Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #491

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: On Monday, the Wall Street Journal published an article on the climate modeling performed by the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) which is a world leader. The article was striking because it illustrated how far behind NCAR’s thinking is in developing a model that will describe the massive amount of new evidence gathered over the past forty years on how the atmosphere is responding to increasing greenhouse gases, particularly human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). If models cannot describe what is happening in the atmosphere today, they cannot usefully forecast or predict what may happen in the future. The fear of a “climate crisis” is built on out-of-date information and models.

TWTW addresses the issue using modern atmospheric data (observations) taken by satellites. Unfortunately, climate modelers rely on data taken “the old-fashioned way” with instruments on the ground. These do not and cannot describe what is occurring in the atmosphere. The work of William Happer and William van Wijngaarden will be emphasized as explained simply by Howard Hayden.

If the American public is to be alarmed, it should be by the reports in Europe of the sharply increasing costs of energy, particularly electricity. Alternative energy promoters, including government entities, mislead the public by claiming the costs are coming down. It is not the cost of the wind turbine or solar panel that is important, it is the cost of reliable electricity. As reliable generators are closed due to government policy and market manipulation of electricity is becoming more expensive. Modern civilization requires reliable electricity, yet government policies in the US and in Europe favor unreliable electricity generation, making reliable generation unprofitable.

The US football season and the Winter Olympics are closing. Both gave climate fear promoters opportunities for propaganda.

Worsening Errors: Probably unknown by the reporter, a February 6 article in the Wall Street Journal on climate modeling at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) illustrates what is wrong with US climate modeling and the climate modeling world as it responds to demands by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The article was titled “Climate Scientists Encounter Limits of Computer Models, Bedeviling Policy. Supercomputer simulations are running up against the complex physics of programming thousands of weather variables such as the extensive impact of clouds.” The beginning of the article reads:

“For almost five years, an international consortium of scientists was chasing clouds, determined to solve a problem that bedeviled climate-change forecasts for a generation: How do these wisps of water vapor affect global warming?

They reworked 2.1 million lines of supercomputer code used to explore the future of climate change, adding more-intricate equations for clouds and hundreds of other improvements. They tested the equations, debugged them, and tested again.

“The scientists would find that even the best tools at hand can’t model climates with the sureness the world needs as rising temperatures impact almost every region.

“When they ran the updated simulation in 2018, the conclusion jolted them: Earth’s atmosphere was much more sensitive to greenhouse gases than decades of previous models had predicted, and future temperatures could be much higher than feared—perhaps even beyond hope of practical remedy.”

Certainly, the complexity of the models is a problem to climate science. However, there is a deeper problem. The models must be tested against the best data, not only for assumptions but also for results. However, testing of results against physical evidence is not done.

The morning of the article, Ken Haapala posted the following in the comments section of the electronic version of the article:

“Another failure of BIG Science. NCAR ignores the scientific method which requires their hypotheses be tested against all relevant physical evidence. The effect of greenhouse gases occurs in the atmosphere. Forty-two years of comprehensive observations of the lower atmosphere show a modest warming of 0.13 C (0.23 F) per decade, far below what NCAR claims. NCAR ignores basic science.”

The Blog ICECAP posted the article along with video by Tony Heller on how surface data is distorted after the fact. Essentially NOAA changes history to suit political needs. Further, Sterling Burnett brought out additional errors in Environment & Climate News. But none of these criticisms really goes far enough.

The article states that the assumptions were carefully tested. But no matter how well the assumptions were tested, it is the results that count. The results are a warming higher than what was previously shown by atmospheric temperature trends to be far too high. The entire modeling process must be revamped, or the modeling community will continue to produce what modeler Mototaka Nakamura identified, as quoted in last week’s TWTW. Nakamura wrote:

“…climate simulation models are fine tools to study the climate system, so long as the users are aware of the limitations of the models and exercise caution in designing experiments and interpreting their output.”

“The models just become useless pieces of junk or worse (worse, in a sense that they can produce gravely misleading output) only when they are used for climate forecasting.”

“All climate simulation models have many details that become fatal flaws when they are used as climate forecasting tools, especially for mid- to long-term (several years and longer) climate variations and changes.”

“It means that they are also completely useless for assessing the effects of the past atmospheric carbon dioxide increase on the climate. I myself used to use climate simulation models for scientific studies, not for predictions, and learned about their problems and limitations in the process.”

TWTW is not optimistic that government funded modelers are capable of making the necessary changes. Their funding is dependent on continuing promoting fears of climate change. There is no question that we don’t understand cloud formation. However, for NCAR modelers to assume that understanding cloud formation will result in higher estimates of warming from CO2 emissions is absurd. Other than high altitude cirrus clouds, in general clouds have a cooling effect, lowering daytime high temperatures by reflecting sunlight back to space. Whatever the warming effect may be (by slowing nighttime heat loss), it is overcome by the cooling effect. Heatwaves are caused by continued clear skies from stagnant high-pressure systems, not cloudy nights. Yet, the NCAR press release of the updated models claimed: “Increased warming in latest generation of climate models likely caused by clouds.”

It is doubtful that the new $40 million supercomputer being installed in Cheyanne, Wyoming, for NCAR will be used for anything but promoting fear of climate change, and climate science will continue to stagnate. At least the new supercomputer has an appropriate name: “Derecho.” (Spanish for “straight.) A Derecho is a fast-moving line of intense storms that can blow down trees and power lines and disrupt electrical power for days or weeks at a time. The fear of climate change is doing that. See Article # 1, links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, Defending the Orthodoxy and last week’s TWTW.

