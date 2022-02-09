Climate Politics

Politico: 97% of Left Leaning Voters Want Climate Action

35 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

My question – if 97% of left leaning voters want climate action, are they waiting for right wing voters to pay for it?

The world is on fire and our leaders are failing, poll finds

Poll respondents voice frustration at being left to take on climate action on their own after governments and companies fail to act.

By RYAN HEATH
02/08/2022 10:31 AM EST

Adults across the United States and globally have damning opinions about the performance of their political leaders when it comes to climate change, and say they are noticing an escalation in extreme weather events and natural disasters.

A new POLITICO Morning Consult Global Sustainability Poll reveals frustration from citizens that they are being left to take on climate action on their own, when they believe governments and the companies with the most resources (which also tend to bear the most responsibility for carbon emissions) should shoulder the burden.

Surprisingly, climate may be the only issue where President Joe Biden is getting higher marks from the right than from the left. That’s not necessarily because Republican voters are concerned that Biden is doing enough, but because they’re satisfied that he is legislatively constrained.

Biden’s base, meanwhile, is furious. Though the administration has made climate action a centerpiece of its rhetoric, executive action and legislative agenda, 80 percent of Americans who labeled themselves left-leaning said that the Biden administration is doing too little to address climate change, including 64 percent of Democrats surveyed.

The United States is home to the largest ideological divide on climate action. Among Americans, 97 percent of left-leaning voters expressed concern about climate change, compared to 51 percent of right-leaning voters.

Read more: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/08/citizens-politicians-combat-climate-change-00004590

Politico is saying 97% of left leaning voters think climate change is a problem.

If I thought we were in the midst of an existential crisis, and I knew lots of people thought the same, \ I wouldn’t be sitting on my butt waiting for President Biden to take action, or waiting for absolutely everyone to agree there is a problem. I would be out there fundraising in Democrat and Green Party branch meetings, or anyone else who would listen, to gather the money needed, to build wind turbines and solar panels or whatever other infrastructure is required to solve the problem.

But for some reason this isn’t happening. Or if it is happening, the money being raised is not enough to make an impact.

Are left wing voters more concerned about ensuring everyone pays their fair share, than saving the world?

Or do they say they are worried about climate change, but don’t really mean it?

I’d love to know the answer. If you are a climate concerned left wing voter, please make an effort to explain what is preventing the vast number of left wing voters who think climate change is a pressing issue, from getting off their butts and sorting the problem out amongst themselves.

Because we’re talking about around half the country, if the Politico survey is any guide.

Surely that many people between them have enough resources and initiative to at least make a start, to lead everyone else by example.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pauleta
February 9, 2022 2:02 pm

Where did I see that 97% figure before?

3
Reply
H B
February 9, 2022 2:15 pm

97% has become code for bs need we say any more

4
Reply
pochas94
February 9, 2022 2:16 pm

Well, I guess if you’ve got nothing to lose…

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 9, 2022 2:17 pm

Eric, I think if you accept a comment from a left-wing climate change 97% person, they should include a picture of them cooking over a buffalo chip fire, to confirm their sincerity.

1
Reply
John the Econ
February 9, 2022 2:18 pm

But isn’t that always the case with modern Progressivism? It’s always up to someone else to do the real work, and to pay for it.

One of the first things you (should) learn when studying economics: What people say they think is next to utterly meaningless. It’s what they do with their own money that expresses their real opinion. When measured that way, what they’re saying is that they’re for consumerism as usual.

I have no doubt that many if not most of the left are “concerned” about climate change. But only as long as they don’t have to make any meaningful sacrifice themselves.

3
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  John the Econ
February 9, 2022 2:28 pm

YUP! and as long as they do not have to live near windmills or look at them!

1
Reply
Tom Halla
February 9, 2022 2:24 pm

I am starting to believe 97% is code for “this is a POOMA claim”.

0
Reply
John Bell
February 9, 2022 2:26 pm

They got off their butts and sorted it out between themselves and decided to make the other side pay for it while they get rich from it, and thus feel good about it in many ways.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

New German leader proposes a ‘climate club’ of leading economies that would punish free riders like Australia

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

The Shifting Politics Of The So-Called “Green” Energy Transition

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics natural gas Opinion petroleum

Climate Obsessed Canadian Regulator Crackdown on Oil Sands Financing

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Electric Vehicles Opinion

EV Recharge Hell for Climate Activist Heidi Harmon

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

Politico: 97% of Left Leaning Voters Want Climate Action

35 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Astronomy Spaceweather

VIDEO: Watch Starlink Satellites Fall from the Sky

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Climate News Methane

Just What Is CH For?

5 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Bad science Bad science journalism

Sad, @wapo Does Anything for a Headline – ‘Climate change is altering the smell of snow’

6 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: