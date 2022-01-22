Climate Science

Global Warming Driven By Pacific Warm Pool, La Nina & ITCZ: An Alternative Climate Change Theory

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Jim Steele

This is PART 4: HOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS CONTROL CLIMATE 

all earlier videos  at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7XNHEz2QCJ_Phf2mvDFk0Q/videos

The video describes how the Indo-Pacific Warm Pool can drive climate change and explains the last 10,000 years of climate change, observed changes that contradicts CO2 theory.

Analogous to how a hot water heater services a home, a drained heater or drained warm pool can only transport colder temperatures. During the Little Ice Age, El Nino events were more frequent and reduced the warm pool.

With fewer El Nino events over the past 150 years, the warm pool has been steadily re-charging, and accordingly contributing greatly to the current warming trend.

For a transcript go to https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/01/how-global-warming-is-driven-by-pacific.html

markl
January 22, 2022 10:19 am

Careful, you’re on heretical grounds using actual/historical data.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  markl
January 22, 2022 10:54 am

like Tony Heller

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
January 22, 2022 10:24 am

Jim, your proposal may make sense for some of the natural variability seen on multidecadal and multi centennial time scales.

But it cannot refute some AGW. Tyndall showed experimentally in 1859 that CO2 and H2O were ‘greenhouse’ gasses. It is fairly straightforward to estimate the ‘nofeedbacks’ CO2 doubling ECS. Curry on her blog posted one derivation (1.1C) back in 2010. Lindzen derived 1.2C in 2011. Moncktons much later equation produces 1.16C using IPCC inputs.

The uncertain issue is all about feedbacks, especially water vapor and clouds. ARGO salinity measurements now show that models underestimate tropical ocean rainfall by about half, meaning WVF is overstated 2x. That explains why they produce a tropical troposphere hotspot that in fact does not exist. Clouds at multiple scales are more uncertain per IPCC. That is why they have to be parameterized, which brings in the attribution problem (natural as you explain vs anthropogenic), yet another reason models run hot compared to observation.

1
Reply
Walter
January 22, 2022 10:26 am

How accurate is the UAH Satellite dataset (Christy & Spencer)? I looked at it and saw that the trend is small but then I read this article https://www.theislanderonline.com.au/story/7109102/has-there-really-been-no-warming-of-the-planet-in-22-years/
What are your thoughts on this? In the article it says “Prof Renwick said the UAH satellite series was an estimate of temperatures in the lowest few kilometres of the atmosphere based on atmospheric radiation measurements and it was “fraught with errors“.

0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Walter
January 22, 2022 10:37 am

Every so-called “global temperature” dataset is fraught with errors. Most notably the fact that there is no global temperature.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
January 22, 2022 10:59 am

hmmmm…. poor data, much of it based on proxies, and a far from complete understand of feedbacks, and they have the nerve to say the science is settled

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Walter
January 22, 2022 10:57 am

All of the early errors were fixed two decades ago. The most recent version, UAH6, implemented a better satellite aperture/Earth curvature correction. The ‘fraught with errors’ accusation is because it isn’t showing what the climate models predict. One of many ways to show observationally the climate models are just wrong. Others include absence of the predicted tropical troposphere hot spot, tropical ocean rainfall as measured by ARGO salinity about 2x modeled (why there is in fact no tropical troposphere hotspot), and observational ECS about 1.6-1.7C rather than modeled 3.2C. Models predicted sea level rise would accelerate; it hasn’t. Models predicted summer Arctic sea ice would disappear; it hasn’t.

0
Reply
Jim Steele
January 22, 2022 10:27 am

One point I didn’t emphasize enough in this video but am adding here, is as the re-charging of the warm pool increases heat in the Great Ocean Conveyor Belt, and that heat gets transported into the Arctic, it creates a positive temperature feedback that melts more Arctic sea ice which allows the great quantities of heat stored in the Arctic Ocean to more readily ventilate. It is that short term ventilation of heat that has biased the global average temperature. Like an El Nino event, that heat ventilation paradoxically cools the ocean while warming the air yet this “dynamical warming” is falsely attributed to radiative heating from rising CO2.

There are 4 previous videos that discuss heat transport into the Arctic, the first video is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNT7oB53pRY&t=88s.

And all 4 can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7XNHEz2QCJ_Phf2mvDFk0Q/videos)

1
Reply
Stephen Wilde
January 22, 2022 11:02 am

Jim,

The process of discharge and recharge has been covered extensively by Bob Tisdale.
That process might be dominant within the 60 year periodicity of the underlying ENSO cycle but it does not help with the longer term climate variability of 1000 years or so from Mediaeval Warm Period to Little Ice Age to the Modern Warming.
For that we need to look to variations in the amount of solar energy that is able to enter the oceans in the first place and that involves solar induced cloudiness variations according to my hypothesis:

https://www.newclimatemodel.com/is-the-sun-driving-ozone-and-changing-the-climate/

As for the general proposition that the oceans drive atmospheric temperature variations then I have been mentioning that for 12 years or so:

https://www.newclimatemodel.com/the-real-link-between-solar-energy-ocean-cycles-and-global-temperature/

‘Before it is safe to attribute a global warming or a global cooling effect to any other factor (CO2 in particular) it is necessary to disentangle the simultaneous overlapping positive and negative effects of solar variation, PDO/ENSO and the other oceanic cycles. Sometimes they work in unison, sometimes they work against each other and until a formula has been developed to work in a majority of situations all our guesses about climate change must come to nought.’

0
Reply
