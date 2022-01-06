Alarmism Ridiculae

Climate Council: Global Warming Now Causes MORE Rainfall

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Tim Flannery, who founded the Climate Council in 2013, once predicted “the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams”.

Global warming heats up Australia’s cool La Nina weather cycle

By Mike Foley
January 6, 2022 — 5.52pm

Despite the La Nina weather pattern and other climate drivers bringing rain and the coolest temperatures for the past decade, the heating trend under climate change continued during the past year.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Annual Climate Statement, released on Thursday, said 2021 was the wettest year since 2016 while last November was the wettest on record. Parched rivers and dams welcomed the rain that has rolled across much of Australia in the past two years, after three years of intense drought from 2017 to 2019.

But such is the underlying influence of global warming that despite two consecutive years of cooling La Nina weather patterns, 2021 had 9 per cent above-average rainfall and was also the 19th hottest year since records began in 1910.

Climate Council’s director of research Martin Rice said the current level of warming was spurring higher rates of natural disasters.

In a more energetic climate we are experiencing Black Summer fires, more powerful storms, intense rainfall and major flooding, storm surges riding on higher seas, and unprecedented coral bleaching,” Dr Rice said.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/global-warming-heats-up-australia-s-cool-la-nina-weather-cycle-20220106-p59mc6.html

The following is Flannery’s rain won’t fill our dams prediction, from the transcript of his ABC Australia interview in 2006;

SALLY SARA: What will it mean for Australian farmers if the predictions of climate change are correct and little is done to stop it? What will that mean for a farmer?

PROFESSOR TIM FLANNERY: We’re already seeing the initial impacts and they include a decline in the winter rainfall zone across southern Australia, which is clearly an impact of climate change, but also a decrease in run-off. Although we’re getting say a 20 per cent decrease in rainfall in some areas of Australia, that’s translating to a 60 per cent decrease in the run-off into the dams and rivers. That’s because the soil is warmer because of global warming and the plants are under more stress and therefore using more moisture. So even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and our river systems, and that’s a real worry for the people in the bush. If that trend continues then I think we’re going to have serious problems, particularly for irrigation.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/local/archives/landline/content/2006/s1844398.htm

Just remember folks, climate change is settled science. The miracle molecule can cause permanent drought and more intense rainfall, all right at the same time.

31 Comments
2hotel9
January 6, 2022 6:17 pm

Well, that first quote of his is sorta correct. Clowns like him leading the charge to remove dams has certainly reduced the amount being caught.

Climate does what it does, people ain’t causing any of it and cannot stop it, either.

9
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  2hotel9
January 6, 2022 6:51 pm

Australian, New South Wales, Mid North Coast;

* late 2019 bushfires extending down the coast and into Victoria, and fires elsewhere.
* mid 2020 flooding rains and widespread flooding.

And right now more rain.

1
Reply
lee
Reply to  Dennis
January 6, 2022 7:01 pm

And lack of prescribed burning in eucalypts? Climate change doesn’t cause fires. Arson does and lesser lightning. Fuel load causes bigger fires.
It never flooded in NSW before AGW/CC?

Last edited 2 hours ago by lee
5
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Dennis
January 6, 2022 7:02 pm

Yep, it do what it do all by itself.

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Dennis
January 6, 2022 8:12 pm

Canada, British Columbia;

  • last June heatwave 39C temps for a week.
  • last 2 weeks double-digit below zero temps and feet (not inches) of snow everywhere.

And right now more freezing rain.

“Weather – everybody talks about it, but nobody ever does anything about it.”

  • Mark Twain
1
Reply
roaddog
January 6, 2022 6:23 pm

Climate change, when influenced by media and bureaucrats, can do anything. They parody themselves.

9
Reply
Dave Yaussy
January 6, 2022 6:24 pm

CO2. The miracle molecule

5
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 6, 2022 6:24 pm

the 19th hottest year since records began in 1910

If you stretch reeeaaaaly far, you might just be able to clutch that straw….

The miracle molecule can cause permanent drought and more intense rainfall, all right at the same time.

It also causes heat and cold, more hurricanes and less hurricanes with more intensity, fewer crops and more crops with les nutrients, fewer prey and more predators, more snow & ice and less snow & ice… Ad nauseam

Last edited 3 hours ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
10
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 6, 2022 7:30 pm

1910, the start of official records, is after the 1896 heatwave which was so horrendous it triggered a large scale emergency evacuation of the Aussie outback, and caused at least 435 deaths.

But climate scientists assure us temperatures today are hotter.

4
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Eric Worrall
January 6, 2022 8:30 pm

And what needs to be appreciated is that back in 1896 women wore long skirts over layers of underwear, and men got around in 3-piece serge suits all day and in all weathers.

No airconditioned spaces to hunker down in either.

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Eric Worrall
January 6, 2022 8:41 pm

CliSciFi at its best: Don’t like the implications of the data? Just change the starting point or adjust the data.

0
Reply
Burl Henry
Reply to  Eric Worrall
January 6, 2022 9:06 pm

Eric Worral:

You mentioned the 1896 heat wave in Australia.

FYI, it was caused by a 53 month hiatus in volcanic eruptions, from 1893 Jan to 1897 Jun. Temperatures ALWAYS rise when there are no volcanic eruptions to provide cooling SO2 aerosols in the atmosphere, for intervals of ~3 years or more (unless SO2 aerosols are provided by Industrial activity)….