A Better Way, Continued: Last week, TWTW began a series proposing a better way to understand the greenhouse effect than what is used by the IPCC and its followers. The better procedure is shown in the work of W. A. van Wijngaarden and W. Happer in their paper titled: “Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases,” discussed in the January 22, 2022, TWTW. As Tom Sheahen points out, the paper is especially important because it shows a remarkable agreement between theory and observations under significantly different conditions: the Sahara, the Mediterranean, and the Antarctic.

The theory of how greenhouse gases influence global temperatures is not sufficiently developed to be considered all inclusive. A theory for cloud formation is needed. It is not unusual to make accurate observations and calculations and use them before a full understanding of a concept is established. For example, 16th century Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe believed the controversy between believers in an Earth centered universe (Ptolemaic system) and a Sun centered solar system (Copernican system) could be resolved by accurate measurements of the planets, even before advent of the telescope. After his death, his assistant Johannes Kepler used these observations to develop Kepler’s laws of planetary motion without fully understanding gravity. Later Newton co-developed calculus, particularly integral calculus, to better explain planetary motion (including moons) and universal gravitation.

What is important here is that the calculations being advanced are reliable and testable against physical evidence, which Sheahen demonstrates. Howard Hayden expands the work of van Wijngaarden and Happer in a pair of papers posted on the SEPP website. In his January newsletter, The Energy Advocate, Hayden incorporates the measurements of infrared radiation to space by the Nimbus satellite over Guam on April 27, 1970. Guam is in the Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines, roughly 13.5°N latitude, well within the tropics. Thus, the polar regions, temperate regions, tropics, and deserts are covered by these measurements.

Using the Planck and Schwarzschild curves provided by van Wijngaarden and Happer, Hayden explains that the greenhouse effect is the difference between the blackbody infrared radiation from the surface (Planck curve) and the radiation going to space (Schwarzschild jagged line) measured by satellites. [Both can be seen in Happer’s November 16, 2021, presentation to CLINTEL (Dec 11, 2021, TWTW)]

Both Nitrous Oxide (N2O) and Water Vapor absorb infrared radiation in the same frequencies as the primary frequencies for Carbon Dioxide (CO2). Hayden calculates the absorption from CO2 to be about 20% of the total greenhouse effect. He calculates that doubling CO2 from 400 parts per million volume (ppm) to 800 ppm adds about one percentage point to this. Thus, CO2 goes from 20% of the total greenhouse effect to 21% — not much! It is not worth destroying modern civilization for this. Hayden goes on to explain the Planetary Energy Balance which applies to everything that orbits the sun. That, and the Climate Constraint Equation will be further explained next week.

Important side note: the wavelengths covered by infrared radiation range from about 1 centimeter to about 0.0004 centimeter (2500 per centimeter). These wavelengths are divided into about one-third of a million little rectangles permitting calculations of the areas under a curve. [Also, small changes in wavelengths along the electromagnetic spectrum are often called spectral bands. Special instruments such as spectrometers can measure small differences in frequency.] Those who remember integral calculus may remember the introduction where it is shown that by calculating the area in little rectangles under a curve and adding them together, one can approximate the total area underneath the curve. Using HITRAN, Van Wijngaarden and Happer make these calculations on a laptop not a $40 million supercomputer. Nonetheless, their calculations are much more realistic than those of BIG science. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and the January 22, 2022, TWTW.

Innumeracy: Innumeracy can be defined as illiteracy in numbers. Far too often government entities use numbers without understanding what they mean. One example is stating that the warming potential of methane is, say, 50 times that of carbon dioxide. However, as shown by Hayden and many others, the warming potential of carbon dioxide varies greatly with concentration. The higher the concentration, the less effective it is. [Somewhat akin to the economists’ law of diminishing returns, but more dramatic.] By 180 parts per million volume (180 ppm) the peak effectiveness of CO2 is well past.

[At concentrations this low, some plant life would struggle and die out in parts of the globe. This is particularly true for C3 plants that are not as effective in using carbon dioxide in photosynthesis and under stress such as drought as well as C4 plants. C3 plants include some of the most important sources of calories all over the world: cowpea, cassava, soybean, and rice. Thus, regulatory schemes to reduce carbon dioxide may be contrary to plant life.]

As with carbon dioxide, the effectiveness of methane in increasing temperatures is non-linear. But its effectiveness is tiny because in the lower atmosphere (troposphere) water vapor already interferes with the infrared radiation that methane absorbs and re-emits. Above the tropopause, where water freezes out, methane is chemically broken down by oxidation.

The recent fad of claiming that methane is dangerous often demonstrates innumeracy. According to the EPA page on Methane: “Pound for pound, the comparative impact of CH4 is 25 times greater than CO2 over a 100-year period.” The cited source is IPCC (2007) Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Since any functions describing the warming influence of methane and CO2 are both non-linear, the ratio of their values cannot be a constant. Anyone who uses a constant simply does not understand the temperature impacts of different greenhouse gases. See links under Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up, https://www.epa.gov/gmi/importance-methane, and https://ripe.illinois.edu/blog/difference-between-c3-and-c4-plants

How Much? The public in Europe is beginning to experience the high costs of going green. Pierre Gosselin writes:

“According to new data from the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, German households paid an average of 36.19 [Euro] cents for a kilowatt hour in January 2022.” [About 41.1 US cents. The average US household cost is about 10.4 cents per kilowatt hour.]

“According to FOCUS, consumer electricity costs significantly less in neighboring countries like Italy, where the price 25 euro-cents, or in Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg where it is about 23 cents.”

According to The Daily Upside, the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem, the UK independent National Regulatory Authority) announced an increase in the price cap for consumer electricity:

“When the price cap is raised in April, Ofgem estimates as many as 1 in 10 people in the UK will fall into ‘energy poverty’ — which means spending over 10% of income on heat and electricity. 2.2 million people already fit the definition, and that will triple to 6.6 million.”

TWTW is uncertain about the exact numbers, but a big price increase is coming to the UK. Of course, the bureaucrats’ solution to problems their policy creates is to punish the people, in this case blaming the lack of spare capacity when going green. Paul Homewood writes:

“In any properly managed electricity supply system there should be more than enough spare capacity to cope with all eventualities. If OFGEM believe they need to reduce peak demand, that clearly will not be the case in future.” See links under Questioning European Green.

A Match? Apparently, the Secretary of Energy of the Biden Administration believes she must exceed the destructive policies of the UK and EU. In her opening remarks at a U.S.-EU Energy Council Ministerial, she said:

“No country has been held hostage to access to the sun. No country has been hostage to the wind. This is not just an energy and climate issue; it is also potentially the greatest peace plan that ever existed, to be able to build energy independence from clean energy.”

“So, the faster we move, the faster we complete the clean energy transition, The faster we’ll be able to deliver more affordable energy, more diverse energy, more reliable power and true energy independence and therefore security.”

“Not to mention the economic growth and the jobs we will create.”

Does the Secretary understand the Sun will go down at night and the wind will blow erratically no matter what she says? Diverse energy will come from the shutdown of coal, natural gas and nuclear? The arrogance is amazing! See links under Defending the Orthodoxy.

Solar Powered Helicopters and Wind Powered Tanks? The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations has come out with a report on the army going to net zero, as directed by the Biden Administration.

Marc Morano of Climate Depot had comments that were directly on:

“John Horgan, the director of the Center for Science Writings at the Stevens Institute of Technology, explained, ‘In spite of the recent surge in violence in the Middle East, war-related casualties have fallen over the last half-century, as temperatures have risen…

“A 2013 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that cold eras were dark times in Eastern Europe. ‘Some of Eastern Europe’s greatest wars and plagues over the last millennium coincided with cold periods,’ explained a summary of the study in Science News.”

Frankly, having read many Army reports, Haapala concludes that this Army report reads as a classic in “Let’s kick the can down the road, let the next set of generals worry about it.” See links under Expanding the Orthodoxy.

Propaganda Moments: The Winter Olympics are being held in Beijing, one of the world’s most populous city, at the northern tip of the North China Plain. In the winter, the climate is cold and dry. This winter it is cold and dry. The Chinese adjusted by creating artificial snow. This weather led to climate crisis propagandists declaring that the winter Olympics are unfit for temperate regions.

In sunny southern California, the weather is very warm. On Sunday, Los Angeles is hosting the popular American football Super Bowl. On February 10, the Los Angeles Times reported:

“…before we turn to the top of the news, here’s a weather report: It’s warm. In our outdoors newsletter the Wild, Mary Forgione noted the early blooms bursting out on the evergreen pear trees in L.A. neighborhoods. They’re making it feel like spring, she said. Well, spring’s over and now it’s summer. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, warning of temperatures from 85 to 90 degrees. Part of the reason for the rare wintertime advisory is for the sake of Super Bowl visitors, said an NWS meteorologist. They might not be prepared to swelter in Southern California in February.”

The Saturday temperature forecast is a maximum of 87 °F (30.5 °C) around 2 pm local time. After that it cools. The beginning of the game is scheduled for 3:30 pm local time. The solar generation graphs from the California ISO for February 11-12 show that by 3 pm solar generation begins its rapid fall to zero which it achieves around 5 pm. The temperature cools as well. So much for heat causing “sweltering in Southern California” during the Super Bowl. See http://www.caiso.com/todaysoutlook/pages/supply.aspx

******************

“Researchers with the [Chinese] State Grid Corporation expect another 150 GW of new coal-fired power capacity to be built over the 2021-2025 period, bringing the total [to be built] to 1,230 GW.”

By comparison: the American Public Power Association 2021 report states that the US coal nameplate generation capacity is 240 GW. Granted that some of the new Chinese capacity will be more efficient ultra-critical coal fired power plants, does it make any sense for the US Government to continue its campaign against reliable, US coal-fired power plants when China is building coal-fired power plants totaling far greater carbon dioxide emissions. See links under https://www.publicpower.org/system/files/documents/Americas-Electricity-Generation-Capacity_2021-update.pdf and Problems in the Orthodoxy.

