Get Woke Go Broke: Green Crusading Facebook Share Price Plunges

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Zuckerberg, the problem is competition from TikTok, not growing disenchantment with a woke platform which censors conversations and cancels law abiding members with large followings.

Facebook loses $237BN in largest one-day drop in stock market HISTORY: Zuckerberg warns staff he might CRY over ‘scratched eye’ as shares fall 26% – dragging Nasdaq down 3.7% – and he drops out of Forbes ten richest after users decline

  • Facebook’s plunging stock price weighed on world markets on Thursday, dragging down major stock indexes
  • In a company-wide meeting that same day, he appeared red-eyed and said he might cry due to a scratched eye
  • He cited an ‘unprecedented level of competition’ from TikTok and told employees to focus on video
  • Shares in Facebook owner Meta fell 24% in morning trading after the company’s dismal earnings report
  • The decline marked Facebook’s worst one-day loss since its Wall Street debut in 2012
  • The company’s overall value dropped by $200 billion, a figure greater than the entire Greek economy 
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saw $29 billion erased from his net worth 

By ADAM MANNO and KEITH GRIFFITH FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and WIRES
PUBLISHED: 03:28 AEDT, 4 February 2022 | UPDATED: 18:37 AEDT, 4 February 2022

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told his employees to focus on video products and warned that he might cry from a scratched eye during a virtual company-wide meeting Thursday after the social media giant lost $237 billion – the biggest single-day loss ever recorded.

Shares in Facebook owner Meta fell 26 percent Thursday when the markets closed, after the social media giant issued a dismal forecast and reported its first decline in daily active users.  Zuckerberg saw at least $29.7 billion erased from his net worth

The tech titan was the world’s seventh wealthiest person on Wednesday, with a net worth of $113.1billion. But by market close on Thursday, he dropped off Forbes‘ top 10 list of billionaires – to No. 12 – as his personal net worth plunged to $83.4 billion. 

Zuckerberg told his employees that the drop was due to a weak revenue forecast as the company faces an ‘unprecedented level of competition’ from TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

The so-called FAANG group of Facebook, Amazon, Apple , Netflix and Google’s Alphabet has seen around $400 billion in market capitalization wiped off in the opening weeks of 2022 as cheaper segments of the markets become more attractive while central banks taper stimulus.

Other social media stocks were also hit hard in pre-market trading on Thursday, including Twitter, Pinterest and Spotify. Spotify has been beset by a row over COVID vaccination misinformation and also released disappointing results.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10473475/Facebook-stock-plunges-24-rattling-world-markets-dragging-Nasdaq-2.html

Zuckerberg blames Chinese owned TikTok. I have no doubt TikTok’s snappy interface is providing stiff competition against Facebook’s rather clunky 90s blue screen themed design.

But Facebook has also been doing their absolute best to alienate much of their former audience, by censoring or excluding people whose views Zuckerberg does not approve.

Given a sizeable portion of Facebook’s audience vote for or express support for views that Zuckerberg has targeted, given that many of the people or organisations targeted have huge followings, it is no mystery why Facebook and other Silicon Valley wokerati are encountering difficulties with user engagement.

Even if Facebook realises their mistake, it will be difficult to win back the trust of those they bullied and excluded. Upstarts like GETTR, Parler, Gab and DuckDuckGo are busy grabbing a slice of the gigantic market opportunity Silicon Valley incumbents created through their own stupidity, and now have their own loyal followings.

Sooner or later shareholders in woke silicon valley firms will start demanding real answers. Next time it might not be so easy to brush off questions with a glib one liner, like blaming it all on TikTok.

gbaikie
February 5, 2022 2:06 am

So, Chinese tyranny is less than Zuckerberg’s?

Oldseadog
February 5, 2022 2:07 am

Couldn’t happen to nicer people.
S/

Oldseadog
February 5, 2022 2:12 am

Surely Shirley DDG isn’t exactly an upstart; I’ve been using it for several years and am very happy with it.

Eric Vieira
February 5, 2022 2:25 am

In Switzerland, “Meta” is a brand of combustible solid used to ignite charcoal BBQ fires.
The name right now is quite fitting. Burn, burn… Unfortunately, our National Bank has just lost about 700 million Dollars with FB… Maybe they could earn some of the money back with put options…

Eric Vieira
Reply to  Eric Vieira
February 5, 2022 3:33 am

Here’s a picture of META fuel tablets … burning quite nicely

Meta.jpg
mark from the midwest
February 5, 2022 2:34 am

Facebook was a novel idea, able to run amok because the proper protections were not enabled in terms of privacy. As soon as Apple made it easy to block trackers the value of Facebook, from a consumer targeting perspective is cut in half. The beauty, or ugly, of the iPhone is that it provides location and activity data in real time. For example, I’m in the area of a Walmart and doing a Safari search for small storage containers. Facebook’s trackers would have an additional data point on me. Multiply that by 20-30 instances a month, along with personal info like my age, gender, address and you get a pretty good consumer profile that’s worth 40 to 60 cents a month to Walmart. Multiply that by 120 million users over 12 months and it adds up. Take that away and you have zilch.

Sean
February 5, 2022 2:44 am

there is a very cozy relationship between Democrats and the tech giants. Some Dems say they want to break up these monopolies but I believe there is an informal agreement that it will be just a bit of bluster that won’t mount to anything as long as big tech supports the lefts agenda. (Just look where the Pelosi’s make the investments.) Dems like to use the legal system as a political tool and seem quit effective at keeping people in line, the republicans not so much.

H.R.
February 5, 2022 3:11 am

Free advice to Zuckerberg and worth every penny he paid for it…

… take the $83.4 billion and RUN! while you still have $83.4 billion.

fretslider
February 5, 2022 3:21 am

Politifact to the rescue?

https://apple.news/Asz7OmlSDRTO_DQM5QHgx1w

Serge Wright
February 5, 2022 3:27 am

It would seem that having the word ‘Zucker’ contained in your last name is not a winning formula in 2022.

Derg
Reply to  Serge Wright
February 5, 2022 3:35 am

Or Biden or Trudeau

