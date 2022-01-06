Climate Scientist Michael Mann Denies He is a Sex Symbol

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon, Climate Depot – In the wake of Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in “Don’t Look Up”, Michael Mann has gone all coy about whether DiCaprio’s portrayal fully corresponds with his life as a scientist whose warnings have been disregarded.
Words fail me.
[Prepublication addendum from Charles]
If Dr. Mindy is based on Mann, then we should note the description of Mindy by the character Peter Isherwell, who told Mindy:
You’re a Lifestyle Idealist.
You think you’re motivated by ideological beliefs, but you’re not.
You run towards pleasure.
You run away from pain, like a field mouse.
Your death will be unremarkable and boring.
You’re going to die alone.quotes slightly paraphrased to condense.
Sure Dr. Mann he’s just like you.
[\ addendum]