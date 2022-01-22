EIA: US Fossil Fuels Production to Reach Record Highs in 2023… The Permian is already there!

Guest “Frac On!” by David Middleton

The average daily production of crude oil is projected to exceed the 2019 all-time high by 2023.

Natural gas production has already exceeded the 2019 record.

Of course, the Permian Basin is leading the charge…

Permian Oil Output Hits Record

By Irina Slav – Jan 19, 2022 Crude oil production in the Permian shale play reached a record-high last month, averaging 4.92 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration reported in the latest edition of its Drilling Productivity Report. But the top shale play in the United States is seen boosting output even higher, to 4.996 million bpd this month and 5.076 million bpd in February, the EIA also said. Bloomberg noted in a report on the news that this makes the Permian alone a bigger producer than any OPEC members except Saudi Arabia. […] OliPrice.com

February 2020 “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels”…

January 2022

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...