“It’s just misuse of council resources.” Port Macquarie Revokes Climate Emergency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council revoke climate change emergency declaration
ABC Mid North Coast / By Madeleine Cross and Luisa Rubbo
Posted Yesterday at 1:17pm
The newly-elected council of the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA has revoked its climate change emergency declaration amid protest from climate activists.
Key points:
- Port Macquarie-Hastings Council votes 7-2 to rescind a Climate Change Emergency Declaration
- The councillor behind the move says the declaration is a misuse of council resources
- Local climate activists say scrapping the declaration is a “giant leap backwards” for the the community
After a lengthy debate on Wednesday night, councillors voted 7-2 in favour of a motion to rescind the declaration, which had been made by the council in March last year.
Councillor Sharon Griffiths moved the motion, saying she did not believe it was the role of local government to be leading climate change action.
“We have got so much outstanding work to be completed from flood damage, from road works — there’s so many things that need to be done in council,” Cr Griffiths said.
“It’s just misuse of council resources.
“I actually don’t believe that climate change is as big as an issue as people think it is really.”
…
Local climate activists protested outside the council chambers before the meeting.
Harry Creamer, from the Hastings branch of Climate Change Australia, said he was dismayed by the decision.
“This is one giant leap backwards for our community,” Mr Creamer said.
…
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-02-17/port-macquarie-hastings-council-cancels-climate-change-emergency/100838834
Port Macquarie/ Hastins is a coastal region with around 85,000 residents, friendly people, a bustling but pleasant place to overnight if you are driving the coastal road between Sydney and Brisbane.
In terms of numbers Port Macquarie / Hastings’ 85,000 residents only represent a very small percentage of the Australian population, let alone the global population. But what greens fear is the courage of Port Macquarie / Hastings politicians could inspire other politicians who are quietly fed up with having to pretend to care about false climate narratives.
Let us hope those green fears are well founded.