Oil and Gas

EIA: US Fossil Fuels Production to Reach Record Highs in 2023… The Permian is already there!

2 hours ago
David Middleton
16 Comments

Guest “Frac On!” by David Middleton

JANUARY 21, 2022
EIA expects U.S. fossil fuel production to reach new highs in 2023

After declining in 2020, the combined production of U.S. fossil fuels (including natural gas, crude oil, and coal) increased by 2% in 2021 to 77.14 quadrillion British thermal units. Based on forecasts in our latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we expect U.S. fossil fuel production to continue rising in both 2022 and 2023, surpassing production in 2019, to reach a new record in 2023.

Of the total U.S. fossil fuel production in 2021, dry natural gas accounted for 46%, the largest share. Crude oil accounted for 30%, coal for 15%, and natural gas plant liquids (NGPLs) for 9%. We expect those shares to remain similar through 2023.

[…]

Principal contributor: Ornella Kaze

Tags: production/supply, coal, natural gas, STEO (Short-Term Energy Outlook), liquid fuels, crude oil, oil/petroleum

US EIA
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, 
Monthly Energy Review and Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

The average daily production of crude oil is projected to exceed the 2019 all-time high by 2023.

SHORT-TERM ENERGY OUTLOOK DATA BROWSER

Natural gas production has already exceeded the 2019 record.

SHORT-TERM ENERGY OUTLOOK DATA BROWSER

Of course, the Permian Basin is leading the charge…

Permian Oil Output Hits Record
By Irina Slav – Jan 19, 2022

Crude oil production in the Permian shale play reached a record-high last month, averaging 4.92 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration reported in the latest edition of its Drilling Productivity Report.

But the top shale play in the United States is seen boosting output even higher, to 4.996 million bpd this month and 5.076 million bpd in February, the EIA also said. Bloomberg noted in a report on the news that this makes the Permian alone a bigger producer than any OPEC members except Saudi Arabia.

[…]

OliPrice.com
Permian Region, January 2022

February 2020 “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels”

January 2022

16 Comments
Peter W
January 22, 2022 6:07 am

I am certainly glad to hear this!

Scissor
Reply to  Peter W
January 22, 2022 6:37 am

It’s one way to fight price inflation, increase supply.

Derg
January 22, 2022 6:25 am

Biden is a 💩

David Kamakaris
Reply to  Derg
January 22, 2022 6:40 am

How much would you like to bet that Bidet will take credit for the record production.

Scissor
Reply to  Derg
January 22, 2022 6:44 am

In his press conference this past week, after describing all of his administration’s achievements, including bringing down the price of gasoline, he was asked, “Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?”
 
“I have no idea,” was Biden’s response.

 

Derg
Reply to  Scissor
January 22, 2022 7:30 am

That was funny.

Ron Long
January 22, 2022 6:38 am

Right on, David! And the actual product of the “Biden Administration” trying to curtail fossil fuels was to drive up prices. Imagine producing at the same level, with some inflation, but the price of your product doubling? Nice to see the onset of significant fracking obvious in your charts. Press On.

Spetzer86
January 22, 2022 6:40 am

Hey, ho, ol’ Joe’s gotta go…

Vuk
January 22, 2022 7:17 am

Natives are rebelling !
Environmental Uprising of Serbia is forcing the country’s government to ban mining of the light metals lithium and boron on its territory. This follows ban on building nuclear power station in the neighboring Croatia which is kindly offering to build one in Slovenia, just five miles from its border.

Phil Salmon
January 22, 2022 7:27 am

What comes after the Permian? 😮

Derg
Reply to  Phil Salmon
January 22, 2022 7:31 am

Humans flourishing

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
January 22, 2022 7:32 am

Now that’s a good looking hockey stick. 🙂

bigoilbob
January 22, 2022 7:34 am

The Permian is our least unprofitable shale play.. It is dong quite well now as PDP’s and DUC’s are harvested. The $ are going mostly for buybacks, dividends, like for like acquisitions, which, given the history and trends, makes good business sense. After that, down, down, down. Oilprice.com is a relentless cheerleader, but what is missing from all of their pom pom missives are:

  1. Mentions of committed, sustainable, 2022 CAPEX for even Permian developments.
  2. Mentions of medium/long term favorable price agreements with the oilfield servicers.

Permian shale, as with the others, is also cursed geologically. First, us petroleum engineers have been utterly worthless in coming up with economic solutions to ever increasing frac hits. The only real “solution”, preloading, is not economic. Then, they will have increasing problems with frac water disposal.

https://jpt.spe.org/what-is-really-happening-when-parent-and-child-wells-interact.
https://www.hartenergy.com/exclusives/top-texas-shale-producers-hit-quake-driven-well-disposal-closures-report-198173#:~:text=Midstream-,Top%20Texas%20Shale%20Producers%20Hit%20by%20Quake%2Ddriven%20Well%20Disposal,likely%20to%20reduce%20disposal%20volumes.

Shale oil in general, is also internationally uncompetitive. Permian shale oil is closer, but still no cigar.

http://graphics.wsj.com/oil-barrel-breakdown/

The 2016 graph is older, but the separation is just as great now, and will become greater as geology and skyrocketing service costs take their toll on shale plays, 2022 forward.

An example. ConocoPhillips has committed $700MM of 2022 CAPEX to develop their (new and old) Permian shale assets, which include those bought from Shell for $9.5B. Seems like lots, until you see that they need to maintain the PDP base of ~175,000 boe/d, with a current composite decline of at least 30%/year, just for their newly acquired shale assets (I don’t know what they had before, but it must have been >0). They will also get lots of less bang/buck, from their CAPEX.

https://www.yahoo.com/now/oil-gas-investor-2022-outlook-040000852.html

“And while the oil and gas industry is preparing to increase spending in 2022, more than half of those outlays will be just to keep pace with escalating oilfield service prices, Rystad said in a Dec. 1 report.”

Bottom line, CoP got out evaluated by Shell, who put these assets in the rear view mirror. Shell got cash in fist, relief from an unsustainable development scenario, and a Trumpian YUGE lightening of their booked FASB143 obligations (the actual costs will certainly be much higher). Long story short, ConocoPhillips will be chasing those $9.5B – well – forever.  

Gary Pearse
January 22, 2022 7:35 am

We need some climate change in eastern Ontario. I’d like to have 2100’s worth right now. We’ve been in a prairies-like freeze (lows of – 29- 31°C or -22°F for last week) for much of January and our Bosch Greenstar gas – hot water heating unit quit 4 days ago. From the ‘fault’ readout d3, it’s the high temperature sensor that’s broken (its happened before).

We seem to have fallen prey to the “supply chain” pandemic much talked about these days. Repair people are busy and we are slated for a tech visit next Friday. I’ve been thinking about shorting this circuit out. Any suggestions on WUWT?

bigoilbob
January 22, 2022 7:49 am

Energy Information Administration reported in the latest edition of its Drilling Productivity Report.”

Dead to me link…

Bruce Cobb
January 22, 2022 7:52 am

And just think; dinos gave up their lives so we could eat, zoom around, and stay warm. Taking advantage of fossil fuels is the least we can do to honor them! Thank god for fossil fuels. And don’t forget to thank the dinos.

