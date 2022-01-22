Humor

Eugene, Oregon: “We need some climate change”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Seems like winter has been a little cold in Oregon this year.

Opinion: We need some climate change

Beatrice Byrd
11 hrs ago

It’s been cold. I mean freezing. I mean perpetual chills running down the vertebrae of my spine and cloudy vision due to the ferocity of my teeth chattering. Not even two layers of sweaters can preclude the arctic airs that kickstart the process of my hypothermia.

We keep hearing the words “climate change” come up in the news. All I’m saying is, what could be so bad about that? I know that I, for one, need some more warmth, seeing as I almost freeze to death doing simple tasks outdoors.

NASA said, “global temperatures will continue to rise for decades,” but why is everyone freaking out? I know I don’t want to have to wear a big, honking coat every winter.

Read more: https://www.dailyemerald.com/opinion/opinion-we-need-some-climate-change/article_f5d9fa48-7a2a-11ec-b0dc-0f48b23165b2.html

Oregon is on my bucket list of places I would love to see. But I think I’ll wait until Summer to visit.

16 Comments
Ron Long
January 22, 2022 2:09 am

Thanks, Eric. I was born in Eugene and my twin brother still lives there. The State Climatologist keeps western Oregon in Extreme to Severe drought (Palmer Scale) despite ahead of normal rainfall, flood warnings, and saturated soil. Oregon, like other Blue States, has made Climate Change a Woke Left political tool, and they won’t give it up until the glaciers arrive.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
January 22, 2022 4:30 am

Eugene looks like a pretty awesome place to grow up.

fretslider
January 22, 2022 2:40 am

“NASA said, “global temperatures will continue to rise for decades,”

According to NASA

“ In Brief:
The effects of human-caused global warming are happening now, are irreversible on the timescale of people alive today, and will worsen in the decades to come.

References. IPCC , USGCRP

Modelled nonsense

HotScot
Reply to  fretslider
January 22, 2022 3:48 am

Report from HadCRUT – 2021 was the coldest year on the planet since 2014.

This largely supports Dr. Roy Spencer’s latest satellite observations as of January 2022:

“The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for December, 2021 was +0.21 deg. C, up from the November, 2021 value of +0.08 deg. C.

The annual average anomaly for 2021 was +0.134 deg. C above the 30-year mean (1991-2020), which places it as the 8th warmest year in the 43 year satellite record, behind 2016, 2020, 1998, 2019, 2017,2010, and 2015.”

Matt Kiro
January 22, 2022 3:10 am

I believe Oregon is in the process of a permanent indoor mask law. So you might be able to enjoy the scenery, but don’t expect any smiling faces.

Devils Tower
January 22, 2022 3:51 am

NASA’s outreach and public education efforts always were and will be about pushing funding levels. When the cold war ended and the hidden defense directed funding slowed, NASA and acedemia needed something different. What better way then extorting our youth with scares of climate disaster. Mix in politics of control and you have today. Climate change is the cause of everything bad, follow the dogma. Oh, thats supposed to be science…

NASA and acedemia led brown shirts are on the way….

_Jim
January 22, 2022 4:11 am

I have a question … what is the eruption near/on the Tongas’ (sp?) Islands going to do to ‘global temperatures’ via additional particulates/aerosols in the atmosphere? I recall (vaguely now) the effect Mt. Pinatubo (second-largest terrestrial eruption of the 20th century) had on the summer back in 1991 …

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  _Jim
January 22, 2022 4:19 am

The main purpose of the Tonga eruption is to provide a convenient excuse for why global temperatures are plateauing instead of racing to infinity as models predict.

fretslider
Reply to  _Jim
January 22, 2022 4:25 am

I saw an article claiming the eruption won’t stop global warming ….

“ No, Hunga-Tonga eruption won’t slow global warming”

https://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/national/no-hunga-tonga-eruption-wont-slow-global-warming/

_Jim
Reply to  fretslider
January 22, 2022 4:34 am

Heh. “Adverse Preemptive Coverage” in advance of the effect showing up …

Bindidon
Reply to  _Jim
January 22, 2022 4:34 am

_Jim

I read elsewhere that though the plume bypassed 30 km altitude for a while, Tonga’s SO2 output is until now about 2% (!) of Pinatubo’s.

We will observe next February the effect of Tonga’s output, if any, in UAH’s time series for the lower stratosphere, when UAH publishes the January data

comment image

I think the LS peak in 2020 (+0.5 in February) was due to the 2019–20 Australian bushfire season.

In comparison, Pinatubo generated an LS peak up to +1.80, and El Chichon in 1982 one at +1.70:

https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Bindidon
January 22, 2022 4:13 am

Cold in Eugene, Oregon? Really?

comment image

Is somebody kidding us a little bit, or what?

comment image

It’s even warmer there than in Northern Germany!

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Bindidon
January 22, 2022 4:33 am

Story posted under topic “Humor” 😉

Peta of Newark
January 22, 2022 4:19 am

Took myself a ride, out of Eugene, headed north up the ‘River Road’ (Hugs and kisses to dear uncle google)

I do so love the space, big wide open and far distant horizons. That’s what makes the whole of me tingle, not just me spyne.
And the trees are gorgeous, I so love trees as well. Constantly tried to grow them in Cumbria but Red Spider Mite and sheep always thwarted my attempts.
tried the same here in Notts and it puzzled me I had so little success here also.
Until I discovered ‘nutrient deficiency’ – mostly copper and iron but also that the land surrounding me is soaked with Roundup and ever more is added annually 🙁

Sorry, a tangent came upon me.
The road trip reminded of soooo many places simultaneously, from The Brecks in Norfolk, Thetford Forest, The Cambridge Fen, (at least your roadside wooden electricity poles are standing up straight) the trees of Kielder Forest and incredibly, a coach trip headed south to see the Sahara, in Tunisia.

But there’s something missing from Oregon….
Water – as in water in the soil/dirt
The soil is red, no shortage of iron but an epic shortage of everything else.
The soil is old, barren and infertile.

Do *not* take that as any sort of Ad-Hom or personal sleight.
It’s what happens on the Earth – it is a completely natural process due to the fact that CO2 dissolves in (rain) water as it falls from the sky.
Thank God that it does or we’d none of us be here talking about it

But what it does mean is lots of bare soil lying around, leaving the sun to destroy the organic matter it contained and when that goes, so does the water.
Soil Organic Matter is what’s missing and that defines “desert”

Deserts are cold places as we’re hearing ## – deserts are where Ice Ages form and come from.

## The story we’re hearing is ‘all very lovely‘ and what Skeptics like to hear but, unfortunately, a trip round the local (local to Eugene) Wunderground stations tells a different story, certainly for the past week tells a different story.
OK, maybe the January 2022 monthly average is running 3 or 4 Deg C low but there’s nothing much there to back up the story we’re seeing.

Sorreeeeee. Don’t take it too hard
(and ffs, do not drown your sorrow in a glass of whiskey. Skeptics need to, must in fact, keep their wits about them)

edit to PS
The story we’re hearing is the story of what happens to us all – at some point we realise that, like the soils of Oregon, we are all growing old.
The incredibly sensitivity of my Sciatica to ‘cold’ brought that down on me like a ton of bricks.
So that’s the story we’re hearing here – approaching Old Age and there’s perfectly nothing any of us can do about it.
(Story Writer – it’s time to fly – to Arizona or Florida maybe (if there’s any room left there for ya)

Philip Mulholland
January 22, 2022 4:37 am

Eric,
I don’t think that Eugene, Oregon is prime Polar Bear habitat.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
January 22, 2022 4:42 am

OK Humor, maybe a photo of relaxing Polar Bears wearing party time hats?

