Global Warming Driven By Pacific Warm Pool, La Nina & ITCZ: An Alternative Climate Change Theory

This is PART 4: HOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS CONTROL CLIMATE

The video describes how the Indo-Pacific Warm Pool can drive climate change and explains the last 10,000 years of climate change, observed changes that contradicts CO2 theory.

Analogous to how a hot water heater services a home, a drained heater or drained warm pool can only transport colder temperatures. During the Little Ice Age, El Nino events were more frequent and reduced the warm pool.

With fewer El Nino events over the past 150 years, the warm pool has been steadily re-charging, and accordingly contributing greatly to the current warming trend.

