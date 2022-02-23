Rainfall

Analysis Of UK Winter Extreme Rainfall

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Is climate change making winter floods getting worse in England?

This is a question that is often posed. There are many reasons why river levels may be reaching higher levels than in the past, including the concreting over of upstream drainage areas and flood defences which often simply transfer the problem downstream.

But is rainfall now more extreme? There is no evidence of this in monthly or daily totals. But often the key factor in fluvial flooding is the accumulation of rain over a period of time, rather than one big storm.

The European Climate Assessment & Dataset (ECA&D) provides some good tools for analysing rainfall data, in particular the Highest 5-Day Rainfall total for each year.

I have used this to analyse rainfall during the winter-half year, October to March, for most of the long running stations in England.

image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image

https://www.ecad.eu/indicesextremes/customquerytimeseriesplots.php

Trends are either flat or even decreasing.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
February 23, 2022 2:29 am

Good analysis and posting by Paul Homewood. However, his data appears to be un-tortured, and we need to wait for the “adjustments” to appear. Or maybe no CAGW fanatic will see it? griff? I’m sure the chart on the lead-in will cause him/her/it to look away.

2
Reply
Quilter52
February 23, 2022 2:37 am

As a reasonably frequent visitor to Britain – which I really enjoy doing – its always raining!

2
Reply
Old England
Reply to  Quilter52
February 23, 2022 2:53 am

Then you must be visiting the wrong parts of Britain !!! Try the South…….

0
Reply
Alastair gray
Reply to  Quilter52
February 23, 2022 3:35 am

In March 1983 l returned to the UK from a 3 year stay in NORWAY It was said to be the wettest spring ever and all were moaning I pointed out that in this green and pleasant land it very seldom rains all day even when the storms, that only started 5 years ago according to the Met Office, strike. In Bergen it can start to rain in October and continue until February with no intermission. Typical moaning Brits and typical failure to invest in flood control

1
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Quilter52
February 23, 2022 4:12 am

That is why I enjoy that classic “A Song of the Weather” by Flanders and Swann.

0
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
February 23, 2022 2:37 am

griff claims that the Met office told him that UK rain is now 6% wetter, ergo.. something?

0
Reply
Dave Stephens
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
February 23, 2022 2:51 am

Lucky for us the Met would would NEVER EVER play politics with data. So. There can be no doubt that the UK is 6% wetter. However the MET defines “wetter” in their favor. Which they would never do.
😬

0
Reply
Alastair gray
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
February 23, 2022 3:35 am

Wrong sort of rain then

0
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
February 23, 2022 3:38 am

… UK rain is now 6% wetter …

… meaning climate change reduced the amount of dry rain?

0
Reply
Waza
February 23, 2022 3:00 am

The Thames River has the best historic rainfall and river flow data of all rivers in the world, yet it can still not be flood modelled.
This is because:-
The catchment imperviousness is always changing.
The river channel is always changing.
It never rains the same way.
Unknown volume of snow melt always contributes to major floods.

It is my understanding that most critical factor in the flooding of the Thames is amount of evaporation leading up to a storm event.
Low rainfall and warm summer/autumn allow considerable volumes of winter rains to be stored in the catchments chalk soils, thus reducing the peak flows of any major winter storms.

0
Reply
Waza
February 23, 2022 3:09 am

WTF does extreme rainfall mean???
Paul Homewood fairly uses 5 day rainfall, but why not 1/2hour, 1 hour or 24 hour?
Each location generally has one critical “time of concentration” with many locations having more than one.

If alarmists try to link increases in rainfall to increase in floods they must be specific for each and every catchment.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
February 23, 2022 3:25 am

I didn’t see anything alarming in those charts.

Griff will be so disappointed.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 23, 2022 3:37 am

Don’t worry, he/she/it is a very inventive individual.

0
Reply
Joao Martins
February 23, 2022 3:31 am

UK Winter Extreme Rainfall” seems to be extremely constant and frequent…

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Joao Martins
0
Reply
fretslider
February 23, 2022 3:36 am

Cities like London are continually developing and the covered area – brick, cement, paving increases as does the runoff into the storm drain system. That’s what a fixation on curbing emissions, insulation and heat pumps can lead to.

Rainfall hasn’t really changed, but the built environment has.

1
Reply
Mr Green Genes
Reply to  fretslider
February 23, 2022 4:02 am

Planning Authorities all over the country are forever granting permission for housing developments on flood plains. There is little common sense anymore.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Rainfall

Claim: California’s Rainy Season Starting Nearly A Month Later Than It Did 60 Years Ago

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Rainfall

Brazil’s Rainfall Remains Healthy: Susceptible to Natural Climatic Events, Not Anthropogenic Global Warming

2 years ago
Guest Blogger
Rainfall

Rainfall Trends in India Show No Climate Fatigue

2 years ago
Guest Blogger
Rainfall

Something’s Rotten in D.C., and It Isn’t Those Rain Totals

3 years ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Rainfall

Analysis Of UK Winter Extreme Rainfall

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Adjustments/Corrections

The Greatest Scientific Fraud Of All Time — Part XXX

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic measurement

Monitoring Arctic Permafrost with Satellites, Supercomputers, and Deep Learning

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coal Net-Zero

Record Coal Demotes ‘Net Zero’

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: