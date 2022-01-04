Weather

How Pressure Systems Control Climate Part 2: ITCZ, Rainforests And Deserts

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
14 Comments

.

Jim Steele

.

This is part 2 in my educational series on Climate Science

Here you’ll see how the ITCZ  determines the location of rainforests and deserts

In contrast to media narratives that global warming causes higher temperatures and drought, you will see, conclusively, why droughts and dryness cause higher temperatures and how reduced transport of moisture from the oceans to the land causes drought.

You will see that during the coldest periods of the last 10,000 years, societies experienced the worst droughts,

And contrary to media narratives, the science shows warmer temperatures will bring more rain.

A transcript of this video is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/01/how-pressure-systems-control-climate.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

Duane
January 4, 2022 2:09 pm

It’s pretty basic physical chemistry that the warmunists are ignoring:

Water at a higher temperature has a higher vapor pressure, meaning a stronger gradient producing evaporation to the air. Air at a higher temperature progressively holds a greater mass of water vapor proportional to the mass of gaseous air. The net effect is that more water evaporates from the oceans where it is transported to land as precipitating as fresh water – rain or snow.

Of course natural systems are far more complex then just the relationships affecting evaporation and precipitation, and cannot be modeled by any single process as warmunists always try to argue.

2
Reply
griff
Reply to  Duane
January 4, 2022 2:13 pm

The climate scientists are not ignoring it – it is cited as a reason for the (increasing number of) extreme rain events

-3
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 2:36 pm

Hi Griffo
I don’t know about that one, I bet you didn’t know about this one. Will update it one of those days

AHA3.gif
2
Reply
Anthony Banton
Reply to  Vuk
January 4, 2022 3:17 pm

Will update it one of those days”

Don’t bother – the EPA have done it for you (Atlantic ACE) ….

comment image

-2
Reply
meab
Reply to  Anthony Banton
January 4, 2022 3:26 pm

You’re attempting to deceive AGAIN Bantam Weight. You’ve cherry-picked just the part of the world where accumulated cyclone energy has risen. Overall, across the globe it’s declining. Fortunately, you are feckless at spreading your false message of an ongoing climate crisis – it is not happening.

2
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 2:56 pm

Global warming theory was designed to be idiot proof. No matter what happens, it can always be blamed on CO2, so that idiots like Griff don’t need to think at all to agree.

3
Reply
meab
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 3:33 pm

The IPCC has found no evidence of increased flooding in their latest analysis report, griffter. They have seen increases in rainfall but no increase in flooding. To be honest, you should have said that, but you have no intention of being honest. Instead, you always try to spread your false narrative that there’s a climate crisis. There isn’t.

0
Reply
griff
January 4, 2022 2:11 pm

and yet global warming also causes drought and heatwaves and extreme precipitation: 2021 shows that clearly

-8
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 2:22 pm

You show to be confused with cause and effect 😀
Nothing new so far 😀

1
Reply
Pflashgordon
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 2:26 pm

… and hair loss, toe fungus, the heartbreak of psoriasis, impotence, …

By golly, temperature variation causes just about everything! Griff, I think you’re onto something! While you are at it, please tell me, oh wise one, what is the optimum global temperature to which we should aspire, yielding an eden on all the earth?

2
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 2:28 pm

CC causes EVERYTHING, droughts and floods, and hot and cold and cool and warm, and snow and no snow, and on and on… we have your number!

2
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 2:44 pm

Yeah, Griff, the Little Ice Age had such pleasant weather/snarc

2
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 3:23 pm

Did you read about the December all-time record snowfall for the Sierra Nevada range Griff?

By your hypothesis, global warming must have been turned up to 11 there?

1
Reply
meab
Reply to  griff
January 4, 2022 3:35 pm

You’re lying AGAIN, griffter. The IPCC has found no evidence of any increase in drought in their latest analysis report AR6.

0
Reply
