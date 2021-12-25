The Wheel of Time. Fair Use, low resolution image to identify the subject
Alarmism

UK Professors Blame Fictional Future Weather on Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“The Wheel of Time” TV series apparently features magical powers, dark forces and a warmer climate.

Wheel of Time is set thousands of years from now, yet it’s still burdened with today’s climate change

December 22, 2021 7.41am AEDT

Wheel of Time, the 14-book epic fantasy now turned into an Amazon Prime TV series, is a medieval-style adventure set in the Third Age of the World of the Wheel. While not explicit in the storyline, notes from the late author suggest that the First Age was actually modern-day Earth, which ended with a dramatic event (perhaps even climate change). From these notes, we estimate the show takes place around 18,000 years from today. 

For climate scientists like us, this poses an interesting question: would today’s climate change still be experienced in the World of the Wheel, even after all those centuries?

About a quarter of carbon dioxide emitted today will remain in the atmosphere even 18,000 years from now. According to biogeochemistry models, carbon dioxide levels could be as high as 1,100 parts per million (ppm) at that point. That’s compared with a present-day value of 415ppm. This very high value assumes that the Paris climate goals will be exceeded and that many natural stores of carbon will also be released into the atmosphere (melting permafrost, for instance). 

But the high carbon dioxide concentrations do not necessarily mean a warmer climate. That’s because, over such a long period, slow changes in the orbit and tilt of the planet become more important. This is known as the Milankovitch Cycle and each cycle lasts for around 100,000 years. Given that we are currently at the peak of such a cycle, the planet will naturally cool over the next 50,000 years and this is why scientists were once worried about a new ice age.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/wheel-of-time-is-set-thousands-of-years-from-now-yet-its-still-burdened-with-todays-climate-change-174088

This Conversation article is almost as sad as endless stories about Santa’s reindeer dying from global warming. How can anyone be so obsessed about anthropogenic climate change, that they seriously try to relate a fictional world 18,000 years in the future to their obsession?

I have no problem with stories which involve climate change, I really enjoyed “The Day After Tomorrow“. Its a great adventure story, even if the scientific basis of the story is as ridiculous as the science of “Star Wars“.

Hiero’s Journey” is an obscure book set in the distant future, which mentions warmer weather, but doesn’t go on about it. The characters in “Hiero’s Journey” have more pressing problems than worrying about whether their distant ancestors should have installed more renewables, like avoiding the radiation mutant horror screaming towards them. Snowpiercer is awesome.

I’ve never read “The Wheel of Time“, its one of those series which has lingered on my maybe list. I might still try the books – reader comments welcome. But now I’m a little nervous about watching the TV adaption.

Merry Christmas from WUWT & Australia

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
December 25, 2021 6:16 am

I’d like to see “The Wheel of Time” subtitled “The Dinosaurs Return (And They’re Pi$$ed Off)”. Dinosaurs like it hot and wet and lots of CO2. What’s not to like?

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
December 25, 2021 6:19 am

That 18000 year life time of CO2 now emitted is utter bunkum. The lifetime is about 8 years as measured from isotope analysis by real scientists.

4
Reply
John Garrett
December 25, 2021 6:25 am

Science fiction begets science fiction.
______________

Merry Christmas to Oz!.

0
Reply
Craig Frier
December 25, 2021 6:29 am

Robert Jordan does indeed write of an Earth in the future and he sets it in a theoretical future where the climate has changed. He does not dwell on it too much. It’s a plot device.

The TV series, perhaps because of the world we currently live in, like many other TV shows, panders to a number of modern agendas and I’m sure that you can make your own suppositions about what they are.

My opinion regarding what you might do regarding reading and watching? The TV series is very well made. It’s visually stunning. It is very much worth watching for anyone interested in high fantasy fiction. However, the live action show will ruin the books for you if only for the fact that it ( the show ) has to, by necessity, condense the story into what I found to be far too short a season. I would definitely read the novels. I would wait until you are at the very least, ahead of the show before you watch that. But I would watch that. What can I say, I’m a fantasy geek.

Merry xmas to you and yours Eric from a miserably dull and damp Manchester UK.

1
Reply
Bruce Ploetz
December 25, 2021 6:40 am

Read the books, never saw any of the TV shows and never will.

I strongly advise against reading the series. Nothing against the author, he is quite imaginative and the story does draw you in. But it never lets you out. If Jordan hadn’t passed away it would probably be 40 books by now and still spinning off new plot threads. New characters, a new theory of what is really happening, new horrors, no resolution.

Another author did finally wrap it all up, and to his credit the wrap-up is significantly more readable than the last volumes by Jordan. But he had to finish off several plot threads per page. And it still took him three volumes to do it!

I could not discern any real global warming hysteria in what I read. He seems to have the Big Bang theory mixed up with the oscillating universe theory. Not understanding either one.

For those watching the series, it seems from the reviews that the script writers are trying to make a real plot out of it. All power to them and good luck! If you really include all the plot threads and characters it will last 100 seasons. However, as with the Lord of the Rings and others the on-screen version cannot hope to match the thematic density and richness of the written text. Read it if you want the real deal.

1
Reply
Jeff Norman
December 25, 2021 6:46 am

Wow. Climate change causes weird, aggressive alien species to pop out of the ether. Must be fallout from RCP 8.5 again.

1
Reply
Sara
December 25, 2021 7:26 am

Sometimes, I just come to a stopping point before reading any further into twaddle, and here is what stopped me this time:

“carbon dioxide levels could be as high as 1,100 parts per million (ppm) at that point. That’s compared with a present-day value of 415ppm.” – article

Hmmm….. 1,100 PPM? That would make the planet quite green and heavily awash in plant life, probably a bodacious increase in the insect population as well as the size of bugs, and possibly an even higher level of rainfall. The Cambrian period had CO2 levels of 4,000 PPM, so what was the problem, again? Is that going to throw off this forecast?

Gee, I’m kind of excited about this! I might get to run into something like a 6-foot long centipede with a bad temper, or even a meganeura!!! I wonder if seeded ferns like Alethopteris could revive….

On another note, do these people even stop to think how silly they seem to more rational sorts like me?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Opinion Sea level

Climate Insanity: “… No individual in Florida should own their own home …”

21 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Does the CCP Control Extinction Rebellion?

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Desertification

NY Times Claims Brazil Is Turning Into Desert, As Foliage Growth Surges

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Alarmists Say the Funniest Things! Hawaiian “Blizzard” Edition

2 weeks ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Alarmism

UK Professors Blame Fictional Future Weather on Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
NASA

Merry Christmas Earth, You Get a New Telescope

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

BBC’s Fake Climate Check

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Temperature

Ryan Maue on Temperature Anomalies

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: