Peta Pinson, Mayor of Port Macquarie Hastings region. Source council website, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Politics

“It’s just misuse of council resources.” Port Macquarie Revokes Climate Emergency

20 mins ago
Eric Worrall
3 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“I actually don’t believe that climate change is as big as an issue as people think it is really.”

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council revoke climate change emergency declaration

ABC Mid North Coast / By Madeleine Cross and Luisa Rubbo
Posted Yesterday at 1:17pm

The newly-elected council of the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA has revoked its climate change emergency declaration amid protest from climate activists.

Key points:

  • Port Macquarie-Hastings Council votes 7-2 to rescind a Climate Change Emergency Declaration
  • The councillor behind the move says the declaration is a misuse of council resources
  • Local climate activists say scrapping the declaration is a “giant leap backwards” for the the community

After a lengthy debate on Wednesday night, councillors voted 7-2 in favour of a motion to rescind the declaration, which had been made by the council in March last year.

Councillor Sharon Griffiths moved the motion, saying she did not believe it was the role of local government to be leading climate change action.

“We have got so much outstanding work to be completed from flood damage, from road works — there’s so many things that need to be done in council,” Cr Griffiths said.

“It’s just misuse of council resources.

“I actually don’t believe that climate change is as big as an issue as people think it is really.”

Local climate activists protested outside the council chambers before the meeting.

Harry Creamer, from the Hastings branch of Climate Change Australia, said he was dismayed by the decision.

“This is one giant leap backwards for our community,” Mr Creamer said. 

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-02-17/port-macquarie-hastings-council-cancels-climate-change-emergency/100838834

Port Macquarie/ Hastins is a coastal region with around 85,000 residents, friendly people, a bustling but pleasant place to overnight if you are driving the coastal road between Sydney and Brisbane.

In terms of numbers Port Macquarie / Hastings’ 85,000 residents only represent a very small percentage of the Australian population, let alone the global population. But what greens fear is the courage of Port Macquarie / Hastings politicians could inspire other politicians who are quietly fed up with having to pretend to care about false climate narratives.

Let us hope those green fears are well founded.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Spetzer86
February 18, 2022 2:05 pm

That’s amazing! You wouldn’t expect such a thing in this day and age. Maybe the whole NWO / Covid thing is starting a new movement.

0
Reply
Devils Tower
February 18, 2022 2:06 pm

Important news on climate scam

https://gcaptain.com/felicity-ace-car-carrier-continues-to-burn-in-mid-atlantic/

Total loss, all decks on fire, end to end. Many VW EVs IE.4 on board.

0
Reply
RickWill
February 18, 2022 2:17 pm

There can be no doubt that any rate payer funds spent on trying to fix the weather will be in vain. All councils should stick to prudent spending of ratepayers funds on delivering the local services to their rate payers.

Our local council in outer Melbourne are buying electric cars for council tasks. They cost twice as much as an ICE vehicle of the same size. There is no way this is prudent use of rates.

Last edited 38 seconds ago by RickWill
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

Is China Using Climate Targets to Recreate a Maoist Command Economy?

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Politics Opinion

Claim: “Absolutely Wrong” Countries Must Choose Between Prosperity and Climate Action

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Politico: 97% of Left Leaning Voters Want Climate Action

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

New German leader proposes a ‘climate club’ of leading economies that would punish free riders like Australia

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics

“It’s just misuse of council resources.” Port Macquarie Revokes Climate Emergency

20 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Models Modeling

Meandering Through A Climate Muddle

4 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Drought

Is the Southwest U.S. Experiencing a Megadrought Fueled by Global Warming?

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Open Thread

Open Thread

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: