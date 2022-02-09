Politico: 97% of Left Leaning Voters Want Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

My question – if 97% of left leaning voters want climate action, are they waiting for right wing voters to pay for it?

The world is on fire and our leaders are failing, poll finds Poll respondents voice frustration at being left to take on climate action on their own after governments and companies fail to act. By RYAN HEATH

02/08/2022 10:31 AM EST Adults across the United States and globally have damning opinions about the performance of their political leaders when it comes to climate change, and say they are noticing an escalation in extreme weather events and natural disasters. A new POLITICO Morning Consult Global Sustainability Poll reveals frustration from citizens that they are being left to take on climate action on their own, when they believe governments and the companies with the most resources (which also tend to bear the most responsibility for carbon emissions) should shoulder the burden. … Surprisingly, climate may be the only issue where President Joe Biden is getting higher marks from the right than from the left. That’s not necessarily because Republican voters are concerned that Biden is doing enough, but because they’re satisfied that he is legislatively constrained. Biden’s base, meanwhile, is furious. Though the administration has made climate action a centerpiece of its rhetoric, executive action and legislative agenda, 80 percent of Americans who labeled themselves left-leaning said that the Biden administration is doing too little to address climate change, including 64 percent of Democrats surveyed. The United States is home to the largest ideological divide on climate action. Among Americans, 97 percent of left-leaning voters expressed concern about climate change, compared to 51 percent of right-leaning voters. … Read more: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/08/citizens-politicians-combat-climate-change-00004590

Politico is saying 97% of left leaning voters think climate change is a problem.

If I thought we were in the midst of an existential crisis, and I knew lots of people thought the same, \ I wouldn’t be sitting on my butt waiting for President Biden to take action, or waiting for absolutely everyone to agree there is a problem. I would be out there fundraising in Democrat and Green Party branch meetings, or anyone else who would listen, to gather the money needed, to build wind turbines and solar panels or whatever other infrastructure is required to solve the problem.

But for some reason this isn’t happening. Or if it is happening, the money being raised is not enough to make an impact.

Are left wing voters more concerned about ensuring everyone pays their fair share, than saving the world?

Or do they say they are worried about climate change, but don’t really mean it?

I’d love to know the answer. If you are a climate concerned left wing voter, please make an effort to explain what is preventing the vast number of left wing voters who think climate change is a pressing issue, from getting off their butts and sorting the problem out amongst themselves.

Because we’re talking about around half the country, if the Politico survey is any guide.

Surely that many people between them have enough resources and initiative to at least make a start, to lead everyone else by example.

