Tesla

Tesla: Nothing Says Customer Satisfaction Like 30Kg of Dynamite

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Everything was fine until after the first 1500km the error lights came on … €20,000 to replace the battery … no warrantee or anything.

The former Tesla owner also went to the trouble of putting an Elon Musk doll in the car before detonating the bomb.

Assuming its not some kind of crazy fake stunt, I’m guessing this particular customer won’t be upgrading to the new model Tesla, unless maybe Elon Musk has the balls to fly to Finland to deliver the new Tesla in person.

Update (EW): More background (h/t Harri Luuppala) – MTV (Finnish).

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
December 26, 2021 2:04 pm

I’m glad to see that he put an Elon Musk Doll in the car before he blew it up, as the exercise would otherwise have been in vain.

3
Reply
ATheoK
December 26, 2021 2:11 pm

Why so much dynamite?
Sixty six pounds of dynamite is massive overkill… A couple of sticks would’ve been plenty, three or four sticks if you wanted to obliterate the vehicle.

Which makes me curious about what was really blown up?
Sixty six pounds is more than enough to turn a Tesla into so much shrapnel.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  ATheoK
December 26, 2021 2:22 pm

“Why so much dynamite?”

You saw all the cameras, right? Kind of like when Mythbusters blew up a cement truck with 5000 lbs of ANFO.

4
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  co2isnotevil
December 26, 2021 2:44 pm

I still think that episode was their most awesome!

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  ATheoK
December 26, 2021 2:29 pm

Why so much dynamite? I’m guessing because they could :-). If you are going to make a statement go big!

3
Reply
jdgalt1
Reply to  ATheoK
December 26, 2021 2:40 pm

I suspect he also wanted to destroy the repair shop it was in. If so, what is otherwise laudable freedom of expression becomes a not-OK violent crime.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  jdgalt1
December 26, 2021 2:46 pm

No, watch the video. They picked somewhere pretty isolated for their stunt. I suspect they are all mine workers.

0
Reply
Harri Luuppala
Reply to  ATheoK
December 26, 2021 2:45 pm

Hello from Finland. This has been on major domestic media. He used a special demolition team to do the job. This team has done stunts for Duudsons and FDF.

In this Finnish media site is some background.

MTV
https://www.mtvuutiset.fi/artikkeli/suomalaismiehen-teslaan-koytettiin-30-kiloa-dynamiittia-katso-kun-arvokas-sahkoauto-rajahtaa-tuusan-nuuskaksi/8315152#gs.kh2bwr

Last edited 29 minutes ago by Harri Luuppala
3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Harri Luuppala
December 26, 2021 2:47 pm

Thanks Harri 🙂

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  ATheoK
December 26, 2021 2:51 pm

“Why so much dynamite?” Because they could; nobody makes a statement with a couple sticks of dynamite.

You’re actually wondering as to what was really blown up? Didn’t you watch the video? And there was enough leftover pieces to identify them as coming from a car. The explosion was designed to blow most of the car parts onto a rock face, not to make it into mincemeat.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
December 26, 2021 2:14 pm

Seems like a commercial for Finland

Probably should have forced them to recycle the toxic mess

1
Reply
David S
December 26, 2021 2:14 pm

Well um I guess he didn’t like the Tesla.

1
Reply
Kalsel3294
December 26, 2021 2:23 pm

Is it possible to retrofit a Tesla to run on diesel? If Australia were wanting to have a nuclear powered submarine retrofitted to diesel propulsion, converting a Tesla should be a pushover. The alternative perhaps was to fit a rocket into the backside of the vehicle.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by kalsel3294
1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Kalsel3294
December 26, 2021 2:30 pm

Yep, you add a trunk or trailer generator :-). Diesel generators are pretty noisy though.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Thomas
Reply to  Kalsel3294
December 26, 2021 2:39 pm

In which direction would you point the rocket?

0
Reply
gringojay
December 26, 2021 2:44 pm

Differences of opinion abound.

0E97A7AE-B215-4AFB-9CAD-AE8DD789BC34.png
2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  gringojay
December 26, 2021 2:48 pm

I prefer the “I’m flooring it, just go around me” one

0
Reply
Juan Slayton
December 26, 2021 3:04 pm

Hmm… Not sure, but if that tire was in as good shape as it looked, the tire manufacturer ought to get some good advertising out of this.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Tesla

Tesla Owners Locked Out After “Server Error 500”

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Tesla

Crews battle Tesla battery fire at Moorabool, near Geelong

5 months ago
Charles Rotter
Tesla

Tesla Slammed Over “Full Self-Driving Capability” Claims

7 months ago
Eric Worrall
Tesla

Where’s the Lithium? NYT Notices a Lot More Lithium Needed for Biden’s Electric Vehicle Push

8 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Tesla

Tesla: Nothing Says Customer Satisfaction Like 30Kg of Dynamite

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Claim: Japan McDonalds Reducing Food Portions because Climate Change

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Sea level

New York City chain saws down 1,000 trees to raise park 8-10 feet to address panic over 3mm sea level rise – Protesters ‘watched in horror’

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

Don’t lose your mind reading mainstream energy chronicles – try these for immediate relief

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: