind than the hangman’s noose. Russia’s invasion constituted the largest military attack of one state against another in Europe since the Second World War, marking in Scholz’s view a turning point in the continent’s history.

Germany’s Radical Policy Turnaround

In a sharp reversal of Angela Merkel’s policy of free riding on US support for NATO,  Germany’s new Chancellor vowed to increase military expenditure to above 2% of GDP. This will make Germany — hitherto the laggard in defence readiness with armed forces that were “more or less stripped bare” during Merkel’s 16-year reign as noted by its Chief of Army —  the largest spender on the military in Europe with significantly higher defence expenditures than in the United Kingdom and France. An Irish political commentator tweeted “Germany [is] basically doing what Donald Trump demanded that they do — to widespread ridicule — for the four years of his Presidency. I know it galls people to hear it, but Trump was right about some very big things.”

In another radical departure from the timorousness of the Merkel years, Scholz agreed to deliver arms including anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to Ukraine directly and through third countries. The Chancellor also signalled another major turn in its policy towards economic and financial sanctions on Russia, coordinating with the G7 bloc to exclude key Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and constraining the Russian central bank from supporting the ruble with its ample foreign exchange reserves.

Scholz’s announcement of a turnaround in German energy policies have been equally striking. Germany is overly dependent on Russia for its energy supplies, accounting for 60% of its gas imports, as well as 50% of its coal and 35% of its oil. The previous Merkel government, which focused on ever closer economic relations with Moscow and a pacifist foreign policy, heavy dependence on Russian gas was not seen as a key source of energy security vulnerability. Her government strongly supported the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which would have doubled shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany. By transporting the gas under the Baltic Sea directly to Germany, Nord Stream 2 by-passes Ukraine and other East European countries which provide major routes for existing Russian gas supplies reaching Europe.

Back in November, former President of the European Council Donald Tusk said that the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia was the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s “biggest mistake”, in comments which supported the warnings from former President Donald Trump who had imposed sanctions on the pipeline. In July 2021, President Joe Biden, in his continued zeal to revoke every decision made by the preceding Trump administration, waived those sanctions to “mend” relations with the Merkel government. On 22nd February, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Scholz suspended the certification process of the completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was followed shortly thereafter by the Biden administration re-imposing US sanctions on the pipeline.MORE FOR YOUHere’s The List Of 317 Wind Energy Rejections The Sierra Club Doesn’t Want You To SeeRevisiting The Blame For High Gas PricesWhy Do ‘Fracking’ Opponents Ignore Its Moral Benefits?

Perhaps in an even more striking reversal of long-settled German energy policy – which aims for a  rapid transition from fossil fuels and reliance on renewables for all of the country’s energy needs — Economy Minister Robert Halbeck said that “there were no taboos in deliberations” concerning options to extend the operations of the country’s coal and nuclear power stations or in importing liquified natural gas (LNG). Halbeck is a member of the Green party which ensured the subordination of EU energy policy to the goal of net zero emissions for Europe by 2050.

In Germany’s about-turn in energy policy, the government is now considering options to extend the operations of its coal power plants beyond 2030.  The country had previously committed to a full exit from coal by that date. To reduce dependency on Russian gas imports, Halbeck is also not ruling out options to extend the life-span of its three remaining nuclear power plants.  The country is now accelerating plans to build two LNG terminals in order to diversify its dependence on Russian gas imports. Germany has significant storage capacity — the biggest in the EU — at around 23 billion cubic meters (bcm) and now plans to expand this by 2 bcm and intends to bring in regulations to ensure minimum storage requirements on private companies.

Biden’s Incoherent Energy Policies

If a modicum of energy realism has descended upon Germany after the shock Russian invasion of Ukraine, it would seem that the Biden administration  – which joined Europe in the climate crusade immediately after it took office and which put “fighting climate change” as the country’s top national security concern – continues to pursue an incoherent energy policy that borders on ridiculousness.

