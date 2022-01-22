EIA: US Fossil Fuels Production to Reach Record Highs in 2023… The Permian is already there!

Guest “Frac On!” by David Middleton
JANUARY 21, 2022
EIA expects U.S. fossil fuel production to reach new highs in 2023
After declining in 2020, the combined production of U.S. fossil fuels (including natural gas, crude oil, and coal) increased by 2% in 2021 to 77.14 quadrillion British thermal units. Based on forecasts in our latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we expect U.S. fossil fuel production to continue rising in both 2022 and 2023, surpassing production in 2019, to reach a new record in 2023.
Of the total U.S. fossil fuel production in 2021, dry natural gas accounted for 46%, the largest share. Crude oil accounted for 30%, coal for 15%, and natural gas plant liquids (NGPLs) for 9%. We expect those shares to remain similar through 2023.
[…]
Principal contributor: Ornella Kaze
The average daily production of crude oil is projected to exceed the 2019 all-time high by 2023.
Natural gas production has already exceeded the 2019 record.
Of course, the Permian Basin is leading the charge…
Permian Oil Output Hits Record
By Irina Slav – Jan 19, 2022
Crude oil production in the Permian shale play reached a record-high last month, averaging 4.92 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration reported in the latest edition of its Drilling Productivity Report.
But the top shale play in the United States is seen boosting output even higher, to 4.996 million bpd this month and 5.076 million bpd in February, the EIA also said. Bloomberg noted in a report on the news that this makes the Permian alone a bigger producer than any OPEC members except Saudi Arabia.
[…]OliPrice.com