Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Judge for yourself – on the following video, CBS anchor Nate Burleson appears to claim volcanoes are “happening, and becoming more frequent” because of climate change.

Burleson strenuously denies claiming climate change causes volcanoes.

Hey, Curt you have to listen 👂🏻 didn’t say the Volcano was caused by climate change.



Mother Nature has ways of contributing to climate change, so my point is we need to do our part to take care of this planet.



I missed a few days in school but this wasn’t one of them… 📖 https://t.co/D5D5c0wUiV pic.twitter.com/rk4vsP9g4x — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) January 19, 2022 h/t Newsbusters

To be fair, maybe it was just a clumsy CBS studio edit, splicing current news with a segment which had been recorded earlier. But it made me laugh.