Having cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline to transport over 800,000 barrels per day of oil from Canada to the US Gulf Coast refiners on his first day in office, President Biden revoked US sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as already mentioned. After issuing a series of executive orders in the first weeks of his presidency which halted oil and gas leases on federal lands and in the Alaskan Arctic refuge – essentially waging a regulatory war on US oil and gas production – the Biden presidency continues to implore OPEC to increase oil production as US gasoline prices surged to multi-year highs and approach $4.00 a gallon. The OPEC group including kingpin Saudi Arabia have repeatedly rebuffed these requests from the US, most recently last week.  

In what may plausibly be termed as energy masochism – driven by its climate change obsession —  the Biden administration continues to favour the interests of the likes of Russia and Iran at the cost of those of its presumed allies. On February 18th, in an act of bizarre timing, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revised its policy for approving natural gas pipelines and export terminals which will adversely impact the already fraught permitting and construction process of new US LNG export facilities. FERC by law must vouch that projects are in the public interest and won’t have a significant environmental impact but which now includes greenhouse gas emissions in its environmental analysis.

In yet another instance of energy policy incoherence which further empowers Russia’s energy leverage over Europe, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew support for, and thereby killing, the Eastern Mediterranean natural gas pipeline project in January. It did this without consulting its closest allies in the Mediterranean region,  Israel, Greece and Cyprus. The ‘EastMed’ pipeline, designed to bring natural gas from the offshore fields of Israel and Cyprus across Greece to Italy and Bulgaria, was supported by Mike Pompeo, the previous US Secretary of State when he was in office. Yet another source of much needed diversification of natural gas supplies for Europe has thus been vetoed by President Biden.

But perhaps US energy policy incoherence is best exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy. Straight out from the “you can’t make this up” file, Kerry stated surreally in an interview on BBC Arabic last week that he hoped Vladimir Putin would “stay on track” in the fight against climate change on the day Russia unleashed the invasion of Ukraine.

Geopolitical Realism and Energy Realism

Author and energy commentator Rupert Darwall states concisely that geopolitical realism requires energy realism. Keen observers of realpolitik and energy affairs with an understanding of basic economics such as President Putin are under no illusions. While Europe was busy deconstructing its modern energy infrastructure in the vain hope that the erratic powers of the wind and the sun are enough to power modern civilization, President Putin was doing all he could to develop Russia’s fossil fuel resources.  

In late 2020, Professor Fritz Vahrenholt – with a career that included positions in Federal Environmental Agency in Berlin and as minister for energy and environment in Hamburg state — stated baldly in a German TV interview that climate science was “politicized”, “exaggerated”, and filled with “fantasy” and “fairy tales”. He predicted that Europe “will reach the [climate policy] targets only if they destroy the European industries.” He castigated Germany as a country “in denial when it comes to the broader global debate taking place on climate science”. He went on to characterize Europe’s recent push for even stricter emissions reduction targets as madness akin to Soviet central planning that is doomed to fail spectacularly.

Perhaps it takes a Putin with the hangman’s noose to convince Germans that Prof. Vahrenholt is right on the mark.

Follow me on Twitter. 

Tilak Doshi

I have worked in the oil and gas sector as an economist in both private industry and in think tanks, in Asia, the Middle East and the US over the past 25 years. I focus on global energy developments from the perspective of Asian countries that remain large markets for oil, gas and coal. I have written extensively on the areas of economic development, environment and energy economics. My publications include “Singapore in a Post-Kyoto World: Energy, Environment and the Economy” published by the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (2015). I won the 1984 Robert S. McNamara Research Fellow award of the World Bank and received my Ph.D. in Economics in 1992.

Willem post
March 4, 2022 6:05 am

AS GERMANY’s GREEN DREAM BECOMES A NIGHTMARE, ASIA AND RUSSIA POWER AHEAD WITH NUCLEAR POWER
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/as-germany-s-green-dream-becomes-a-nightmare-asia-and-russia

By P Gosselin on 13. February 2022
Asia goes nuclear while Europe goes bust
By Fred F. Mueller

During the past few decades, a quiet but all the more important divergence has begun to evolve between Asia and Europe: their respective attitudes towards climate change and nuclear energy. In their crusade against what they perceive as a looming climate catastrophe, most European nations are focusing on reducing carbon emissions. 

Among them, Germany has taken the lead. Its first step was to scrap its fleet of nuclear power stations. Coal-fired plants are being decommissioned one after another even before the nuclear decommissioning is completed. The ultimate goal is a net-zero society, exclusively powered by renewables, mainly solar and wind.

It’s a green’s dream that is slowly morphing into a nightmare for ordinary people.

Asian countries barrel ahead with nuclear power

In stark contrast, the far more pragmatic Asian countries have preferred to pay lip service and care about their people. 
Instead of fatally crippling their energy infrastructure, they are increasingly opting for nuclear power.

Clear leader Russia takes the lead

More and more nations have already installed, or are on the brink of installing nuclear power stations. In this field, Russia has clearly taken the lead, followed by China, South Korea and Japan. These four nations have mastered and developed native nuclear technologies of their own and are now exporting them. 

Among them, two behemoths stand out: 

Russia as the clear world leader in the field of exporting nuclear power generating plants 
China, a rather new kid on the block, but with a high potential to quickly evolve as another key player in this field.

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Willem post
March 4, 2022 6:52 am

French are doing OK, while electricity price in the UK is about to double, the French for 2022 have limited price rise to only 4%.

0
Reply
griff
March 4, 2022 6:06 am

Look, energy policy in Germany right now is to accelerate roll out of renewables – more, quicker.

anything else is a very temporary fix… there’s no change in direction.

Germany Brings Forward Goal of 100% Renewable Power to 2035 – Bloomberg

“Germany plans to rapidly accelerate the expansion of wind and solar power, bringing forward a target to generate almost all the country’s electricity from renewable sources by 15 years to 2035. 

The Economy Ministry, which also oversees energy and climate policy, proposed new legislation on Monday that aims to roughly triple the annual additions from onshore wind and solar facilities. Offshore wind capacity is set to more than double.”

-7
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  griff
March 4, 2022 6:25 am

And yet more lies spewed by the lie spewing liar.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
March 4, 2022 6:30 am

Plans are dreams, and the facts contradict.
Didn’t you read the text ?
If yes, do it again and try to understand.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
March 4, 2022 6:44 am

Do you know what Habeck said yesterday ?

“Security of energy supplies is more important t the moment then the protection of the climate”.

The first sentence of a Green I accept.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
March 4, 2022 6:54 am

Look, energy policy in Germany right now is to accelerate roll out of renewables – more, quicker”

Unreliables are just that, hence the German U-Turn, griff. Bitter pill to swallow, eh?

More windmills does not mean more wind. If you believe it does you should seek damages from the BBC, the Guardian, the Independent etc

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 4, 2022 6:07 am

Evidently, it takes a war for Germany to decide the Energiewende is a failure. If they really want to reduce CO2 emissisions, building more nuclear is the only viable option.

2
Reply
Willem post
March 4, 2022 6:09 am

Even the Germans have come to realize, you cannot fight a war with wind and solar.

The remaining nuclear plants will continue to produce for at least 10 to 15 more years

Retired coal plants will be reactivated for at least 10 years.

Russia Pipeline Gas Supply to Europe
 
Fossil fuel provides about 70% of Europe’s primary energy
Natural gas provides about 20%; of that about 20% for electric power generation, the rest for heating and industrial processes.

