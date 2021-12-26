Tesla: Nothing Says Customer Satisfaction Like 30Kg of Dynamite

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Everything was fine until after the first 1500km the error lights came on … €20,000 to replace the battery … no warrantee or anything.

The former Tesla owner also went to the trouble of putting an Elon Musk doll in the car before detonating the bomb.

Assuming its not some kind of crazy fake stunt, I’m guessing this particular customer won’t be upgrading to the new model Tesla, unless maybe Elon Musk has the balls to fly to Finland to deliver the new Tesla in person.

Update (EW): More background (h/t Harri Luuppala) – MTV (Finnish).

5 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...