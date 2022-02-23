Temperature Temperature Reconstructions

SWAG

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
45 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

As many of my posts start out, “I got to thinking about …”.

In this case, I got to thinking about the Berkeley Earth global temperature dataset. So I got their gridded file “Monthly Land + Ocean Average Temperature with Air Temperatures at Sea Ice”  covering 1850 to 2021 and took a look at it. I started at the first month’s data, January 1850 … and my jaw hit the floor.

Figure 1. Berkeley Earth surface temperature, January 1850. White areas have no data.

What shocked me was the red-orange circle centered north of New Zealand, as well as the half-circle in northern South America.

Clearly, what they are doing is taking one temperature reading at one point, and extrapolating it to a surrounding area. How big an area? Well, the circle north of Kiwiville has a diameter of ~ 1,600 km (~ 1,000 mi). It covers an area of 8,700,000 square km (3,360,000 sq mi). That’s about the area of the continental US … estimated from one temperature reading.

And there’s no island anywhere near the center of that circle, so it would have been a temperature taken from a ship …

Now, if you look carefully you’ll see that the southern part of the circle is more orange, it’s a bit cooler. That makes me think that they’ve used modern measurements of the temperature gradient around the center, and adjusted them to fit the single surface temperature measurement. To check that, let me go take a look at the January temperatures of that region over time … I’m writing this as I’m analyzing the data, so I’ll be back soon.

OK, here’s what I find.

Figure 2. January temperatures from 1850 to 2021 of a vertical (North/South) slice through the middle of the red circle north of New Zealand in Figure 1. The slices run from 16°S to 46°S. Temperatures are expressed as anomalies around the temperature at the center of the circle, at 31° South latitude.

Looks like my guess was not too wild, they’re using some kind of procedure like that.

But is extrapolating the temperature of an area of the ocean the size of the continental US from one single temperature measurement a reasonable procedure?

Having spent a good chunk of my life at sea, I’d have to wonder. I’ve seen areas where the ocean changed temperature by a few degrees or more in a few hundred meters. Where a cold current hits a warm current, there is often a clear dividing line and little mixing across the line.

And over the land the changes are much larger, like say over northern South America in Figure 1.

So … the whole of the US from one thermometer? Where I live, for example, it almost never freezes. But a kilometer (~ a half-mile) away, it freezes a number of times per year. Here’s the freeze warning for tomorrow. I live near the coast north of San Francisco, in the narrow sliver of green near the coast to the left of the “S” in “Santa Rosa” … it probably won’t freeze here. The stretch along the coast in this area on the western side of the first range of hills, from about 600′ to 900′ (180m to 270m) in elevation, is known locally as “The Banana Belt” because it hardly ever freezes. We grow lemons, limes, and avocados on our patch of soil.

Figure 3. Freeze warning for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

So I’ll leave it to the reader to decide if one thermometer is enough to estimate the temperature of the entire continental US … and while you consider that, here’s a video loop of the coverage of the first twenty years (240 months) of the Berkeley Earth global surface temperature data.

Figure 4. Video loop of the first 240 months of the Berkeley Earth global surface temperature.

I find the changing coverage of Australia over time most perplexing.

At the end of the day I got to wondering … just when did Berkeley Earth finally achieve complete global coverage? Here’s the sad answer.

Figure 5. Percent coverage, Berkeley Earth surface temperature, divided by land and ocean.

Interesting. The effects of the wars on the temperature reports from oceanic shipping are quite visible. And even with extrapolating out so that a single thermometer covers an area the size of the continental US, land coverage didn’t exceed 90% until after WWII … and total coverage wasn’t achieved until 1978.

I have no overarching insights from this research, other than that the spotty nature of not just this Berkeley Earth dataset but most climate data is a continual thorn in the side of researchers, and it makes all conclusions about the climate very tentative.

Oh, yeah … about the title of the post, “SWAG”.

A “WAG” is a Wild Ass Guess. And no, I didn’t make that up.

And a “SWAG”, on the other hand?

That’s a far superior creature, a Scientific Wild Ass Guess … like say the various estimates of global average temperatures in the 1800s.

My best wishes to all, blessed rain here, what’s not to like?

w.

As Is My Custom: When you comment, I ask that you quote the exact words you’re discussing, so we can all be let in on the secret of just who and what you are on about.

BERNARD STEPHEN FITZGERALD
February 23, 2022 10:11 am

I’ve said it a thousand times but making global policy on hapless historical temp data presented as accurate fact is lunacy.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  BERNARD STEPHEN FITZGERALD
February 23, 2022 11:43 am

I would call it “convenient,” not lunacy.
As in “convenient” for running the largest, grandest Confidence Scam the world has ever seen.

Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  BERNARD STEPHEN FITZGERALD
February 23, 2022 12:09 pm

Global policy is not made on historical temp data.

Reply
John Hultquist
February 23, 2022 10:15 am

8°F this morning where I live — rural Kittitas County WA. That’s not a WAG. At 10 AM we are up to 18°F.

Thanks Willis. I like the animated maps of the World. Makes for a chuckle.
I assume we taxpayers paid for the 1850 to 1978 collection and processing of all that nice “data”. We didn’t get our money’s worth.

Reply
Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  John Hultquist
February 23, 2022 11:06 am

It’s done by government, so do we ever get our money’s worth? Absolutely not.

Reply
pouncer
February 23, 2022 10:19 am

Willis, I quote (extract) you: Where I live, for example, it almost never freezes. But a kilometer (~ a half-mile) away, it freezes a number of times per year. The stretch along the coast in this area on the western side of the first range of hills is known locally as “The Banana Belt” because it hardly ever freezes. We grow lemons, limes, and avocados on our patch of soil.

Is it fair or reasonable to compare hilly inland climates to flat (sea-level) ocean climates?

Your colleague Steven Mosher — much missed in the recent discussions — once re-defined the word “climate” as the outcome of a function of latitude and altitude. Stipulating that definition (noticing it has little to do with temperatures, day or night, clouds, solar irradiance …) I’d suppose the best (so to speak) comparison would be between the South Pacific red circle to a station on an island around Japan. I don’t see one, but… As a friendly suggestion.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  pouncer
February 23, 2022 10:24 am

I miss Mosher too. Poor guy was probably contract traced right out of existence. He sure loved his Berkeley data.

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Derg
February 23, 2022 11:40 am

He is in South Florida with CR. Had a serious stroke in South Korea, got back to US, fell and broke hip now successfully replaced. Just now getting out of hip rehab.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Derg
February 23, 2022 11:47 am

He’s off mining Bitcoin. Just another scheme of smoke and mirrors, but a fair bit more profitable for the moement than climate data manipulation.

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  pouncer
February 23, 2022 11:38 am

That is why anomalies to station baselines are used washes out latitude and altitude differences.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  pouncer
February 23, 2022 11:48 am

Climate is not just a function of latitude and altitude, but also of surrounding geography that controls downsloping and upsloping winds.

Reply
Tom Halla
February 23, 2022 10:19 am

Going off the graphics, I would doubt the reality of coverage in Siberia prior to the building of the Trans-Siberian railroad. Likewise Northern Canada or Greenland prior to WWII.

Reply
stinkerp
February 23, 2022 10:20 am

But is extrapolating the temperature of an area of the ocean the size of the continental US from one single temperature measurement a reasonable procedure?

Nope. Neither is doing it over land, which is what all the global temperature data sets do that use meteorological data. They are infilling temperatures over the vast majority of the surface of the earth with numbers plucked from thin air, although they are “educated” numbers derived by doing the same kind of extrapolation from measurements that may be hundreds of kilometers away; “gridding” the temperature data for statistical analysis. That’s why I think the global satellite measurements with their flaws are a more accurate picture of global temperatures than the terrestrial data sets. They are actually measuring temperature over most of the earth’s surface, not making it up.