Russia provided Europe and Turkey with 200.8 and 198.97 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm), in 2018 and 2019, respectively; 
Russia provided 174.9 bcm in 2020, because COVID reduced economic activity. 
Russia provides about 40% of annual EU gas requirements. See Note
Other gas suppliers are: Norway 22%, Algeria 18%, Azerbaijan 9%
Germany, Italy and Turkey received 45.84, 20.80, 16.40 bcm, respectively, in 2020. See URL
http://www.gazpromexport.ru/en/statistics/

LNG from Elsewhere Replacing Russian Gas

In case of no gas flow from Russia, 200 bcm/y, Europe would have a 40% shortfall, of which about 10% to 15%, or 20 bcm/y to 30 bcm/y, could be offset by diverting LNG from other sources; gas and other spot prices would be at new highs.

NOTE: In 2020, Russia provided the following percentage of gas to Europe, by country: 
* Members of the EU.

Bosnia + Herzegovina 100%, N. Macedonia 100%, Moldova 100%, *Finland 94%, *Latvia 93%, Serbia 89%, *Estonia 79%, *Bulgaria 77%, *Slovakia 70%, Croatia 68%, *Czechia (Czech Republic) 66%, *Austria 64%, *Greece 51%, *Germany 49%, *Italy 46%, *Lithuania 41%, *Poland 40%, *Slovenia 40%, *France 24%, *Netherlands 11%, *Romania 10%, Georgia 6%.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/russian-gas-dependence-in-europe-by-country

1
Reply
Willem post
March 4, 2022 6:11 am

EXCERPT from:

THE UKRAINE PLOT IS THICKENING WITH GERMANY AND FRANCE BARELY IN LOCKSTEP WITH US/UK-LED NATO
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/the-plot-is-thickening-with-germany-and-france-no-longer-in

﻿US Futile Search for 200 bcm/y of Natural Gas Elsewhere

If Russian pipeline gas supply to the EU were interrupted, adequate quantities of gas would need to be found elsewhere. 

The US stated, it is putting together a “global strategy” to increase gas production among allies, in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
 
“The State Department, led by Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, has in the last six to eight weeks been putting together a global strategy exploring contingency options to redirect and increase gas supplies from different parts of the world, a senior US official said,” CNN reports Sunday. “This has included talks with firms in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia”.

The next section shows how unlikely would be this “global strategy”

Up to 40% Additional LNG Carrier Loads, if Russian Pipeline Gas Supply to Europe were Stopped  
 
Brussels career bureaucrats make the same myopic mistakes as Washington career bureaucrats

Washington Career Bureaucrats: The only beneficiaries of their “Electrify-Everything” actions are: 

1) Subsidized, multi-billion companies that supply the wind and solar systems, and 

2) Utilities, that sell much more high-priced electricity, due to implementing the tens of millions of heat pumps that do not work on colder days, and electric vehicle that have marginal usefulness and are very expensive, compared to efficient gasoline vehicles

https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/poor-economics-of-electric-vehicles-in-new-england   
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/electric-bus-systems-likely-not-cost-effective-in-vermont-at
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/heat-pumps-are-money-losers-in-my-vermont-house-as-they-are-in

Everyone else gets screwed with higher taxes, fees and surcharges, and higher household electric rates, as happened in Denmark and Germany. 

People are told to grin-and-bear-it, and to sacrifice, because they are “fighting” climate change, a la Don-Quixote tilting at wind mills, while the wind/solar-subsidy-collecting elites cruise around in private jets and yachts. 

Brussels Career Bureaucrats: They likely have little hands-on experience in the energy sector. They urged EU countries not to sign long-term gas supply contracts with Russia, because that would send the wrong “virtue signal” regarding “weaning the EU off fossil fuels”. Just google, if you find this incredible. 

Their myopic decisions did not foresee EU spot prices for natural gas would become “volatile”, i.e., about 5 to 10 times the prices of Russian gas, under long-term contracts.

Naïve career bureaucrats likely thought Russia would supply enough gas to lower spot prices, but Russia did not.

Various folks, including Brussels bureaucrats did not take any blame for their stupidity.
Instead, they tried besmirching Russia, but the gas system operating data did not co-operate.

