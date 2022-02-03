natural gas

Natural Gas as a ‘Bridge Fuel’: Back to the 1980s/90s

Reposted from MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — February 2, 2022

“History rhymes. Natural gas as part of the environmental solution is a return to thirty-plus years ago.”

John Kerry stated the obvious last month to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: natural gas must be a ‘bridge fuel’ for the “energy reset” away from fossil fuels. “Gas is going to be important to the transition,” said Biden’s climate envoy, adding:

But if we move too fast and too far with too much, and build out an infrastructure for 30 and 40 years, with plans to be able to use it for 30 or 40 years without abatement — if it’s abated, terrific. If you can capture 100% and it makes it affordable, that’s wonderful. But we’re not doing that.

Forget the caveats. Wind and solar and batteries are falling short, and oil, natural gas, and coal are making up the shortfall around the world. This is not a bump but a roadblock–the reset needs to be toward the reliables and away from the unreliables with consumers making the call and taxpayers neutral.

Biden has begged OPEC and Russia to open the oil spigots more. The Administration recently praised LNG in Europe’s moment of need. EU ministers, meanwhile, are debating whether to include natural gas (and nuclear) as “green” in the net-zero quest. Natural gas is hardly dead, and eco-authoritarian planners are out on a voter-political ledge.

Back to Ken Lay/Enron

Environmental groups have virtually all rejected natural gas on methane release/CO2 grounds (see below). But this was not the case thirty-plus years ago.

Soon after James Hansen put the global warming issue on the front page, Ken Lay’s Enron energized the gas industry to come together to crusade against coal (and, soon, with the Gulf War, oil) on climate-change grounds. Lay’s early work is described in my Enron Ascending: The Forgotten Years:

Chapter 7 (p. 329)

With less relative CO2 emissions than oil and particularly coal, the natural gas industry got right on board. The American Gas Association sold environmental groups on a “bridge fuel” substitution strategy. “Our effectiveness depends on how the industry reacts,” explained the Sierra Club about its foray into fossil fuel advocacy. The World Resources Institute upped the ante: “We believe that discouraging new uses of natural gas is bad energy policy, economically unsound, and environmentally damaging.”

The National Coal Association labeled such thinking “shortsighted,” while the nuclear group US Council for Energy Awareness complained about being left out of the discussion. This was coal versus gas.

With new environmental regulations kicking in under the Clean Air Act of 1990, as well as political interest in tightening existing standards and expanding the list of pollutants, Lay … exhort[ed] electricity executives to go “beyond Clean Air compliance” with gas-for-coal substitution. This meant some combination of “natural gas co-firing, gas conversion, or new gas-fired capacity [that] would hedge the risk facing ratepayers resulting from potential CO2 emissions limits or taxes in the future.”

———————–

Ken Lay fashioned an attractive climate message for both sides of the political divide. To Republicans, he stressed the no-regrets strategy of using natural gas to address climate change: “While we complete the research on global warming, we have a significant opportunity to reduce one of the major causes of global warming without paying any economic penalty.” To Democrats and to allied environmentalists, Lay went further. “Global climate change is … potentially … a horrendous problem,” Lay opined in one interview.

“I don’t know of any evidence to suggest that larger and larger accumulations of greenhouse gases—and particularly CO2 emissions—in the atmosphere has any—and I do mean any—beneficial effects for our globe and mankind,” Lay iterated elsewhere.

Lay’s climate alarmism was opportunistic, self-serving, and intellectually myopic. There were top-drawer arguments against this eco-scare, just as there had been about the population bomb in the 1960s and resource famines in the 1970s. A vast literature existed on the positive ecological and economic benefit of higher concentrations of atmospheric CO2 for plants and woody matter, such as that document by the coal-funded Greening Earth Society. But Ken Lay was not in a mood to think impartially about a new weapon against the energy enemy.

Lay was pliable on many things political and social in his quest for a mighty Enron. In time, he would confess to the opportunism presented by the global-warming meme. “If there is one thing I have been impressed with over the last decades, it is that when the environmental community defines a number one priority, something happens,” he remarked in 1997. “Not always something good—but something.”

Chapter 7: (p. 343)

With his academic credentials, a novel strategy that split the fossil fuel industry in three, and deft lobbying of pragmatic environmentalists, Lay donned the mantle of energy expert and big thinker. Whereas other energy executives thought in terms of quarters and the upcoming year, Lay’s messages had a social-good, longer-term quality that seemed to set him apart.

The Age of Oil was about to decline, Lay declared. Natural gas would bridge the fossil fuel era to a renewable-energy epoch. “I would guess that, within a century or so, we are going to see a big share of our total energy needs served by renewable energy,” Lay stated. A complete transformation to 100 percent renewables was forecast in 200–300 years.

But was Enron’s architect an energy prophet—or a faux philosopher sanctimoniously promoting his bottom line? Ken Lay certainly read Christopher Flavin, the most thoughtful of the environmental energy activists. Flavin’s books and booklets championing a government-directed transition to renewables were worth study. But the Worldwatch expert assumed rather than justified his fossil-fuel alarmism. His lawyer-like briefs did not carefully consider opposite views. His footnote-laden work was glorified advocacy, not true scholarship.

Bridge Fuel: MIT Study (2011)

The natural-gas bridge-fuel strategy was still alive in 2010/2011, although environmental groups were getting off board. “Natural Gas Could Serve as ‘Bridge’ Fuel to Low-Carbon Future,” stated an article in Scientific American. a report on a two-year, 287-page study from MIT, The Future of Natural Gas (2011). Joel Kirkland of ClimateWire reported:

The MIT team of researchers was led by Ernest Moniz, a physics professor and director of the MIT Energy Initiative. Moniz’s name often floats around Washington when it comes time to choose another energy secretary. A major sponsor of the report is the American Clean Skies Foundation, a Washington think tank created and funded by the natural gas industry.

