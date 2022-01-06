Michael E. Mann Ridiculae

Climate Scientist Michael Mann Denies He is a Sex Symbol

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon, Climate Depot – In the wake of Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in “Don’t Look Up”, Michael Mann has gone all coy about whether DiCaprio’s portrayal fully corresponds with his life as a scientist whose warnings have been disregarded.

Words fail me.

[Prepublication addendum from Charles]

If Dr. Mindy is based on Mann, then we should note the description of Mindy by the character Peter Isherwell, who told Mindy:

You’re a Lifestyle Idealist.

You think you’re motivated by ideological beliefs, but you’re not.

You run towards pleasure.

You run away from pain, like a field mouse.

Your death will be unremarkable and boring.

You’re going to die alone.

quotes slightly paraphrased to condense.

Sure Dr. Mann he’s just like you.

[\ addendum]

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
28 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John V. Wright
January 6, 2022 10:04 pm

Speechless.

5
Reply
Mike McMillan
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 6, 2022 10:40 pm

Couldn’t have said it better.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  John V. Wright
January 6, 2022 10:41 pm

Does the gag reflex count as speech?

4
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Brad-DXT
January 6, 2022 11:28 pm

Obviously caused by climate change, I mean everything else is /sarc

1
Reply
E. Schaffer
January 6, 2022 10:13 pm

Guess his modesty is his only weakness 😉

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  E. Schaffer
January 6, 2022 11:14 pm

At least he’s claiming something that’s true, for once.

1
Reply
sycomputing
January 6, 2022 10:14 pm

“Words fail me.”

Acronyms should do: “ROFL!”

1
Reply
Hans Erren
January 6, 2022 10:15 pm

Mindy reminds me of Mork.

0
Reply
Mr.
January 6, 2022 10:16 pm

Are we sure Mann wasn’t playing Mork instead of Mindy from Mork And Mindy?

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
January 6, 2022 10:19 pm

Mann could excite the Polar Bears.

0
Reply
observa
January 6, 2022 10:20 pm

Mike the Mann appeals to certain types-
ZYSEOCX5X5BG5CLBULVPXUAPX4.jpg (1400×938) (washingtonpost.com)

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  observa
January 6, 2022 11:24 pm

What a horrible thought. Imagine if they bred 🙂

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Eric Worrall
January 6, 2022 11:35 pm

I think I want to throw up at this point.

0
Reply
Alastair gray
January 6, 2022 10:22 pm

“ Wad some power the fifie gie us
Tae see oorselves as ithers see us”
Would be too introspective for our Mikey
Isnt he a little sweetie though !

0
Reply
Dave Fair
January 6, 2022 10:28 pm

I guess some women (or men) are attracted to weak-chinned, shifty-eyed blowhards. Not.

1
Reply
observa
Reply to  Dave Fair
January 6, 2022 10:53 pm

It’s a tough gig out there on the hustings signing autographs when some of your adoring fans get too frisky and have to be taken away to calm down-
extinctionrebellion0710.jpg (2500×1666) (standard.co.uk)

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  observa
January 6, 2022 11:45 pm

From his expression it looks like the old proverbial “the cops have him by the balls.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dave Fair
0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Dave Fair
January 6, 2022 11:08 pm

You’re not broadening your view enough. I’m sure many a dominatrix would love to introduce his hockey stick to her particular skills.

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rory Forbes
January 6, 2022 11:47 pm

Is that where the sun don’t shine?

0
Reply
billtoo
January 6, 2022 10:31 pm

new pix? now i feel bad for him. thanks

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
January 6, 2022 11:08 pm

Just as Republicans want to date AOC because she is so attractive.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
January 6, 2022 11:26 pm

I had a girlfriend like AOC once, pretty, good fun, but I just couldn’t cope with the mindless chatter, she never shut up.

2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Eric Worrall
January 6, 2022 11:48 pm

With me those types never got to the girlfriend stage. One night stand, at best.

0
Reply
Redge
January 6, 2022 11:13 pm

Mann breaks GuffawOmeter

1
Reply
RoHa
January 6, 2022 11:26 pm

Props to Mann! He’s got something right, for once.

0
Reply
Stephen Lindsay-Yule
January 6, 2022 11:40 pm

Science Mann denies:
Every 1km squared by 11km squared is 10,784,313 grams of which 4497 grams is carbon dioxide. Far infrared (2898 (half suns temperature in kelvin) divided by 15 micrometer (193.5K))) CO2 absorption. Earths heat is longwave radiation 8-14 micrometers, the transparent part of the spectrum. CO2 and other gases absorb much shorter waves heating the stratopause in polar regions where sunlight is 24hrs. The difference between 24hr darkness polar region and 24hr sunlit polar region at 10hpa is 158 watts. Fake science has 158 watts added to the 240 watts of sun energy. Actual measurements has it just over 100 warts. If the human body didn’t have 1 bar pressure, the atmosphere would crush us. These scientist think a fictional film about a asteroid hitting earth equals the damage carbon dioxide can do to the planet. Shows how far from reality they really are.

0
Reply
Dariusz
January 7, 2022 12:08 am

He is a massive d..k so he must be manhood symbol🤷‍♂️

0
Reply
Rod Evans
January 7, 2022 12:24 am

Mickey Mann is not so much a broken record as a broken ideologue.
The idea that anyone could imagine Di Caprio framed his role in order to present a hidden sexual beast in his science mentor Mann, is so disturbing to even imagine, I am reaching for the sick bucket as I write this,
If as Mann tries to suggest, the film was a strong aid to enliven peoples attitude to Climate Change risks, then he is as far away from reality on this as his interpretation of Bristle cone pines was/is.
On the plus side, Mann has said something truthful when he denied the sexually attractive title, applied to him. Full marks for honesty Michael try to reproduce that nice warm feeling of honest reflection more often. You never know, people might come to actually like you….. 🙂

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Ridiculae

Climate Council: Global Warming Now Causes MORE Rainfall

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Polar Bears Ridiculae

The Conversation: Climate Change Turned Polar Bears into Opportunists

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Michael E. Mann

Michael Mann slams Morano as ‘One of the worst fossil fuel industry funded professional climate change deniers’ – Calls ‘just so dangerous’

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Opinion Ridiculae

Discover Magazine Declares Victory Over Climate Deniers

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Michael E. Mann Ridiculae

Climate Scientist Michael Mann Denies He is a Sex Symbol

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Ridiculae

Climate Council: Global Warming Now Causes MORE Rainfall

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Wildfires

The Colorado Wildfire and Global Warming: Is there a Connection?

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness

Cambridge University is Pushing for Tyranny in the Name of Climate Change

17 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: