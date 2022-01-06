Climate Scientist Michael Mann Denies He is a Sex Symbol

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon, Climate Depot – In the wake of Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in “Don’t Look Up”, Michael Mann has gone all coy about whether DiCaprio’s portrayal fully corresponds with his life as a scientist whose warnings have been disregarded.

In #DontLookUp Leonardo DiCaprio plays a climate scientist inspired by @MichaelEMann.



The real-life expert weighs in on whether Leo did him justice on film, and if the doctor becoming a sex symbol in the Netflix hit was art imitating life. pic.twitter.com/LLhQiQVWUe — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) January 6, 2022

Words fail me.

[Prepublication addendum from Charles]

If Dr. Mindy is based on Mann, then we should note the description of Mindy by the character Peter Isherwell, who told Mindy:

You’re a Lifestyle Idealist. You think you’re motivated by ideological beliefs, but you’re not. You run towards pleasure. You run away from pain, like a field mouse. Your death will be unremarkable and boring. You’re going to die alone. quotes slightly paraphrased to condense.

Sure Dr. Mann he’s just like you.

[\ addendum]

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...