It was coal-to-gas in the electricity sector–and also a move to natural gas vehicles.

Automakers that take the plunge into compressed natural gas vehicles would see a significant jump in demand under a national climate policy that makes carbon dioxide emissions costly. Biofuels are expected to advance, but it’s unclear how quickly and at what cost to important food crops. But even with biofuels in the picture, MIT projects natural gas vehicles will be 15 percent of the private vehicle fleet by 2050.

But a decade later, natural gas would no longer be the flavor of the month–until the present energy crisis…. “Natural Gas is a Bridge to Nowhere” (Energy Transition: January 07, 2021): “Natural gas is gladly referred to as a ‘bridge fuel’ by its proponents,” noted Paul Hockenos:

But this was the thinking of ten years ago – and it is no longer valid. The fast pace of renewables-based systems’ technical progress – and plummeting costs – has, together with new studies on gas’s toxic methane emissions, cast a new, much less sanguine light on natural gas.

These developments throw into question the natural gas projects still being funded by the EU, which intends to rachet up its greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2030 to 55%, compared to 1990 levels. This should put the EU on a path to reach climate neutrality by 2050.”

And so the debate continues….

dk_
February 3, 2022 2:25 am

And so the debate continues

I don’t think that this can be characterized as a debate.

Doug Huffman(@doughuffman)
Reply to  dk_
February 3, 2022 3:20 am

You must be a senior. This IS what passes for debate among Zoomers, even forensics are reduced to assertion.

griff
February 3, 2022 2:35 am

All well and good for the USA with its current coal base… but the UK is well past that point, since we are now down to our last 3 coal power plants, which in each of last 3 years have contributed just 2% of electricity annually.

fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 3, 2022 2:56 am

You do know why, griff?

Hint…. it’s an artificially high price issue

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
griff
Reply to  fretslider
February 3, 2022 4:18 am

Sorry, no idea what your point is…

fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 3, 2022 4:37 am

At least on this occasion you admit how woefully uninformed you are. As I said, “it’s an artificially high price issue”

“British carbon tax leads to 93% drop in coal-fired electricity”
﻿
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-british-carbon-tax-coal-fired-electricity.html

Does that ring any bells?

Last edited 43 minutes ago by fretslider
David Wojick
Reply to  griff
February 3, 2022 3:02 am

Time to start fracking.

Joao Martins
Reply to  griff
February 3, 2022 4:01 am

… we are now down to …

… and you are down to how much electricity cost increase?…

griff
Reply to  Joao Martins
February 3, 2022 4:17 am

None of the increase is down to closing coal plants, is it?

Mike Edwards
Reply to  griff
February 3, 2022 5:04 am

Yes, more fool us in the UK for closing down the cheapest power plants. One of the many reasons why our electricity prices have been going up inexorably. Add to that our shunning of any investment in natural gas extraction and gas infrastructure and we have a perfect storm that is making our electricity and our heating unaffordable.

Welcome to the world of Greta and her acolytes! Doesn’t look very inviting, does it?

fretslider
February 3, 2022 2:55 am

“Back to the 1980s”

In the UK we had the ‘dash for gas’. It was a big part of the Thatcherite privatisation programme of public corporations and utilities – and… it was the death knell for coal mining and the disproportionate amount of political power those pesky miners in the NUM had.

The way things are going we could well go back to a three day week. Of course, we could do another dash for gas; there’s still resources to develop in the North Sea and it could even be fracked on land.

But Parliament will ensure that never happens. It is fully committed to Net Zero, no matter what.

David Wojick
February 3, 2022 3:00 am

Speeding up to hit the wall harder. Renewables with storage cannot work so the only interesting question is how this impossibility will manifest itself? The utility engineers know this so maybe they will be allowed to speak at some point.

griff
Reply to  David Wojick
February 3, 2022 4:18 am

Renewables plus gas, with no coal, would work perfectly well

fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 3, 2022 4:41 am

Not quite.

Nuclear, gas, coal and hydro work perfectly well

Renewables are useless pocket-liners

Mike Edwards
Reply to  griff
February 3, 2022 5:09 am

Yes, about this “plus gas” bit. Where is this gas supposed to come from?

Disinvestment in fossil fuels. Ban on the use of fracking to extract natural gas in the UK. Lo and behold, we now rely on massive imports of gas to the UK – and guess what, it’s in short supply and so expensive.

Nuclear power is looking ever more attractive for electricity generation.

Albert H Brand
February 3, 2022 4:41 am

I read a very interesting piece on Ambri (I hope I have that right). This is a liguid metal battery using antimony, lead and one other metal for storage. It is strictly for stationary backup as it must not be shaken while operating. Seems is can be charged and discharged rapidly. Not for long term storage but daily and short term. Supposedly long life with major charge and discharge cycles. Did not give any storage depletion information

Devils Tower
February 3, 2022 5:03 am

A world gone mad…

Guess no one remembers when northern US cities struggled to keep gas in their mains to heat homes. Back in the 60/70s everyone was switching to coal and nuclear for electricity to use natural gas for the rest. Gas was expensive and reserved for uses were it could not be replaced.

The green subsidizes are canabilizing the world’s economy’s.

Net zero, road to a homeless society…. except for those benifiting from the subsidies, for a while anyway.

