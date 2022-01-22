Eugene, Oregon: “We need some climate change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Seems like winter has been a little cold in Oregon this year.

Opinion: We need some climate change

Beatrice Byrd

11 hrs ago

It’s been cold. I mean freezing. I mean perpetual chills running down the vertebrae of my spine and cloudy vision due to the ferocity of my teeth chattering. Not even two layers of sweaters can preclude the arctic airs that kickstart the process of my hypothermia.

We keep hearing the words “climate change” come up in the news. All I’m saying is, what could be so bad about that? I know that I, for one, need some more warmth, seeing as I almost freeze to death doing simple tasks outdoors.

NASA said, “global temperatures will continue to rise for decades,” but why is everyone freaking out? I know I don’t want to have to wear a big, honking coat every winter.

…