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

5 Nigerian Physicists Predict Global Cooling In The Next 80 Years: 2100 Will Be 0.5°C Colder Than 2018

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Feb 7, 2022

Link to paper: Prediction of Solar Cycles: Implication for the Trend of Global Surface Temperature

By Efiong A. Ibanga, Communication in Physical Sciences, Dec 30, 20020

Yes, that sun

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

Link to paper: Atmospheric ionization and cloud radiative forcing

By Henrik Svensmark, J. Svensmark, M Enhoff & N. Shaviv, Nature, Scientific Reports, Oct 11, 2021

Challenging the Orthodoxy

An oversimplified picture of the climate behavior based on a single process can lead to distorted conclusions

By Richard S. Lindzen, The European Physical Journal Plus, June 3, 2020

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1140/epjp/s13360-020-00471-z

Climate Change and CO2 Not a Problem

By William Happer, CLINTEL lecture, Nov 16, 2021

With transcript and images from Feb 2021 presentation, by Ron Clutz, Via Science Matters, Dec 4, 2021

Climate Alarmist Claim Fact Checks

By Joseph D’Aleo, CCM, ICECAP, Feb 7, 2022

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/political-climate/alarmist_claim_rebuttals_updated/

Climate Scientists Encounter Computer Models’ Limits

Complexity of thousands of weather variables bedevils policy

By Staff, ICECAP, Feb 7, 2022

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/climate_scientists_encounter_computer_models_limits1/

[SEPP Comment: With link to Tony Heller’s video on how NOAA manipulates surface data used in the models.]

Climate Change Weekly #425: Climate Model Problems Persist, Changes Reduce Accuracy Further

By H. Sterling Burnett, Environment & Climate News, Feb 10, 2022

The IPCC CO2 Climate Narrative: A “Behemoth On Clay Feet” …Ready To Collapse

By Fred Mueller, Via No Tricks Zone, Feb 6, 2022

“Corals have done well at much higher temperatures, CO2 levels”

New Study: There Is No Extreme Precipitation, Drought, Flood, Hurricane, Tornado….Climate Crisis

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Feb 10, 2022

Link to paper: A critical assessment of extreme events trends in times

of global warming

By Gianluca Alimonti et al. The European Physical Journal, Jan 13, 2022

Defending the Orthodoxy

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

By Charles Kennedy, Oil Price.com, Feb 8, 2022

https://oilprice.com/Alternative-Energy/Renewable-Energy/US-Energy-Secretary-Ties-Renewables-To-World-Peace.html

[SEPP Comment: Unreliable electricity is key to world peace?? Unreal!!]

Understanding long-term changes to global ecosystems

By Dashoff, Eckert, & Zelenski, NSF, Feb 9, 2022

https://beta.nsf.gov/science-matters/understanding-long-term-changes-global-ecosystems?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Increased warming in latest generation of climate models likely caused by clouds

News Release, National Center for Atmospheric Research, Via Phys.org, June 24, 2020 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://phys.org/news/2020-06-latest-climate-clouds.html

Link to paper: Context for interpreting equilibrium climate sensitivity and transient climate response from the CMIP6 Earth system models

By Gerald A. Meehl, et al, AAAS Science Advances, June 24, 2020

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/26/eaba1981

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

RCP with your coffee?

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

US household air conditioning use could exceed electric capacity in next decade due to climate change

By Staff Writers, University Park PA (SPX). Feb 07, 2022

https://www.energy-daily.com/reports/US_household_air_conditioning_use_could_exceed_electric_capacity_in_next_decade_due_to_climate_change_999.html

Link to paper: Implications of Increasing Household Air Conditioning Use Across the United States Under a Warming Climate

By Renee Obringer, et al. Earth’s Future, Dec 29, 2021

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021EF002434

[SEPP Comment: Declining capacity is due to climate change? And the solution is unreliable electricity that fails on hot, still nights?]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Climate Hype Leads to Climate Anxiety and Undermines Constructive Efforts

By Cliff Mass, His Blog, Feb 8, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/02/climate-hype-leads-to-climate-anxiety.html

“There is a lot of talk that folks need to “follow the science.” Fine, let’s do so. Science does not suggest that global warming will lead to the end of humanity or even the termination of mankind’s progression towards longer, healthier, and better lives.”

Just What Is CH For?

By Willis Eschenbach, WUWT, Feb 9, 2022

Change in US Administrations

Biden’s Transportation Department Puts Restrictions on Infrastructure Bill Projects

By Staff, IER, Feb 9, 2022

“If you thought that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year would fix America’s roads and bridges, think again. Only $40 billion in the bill is allocated to roads and bridges with just $26.5 billion for fixing the nation’s bridges. The $40 billion is a pittance compared to the $156 billion for mass transit and rail that the bill funds despite low ridership that was made even worse than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Biden is disconnected from American’s reluctance to be regulated out of fossil fuel prosperity

By Ronald Stein, CFACT, Feb 5, 2022

https://www.cfact.org/2022/02/05/biden-is-disconnected-from-americans-reluctance-to-be-regulated-out-of-fossil-fuel-prosperity/

Biden Hitwoman’s Poison Pen Stops Twin Metals Mine

By Duggan Flanakin, Real Clear Energy, Feb 7, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/02/07/biden_hitwomans_poison_pen_stops_twin_metals_mine_815620.html

Problems in the Orthodoxy

China To Add 150 GW Of Coal Power Capacity By 2025

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 11, 2022

“Researchers with the State Grid Corporation expect another 150 GW of new coal-fired power capacity to be built over the 2021-2025 period, bringing the total [to be built] to 1,230 GW.”

China Power Data 2021

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 11, 2022

Link to: China Portal I

Tracking China’s transition to sustainable energy | Powered by crowdsourced translation, Jan 27, 2022

https://chinaenergyportal.org/en/2021-electricity-other-energy-statistics-preliminary/

Seeking a Common Ground

The New All-Time Maximum Temperature Record for Washington State. And the Latest Forecast

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Feb 11, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/02/the-new-all-time-maximum-temperature.html

Podcast

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Are Climate Skeptics the Next to be Declared Terrorists?

By Eric Worrall with preface by Charles, Feb 9, 2022

Boris Went Alarmist, but Thatcher went Skeptic (and she was right)

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Feb 7, 2022

Changing Weather

La Nina Conditions Continue Across the Equatorial Pacific

By Paul Dorian, WUWT, Feb 20, 2022

The Stable Climate Of 1859

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Feb 11, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/02/the-stable-climate-of-1859/

February 10, 1493, Hurricane

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Feb 10, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/02/february-10-1493-hurricane/

February 2, 1976 – 15 Foot Flood And Hurricane Force Winds In Maine

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Feb 10, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/02/february-2-1976-15-foot-storm-surge-and-hurricane-force-winds-in-maine/

[SEPP Comment: Bangor is on the Penobscot River about 20 km from the ocean]

Changing Seas

Seawater seep may be speeding glacier melt, sea level rise

Warm seawater that’s seeping under certain glaciers could eventually lead to sea level rise that’s double that of existing estimates.

Press Release, Georgia Institute of Technology, Feb 9, 2022

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/943073

Link to paper: Layered seawater intrusion and melt under grounded ice

By Alexander A. Robe, The Cryosphere, Feb 8, 2022

https://tc.copernicus.org/articles/16/451/2022/

“The melting of ice sheets at the points where they float on and along the world’s oceans is a major climate culprit when it comes to sea level rise.”

[SEPP Comment: Occurring for the past 18 to 20 thousand years.]

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Ravaged

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

“And in a Daily Telegraph story urging us to celebrate Frank Hurley, the daredevil who photographed Earnest Shackleton’s nearly disastrous 1914 Antarctic expedition, we hear that someone else plans to ‘chronicle a territory increasingly ravaged by climate change.’ Ravaged! Genghis Climate strikes again! Which makes it unsporting to mention that Antarctica is actually cooling even further, or that when climate experts went on a PR expedition in 2014 to retrace Antarctica explorations to show how it’s so much warmer now it ended up with the nitwits encased in ice and begging for rescue.”

Statement of polar bear population size estimates by polar bear scientists in 1965

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Feb 10, 2022

Archive of IUCN Polar Bear Specialist Group status and meeting reports back to 1965

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Feb 9, 2022

“The IUCN/SCC Polar Bear Specialist Group have recently modernized their website, which apparently required them to remove all meeting reports and status documents going back to 1968. Since I had downloaded all of them for my own research, I have archived them here for anyone wishing to assess the accuracy of statements made by PGSG members about what they did or said in the past, or to understand the history of the organization.”

Changing Earth

Study: As tectonic plates pull apart, what drives the formation of rifts?

By Staff Writers, Buffalo NY (SPX), Feb 09, 2022

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Study_As_tectonic_plates_pull_apart_what_drives_the_formation_of_rifts_999.html

Link to paper: Solid as a rock: Tectonic control of graben extension and dike propagation

By S. Kolzenburg; et al. Geology, Nov 22, 2021

https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article-abstract/doi/10.1130/G49406.1/609927/Solid-as-a-rock-Tectonic-control-of-graben?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Lowering Standards

The sunburnt lands up north: Cape Dorset

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

Why oh why won’t you look up?

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

All downhill from here

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Antarctic research links warming to fish decline

Press Release by David Malmquist, Virginia Institute of Marine Science, Feb 9, 2022

https://phys.org/news/2022-02-antarctic-links-fish-decline.html

Link to paper: Climate drives long-term change in Antarctic Silverfish along the western Antarctic Peninsula

By Andrew D. Corso, et al. Nature, Communications Biology, Feb 3, 2022 {H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-022-03042-3

[SEPP Comment: The study is limited to the western Antarctic Peninsula, which is tiny compared to the continent and subject to geothermal warming.]

Extreme weather research shows household income impacts of Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy

Scientists looked at which populations saw the most economic harm from the two storms

Press Release, NSF, Feb 9, 2022

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?WT.mc_id=USNSF_1&cntn_id=304412&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Link to paper: Structural path analysis of extreme weather events: An application to Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy

By Yuri Mansur, et al. Applied Geography, Applied Geography, November 2021

Structural path analysis of extreme weather events: An application to Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy – ScienceDirect

“While the well-off suffered the most from Superstorm Sandy, the poor appeared most vulnerable in Katrina’s aftermath.”

[SEPP Comment: The New Orleans major refused to evacuate the city and later was found guilty of embezzling funds for construction of flood barriers.]

The Misrepresentation Of The Scientific Consensus On Climate Change

By Iain Aitken, WUWT, Feb 10, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

We finally figured out the answer

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

“Reuters reports that the UN Secretary General recently demanded we crank global governance up to 11, since evidently whatever that world-governmenty thing that meets in New York has been doing up to now isn’t enough.”

Gas Stove Alarmism Fails

By Roger Donway, Master Resource, Feb 11, 2022

Who Needs Russian Gas? We’ve Got Windmills!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 7, 2022

Headline in the article in UK Express: “UK primed to replace Russia as EU’s main energy exporter in the huge post-Brexit economy boost

“THE UK’S incredible green energy capabilities could allow it to replace Russia as a major energy exporter to the EU, Express.co.uk can exclusively reveal.”

Communicating Better to the Public – Do a Poll?

Politico: 97% of Left Leaning Voters Want Climate Action

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Feb 9, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

Selling the Dying Great Barrier Reef

By Jennifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Feb 12, 2022

Methane Spikes!

By Kip Hansen, WUWT, Feb 10, 2022

Methane Causes Half Of Global Warming–IPCC

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 5, 2022

Link to: Global Methane Assessment: Benefits and Costs of Mitigating Methane Emissions

By Staff, Climate & Clean Air Coalition and UN Environmental Program, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Children for Propaganda

Date set for first youth-led climate trial in U.S. history

In Held v. State of Montana, 16 youth plaintiffs have sued the state over its energy policy, alleging that fossil fuel development accelerates climate change.

By Lucas Thompson, NBC News, Feb 7, 2022

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/date-set-first-youth-led-climate-trial-us-history-rcna11793

[SEPP Comment: Nothing like the critical thinking skills of teenagers. No doubt, the guiding adults involved are using this as a “teaching moment.”]

Communicating Better to the Public – Protest

More Protests on the Way Unless Cancel Culture Ends

By Dr. Jay Lehr and Tom Harris, America Out Loud, Feb 9, 2022

Slackers of the world, unite

By John Robeson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Feb 9, 2022

Expanding the Orthodoxy

Climate Tyrants’ New Tactics

By Richard Morrison, Law and Liberty, Feb 9, 2022

U.S. Army’s first climate plan calls to slash emissions and build electric vehicle fleet

By Emma Newburger, CNBC, Feb 8, 2022

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/08/armys-climate-plan-will-slash-emissions-build-electric-vehicle-fleet.html

Link to: United States Army: Climate Strategy

By Staff, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, February 2022

We’re saved! U.S. Army sets 2050 net-zero emissions goal – ‘The time to address climate change is now’

By Marc Morano, Climate Depot, Feb 8, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

Agriculture Department to put $1 billion toward climate-friendly farming

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Feb 7, 20222

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/593144-agriculture-department-to-put-1-billion-toward-climate-friendly

[SEPP Comment: Will the return on investment be above zero with no accounting tricks?]

Business Schools Must Do More to Address the Climate Crisis

By Concepción Galdón, et al. Harvard Business Review, Feb 1, 2022

https://hbr.org/2022/02/business-schools-must-do-more-to-address-the-climate-crisis

Summary. Business schools have much to contribute to the fight against climate change. They are experts in organizational transformation, performance measurement, operations, marketing, leadership, and governance. A group of eight business schools has come together to find ways in which business schools can collaborate to forge a community of responsible and educated business leaders.

[SEPP Comment: We are experts in … Ignorance of the Scientific Method???]

Questioning European Green

Government needs to get a grip on energy crisis

Press Release, Net Zero Watch, Feb 10, 2022

Germany Electricity Prices Soar To World Record Highs After Years Of Energy Policy Folly…Expensive, Unreliable

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Feb 9, 2022

Homes risk energy rating downgrade if they install a heat pump

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 7, 2022

Home Truths From Dieter Helm

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 11, 2022

“Throughout the interview, Helm emphasises that to transform the economy to Net Zero will be extremely expensive, and that anybody claiming otherwise is lying.

“But I loved this bit at the end:

“WR: We’ve also been told that if we do cut carbon, we’ll avoid the costs that come with climate change, you know, the flooding, the storms, all that stuff. Is that true?

“DH: It’s complete nonsense, right! You know, the UK is responsible for about 1% of global emissions.

“The BBC won’t be inviting Dieter back on in a hurry!!”

Six North Sea oil and gas fields to be fired up amid Cabinet row over net zero

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 8, 2022

Questioning Green Elsewhere

Not a Rare to Spare

By Staff, Doomberg, Feb 11, 2022

https://doomberg.substack.com/p/not-a-rare-to-spare?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo3MDk1MzEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjQ4NjA2NzA1LCJfIjoiTzFhNGYiLCJpYXQiOjE2NDQ2NzI3ODEsImV4cCI6MTY0NDY3NjM4MSwiaXNzIjoicHViLTM0MzEzOSIsInN1YiI6InBvc3QtcmVhY3Rpb24ifQ.v_hIH7n9z4uJbVa6aT1gYl3eMr1ge4sVIbaoWGwibjM

[SEPP Comment: A major problem to the “green, clean economy.”]

South America’s ‘lithium fields’ reveal the dark side of our electric future

By Maeve Campbell, Euronews.green, Feb 10, 2022

https://www.euronews.com/green/2022/02/01/south-america-s-lithium-fields-reveal-the-dark-side-of-our-electric-future

See immediately link above.

Minnesotans feel the pain from rising energy costs

By Isaac Orr, American Experiment, Feb 4, 2022

Litigation Issues

Federal Judge Annuls Massive Gulf Of Mexico Lease Sale

By Irina Slav, Oil Price.com, Jan 28, 2022

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/Federal-Judge-Annuls-Massive-Gulf-Of-Mexico-Lease-Sale.html

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

Green levies and the cost-of-living crisis

By John Constable, Director of Energy, Net Zero Watch, Feb 9, 2022

Link to factsheet: The cost of green levies

By John Constable, Net Zero Watch, 2022

“There is no upside to the green levies. They increase UK household energy bills, they increase the cost of living in the UK, they depress wages and rates of employment, and the benefitting industries of wind and solar are predominantly overseas. It’s time the green levies were scrapped.”

[SEPP Comment: Any supposed “climate benefit” is outweighed by increasing CO2 from China and the Far East!]

