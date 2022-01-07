EV Chargers To Be Separately Metered

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

A few weeks ago, the government announced plans for new regulations, requiring domestic electric car chargers be programmed only to work at off peak times.

This was clear admission that car charging would simply overload the grid, if drivers charged up during the evening as most likely would.

It appears there is more that we were not aware of, as one reader has received this message from Vodafone:

LeasePlan UK also cover this on their pro EV website:

Forget about all the weasel words – the plan is clear; if the grid is overloaded, we can forget about charging our cars at night. We can only charge up when the National Grid says we can.

5 7 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...