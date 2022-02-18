“It’s just misuse of council resources.” Port Macquarie Revokes Climate Emergency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“I actually don’t believe that climate change is as big as an issue as people think it is really.”

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council revoke climate change emergency declaration

ABC Mid North Coast / By Madeleine Cross and Luisa Rubbo

Posted Yesterday at 1:17pm

The newly-elected council of the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA has revoked its climate change emergency declaration amid protest from climate activists.

Key points:

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council votes 7-2 to rescind a Climate Change Emergency Declaration

The councillor behind the move says the declaration is a misuse of council resources

Local climate activists say scrapping the declaration is a “giant leap backwards” for the the community

After a lengthy debate on Wednesday night, councillors voted 7-2 in favour of a motion to rescind the declaration, which had been made by the council in March last year.

Councillor Sharon Griffiths moved the motion, saying she did not believe it was the role of local government to be leading climate change action.

“We have got so much outstanding work to be completed from flood damage, from road works — there’s so many things that need to be done in council,” Cr Griffiths said.

“It’s just misuse of council resources.

“I actually don’t believe that climate change is as big as an issue as people think it is really.”

…

Local climate activists protested outside the council chambers before the meeting.

Harry Creamer, from the Hastings branch of Climate Change Australia, said he was dismayed by the decision.

“This is one giant leap backwards for our community,” Mr Creamer said.

…