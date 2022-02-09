Climate News Methane

Just What Is CH For?

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Well, it seems like climate alarmists have noticed that all their hysterical screeching about carbon dioxide (CO2) isn’t having the desired effect. So they’re turning to a new villain, methane (CH4). Here’s Nature, which used to be a serious scientific journal, moaning that methane is “soaring” to new heights.

Figure 1. Page from Nature magazine, original here.

Now, anyone who knows me knows what I did after seeing that—I went and got the data to see what’s going on. We have data from a couple of sources—modern measurements, and ice cores. The Nature article only showed the change since 1984, but I always start with a long overview to give context to the data. Here’s the change in atmospheric methane since 1750.

Figure 2. Changes in airborne methane since 1750. Ice core data to 1980, modern measurements from 1984 onwards

Now, there are a couple of puzzles in this data. First, nobody knows the cause for the slowdown in methane rise that started about 1985 and ended around 2005.

Next, nobody knows why the rise started again. From the Nature article:

The growth of methane emissions slowed around the turn of the millennium, but began a rapid and mysterious uptick around 2007. The spike has caused many researchers to worry that global warming is creating a feedback mechanism that will cause ever more methane to be released, making it even harder to rein in rising temperatures.

“Methane levels are growing dangerously fast,” says Euan Nisbet, an Earth scientist at Royal Holloway, University of London, in Egham, UK. The emissions, which seem to have accelerated in the past few years, are a major threat to the world’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5–2 °C over pre-industrial temperatures, he says.

YIKES!! WORRIED RESEARCHERS! LEVELS GROWING DANGEROUSLY FAST! FEEDBACK MECHANISM!

(In passing, can I say how bored I am by scientists and researchers who are “worried”? Near as I can tell, these guys sit up nights looking for things to be worried about, and when they seize on something, they try to convince us that we all should be worried about it too … but I digress.)

In any case, just how fast are the methane levels rising? To investigate that, here’s a graph of the five-year “trailing trend”. This is the trend of the change over the five years previous to each year of record.

Figure 3. Changes in the five-year trailing trends of the rise in atmospheric methane.

Call me crazy, but I’m not seeing what the “worried researcher” described as methane levels “growing dangerously fast” … they’re only growing a third as fast as they were in 1985.

My conclusion?

I’m not going to be concerned until such time as the trend starts getting up somewhere around the 1985 levels.

My best to everyone, whether you’re worried or not …

w.

MY USUAL: When you comment PLEASE quote the exact words you are discussing. I can defend my own words and I’m happy to do so. But I can’t defend your interpretation of my words.

DATA:

Beck Ice Core Data

Law Dome Ice Core Data

Modern CH4 Data

David Wojick
February 9, 2022 10:08 am

One third of our methane comes from growing rice and another third from domestic animals, mostly in poor countries.
https://www.cfact.org/2021/11/04/cop-26-methane-madness/

ResourceGuy
Reply to  David Wojick
February 9, 2022 10:16 am

When does the great slaughtering of western-grown animals begin….for the cause and the children?

Richard Brown
February 9, 2022 10:10 am

Once again, a doom laden load of crap from ‘scientists’ who are ‘seeing’ things that aren’t there. It’s a good job there are scientists like Willis who can provide the actual truth.
When methane is no longer the bad boy, what other gases should we expect to hit the headlines?

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Richard Brown
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Richard Brown
February 9, 2022 10:25 am

Water vapor?

On the outer Barcoo
February 9, 2022 10:14 am

A carbon-based life-form decrying the existence of carbon beggars belief.

Steve
February 9, 2022 10:20 am

I’ll be honest, as I’ve gotten older my methane contribution has definitely increased.

Rah
February 9, 2022 10:24 am

They can switch the claimed cause all they want but it won’t help them sell their scam any more effectively.

Eyes Wide Open
February 9, 2022 10:25 am

Too much methane? Excuse me . . . .

Pat from Kerbob
February 9, 2022 10:29 am

Its been noted here before that scientology alarmism states methane is 85x more greenhousy than CO2.

But 1.9ppm x 85 is only 161.5ppm vs CO2 current 420ppm which means its still 2.6X less greenhousy than CO2?

So if CO2 is nothing what is CH4?

Am i a denier?

