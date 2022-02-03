Weather

No, January 2022 Was Not A “Record Breaker”

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
28 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

By Paul Homewood

Although 2022 is still only really getting going, January has been a month of chart-busting weather in the UK. Some will remember it for record-breaking temperatures, sunshine levels and a noticeable lack of rain, but for others it was almost the opposite, with endless cloudy days and ending with a duo of severe storms.

The year began with the UK having the warmest New Year’s Day on record as St James’s Park in central London reached 16.3C. The previous New Year’s Day record was set in 1916, when it reached 15.6C in Bude, Cornwall.

Warm air from the Azores had brought unusually mild weather.

The Met Office has also confirmed it was the sunniest January on record for England with a total of 80.7 hours, beating the previous record of 77.5 in 1959. It is also the third sunniest January on record for the UK, with 1959 remaining in the top spot with 69.7 hours.

Rainfall has also been in short supply in some locations. Both East Anglia and the area covering the east and north-east of England ended up with their fifth driest January on record with 16.4mm and 23.8mm respectively.

The rainfall total for England and Wales up to 29 January reached 34mm, which is less than 40% of the average. Though it doesn’t even make the top 20 record-wise, with a long way to go to beat the 1766 low of 4.4mm.

With recent rain in Scotland, that figure is now more than 50% but not by very much.

Destructive storms Malik and Corrie brought gusts in excess of 90mph and a very sobering end to the month. Two people died in Staffordshire and Aberdeen and thousands of homes in Scotland and England were left without power.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/features/60216565

To most normal people, extreme weather in January would mean freezing cold, six feet of snow, storms and floods. But not the charlatans at the BBC, who reckon that a bit of sunshine is somehow newsworthy.

They start by talking about record breaking temperatures, which is grossly misleading.

Yes, it is true that it was the warmest New Year’s Day on record at 16.3C, (61.3F) but that is meaningless, given that it is only one day out of 31.

The UK record temperature in January is 18.3C, much higher than this year’s “record”, and was set in three separate years, 1958, 1971 and 2003. There will of course have been many other years with higher temperatures than this year. January 1916 was actually the warmest on record, 1.6C warmer than this year, and temperatures reached 63F on the 6th:

In those days, though, the Met Office was not trying to sell its global warming scam, so there was none of the hyperbole we get nowadays about “record breaking and extreme weather”. Instead their reporting was just matter of fact, as with the sunniest January on record in 1959:

Neither was rainfall as abnormally low as implied by the BBC. Across the UK, it was just the 13th driest January, with rainfall more than double that of January 1997.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/pub/data/weather/uk/climate/datasets/Rainfall/date/UK.txt

No doubt all of this will be blamed on climate change, when the Met Office publishes its annual “Britain’s Wild Weather” nonsense at the end of the year.

Even though they have been consistently claiming that Britain’s winters are getting wetter because of climate change!

28 Comments
Michael in Dublin
February 3, 2022 6:16 am

BBC = disingenuous narrative

philincalifornia
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
February 3, 2022 7:58 am

BBC = Baghdad Bob Corporation

Leo Smith
Reply to  philincalifornia
February 3, 2022 9:18 am

BBC = Boy Buggering Communists

John Tillman
February 3, 2022 6:16 am

Whatever the weather, it’s bad, and it’s our fault!

Unprecedented, more extreme and worse than predicted!

Somehow climate change made the eastern US snowier than usual, but the UK drier.

Last edited 3 hours ago by John Tillman
Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
February 3, 2022 7:02 am

It was colder than usual at my house this morning (-12F) and to top it off, I had to park further away from my office than I normally would. I’ve been inside for over an hour and my especially are still cold.

I know it gets cold here in Colorado, it’s just a little atypical.

Joao Martins
Reply to  John Tillman
February 3, 2022 8:18 am

… and twice worser than expected?

Bryan A
Reply to  John Tillman
February 3, 2022 9:16 am

The Met Office has also confirmed it was the sunniest January on record for England with a total of 80.7 hours, beating the previous record of 77.5 in 1959. It is also the third sunniest January on record for the UK, with 1959 remaining in the top spot with 69.7 hours.
WOW
Just WOW
Really
January has 31 days x 24 hours = 744 hours.
74 hours is 10% or 2.4 hours per day
80.7 / 744 = 10.8% = 2.59 hours per day
No wonder things are so gloomy there

Phil Rae
February 3, 2022 6:21 am

Yes! The BBC are shameless in their ridiculous coverage of such random and perfectly normal events. The UK Met office is deeply soaked in climate catastrophism so it’s no surprise that they would be the source of the nonsensical hype.

bob boder
February 3, 2022 6:21 am

so Griff can say the low rain fall was a once in a 13 year event! Nah he’ll just go with his normal 1 in a thousand year event

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  bob boder
February 3, 2022 6:24 am

He’ll be along shortly to inform us that in spite of being 40% down, rain is 6% wetter these days. Or something.

bob boder
February 3, 2022 6:23 am

Oh and arctic sea ice has hit the once in a thousand year level! actual once in 18 year but 1 in a thousand sounds better.

MarkW
Reply to  bob boder
February 3, 2022 7:18 am

I’ve been wondering. How do places where weather records only go back 100 to 200 years, know what a once in a thousand year event would look like?

