The “World’s Dumbest Energy Policy” Just Got Dumber…The Frightening Race To Reset By World War

59 mins ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Just when we thought leaders couldn’t possibly screw things up more…now Europe faces a massively crippling energy shock and the German Chancellor closes pipeline…NATO’s frightening race to war with Russia. 

The inflation rate in Germany stood at +4.9% in January, 2022. In December 2021, it had been +5.3% when it reached its highest level in almost 30 years.

Chart: Destatis.

Soaring energy costs

The main inflation driver for Germany is energy, which in January saw an increase of 20.5% year on year.

According the the the Federal Statistical Office, motor fuel prices jumped 24.8% and household energy prices 18.3%, year on year. The price of home heating oil rose a whopping 51.9%, natural gas up 32.2% and electricity +11.1%.

The steep price rise for energy products was affected by several factors: 1) the CO2 charge that increased from 25 euros to 30 euros per metric ton of CO2 at the beginning of the year and 2) higher electricity prices.

Escalating to war

Now worries are growing that the situation Europe is about to get a lot worse.

Earlier today Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany was suspending the approval process for the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline – which means it cannot go online. The pipeline was built to be a major supply line to meet Germany’s energy needs as the country takes nuclear and coal power plants offline.

“55% of Germany’s natural gas demand is met by Russia’s Gazprom. Gas storage facilities in the country are currently only 31% full,” reports Disclose.tv.

2000 euros for 1000 cubic meters of gas

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, reacted with a forceful tweet to the German move:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has issued an order to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Well. Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2.000 for 1.000 cubic meters of natural gas!

— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) February 22, 2022

Nuclear superpowers’ mad race to world war

All signs point to an escalating Ukraine conflict that threatens to fly out of control, possibly unleashing a World War between nuclear super-powers Russia and NATO.It’s reported: “NATO has put more than 100 fighter jets on high alert, and 120 allied ships are underway in what Stoltenberg called ‘the most dangerous moment for European security in a generation.’”Stock up everyone. it’s not looking good. We’re being run by dangerous, reckless madmen.

W Smith
February 23, 2022 6:03 am

Next: Russia turns off the tap on the existing pipeline.

Walter Harrell
February 23, 2022 6:14 am

I hardly consider stopping the pipeline and telling Russia that it can’t force Germany into silence because of it, is a reckless action by madmen or women. I wouldn’t go to war over Ukraine but I don’t believe filling the Russian banks up with money and pretending they have done nothing wrong is a smart move either.

John Tillman
Reply to  Walter Harrell
February 23, 2022 6:30 am

Putin’s recognition of and move into the “republics” is probably a prelude to general invasion. He hopes to draw even more Ukrainian forces into the Donbas before invading from the north, east and south. Plus airborne landings along the Dnepr in the center of Ukraine.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  John Tillman
February 23, 2022 6:45 am

Why would he do that?

MarkW
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 23, 2022 6:52 am

Putin has stated that the collapse of the Soviet Union was one of the worst disasters Russia has ever seen. He seeks to reconstruct the Soviet Union.

Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
February 23, 2022 6:49 am

Those Russian soldiers crossing the border are simply undocumented.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Walter Harrell
February 23, 2022 6:54 am

I agree- the Russian economy is trivial compared to the EU. It’ll suffer from this far more. They can sell energy to China of course but nobody negotiates better than the Chinese who’ll get the Russian energy for peanuts- while they eye all that land Russia stole from them, going all the way to Vladivostok. Russia should be careful getting bogged down is disputes with Europe while China is eyeing its butt side. Of course Russia considers Ukraine as part of Russia but this isn’t going to be the smart way to win them over. Watch “Why Is it Not in Russia’s Interest to Invade Ukraine? – VisualPolitik EN”. The presenter says it’s possible that America wants to bog Russia down in Ukraine. The young British dude who has this channel is very good in explaining or at least interpreting world affairs.

Rob_Dawg
February 23, 2022 6:15 am

“Daddy, I’m cold” might get people to rethink our civilization collapsing energy policies.

