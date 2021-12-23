Antarctic Sea level

Claim: Melting of the Antarctic ice sheet could cause multi-meter rise in sea levels by the end of the millennium

Peer-Reviewed Publication

HOKKAIDO UNIVERSITY

Simulated mass loss of the Antarctic ice sheet from 1990 until 3000 expressed as sea-level contribution
Simulated mass loss of the Antarctic ice sheet from 1990 until 3000 expressed as sea-level contribution

Scientists predict that continued global warming under current trends could lead to an elevation of the sea level by as much as five meters by the year 3000 CE.

One of the many effects of global warming is sea-level rise due to the melting and retreat of the Earth’s ice sheets and glaciers as well as other sources. As the sea level rises, large areas of densely populated coastal land could ultimately become uninhabitable without extensive coastal modification. It is therefore vital to understand the impact of different pathways of future climate change on changes in sea level caused by ice sheets and glaciers.

A team of researchers from Hokkaido University, The University of Tokyo and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) explored the long-term perspective for the Antarctic ice sheet beyond the 21st century under global-warming conditions, assuming late 21st-century climatic conditions remain constant. Their models and conclusions were published in the Journal of Glaciology.

The Ice Sheet Model Intercomparison Project for the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (ISMIP6) was a major international effort that used the latest generation of models to estimate the impact of global warming on the ice sheets of Antarctica and Greenland. The objective was to provide input for the recently published Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The contribution of the Antarctic ice sheet to sea-level rise by 2100 was assessed to be in the range between −7.8 and 30.0 centimetres under unabated warming and between 0 and 3 centimetres under reduced emissions of greenhouse gases.

The team used the ice-sheet model SICOPOLIS (SImulation COde for POLythermal Ice Sheets) to extend the whole ISMIP6 ensemble of fourteen experiments for the unabated warming pathway and three for the reduced emissions pathway. Until the year 2100, the set-up was the same as in the original ISMIP6 experiments. For the time beyond 2100, it was assumed that the late 21st-century climatic conditions remain constant—no further climate trend was applied. The team analysed the results of the simulations with respect to the total mass change of the ice sheet, regional changes in West Antarctica, East Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula, and also the different contributors to mass change.

The simulations of mass loss of the Antarctic ice sheet show that, by the year 3000, the unabated warming pathway produces a sea-level equivalent (SLE) of as much as 1.5 to 5.4 metres, while for the reduced emissions pathway the SLE would be only 0.13 to 0.32 metres. The main reason for the decay under the unabated warming pathway is the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet, made possible by the fact that the West Antarctic ice sheet is grounded on a bed that is mostly well below sea level.

“This study demonstrates clearly that the impact of 21st-century climate change on the Antarctic ice sheet extends well beyond the 21st century itself, and the most severe consequences — multi-meter contribution to sea-level rise — will likely only be seen later,” says Dr. Christopher Chambers of Hokkaido University’s Institute of Low Temperature Science and lead author of the paper. “Future work will include basing simulations on more realistic future climate scenarios, as well as using other ice-sheet models to model the outcomes.”

JOURNAL

Journal of Glaciology

DOI

10.1017/jog.2021.124 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Mass loss of the Antarctic ice sheet until the year 3000 under a sustained late-21st-century climate

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

22-Dec-2021

Tom Halla
December 23, 2021 6:05 am

But was it feminist glaciology? More models do not make up an “experiment”.

Jan de Jong
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 23, 2021 6:10 am

They also “demonstrate”.

Michael in Dublin
December 23, 2021 6:05 am

Science publications should not be publishing speculation under the guise of science.

HenryP
December 23, 2021 6:11 am

Ice in the Antarctic is increasing.
https://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/nsidc-seaice-s/from/to/trend

Russ
December 23, 2021 6:16 am

Questions:
– who paid good money for study based on flawed models?
– how can any “scientific study” be credible when all the projection models are wrong?
– how can any scientist project out another 1,000 years when we can’t do simple stuff like solve fresh water supplies?
… 100% waste of time

Jules Guidry
Reply to  Russ
December 23, 2021 7:13 am

Or accurately predict the weather? Models are flawed and can be manipulated via the input from the “researcher”. “Garbage in, garbage out”. Trust science? Not very likely after all the crap the esteemed Fauxi and cohorts have spewed in the recent past.
Just sayin’.

fretslider
December 23, 2021 6:24 am

“…could…”

And that really sums the whole thing up quite neatly.

