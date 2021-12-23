Climate News Coal solar power wind power

Germany Burning More Coal, Renewable Energy Share Falling

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greenpeace blames the German Merkel government for not being green enough.

21 Dec 2021, 14:21 Benjamin Wehrmann

Germany’s energy consumption rising, renewables share falling in 2021

Energy consumption in Germany has increased in 2021, as the economy recovered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the country weathered a cold winter. At the same time, a year of depressed wind power production let the share of renewables in the country’s power mix shrink, while coal power made a strong comeback. The developments bode ill for the new German government’s plans to reduce energy use and boost renewables to record shares by 2030 – the same year it plans to end the use of coal. Energy industry representatives say the government’s plans are still feasible, but will require resolute and swift action to succeed.

The consumption of energy in Germany has increased in 2021 compared to the previous year, while the share of renewable energy sources in power production was in decline, figures released by energy market research group AGEB and by energy industry lobby association BDEW have shown. Energy consumption increased by 2.6 percent (12,193 petajoule) compared to 2020, when economic activity was severely depressed due to the coronavirus pandemic, AGEB said, adding that primary energy consumption in the country still ranked significantly below pre-crisis levels from 2019, as pandemic effects could still be felt in 2021 and supply chain interruptions further obstructed economic recovery.

Very cold weather at the beginning of the year also contributed to higher energy use and, according to AGEB, accounted for most of the increase. On the other hand, price hikes on energy markets and in the European emissions trading system (ETS) “visibly slowed down the growth-driven rise in primary energy consumption”, the researchers said.

Coal industry preparing phase-out despite increasing share in power system

In contrast to the government’s plans,coal power consumption increased markedly, with both hard coal and lignite use up by about 18 percent, whereas natural gas increased by only 4 percent. However, statistical effects played an important role in the year-on-year rise, meaning lignite use still was 5 percent lower than in 2019 and even 25 percent lower than 2018, according to coal industry association DEBRIV. However, even though lignite plants had made a “remarkable contribution” to Germany’s supply security this year and domestic supply with the fossil fuel would not be affected by price hikes like gas or oil, the increase in use in 2021 does not change the technology’s overall demise in Germany, DEBRIV head Thorsten Diercks said. 

Andree Böhling of environmental action NGO Greenpeace called the jump in carbon emissions a “poisoned present” by the previous government of conservative Angela Merkel (CDU). Even if Scholz’s coalition is not to blame for the current situation, it will still have to come up with a response quickly, he argued. “Measures of an action programme must tackle the root cause of rising emissions, meaning substantially higher coal use and growing power consumption,” Böhling said, calling for a ceiling on coal power use in the electricity system and ending coal use by 2030.

Read more: https://www.cleanenergywire.org/news/germanys-energy-consumption-rising-renewables-share-falling-2021

If even über green Germany cannot be bothered to maintain momentum for achieving net zero, the renewable revolution is well and truly broken.

Spetzer86
December 23, 2021 10:02 am

Will other countries learn from Germany’s mistakes? Don’t bet on it..

Vuk
Reply to  Spetzer86
December 23, 2021 10:10 am

Germany Is Closing Half of Its Reactors at Worst Possible Time

  • The shutdowns come in the middle of Europe-wide supply crunch
  • Germany’s emissions are rising as its reliance on coal climbs

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-21/germany-is-closing-half-of-its-reactors-at-worst-possible-time

Walter Horsting
Reply to  Spetzer86
December 23, 2021 11:18 am

Certainly not California with its 4.2 GW offshore wind farm plans:

An alternate to the proposed 4.2 GW offshore wind project underway. 
 4.2 GWs = roughly 680 6MW turbines or 252 17MW turbines
Miles offshore with expensive undersea power network
No thermal use for industry
Radar Interference a security threat
vs
21 Seaborg 200 MW CMSR power barges or 5 GW CMSR power barges
Float them into any sea or river port near the local grid
24-year return to shipyard for recycling
Thermal Industrial and Desalination use 
The least impacting energy source on nature: 
https://businessdevelopmentinternational.biz/seaborg-co/   
Seaborg deep dive: https://webcast.ec.europa.eu/deep-dive-on-floating-nuclear-reactors

Tom Halla
December 23, 2021 10:04 am

Greenpeace being anti nuclear power demonstrated they are not serious about global warming.

Ron Long
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 23, 2021 11:20 am

Tom, do you mean these stalwart eco-warriors are not volunteering to freeze in the dark for their beliefs? Of course there is no doubt they are “volunteering” you to freeze in the dark for their beliefs.

J Mac
December 23, 2021 10:15 am

Coal energy is stored solar radiation. There for making electricity whenever you need it, like money in the bank. Unreliable ‘renewables’? Not so much….

Krishna Gans
December 23, 2021 10:19 am

No wind, no wind energy, independant of he windmill number – nothing more simple tham that.
Greenpeace didn’t force Merkel strong enough to blow on the mills, their mistake.

Coeur de Lion
December 23, 2021 10:39 am

I do like to keep tabs on continental temperatures in places like Prague, Vienna, Katowice. Berlin is minus six C next Saturday

Melvyn Dackombe
December 23, 2021 10:43 am

Why do we have to consider or print what Greenpeace thinks ?

Brad-DXT
December 23, 2021 10:51 am

If even über green Germany cannot be bothered to maintain momentum for achieving net zero, the renewable revolution is well and truly broken.”
I truly desire the renewable revolution to be over and we work on energy systems that are better economically and environmentally. That would be impossible without reliable energy now. I believe the CAGW zealots and their handlers are not done with us though.

Rob_Dawg
December 23, 2021 10:55 am

So basically Germany will pay the price for net-zero AND not get net-zero.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
December 23, 2021 11:03 am

They never will get net-zwro, as nobody else will get it.

bonbon
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
December 23, 2021 11:07 am

Of course will get NetZero – No Net and Zilch.

Curious George
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
December 23, 2021 11:18 am

Follow the money.

bonbon
December 23, 2021 11:17 am

Never fear – the US to the rescue!!!

European Gas Drops 18% As US Sends LNG Flotilla
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/us-sends-fleet-lng-ships-fuel-starved-europe

Now is that a coincidence , or coluuuuusion?

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  bonbon
December 23, 2021 11:24 am

The USA is usually a late arrival at the party. This time thanks to Trump they are late to the switch off fossil fuel supplies party, possibly late enough to save Europe from self destruction

https://youtu.be/MdWGp3HQVjU

bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
December 23, 2021 11:38 am

LNG fotilla!
Some Party – “fraid voters were not invited, the party fee is too high!

Snag_62cd8442_0.png
Last edited 3 minutes ago by bonbon
Mr.
December 23, 2021 11:19 am

This situation calls for a super climate czar to come to the rescue –
I’m thinking John Kerry wearing his underpants outside of his green tights and wielding a magic electric power wand.
12 volts.

menace
December 23, 2021 11:23 am

That picture… what a blight on a beautiful pastoral landscape ruined forever

