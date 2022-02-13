Open Thread

There have been some recent calls for more open threads. Here you go.
Debate away.
There have been some recent calls for more open threads. Here you go.
Debate away.
Realizing that surface emissivity is only ~0.91, surface emission only ~355W/m2 and the GHE only has a magnitude of about 115W/m2 would be a great start. At least if we want to get the “science” eventually right.
https://greenhousedefect.com/what-is-the-surface-emissivity-of-earth
Well, if anyone is wanting to talk about anything, how about this coming Sunspot Cycle. The Greybeard offers a look at some of the competing forecasts:
Still Looking at the Sunspot Cycle Data
Since the last solar cycle updateI posted a month ago, interesting data continues to come in. The questionsaren’t being resolved, but the best thing I can say about it is that these guys are practicing real science. They post their predictions and their data, essentially saying, “show me where I’m wrong” and try to improve theirmethods. It’s a sure sign there’s no money it, compared to climatescience or the Covid policy bosses.