Electric Vehicles

EV Chargers To Be Separately Metered

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
14 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

 A few weeks ago, the government announced plans for new regulations, requiring domestic electric car chargers be programmed only to work at off peak times.

This was clear admission that car charging would simply overload the grid, if drivers charged up during the evening as most likely would.

It appears there is more that we were not aware of, as one reader has received this message from Vodafone:

image

LeasePlan UK also cover this on their pro EV website:

How will Smart Charging regulations affect EV drivers?

Forget about all the weasel words – the plan is clear; if the grid is overloaded, we can forget about charging our cars at night. We can only charge up when the National Grid says we can.

Curious from Cleethropes
January 7, 2022 2:05 am

And if they are metered separately, they can be taxed separately!

Krishna Gans
January 7, 2022 2:07 am

comment image

Climate believer
January 7, 2022 2:14 am

Luckily hardly anyone in the UK has an electric car. Imagine if the graph was reversed…deep do-do.

number_of_cars_in_UK_by_fuel_type_2.png
katphiche
January 7, 2022 2:19 am

This in UK, correct? But probably coming to a country near you as well.

Laertes
Reply to  katphiche
January 7, 2022 2:41 am

They’re mandating Smart Meters in the whole Europe. The plans are for rollouts in the coming years, and for percentage-based plans, like for Poland for example.

Smart Meters will enable the government to control what you can do and not do at your own home.

Joe Gordon
January 7, 2022 2:20 am

On the plus side, your monument to the perpetual war against reason will stand a much lower risk of spontaneous combustion while it sits collecting dust.

fretslider
January 7, 2022 2:35 am

People with an EV here in my part of London run a cable out from their house using their domestic supply

They don’t have a charger

John Tillman
Reply to  fretslider
January 7, 2022 2:49 am

How long does that take?

fretslider
Reply to  John Tillman
January 7, 2022 3:08 am

Hours and hours

TonyL
January 7, 2022 2:46 am

Well let’s just see here:
Who exactly, owns the car? Who exactly, owns the battery, especially?

“the government can decide when and if an EV can be charged, plus it also allows the EV battery to be drained into the grid if required.”

Oh My Gawd!
Charging is now a privilege granted or withheld on a whim. The government reserves to itself the right to use the battery for it’s own purposes, as it chooses.

The UK govt. is still at it.
This brings to mind a few things to those of us out in The Colonies.

1776 – The Declaration of Independence.
But before that, something happened of some note.

1775 – The battle of Lexington and Concord.
Made some noise: The Shot Heard Around The World.
But what were the British troops doing so far outside of Boston anyway?
They were attempting to enforce a ban on firearms ownership. They were attempting to confiscate the guns.
They got shot.

Seems there is a lesson in there, somewhere.

zee raja
Reply to  TonyL
January 7, 2022 2:51 am

Thanks for sharing it with us. Appreciate it.

H.R.
January 7, 2022 2:48 am

No worries for the ‘Green Blob’ leadership. Most of them drive or ride around in fossil fuel vehicles.

BunyipBill
January 7, 2022 2:57 am

It doesn’t matter the brand or cost of an EV, you will never really own it. You’re reliant on the manufacturer to keep it mobile – the vehicle ‘talks’ to the manufacturer to enable software updates, charge rates, even entering the car. Now, with the UK government putting further restrictions in place, can someone tell me again how EVs are so great! (No, please don’t).

Rod Evans
January 7, 2022 3:09 am

Thank goodness we have that reassuring statement from Herr Schwab head of the WEF (woke empowered force)
“You will own nothing and you will be happy.”
Where would we be without those kind assertive words.
Heil Schwab!

