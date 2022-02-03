No, January 2022 Was Not A “Record Breaker”

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

By Paul Homewood

Although 2022 is still only really getting going, January has been a month of chart-busting weather in the UK. Some will remember it for record-breaking temperatures, sunshine levels and a noticeable lack of rain, but for others it was almost the opposite, with endless cloudy days and ending with a duo of severe storms.

The year began with the UK having the warmest New Year’s Day on record as St James’s Park in central London reached 16.3C. The previous New Year’s Day record was set in 1916, when it reached 15.6C in Bude, Cornwall.

Warm air from the Azores had brought unusually mild weather.

The Met Office has also confirmed it was the sunniest January on record for England with a total of 80.7 hours, beating the previous record of 77.5 in 1959. It is also the third sunniest January on record for the UK, with 1959 remaining in the top spot with 69.7 hours.

Rainfall has also been in short supply in some locations. Both East Anglia and the area covering the east and north-east of England ended up with their fifth driest January on record with 16.4mm and 23.8mm respectively.

The rainfall total for England and Wales up to 29 January reached 34mm, which is less than 40% of the average. Though it doesn’t even make the top 20 record-wise, with a long way to go to beat the 1766 low of 4.4mm.

With recent rain in Scotland, that figure is now more than 50% but not by very much.

Destructive storms Malik and Corrie brought gusts in excess of 90mph and a very sobering end to the month. Two people died in Staffordshire and Aberdeen and thousands of homes in Scotland and England were left without power.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/features/60216565

To most normal people, extreme weather in January would mean freezing cold, six feet of snow, storms and floods. But not the charlatans at the BBC, who reckon that a bit of sunshine is somehow newsworthy.

They start by talking about record breaking temperatures, which is grossly misleading.

Yes, it is true that it was the warmest New Year’s Day on record at 16.3C, (61.3F) but that is meaningless, given that it is only one day out of 31.

The UK record temperature in January is 18.3C, much higher than this year’s “record”, and was set in three separate years, 1958, 1971 and 2003. There will of course have been many other years with higher temperatures than this year. January 1916 was actually the warmest on record, 1.6C warmer than this year, and temperatures reached 63F on the 6th:

In those days, though, the Met Office was not trying to sell its global warming scam, so there was none of the hyperbole we get nowadays about “record breaking and extreme weather”. Instead their reporting was just matter of fact, as with the sunniest January on record in 1959:

Neither was rainfall as abnormally low as implied by the BBC. Across the UK, it was just the 13th driest January, with rainfall more than double that of January 1997.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/pub/data/weather/uk/climate/datasets/Rainfall/date/UK.txt

No doubt all of this will be blamed on climate change, when the Met Office publishes its annual “Britain’s Wild Weather” nonsense at the end of the year.

Even though they have been consistently claiming that Britain’s winters are getting wetter because of climate change!