When they say “continued global warming under current trends “, or more accurately continued global warming under the current narrative, I’m guessing they’re ignoring the vulcanism and the magma chamber etc under Western Antarctica.

“the latest generation of models” are worse than previous generations.

Zerstörung durch Fortschritte der Technologie

mark from the midwest
December 23, 2021 6:28 am

And Stonehenge was built by dinosaurs!

fretslider
Reply to  mark from the midwest
December 23, 2021 6:32 am

‘Keystone’ species…

Coach Springer
December 23, 2021 6:33 am

“Could” “As much as” “the year 3000”. The horror. The horror.

Also, what in the name of science would cause them to think “current trend” will last another 900 years?

commieBob
Reply to  Coach Springer
December 23, 2021 6:51 am

Once again we have a professional writer doing her level best to make scientists look stupid and incompetent.

Having said the above, the scientists in question have not exactly covered themselves in glory. Strong circumpolar atmospheric and oceanic currents pretty much insulate Antarctica from the rest of the world’s climate. What would cause that to change should be a major part of the story.

Climate believer
December 23, 2021 6:37 am

How much longer do we have to listen to this fantasy?

JASMES_CLIMATE_SIE_197811_000000_5DAVG_PS_9999_LINE_SHM_201.png
Ron Long
December 23, 2021 6:38 am

Professors that are not as smart as Barry Obama, who bought a seaside house? Next.

fretslider
Reply to  Ron Long
December 23, 2021 7:12 am

Dr Obama confirmed the experimental result of a similar purchase by Dr Al Gore

That’s how science works…

M Courtney
December 23, 2021 6:42 am

If this prediction is true it matters not a jot.
Either we will have advanced our technology to deal with the issue in 1,000 years time.
Or we have had rather more problems than rising sea levels.

This is like King Harold worrying about a lack of RADAR defenses against the Luftwaffe while ignoring William the Conqueror.

Doug Danhoff
December 23, 2021 6:43 am

This is based on a model with the assumption that the climate will remain the same for the next 800 years.. There are video games more viable than this.

Aetiuz
December 23, 2021 6:48 am

The study “used the latest generation of models to estimate the impact of global warming on the ice sheet”.

Did the study, study whether the latest generation of models was better than the older generation of models? Did the study, study whether any generation of models ever made any valid predictions?

That seems like a key point. Because if no generation of the models ever made any valid predictions, why would I think a prediction about nine hundred years in the future is any good?

The authors might want to reexamine their statement that: “This study demonstrates clearly that the impact of 21st-century climate change on the Antarctic ice sheet extends well beyond the 21st century itself”.

The study doesn’t clearly demonstrate anything if the models aren’t any good. Is there any evidence the models are any good? I didn’t think so.

Steve Clough
Reply to  Aetiuz
December 23, 2021 7:17 am

The models are only good at getting funding for further studies using models.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Aetiuz
December 23, 2021 7:18 am

But these are best ever models

Phillip Bratby
December 23, 2021 6:50 am

When you know it’s models and the word “could” is used, you know to file the study in the rubbish bin.

Adriaan
December 23, 2021 7:01 am

Dont worry.
The graph show 25 cm max in 2100!

Right-Handed Shark
December 23, 2021 7:02 am

A team of researchers from Hokkaido University, The University of Tokyo and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) explored the long-term perspective for the Antarctic ice sheet beyond the 21st century under global-warming conditions, assuming late 21st-century climatic conditions remain constant.”

That’s OK then, for a moment there I thought they might be projecting some implausible scenario.

Cheshire Red
December 23, 2021 7:19 am

If I lose 5 stone, have a facelift, get all my teeth and both dodgy knees fixed and land a $100M lottery jackpot, I might, might, end up in bed with Jennifer Aniston.

Don’t laugh at the back. In the la-la world of ‘modelling’ it seems anything is ‘possible’.