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Burl Henry
January 6, 2022 9:20 pm

Nah.
It was all down to those evil steam locomotives trundling all around Australia in the 1890s.

All 6 of them.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
January 6, 2022 6:24 pm

As if modeling is accurate enough to make good predictions. Weather is a bitch, as California is having a rain pattern much more typical for an El Nino year in a La Nina.

2
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
January 6, 2022 6:36 pm

CO2 acting in Climate Change is the miracle chemical compound that causes the weather to be wetter and drier, hotter and cooler, and makes ice form and ice melt and seas rise and fall and all at the same time.

4
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
January 6, 2022 8:14 pm

What an age we live in.
Real-life psychedelic weather 🙂

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mr.
0
Reply
Dennis
January 6, 2022 6:49 pm

AKA Tom Foolery.

Australia, a poem written around 1900 by a young Australian women visiting the UK and reminiscing about her life in Australia, notably on her family’s pastoral property and later on pastoral properties owned by a brother, and she described Australia as …

“a land of droughts and flooding rains”.

2
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Dennis
January 6, 2022 6:56 pm

My Country
The love of field and coppice,
Of green and shaded lanes.
Of ordered woods and gardens
Is running in your veins,
Strong love of grey-blue distance
Brown streams and soft dim skies
I know but cannot share it,
My love is otherwise.

I love a sunburnt country,
A land of sweeping plains,
Of ragged mountain ranges,
Of droughts and flooding rains.
I love her far horizons,
I love her jewel-sea,
Her beauty and her terror –
The wide brown land for me!

A stark white ring-barked forest
All tragic to the moon,
The sapphire-misted mountains,
The hot gold hush of noon.
Green tangle of the brushes,
Where lithe lianas coil,
And orchids deck the tree-tops
And ferns the warm dark soil.

Core of my heart, my country!
Her pitiless blue sky,
When sick at heart, around us,
We see the cattle die –
But then the grey clouds gather,
And we can bless again
The drumming of an army,
The steady, soaking rain.

Core of my heart, my country!
Land of the Rainbow Gold,
For flood and fire and famine,
She pays us back threefold –
Over the thirsty paddocks,
Watch, after many days,
The filmy veil of greenness
That thickens as we gaze.

An opal-hearted country,
A wilful, lavish land –
All you who have not loved her,
You will not understand –
Though earth holds many splendours,
Wherever I may die,
I know to what brown country
My homing thoughts will fly.

13
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Dennis
January 6, 2022 7:04 pm

Thanks. Never read this before.

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Dennis
January 6, 2022 7:06 pm

the wide BROWN land for me!

And Dorothea wasn’t trying to be woke & inclusive when she penned those immortal words.
Just calling it as it is.

3
Reply
DMacKenzie
January 6, 2022 6:52 pm

Well, technically speaking, one degree warmer sea surface temp should have 7% more water vapour above that sea surface, which MIGHT make the total water column to TOA 7% more, which MIGHT make rainfall 7% more….so instead of 50 mm rainfall, 53 mm…or MIGHT make rains more common, so instead of six (6) 50 mm rains per year, maybe 6.4 per year…. Both well within the usual -60 plus 160 % annual range of most climate zones.
And you will find sources that say precipitation is up (and others say down!). Following is from USEPA one of the “UP” sources.
But wait a sec, let’s check the AMO curve…hmmm….looks like Flannery’s interpretation of a Monte Carlo casino worth of model runs has not picked the winner.….

6DB15098-CE20-4414-9D94-4A5D2C728277.jpeg
Last edited 2 hours ago by DMacKenzie
2
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 6, 2022 8:33 pm

Yes. A warmer globe means warmer oceans (most of the globe is water), which causes more evaporation, leading to more clouds and hence more rain (on land and sea).

Rain is a Good Thing. Plants need it. Animals, too. With enough rain, deserts will bloom.

More rain is one of the many benefits of global warming, also a Good Thing, if it were to happen. Warmer Is Better.

1
Reply
RickWill
January 6, 2022 6:54 pm

I was going to make a comment about certain climate clowns but I had second thoughts because they never deserved attention.

2
Reply
John
January 6, 2022 6:56 pm

 the plants are under more stress and therefore using more moisture.”

Science now says the higher CO2 levels mean reduced water needs for plants.

9
Reply
Iain Russell
January 6, 2022 7:33 pm

And let’s not even mention the snow that our children won’t know – my grand kids were playing in it in NSW in November!

2
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Iain Russell
January 6, 2022 7:48 pm

Yes – snow any time of year in the alpine regions.

0
Reply
dodgy geezer
January 6, 2022 8:01 pm

This is a religion – not a science. There is absolutely no point in making logical arguments to show the absurdity of it – they will only cause the adherents to hold more strongly to their beliefs. If necessary they will claim that it is a miracle that floods and droughts can appear on the same day.

I do not know how to save the scientists and politicians from the consequences of this mania. The answer probably lies in psychology…..

4
Reply
Chris Nisbet
Reply to  dodgy geezer
January 6, 2022 8:26 pm

I have a nasty feeling it will be the rest of us, not the scientists and politicians, who will need to be saved from the consequences.

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  dodgy geezer
January 6, 2022 8:48 pm

The answer is not in psychology, it is in decreased funding.

0
Reply
sycomputing
Reply to  dodgy geezer
January 6, 2022 9:25 pm

To this:

“The answer probably lies in psychology…..”

From this:

“There is absolutely no point in making logical arguments to show the absurdity of it . . . This is a religion – not a science.”

????

0
Reply
