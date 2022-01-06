Climate Council: Global Warming Now Causes MORE Rainfall

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Tim Flannery, who founded the Climate Council in 2013, once predicted “the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams”.

Global warming heats up Australia’s cool La Nina weather cycle By Mike Foley

January 6, 2022 — 5.52pm Despite the La Nina weather pattern and other climate drivers bringing rain and the coolest temperatures for the past decade, the heating trend under climate change continued during the past year. The Bureau of Meteorology’s Annual Climate Statement, released on Thursday, said 2021 was the wettest year since 2016 while last November was the wettest on record. Parched rivers and dams welcomed the rain that has rolled across much of Australia in the past two years, after three years of intense drought from 2017 to 2019. But such is the underlying influence of global warming that despite two consecutive years of cooling La Nina weather patterns, 2021 had 9 per cent above-average rainfall and was also the 19th hottest year since records began in 1910. … Climate Council’s director of research Martin Rice said the current level of warming was spurring higher rates of natural disasters. “In a more energetic climate we are experiencing Black Summer fires, more powerful storms, intense rainfall and major flooding, storm surges riding on higher seas, and unprecedented coral bleaching,” Dr Rice said. … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/global-warming-heats-up-australia-s-cool-la-nina-weather-cycle-20220106-p59mc6.html

The following is Flannery’s rain won’t fill our dams prediction, from the transcript of his ABC Australia interview in 2006;

… SALLY SARA: What will it mean for Australian farmers if the predictions of climate change are correct and little is done to stop it? What will that mean for a farmer? PROFESSOR TIM FLANNERY: We’re already seeing the initial impacts and they include a decline in the winter rainfall zone across southern Australia, which is clearly an impact of climate change, but also a decrease in run-off. Although we’re getting say a 20 per cent decrease in rainfall in some areas of Australia, that’s translating to a 60 per cent decrease in the run-off into the dams and rivers. That’s because the soil is warmer because of global warming and the plants are under more stress and therefore using more moisture. So even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and our river systems, and that’s a real worry for the people in the bush. If that trend continues then I think we’re going to have serious problems, particularly for irrigation. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/local/archives/landline/content/2006/s1844398.htm

Just remember folks, climate change is settled science. The miracle molecule can cause permanent drought and more intense rainfall, all right at the same time.