Scissor
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
February 23, 2022 6:54 am

With regard to civilization collapsing and WWIII, it seems the elites want you and us dead.

By “you and us” I mean those that aren’t them.

Tom Halla
February 23, 2022 6:16 am

Shutting down nukes and then relying on wind and solar is the meatheaded policy, which is being relieved by lignite and Russian gas.

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 23, 2022 6:24 am

Yes, the madness is Europe’s buying into climate craziness.

Putin isn’t mad. He is clever, cold, cunning and calculating, correctly judging the West’s weakness and Wokeness.

Dr Ken Pollock
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 23, 2022 6:27 am

The EU seemed to have a moment of inspiration when it designated natural gas and nuclear energy as green. Pity Germany did not follow suit and stop closing its nuclear power stations. Its gas comes from Russia, but it is now digging up lignite from beneath villages – imagine that happening in the UK???
So how will the famed German economy get over this, with electricity prices already among the highest in Europe? Perhaps, the Greens will see sense and stop cutting down ancient forests to build wind farms!!!

Ron Long
February 23, 2022 6:21 am

Stupid energy policies aside, you cannot appease Russia with small stuff. The Bush Doctrine was to fight wars on foreign soil and not wait for the war to come to you. Eastern Europe would be wise to think about this. As an aside, when Russia gets more money for their carbon products so do the other producers. Inflation, anyone?

Matthew Sykes
February 23, 2022 6:31 am

Nah, it wont go to war, Putin knows he cant win, all he is doing is protecting Russian speaking Ukrainians from being victimised. There is a lot of bad blood between them, when the armed mob took power in 20154 they declared the Russian language illegal, despite millions of Ukrainians speaking it.

This shows the mentality of Ukrainians. Yeah, *******, and now, we dont want them in NATO either. And really, we shouldnt even help them, they asked for it.

DonK31
Reply to  Matthew Sykes
February 23, 2022 6:41 am

Yeah right! And Hitler only wanted to protect the German speakers of Bohemia and Moravia from the their fellow countrymen the Czechs. Matthew Sykes gives us Peace in our time.

mcswell
Reply to  Matthew Sykes
February 23, 2022 6:42 am

They (the Ukrainians, I assume) asked for a Russian invasion? What are you, a Russian troll?

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Matthew Sykes
February 23, 2022 6:58 am

yuh, but if you were a Pole or Hungarian or Bulgarian you might not like the sound of marching Russian troops- those nations are begging America to send them more troops

James McTear
February 23, 2022 6:51 am

This situation has been forty years in the making, enabled by the nativity of the Western powers, Western peoples and now the juvenile wokeness of ‘those who know nothing about everything’, apart from making themselves ‘thoroughly disruptive’, especially to the productive working classes, and themselves delusionally self-important.

Climate Change is but another fake delusion, as was Paris Accord, followed by COP 26.
The global climate has its own way of recognising change, in one area of activity, and taking care of that change in a manner suited to maintain a balanced global environment. These changes take time, as they have in the past. Setting false deadlines, to achieve the imaginary target (temperature, heat content, rainfall control, food consumption etc) are all beginning to see artificial goals (consumption, pollution control, energy availability etc) which will have major impacts on global societies, most of which are dependent on “being provided for” by ‘responsible’ governments, generally made up of self-interested parties, with long term personal aims. Others, which fail to be able to provide for the masses, are made up of those who can only see short term advantages, associated with power and, as always, money.

The drive to ‘diversify everything, regardless of the costs, has eroded the real identity of almost everything and everybody, and those alone enable massive changes, in attitudes and activities, that permit newfound ‘rights and revolutions’ to be prioritized, and increased political and religious uncertainties.
The result is that “nobody actually knows who they are, nor what they can say, or think, without being attacked, from many sides.

We need some level of control to be re-established, to keep people in line, doing what they are told to do, and when they can do it.

Xi and Vladimir Putin think they know how this can be achieved.
The West has given them room to believe they are right.
Sit back and watch.
Attack is the only form of Defence.