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Meeting With MP

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 11, 2022

[SEPP Comment: An explanation of UK subsidies and Homewood’s suggestions of reducing the burden to households. Management of intermittency is a big and growing problem in energy bills and is estimated to be at least £2bn. It is not included in cost estimates by the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR)]

Energy Issues – Non-US

Energy Bills in the UK Will Rise a Cruel and Unusual 54% in April

An afternoon spot of tea might soon come with an afternoon spot of energy, as struggling Britons seek to ration power during the largest utility.

By Staff, The Daily Upside, Feb 3, 2022 [H/t Cooler Heads]

https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/02/03/energy-bills-in-the-uk-will-rise-a-cruel-and-unusu/?utm_campaign=L%3AP%20Newsletter&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=203467735&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–4qIfUcUhdvlHkTa33FMWjg3-8Hhh_b1LfXs-XmOpqbbnALWwg6QU6txTcAZOq9dbIPA9A5RQ3ZKvsDm-zq4UzV7zMgA&utm_content=203467735&utm_source=hs_email

National Grid scheme to ration households’ power use at peak times

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 8, 2022

Smart meter overhaul to open gates for ‘surge pricing’

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 9, 2022

“In any properly managed electricity supply system there should be more than enough spare capacity to cope with all eventualities. If OFGEM believe they need to reduce peak demand, that clearly will not be the case in future.”

Smart meters are a symbol of the elite drive to nudge Britain into submission

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 11, 2022

Clean North Sea Gas v Dirty Russian Gas

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 5, 2022

Carbon Pricing Is Now Forcing Electricity Prices Higher

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 10, 2022

Energy Issues — US

Excess Generating Capacity

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Feb 8, 2022

“Why has consumption remained steady while population has increased?”

“The role of the RTO/ISOs in this process has been unmistakable. The regional transmission organizations and independent system operators (RTO/ISO) have been instrumental in adding wind and solar by using auctions that are rigged in favor of wind and solar.”

Climate change could lead to blackouts, higher power costs on U.S. West Coast

Studies offer preview of what electricity consumers on the West Coast could experience

Press Release, NSF, Jan 18, 2022

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=304242&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Link to questionable papers of the future: The Effects of Climate Change on Interregional Electricity Market Dynamics on the U.S. West Coast

By Joy Hill, et al. Earth’s Future, Dec 7, 2021

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2021EF002400

[SEPP Comment: Summary states the false assumption: “Electric power systems are already strongly influenced by extreme weather, and climate change could make this problem worse.” Unreliable wind and solar will not improve the situation.]

Commentary: RGGI is climatically meaningless

By Patrick J. Michaels, Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, Feb 8, 2022

https://fredericksburg.com/opinion/columns/commentary-rggi-is-climatically-meaningless/article_eac540f8-0ebe-5b83-9b7d-aeaf154c9c1a.html

Virginia Withdrawing From The Northeast’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Feb 10, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-2-10-virginia-withdrawing-from-the-northeasts-regional-greenhouse-gas-initiative

Oil-fired generators helped meet electric demand in New England this January

By M. Tyson Brown, et al. EIA, Feb 10, 2022

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=51238

Pennsylvania Power Plant Closures Would Cause Real Harm for Illusory Environmental Gains

By Gordon Tomb, CO2 Coalition, Feb 8, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Jump In The Line – Venture Global’s Plaquemines Project Could Lead Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Development

By Lindsay Schneider, RBN Energy, Feb 3, 2022

https://rbnenergy.com/jump-in-the-line-venture-globals-plaquemines-project-could-lead-next-wave-of-us-lng-development

Natural Gas Export Limits and the Brownsville U-Turn

By Benjamin Zycher, Real Clear Energy, Feb 09, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/02/09/natural_gas_export_limits_and_the_brownsville_u-turn_815977.html

[SEPP Comment: Avoiding Washington’s ignorant laws and regulations.]

Nuclear Energy and Fears

Fusion Energy Breakthrough: Record Performance Achieved at JET

By Aaron Larson, Power Mag, Feb 10, 2022

[SEPP Comment: 5 second pulse, no net increase in energy.]

Nuclear Energy Rises to the Net-Zero Challenge

By Theodore J. Garrish, Real Clear Energy, Feb 09, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/02/09/nuclear_energy_rises_to_the_net-zero_challenge_815800.html

[SEPP Comment: But the greens don’t want reliable electricity for the general public, only for themselves!]

TVA Unveils Major New Nuclear Program, First SMR at Clinch River Site

By Sonal Patel, Power Mag, Feb 20, 2022

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Wind Intermittency Driving Higher Prices

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 8, 2022

Scotland roars ahead on floating wind but delivery risks lurk

By Neil Ford , Reuters, Events, Renewables, Feb 9, 2022

https://www.reutersevents.com/renewables/wind/scotland-roars-ahead-floating-wind-delivery-risks-lurk?utm_campaign=NEP%20WIN%2009FEB22%20Newsletter%20B&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua

“The ScotWind lease auction has placed Scotland at the forefront of floating wind investment but clearer plans for UK subsidies and offshore transmission are required to cement a world-leading supply chain, experts said.”

