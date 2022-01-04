Climate Politics Energy

EU: Natural Gas and Nuclear are now Green Energy

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The long predicted collapse of the EU renewable energy push has finally arrived. The EU has effectively just admitted renewable energy does not work, by moving to extend their definition of green energy to include reliable power sources like natural gas and nuclear energy.

Fury as EU moves ahead with plans to label gas and nuclear as ‘green’

Brussels faces backlash and charges of greenwashing after publishing draft proposals on New Year’s Eve

Jennifer Rankin in Brussels
Mon 3 Jan 2022 23.18 AEDT

The European Commission is facing a furious backlash over plans to allow gas and nuclear to be labelled as “green” investments, as Germany’s economy minister led the charge against “greenwashing”.

The EU executive was accused of trying to bury the proposals by releasing long-delayed technical rules on its green investment guidebook to diplomats on New Year’s Eve, hours before a deadline expired.

The draft proposals seen by the Guardian would allow gas and nuclear to be included in the EU “taxonomy of environmentally sustainable economic activities”, subject to certain conditions.

The taxonomy is a classification system intended to direct billions to clean-energy projects to meet the EU goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Austria’s government repeated its threat to sue the commission if the plans go ahead. Leonore Gewessler, the country’s climate action minister, said neither gas nor nuclear belonged in the taxonomy “because they are harmful to the climate and the environment and destroy the future of our children”.

She added: “We will examine the current draft carefully and have already commissioned a legal opinion on nuclear power in the taxonomy. If these plans are implemented in this way, we will sue.”

She also accused the commission of a “a night and fog operation” in the timing of the publication, a charge echoed by Luxembourg’s energy minister, Claude Turmes, who described the draft as a provocation.

However, opponents are not expected to secure the supermajority needed to block the plans.

Germany’s finance minister, Christian Lindner of the FDP, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung on Sunday that Germany needed gas-fired power plants as a transition technology because it was foregoing coal and nuclear power. “I am grateful that arguments were apparently taken up by the commission,” he said.

The plans have already attracted the ire of Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists, who say this “fake climate action” contradicts the EU’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/03/fury-eu-moves-ahead-plans-label-gas-nuclear-green

Greta Thunberg is throwing a tantrum – but nobody cares.

In the wake of Europe’s catastrophic September green energy crisis we all knew the EU’s commitment to renewables had to end, but I’m personally surprised the EU bureaucracy moved so quickly. The haste with which they made this decision is evidence of how worried EU leaders are about rocketing energy prices and blackouts.

We can only imagine how green groups are responding to this abrupt defeat, what frantic meetings and phone calls must be occurring. I mean, the EU was the most committed green energy champion on the planet, everything seemed to be moving their way, then suddenly with this one stroke of a pen, it is all over.

Derg
January 4, 2022 6:04 pm

Gewessler, the country’s climate action minister, said neither gas nor nuclear belonged in the taxonomy “because they are harmful to the climate and the environment and destroy the future of our children”.

I would assume Gewessler is related to Simon, Griff, Ghalfrunt, Lloydo….

David Brewer
Reply to  Derg
January 4, 2022 6:10 pm

Or maybe she’s just the rarest kind of politician in existence… the kind that stays bought.

Tom Halla
January 4, 2022 6:07 pm

The Energiewende should have disabused the True Believers in their trust in wind and solar. But, as True Believers, they will always double down on failure.
What will become apparent is just how many sincere fanatics there are in the EU, and how many politicians who were just sucking up to the green blob.

RickWill
January 4, 2022 6:17 pm

USA is set to eclipse Australia as the largest net exporter of gas by the end of 2022. Maybe Biden is not as silly as he appears.

Australia got $48bn in export earnings from LNG in 2021 and USA is about to overtake that.

Good time to be an LNG exporter. LNG now firmly in the arsenal toward net zero and EU committed to net zero bodes well for LNG producers.

Derg
Reply to  RickWill
January 4, 2022 6:23 pm

It’s too bad that they are anti-coal 😔

commieBob
January 4, 2022 6:30 pm

Austria’s government repeated its threat to sue the commission if the plans go ahead.

Based on the theory that judges have to actually consider real evidence and also that they are not irredeemably ideologically possessed, I look forward to such a lawsuit.

The best argument is that you can’t just consider the (mostly imaginary anyway) harms of fossil fuels but you also have to consider the benefits. The ratio of the two is probably measured in orders of magnitude. How can you sue for damages when you’ve had such a huge net benefit?

The defendants can also honestly argue that they tried their best to make wind and solar work but discovered (the hard way) that there’s no way that will ever happen.