However, Russia made sure to reliably provide pipeline gas, to clients with signed long-term contracts, as confirmed by Brussels, Germany, Turkey, etc. i.e., Russia was not to blame for high spot prices.

Russia has no contractual obligation to supply gas to the EU spot market.
Russia has no contractual obligation to fill the EU above- and belowground gas storage reservoirs

This was known by Brussels career bureaucrats, prior to their myopic decisions.

The net result was Europe’s energy costs increased by at least $200 BILLION per year, which offsets any benefits from Europe’s international trade.

NOTE: There is some consolation in all this. After all, there is the important “benefit” of strengthening the US/UK/EU long-term policy of squeezing/diminishing Russia.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/luongo-eu-sanctions-russia-equal-suicide-cop

LNG Consumption in Europe: Historically, the EU has imported very minor quantities of LNG, because LNG prices are about 25% to 30% higher than pipeline gas bought from Russia, under long-term contracts. That will always be the case, due to cost differences of applicable technologies.

The recent, cleverly-designed sanctions imposed on Russia did not include any restrictions on energy and materials flow from Russia to avoid additional price increases on world markets

Russia will make money, which will partially offset the cost of fighting in Ukraine, and of the long-lasting sanctions

The US/UK-led NATO will send more weapons and disguised trainers/mercenaries to Ukraine to increase the cost of fighting Ukraine
The end result will be more death and destruction lasting more than a few days.

Calculation of Additional LNG Carrier Loads

Assume an average LNG carrier capacity at 170,000 m3, equivalent to 76,500 metric ton of LNG
In 2020, world LNG demand was 360 million metric ton, equivalent to 4,706 LNG carrier loads/y. See URL
The 200 bcm/y of pipeline gas supply from Russia is equivalent to 1903 LNG carrier loads/y 

There would need to be an enormous, worldwide increase in LNG carrier loads of about (4706 + 1903)/4706 = 40.4%, if Russian gas to the EU were stopped. See table

There would be a gigantic, additional strain on the world’s LNG system, which would send spot prices to unprecedented levels for many years. 
At present, Europe lacks the capacity to receive and gasify that many carrier loads. 
At present, there is a significant shortage of large-capacity LNG carriers

NOTE
https://www.rivieramm.com/opinion/opinion/lng-shipping-by-numbers-36027
https://www.shell.com/energy-and-innovation/natural-gas/liquefied-natural-gas-lng/lng-outlook-2021.html#iframe=L3dlYmFwcHMvTE5HX091dGxvb2svMjAyMS8

0
Reply
2hotel9
March 4, 2022 6:24 am

Well, chi’drens, when the evil stupid people are allowed to steal elections this is what happens.

3
Reply
bigoilbob
March 4, 2022 6:33 am

You need to distinguish between what they have to do in emergent circumstances, and what their unchanged base policies are. You also need to consider how very much they are benefitting from net zero efforts, relative to where they would be otherwise. Much/most of those solar and wind electrons would now be coming from Russia, as oil, coal, gas, had they not moved along as much as they did, when they did.

Bigger pic, even partially pricing in fossil fuel political/security risk will move us down the road to greener energy supplies, in toto, faster than all of the bureaucratic pronouncements and edicts combined. Kind of like a carbon tax from the Imaginary Guy In The Sky…

https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/germanys-energy-consumption-and-power-mix-charts

-2
Reply
Krishna Gans
March 4, 2022 6:38 am

Btw, it’s Robert Habeck, not Halbeck.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
March 4, 2022 6:42 am

Democrats in the US have seen how Biden has shot himself in both feet with regard to fuel independence and are now wondering why he is limping so badly.

0
Reply
observa
March 4, 2022 6:53 am

The EU fights back against red gas by going blue to support the White Russians-
Turn down your thermostat to defeat Russia’s gas dominance, energy watchdog says (msn.com)

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