“As Anti-Wind Zoning Ordinances Spread Across Michigan” (grass-root environmentalists vs. energy sprawl)

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Feb 10,2022

Renewable Energy Future Includes DERs to Support Decarbonization

By Andy Bennett, Power Mag, Feb 20, 2022

“All market indicators show that distributed energy resources (DERs) boom will continue into this year and beyond. In fact, a recent Frost & Sullivan report states the global annual investments in DERs will increase by 75% by 2030. We’ve seen many advancements contributing to the growth of the renewable energy market, due to the convergence of decreased cost in DERs and legislation pushed by the Biden administration.”

[SEPP Comment: Just like US home prices in the first decade of the 21st century, until they collapsed.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

How Dare You Want A Car!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 7, 2022

A plaything for the rich

By Andrew Montford, Net Zero Watch, Feb 10, 2022

Link to dataset: The rEV index

By Staff, Economist, 2022

https://impact.economist.com/sustainability/project/the-rev-index/rev-index/

“What is worse, once you have bought one, it costs 32% more to run each year. The research predates the recent energy price crisis, so they are currently an even worse buy than the figures suggest.

“That being the case, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that EVs remain a plaything for the wealthy, and the fanatical few.”

Postmaster general defends plan to purchase gas-powered trucks, citing ‘dire’ financial situation

By Rachel Scully, The Hill, Feb 8, 2022

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/593289-postmaster-general-defends-plan-to-purchase-gas-powered-trucks

[SEPP Comment: To some in Congress, costs mean nothing.]

National Grid to drain electric car batteries at times of peak demand

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 11, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Why won’t the car start in the morning? The smart grid stole the juice!]

Are electric cars the new ‘diesel scandal’ waiting to happen?- Bjorn Lomborg

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 8, 2022

Price Shock: Mercedes Hybrid Driver Stunned After Learning New Battery Costs More Than Value Of Car!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Feb 11, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Forcing owners to buy new, planned obsolescence at its best?]

Carbon Schemes

Way Down In The Hole – Everything You Need To Know About CO2 And Carbon Capture

By Jason Lindquist, RBN Energy, Feb 9, 2022

https://rbnenergy.com/way-down-in-the-hole-energy-transition-clean-energy-goal-drill-down-report

California Dreaming

California’s Solar-Power Welfare State

The rich and famous object to a rollback of subsidies for home solar power.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, Feb. 7, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/californias-green-welfare-state-solar-panels-public-utilities-commission-11642806486?mod=hp_opin_pos_1

“Renewable subsidies were intended to be temporary. But as California shows, once the rich and powerful are hooked, the handouts are hard to take away.”

California regulators put controversial solar energy plan on hold as changes loom

By Dale Kasler, The Sacramento Bee, Feb 4, 2022

https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article258052518.html

Other Scientific News

New lightweight material is stronger than steel

By Anne Trafton for MIT News, Boston MA (SPX), Feb 03, 2022

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/New_lightweight_material_is_stronger_than_steel_999.html

“The new material is a two-dimensional polymer that self-assembles into sheets, unlike all other polymers, which form one-dimensional, spaghetti-like chains.”

[SEPP Comment: Don’t tell the US National Academies, which are on an anti-plastic binge.]

The abyssal world: the last terra incognita of the Earth surface

By Staff Writers, Bremen, Germany (SPX), Feb 07, 2022

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/The_abyssal_world_the_last_terra_incognita_of_the_Earth_surface_999.html

Link to paper: Patterns of eukaryotic diversity from the surface to the deep-ocean sediment

By Tristan Cordier, et al. AAAS Science Advances, Feb 4, 2022

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abj9309

Other News that May Be of Interest

VIDEO: Watch Starlink Satellites Fall from the Sky

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Feb 9, 2022

The World’s First Black-Smoke-Emitting Nuclear Power Plant! …Presented By Germany’s Flagship ZDF Public Television

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Feb 8, 2022

From the comments section: ‘It should be Green – the EU has decreed Nukes and Gas to be renewable.

“Oops – that would look like Chlorine.”

Blizzard-like ‘bomb cyclones’ get boost from warming oceans

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Feb 6, 2022

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/592854-blizzard-like-bomb-cyclones-get-boost-from-warming-oceans

“’Climatologists say that while it’s unclear whether climate change is leading to more storms and hurricanes, it likely correlates with more intense storms.’ Barry Keim, a climatologist at the University of Louisiana who also serves as the state climatologist, said there is likely a similar dynamic with bomb cyclones.”

[SEPP Comment: Bunk! The term “bomb cyclone” was used long before climate change became a fad. It should correlate with intense storms.]

Climate change threatens Hadrian’s Wall treasures in England

By Paul Barker with Charles Onians, Once Brewed, United Kingdom (AFP) Feb 8, 2022

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Climate_change_threatens_Hadrians_Wall_treasures_in_England_999.html

[SEPP Comment: Hadrian’s wall did not keep the barbarians out for long any more than government intervention in climate will keep Nature out.]

Kiribati To Drown In Eight Years

By Tony Heller, Feb 11, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/02/kiribati-to-drown-in-eight-years/

Terminating Sea Level Rise

By Tony Heller, Feb 11, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/02/terminating-sea-level-rise/

UK Needs Climate Heroes!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Feb 9, 2022

1. Climate Scientists Encounter Limits of Computer Models, Bedeviling Policy

Supercomputer simulations are running up against the complex physics of programming thousands of weather variables such as the extensive impact of clouds

By Robert Lee Hotz, WSJ, Feb 6, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/climate-change-global-warming-computer-model-11642191155?mod=hp_lead_pos10

TWTW Summary: In the "This Week" section above.