Ozonebust
Reply to  MarkW
February 3, 2022 8:17 am

Dear Mark
Computer modelling. It is the new societal future telling method, that is so robust that it can tell what occured in the past in great detail. That is why they are altering the historical temperature data sets, those foolish humans read the thermometer wrong, or wrote it down incorrectly.

Just look at the modelling of Covid outcomes, infections and deaths, spot on down to the last person.

I have looked at the modelling for you, and it says your going to have a nice. Enjoy.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  MarkW
February 3, 2022 8:39 am

here’s a photo of a climate scientist determining both past and future of the climate

images.jpg
Bryan A
Reply to  MarkW
February 3, 2022 9:20 am

How do they know a 1000 year event?
Three ways…
Lies
Damn Lies
And Sataistics

E. Schaffer
February 3, 2022 6:25 am

Amazing stuff here:

https://acp.copernicus.org/articles/21/14573/2021/

Cirrus cloud cover has decreased in March 2020 (lock downs!) over previous six years. Categorized in 4 cloud strengths, the reduction was..

>0.1km -23%
>0.3km -25%
>1.0km -34%
>2.0km -45%

This is THE TOTAL DISTRUCTION of climate science. Why? There is no doubt climate is extremely sensitive to cirrus cloud cover.

For a 1% change in absolute cirrus coverage with τ = 0.33, the GCM yielded surface temperature changes (DTs ) of 0.438 and 0.588C over the globe and Northern Hemisphere, respectively.

Minnis et al (2004)

However the consensus position on contrails is this: yes they contribute to global warming, but their share in total cirrus cloud cover is tiny. In AR6 the IPCC a total cirrus cloud forcing of 5W/m2, and a contrail contribution of 0.06W/m2 in 2019. That is about 1%. They need to be that “conservative” to protect the CO2 narrative.

Travis et al (2002) showed that daily temperature range (DTR) was about 1.8K larger post 9/11 then in the days before and after, suggesting a massive share of contrails in cirrus cloud cover. The above paper just confirms this.

With these data we know causes the warming since the 1970s, and it is not CO2.

Steve Case
February 3, 2022 6:30 am

It’s called “Cherry Picking”

philincalifornia
Reply to  Steve Case
February 3, 2022 8:09 am

“The year began with the UK having the warmest New Year’s Day on record as St James’s Park in central London reached 16.3C. The previous New Year’s Day record was set in 1916, when it reached 15.6C in Bude, Cornwall.”

So, let’s go along with the cherry picking of the two-data-point nitwits (and criminals):

15.6 in 1916
16.3 in 2022

0.7 degrees in a hundred years. Doesn’t rise above the baseline. Congratulations two-data-point nitwits, you just proved that carbon dioxide at current levels has zero effect.

So go and wash your underwear. Your excitement was a bit premature.

ResourceGuy
February 3, 2022 6:52 am

The climate scare theme will continue to grow like a bacterial infection until it encounters a lack of nutrients (money) or a source of resistance (intelligence). It is still in the growth phase with money sources and a distracted and duped public where even erosion of science quality and institutions are ignored.

Tom.1
February 3, 2022 7:16 am

There is this saying: “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” It was meant, I think, as a joke. However, no more. People talk about the weather as if somebody could do something about it.

Peta of Newark
February 3, 2022 7:25 am

Here’s another one, from yesterday that is such garbage that you really are left dumbstruck:
Headline:Climate change: UK plants now flowering a month earlier
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-60220661

philincalifornia
Reply to  Peta of Newark
February 3, 2022 8:15 am

Yeah, when I was growing up (allegedly) in Yorkshire in the 60s, my Dad was a very good gardener and had planted crocuses, daffodils and hyacinths all over the place, Plus or minus a month, no big deal – unless you’re a BBC bedwetter, still in short pants.

philincalifornia
Reply to  philincalifornia
February 3, 2022 8:17 am

PS Talking to myself but why do we need proxies for temperature? has the BBC not figured out that we have thermometers and satellite temperature censors?

Any predictions on how much more juvenile these nitwits can get ??

Tom.1
February 3, 2022 7:46 am

Speaking of doing something about the weather, here is this. A long time ago I created a username on DailyKos, which is a fever swamp of Democratic activism. I get daily emails. Here is a snip of today’s blurb.

DoSomethingAboutTheWeather.PNG
Jim Gorman
Reply to  Tom.1
February 3, 2022 8:02 am

Exactly what weather is Congress supposed to stop? Tornadoes, fires, floods, hurricanes, polar vortexes, pestilence, droughts, etc.?

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom.1
February 3, 2022 8:44 am

and do it before midnight- or it’ll be too late to save the planet! (oh, I think I’m going to have painful ribbs when my laughing fit stops)

Amac
February 3, 2022 8:31 am

Surely the report will concentrate on 2021. You seem to be concentrating on 2022.

Joseph Zorzin
February 3, 2022 8:50 am

Warm air from the Azores had brought unusually mild weather.”

God forbid!

Destructive storms Malik and Corrie brought gusts in excess of 90mph and a very sobering end to the month. Two people died in Staffordshire and Aberdeen and thousands of homes in Scotland and England were left without power.”

Get used to being without power once you get closer to net zero. As for “sobering”- with severe storms, probably not many sober people in those areas.