Don’t get me started on ocean temperatures from a few thousand free-floating Argo buoys and intermittent ocean transects by ships.

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
Reply
stinkerp
Reply to  stinkerp
February 23, 2022 10:49 am

just when did Berkeley Earth finally achieve complete global coverage?

They never did. Neither did HadCRUT, GISS, or any of the widely-used global temperature data sets derived from meteorological data. Their results are virtually useless for determining global temperature trends because so much of the gridded data is made up by extrapolation; never mind the fact that most of the weather stations are also poorly sited. Only the U.S., as far as I know, has attempted to remedy the siting problem on a large scale with the U.S. Climate Reference Network.

Though only for the United States, the USCRN (and USHCN) trend looks surprisingly like the UAH global satellite temperature trend with a very modest warming trend or none at all over the last few years; while HadCRUT, GISS, Berkeley, and even the RSS satellite data, show a much steeper warming trend and no “warming hiatus” that is clearly visible in the UAH plot. Gosh, I wonder why? Follow who’s in charge of the data sets and it all becomes clear.

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  stinkerp
February 23, 2022 11:27 am

Even the satellite data sets don’t go all the way to the poles.

Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  MarkW
February 23, 2022 12:02 pm

Which is rather curious when you consider that the satellites are generally in polar orbits.

Reply
Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  stinkerp
February 23, 2022 11:11 am

Thus, my jaundiced eye on the claim, “The Arctic is warming faster than the Earth overall.”. How do we know? How many temperature sensors do we have stationed in the Arctic? Remember, there’s a very large Arctic Ocean there at the north end of this planet, so are there anchored buoys with temperature sensors? If the temperatures are derived from shipboard readings, how do we get winter readings? Just how many permanent weather stations exist north of the Arctic Circle? Maps, please, I want to see where they really are!

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Red94ViperRT10
February 23, 2022 11:28 am

Even if there were anchored buoys, we still couldn’t get winter time readings. Summer time readings would be problematic as the pack ice moved from one area to another.

Reply
Pillage Idiot
February 23, 2022 10:23 am

If I sent a single correct number to Berkeley Earth, would their model spit out the rest of the winning lottery numbers for me?

I am not a greedy guy. I would pay for the lotto ticket and happily give 50% of my winnings to Berkeley Earth every week.

Reply
Ian Magness
February 23, 2022 10:44 am

Willis,
Just to lower the tone of this discussion, in Britain’s “popular culture” WAGs are the wives and girlfriends – usually of celebrities, especially of sportsmen, especially of our staggeringly overpaid Premier League soccer players. It’s a slightly derogatory term, encompassing the wholly unfair meme that WAGs tend to be extremely attractive but perhaps “educationally challenged”. I’m sure the USA has a similar descriptive term.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Ian Magness
February 23, 2022 11:54 am

bimbo, arm candy, trophy wife, Kardashian, etc.

Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Ian Magness
February 23, 2022 11:56 am

I am pretty sure that in this instance, he is using SWAG to mean:

scientific wild-ass guess

Reply
dk_
February 23, 2022 10:48 am

From the graphic, if an individual temperature reading was used for a large area, was it also maximum sample, the average, or a single reading for the entire month?

1
MarkW
Reply to  dk_
February 23, 2022 11:32 am

My guess is that it was the only reading. If it was a ship, and the ship was taking daily readings, the ship would be moving and it would be able to travel a significant fraction of the diameter of that circle over the course of a month. The fact that the circle is so circular means that it was either a single reading, or the ship wasn’t moving.

Reply
ResourceGuy
February 23, 2022 11:14 am

Who knew that a single ship recording of temperature in the 1800s would lead to moratoriums on natural gas hookups in Berkeley, CA? It’s the advocacy Butterfly Effect.

