How Pressure Systems Control Climate Part 2: ITCZ, Rainforests And Deserts

Jim Steele

This is part 2 in my educational series on Climate Science

Here you’ll see how the ITCZ determines the location of rainforests and deserts

In contrast to media narratives that global warming causes higher temperatures and drought, you will see, conclusively, why droughts and dryness cause higher temperatures and how reduced transport of moisture from the oceans to the land causes drought.

You will see that during the coldest periods of the last 10,000 years, societies experienced the worst droughts,

And contrary to media narratives, the science shows warmer temperatures will bring more rain.

A transcript of this video is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/01/how-pressure-systems-control-climate.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