Reply
Peta of Newark
February 23, 2022 11:14 am

Talking about ‘ship measurements’ – it took me a while to figure the real beauty of what that Karl character did when he aborted the ARGO data in favour of ships’ engine intakes

At the time, the debate here didn’t really take any form apart from assuming that ‘ships are warm things‘ because they always have great big f**k off engines to push themselves along

But no – ships visit ports to load and unload.
And ‘ports’ are obviously beside the land but more often than not, beside large cities.
Thus the water near those ports will be ‘polluted’ by the Urban Heat Island
Basically= from rainwater run-off, sewage works & drains.
Also always a large river running through bringing genorous amounts of warm water off the surrounding farmland.

And that water will be being sucked through the engines and raising the average temperature as recorded by – whatever ships use for recording.

Cute huh
And they are always the ones to downplay the UHI….

sneakylowlifesdoublecrossingnogoodslimeballsthewhole<expletive>lotofthem

Reply
Sal Minella
February 23, 2022 11:17 am

In 1850 there was no global network of calibrated thermometers or trained thermometer readers. Not in the US and definitely not in the rest of the world except, possibly, the CET. Here, in NY state the official weather bureau wasn’t established until the 1860s. The only temperature data set that might qualify as an accurate record would be the satellite record starting in 1979ish, and that data set is probably not stable or reliable until the mid to late 1980s.

Anyone who thinks that we were gathering temp data accurate to the hundredths of a degree, well, isn’t thinking.

We may have data that is suitable for a trend analysis for, at the outside, 30 years.

Reply
Sal Minella
Reply to  Sal Minella
February 23, 2022 11:18 am

NOTE: NY state weather bureau was established in the mid 1880s, not the 1860s.

Reply
mal
Reply to  Sal Minella
February 23, 2022 11:57 am

I still maintain temperature reading a a given only tell you what the temperature at that given point not a mile down the not ten miles down the road, certainly not a 1000 miles down the road. Adding up all the reading from weather stations through the world and dividing them out will tell you nothing about the climate. The accuracy would be + or – 5 C at best. Even worse you would have no idea which direction the earth temperature is going. All you got is red noise and you cannot get a signal out of red noise.

Reply
Sal Minella
Reply to  mal
February 23, 2022 12:16 pm

I agree. I can get about a hundred different temp readings at one time around my 1/4 acre lot. Over a 24 hour period, that number would be thousands of different readings. Which one is the actual temp of my 1/4 acre?

Reply
Joe Crawford
Reply to  Sal Minella
February 23, 2022 12:06 pm

So the most accurate long term global temperature estimates would be taking the CET and extrapolating those temp’s about 12,440 miles? Oops, guess I shouldn’t have said that… It might give ’em ideas :<)

Reply
n.n
February 23, 2022 11:21 am

Inference to fill in missing links is the model of modern science widely accepted on faith or force as authoritative. In [Sociopolitical] Scientist [and other Experts] We Trust.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by n.n
Reply
MarkW
February 23, 2022 11:24 am

Other than the fact that they are using equations, there is nothing scientific about those wild ass guesses.

Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  MarkW
February 23, 2022 11:59 am

Yes, but if they incorporate the equations into a computer model, then those wild ass guesses become SCIENCE!!!

Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 23, 2022 11:32 am

Willis:

How is “coverage” defined? At least one reading per gridcell?

They’re claiming that in 1850 they had almost 90% coverage for ocean areas? Really? The only way I can imagine that being true is if they’re including readings from non-US ships, especially British. In 1850 US naval presence in the Western Pacific was negligible and merchant traffic was a small fraction of British and Dutch shipping at the time.

In which case, why would coverage drop so sharply during the US Civil War?

Reply
Rud Istvan
February 23, 2022 11:33 am

Great find, WE. I concluded BEST was untrustworthy while writing essay ‘When Data Isn’t’ in ebook Blowing Smoke. Two examples suffice.

  1. Arguably the best maintained station in Australia is at the Rutherglen Ag Research Station, beginning in 1913 at a never moved always well maintained rural research location. It shows no warming until after BOM homogenization, As Jen Merohasy showed (hyperlinks in footnotes 17,18). BEST never even began automatically ‘ingesting’ Rutherglen until 1948, and its auto QC ‘found’ three changes since, when there have been none.
  2. BEST station 166900 shows no raw data warming since it’s founding in 1957. BEST ‘regional expectations’ QC (based on adjacent stations) rejected 26 months of extreme cold readings, resulting in a BEST warming trend for the location. Reasonable? NO! 166900 is Amundsen-Scott at the South Pole, arguably the most expensive and best maintained station on the planet. The adjacent station is 1300km away and 2700meters lower—McMurdo on the coast. Details in footnote 25.
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 23, 2022 12:08 pm

In the official language of the Keepers of the Trends, this is called “addressing biases”.

Might as well be reading tea leaves, about as useful.

Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 23, 2022 12:12 pm

Hilarious, Rud, and totally unsurprising.

w.

Reply
Beaufort
February 23, 2022 11:35 am

Interesting. I thought but I can’t recollect where I read this, there was only one weather station in the whole of the Southern Hemisphere in 1850 and that was at Jakarta?

Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
February 23, 2022 11:36 am

“Kiwiville”

LOL.

Reply
ferdberple(@ferdberple)
February 23, 2022 11:40 am

Willis, have you checked to see in the Berkeley coverage was randomly distributed since day1? (Unlkely)

If not, then it would be possible that a trend in average temperature by year could be a result of uneven changes in coverage skewing the average temp over time, independent of any actual change in average temps.

The effect might be big. Might be small, but if nothing else check if there is coverage migration towards or away from the equator. Migration towards or away from land.

Reply
Fred Haynie
February 23, 2022 11:47 am

Based on your video, I think they should have averaged measured temperatures over entire zones of latitude. Your video clearly shows the annual north/south shift in temperatures. Just using four zones and skin surface temperatures back to 1948 would be informative.

Reply
Robert B
February 23, 2022 11:49 am

The sparse data around Australia at the beginning suggest US ships were the source of the data. US clipper ships were being built at 1000 per year from 1848 to 1858. Then the massive drop during the civil war pretty much confirms it.

There uncertainty, 95% confidence interval, goes from 0.15°C before the civil war to 0.15°C after it starts.

This was before standardised screens came into use, so land temperatures can’t be that precise.

“The effect of screen height has been investigated by a number of workers and
all give consistent results. Hellmann (1922) compa~ed two identical screens in
Potsdam exposed 2.3 m apart,one with the thermometer bulb at 2.08 m and the other
with the thermometer at 1.4 m above the ground. The maximum temperature was generally
higher, and the minimum lower, in the lower screen. The largest monthly mean differ-.
ence in the maximums was 0.4° C in May and the largest individual difference was 0.8°C
also in May. The largest monthly mean difference in the minimum temperaturewas0.28°C
in July and the largest individual difference was 0.7°C in March. The amplitude of
the diurnal temperature change was generally larger in the lower screen. The minimum
difference in the monthly mean amplitude was 0.09°C in November and the maximum 0.66°C
in May and July.”

https://library.wmo.int/doc_num.php?explnum_id=8131

They are looking at anomalies rather than actual temperatures but it does give you an idea of how changes other than climate affect the readings.

Reply
Nick Stokes
February 23, 2022 12:08 pm

” it makes all conclusions about the climate very tentative”
In terms of what we know about climate, the fact that we don’t have many observations in 1850 detracts very little. Or even 1900. It would be nice to no more, but nothing really hangs on it.

“But is extrapolating the temperature of an area of the ocean the size of the continental US from one single temperature measurement a reasonable procedure?”
It is the evidence you have. It isn’t ideal, but it isn’t nothing. I would not myself go back to 1850; my TempLS starts in 1900. But the lack of coverage is reflected in the uncertainty. BEST gives the January 1850 anomaly as -0.760±0.435°C. That is, σ=0.435. They do the calculation – you decide what to make of it. I don’t think the world is any worse for BEST having told us that.

Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 23, 2022 12:13 pm

I cannot believe there is no archive of the logs of the tens of thousands US warships in the Pacific with daily position and weather conditions during WW-II.

Reply
